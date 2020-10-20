In order to watch every Liverpool game this year we need the following services.
Cable/Satellite/Streaming service - Premier League games
Peacock - Premier league games
ESPN + - Fa Cup and League Cup
CBS All Access - Champions League
This is starting to get pretty expensive when you add it all up.
This sums it up very well
Live sport and the respective money is in it is ultimately down to the fans whether you are at Anfield or in the States. Just added the costs and what I currently pay. Holy smokes.
Youtube TV (got to watch prem games on NBCSN) - $780 per year
Netflix - $156 per year
Amazon Prime - $120 per year
HBO - $180 per year
Currently pay $1236 per year
Could add
CBS all access - $72 per year
ESPN+ - $50 per year
Peacock - $60 per year
Even dumping Youtube TV and then getting the add on streams for all the games makes it $638 per year
Can't see much point in Youtube TV anymore as I only got it as I only got it to watch the premier league. Now that it is all on Peacock then I don't see a point for it. Everyone else in the family watches Netflix or HBO.