« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 161 162 163 164 165 [166]   Go Down

Author Topic: FAO: US Reds----tv info  (Read 565082 times)

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,487
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6600 on: October 20, 2020, 12:56:22 PM »
Quote from: newterp on October 20, 2020, 02:46:35 AM
Another pay streaming site.
Seriously???

fuck this man
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,641
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6601 on: October 20, 2020, 12:57:16 PM »
Quote from: Chakan on October 20, 2020, 12:56:22 PM
Seriously???

fuck this man

And it sounds like CBS is not putting any games on tv so the only way we'll be able to watch is by subscribing. 
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,487
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6602 on: October 20, 2020, 12:59:45 PM »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on October 20, 2020, 12:57:16 PM
And it sounds like CBS is not putting any games on tv so the only way we'll be able to watch is by subscribing. 

After the weekend's game and now this honestly it's getting a bit much. Now I have to pay to watch the champions league on another fucking service.

Done with it. They're not getting my money.
Logged

Online AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,436
  • Never Forget
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6603 on: October 20, 2020, 03:04:24 PM »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on September 19, 2020, 12:40:22 PM
In order to watch every Liverpool game this year we need the following services.

Cable/Satellite/Streaming service - Premier League games
Peacock - Premier league games
ESPN + - Fa Cup and League Cup
CBS All Access - Champions League

This is starting to get pretty expensive when you add it all up.

This sums it up very well
Live sport and the respective money is in it is ultimately down to the fans whether you are at Anfield or in the States. Just added the costs and what I currently pay. Holy smokes.

Youtube TV (got to watch prem games on NBCSN) - $780 per year
Netflix - $156 per year
Amazon Prime - $120 per year
HBO - $180 per year

Currently pay $1236 per year

Could add
CBS all access - $72 per year
ESPN+ - $50 per year
Peacock - $60 per year

Even dumping Youtube TV and then getting the add on streams for all the games makes it $638 per year

Can't see much point in Youtube TV anymore as I only got it as I only got it to watch the premier league. Now that it is all on Peacock then I don't see a point for it. Everyone else in the family watches Netflix or HBO.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,641
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6604 on: October 20, 2020, 03:41:39 PM »
Quote from: AndyInVA on October 20, 2020, 03:04:24 PM

Can't see much point in Youtube TV anymore as I only got it as I only got it to watch the premier league. Now that it is all on Peacock then I don't see a point for it. Everyone else in the family watches Netflix or HBO.

The problem with that is all of the games aren't on Peacock.  And, if they are on NBCSN or NBC they aren't available on Peacock live.  If Peacock had every single game I'd happily subscribe. 
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 518
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6605 on: October 20, 2020, 05:03:49 PM »
Everybody is different so I don't think there is a right or wrong answer to this but for me due to Covid I find paying the $15 extra a month for Peacock, ESPN+ and CBS is worth it.  What else am I going to do with that money and what else can I get for that same amount of money?  I'd rather watch live sports at home than pay for the chance to get sick around a bunch of idiots that think wearing a mask or keeping your distance, let alone staying outside, is some type of left wing conspiracy for pansies.  Even in the before times it would cost me $100 to take my family to the movies for 2-3 hours or even more to have a nice dinner or $60 for a game which now they want $80, etc etc. 
Logged

Offline kevinbrodie

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 489
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6606 on: October 20, 2020, 05:06:16 PM »
we dont' need espn+ as we are out of the league cup, until the FA cup starts. I know money is a different situation for everyone but compared to england we have it great. This is what I have
Sling Blue 30 bucks a month
Peaccock 4.99 a month
CBS al access 5.99
That is 41 a month to watch every single game, except FA cup, and come january i will add espn +.
Logged
Rafa is my Shankly

Online AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,436
  • Never Forget
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6607 on: October 20, 2020, 06:41:52 PM »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on October 20, 2020, 03:41:39 PM
The problem with that is all of the games aren't on Peacock.  And, if they are on NBCSN or NBC they aren't available on Peacock live.  If Peacock had every single game I'd happily subscribe. 

Wow. I just assumed peacock had all the games.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,968
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6608 on: October 20, 2020, 06:51:17 PM »
Quote from: AndyInVA on October 20, 2020, 06:41:52 PM
Wow. I just assumed peacock had all the games.

Thats the scam!
Logged

Online AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,436
  • Never Forget
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6609 on: October 20, 2020, 08:15:44 PM »
Quote from: newterp on October 20, 2020, 06:51:17 PM
Thats the scam!

sounds just like nbc gold then. they only have a few games per week and rarely the ones you really want but just enough to piss you off
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,246
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6610 on: October 20, 2020, 08:36:53 PM »
I have a digital antenna, so i get NBC for free basically.

Peacocktv..took the punt before the season for $29.99 for a year.

CBS All Access...paid the $49.99 for a year.

I have Fubotv but they jacked up the price so end of the month off to Sling for $30 a month, $360 per year to get NBCSN and FS1.

So basically for $440 per year i'm sorted to watch all our matches.

I'll use a pirate stream for our Cup matches that are on ESPN+
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Stout

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 103
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6611 on: October 21, 2020, 06:09:53 PM »
Purchased Peacock a few weeks ago...and just pulled the trigger on CBS All Access.   (All while still paying huge bucks for Verizon Fios)  This is getting to be a bit much.

I wish I could hold strong and not pay for CBS but I just can't miss a very rare Ajax/LFC match...
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,246
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6612 on: October 21, 2020, 10:40:47 PM »
Saturday Oct. 24th
Liverpool v Sheffield United
3 Pm Eastern
Peacocktv
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline indianscouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 704
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6613 on: October 23, 2020, 10:49:54 PM »
It seems like you can have Peacock Premium for free if you have Xfinity Internet Flex. Has anyone tried this? https://www.xfinity.com/support/articles/peacock-app-faqs

From what I can tell, Xfinity offers Flex for free as a way to keep competitors like Roku or Amazon Fire out. I am going to order a Flex and see if this option really works. More info here https://clark.com/streaming-tv/xfinity-flex-review/

Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,487
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6614 on: Yesterday at 12:53:14 PM »
Peacock is such a shit streaming service. Netflix runs fine prime runs fine load up peacock and looks like Im connecting with an old modem.

Fuck sakes
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,246
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6615 on: Yesterday at 03:16:28 PM »
If you're on Firestick or any Android device...this will help speed it up.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FX1-vXhxL4E
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline MinnyRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 506
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6616 on: Yesterday at 04:16:00 PM »
Quote from: indianscouser on October 23, 2020, 10:49:54 PM
It seems like you can have Peacock Premium for free if you have Xfinity Internet Flex. Has anyone tried this? https://www.xfinity.com/support/articles/peacock-app-faqs

From what I can tell, Xfinity offers Flex for free as a way to keep competitors like Roku or Amazon Fire out. I am going to order a Flex and see if this option really works. More info here https://clark.com/streaming-tv/xfinity-flex-review/

Yes. I cancelled my xfinity triple play (or whatever) and signed up for internet only (massive savings). As part of that I get peacock premium included. It comes with a box (which I think they call flex) thats kind of like an Apple TV except you cant watch YouTubeTv or anything else that might compete with Comcast cable.  So I just use my smart tv for the peacock app.
Logged

Offline MinnyRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 506
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6617 on: Yesterday at 04:19:26 PM »
Quote from: 4pool on October 21, 2020, 10:40:47 PM
Saturday Oct. 24th
Liverpool v Sheffield United
3 Pm Eastern
Peacocktv

My biggest complaint on these apps (peacock and cbs all access) is you cannot dvr and start from the beginning. Today (like Wednesday) I have my lads game that ends at 215 CT and so I could start 30 minutes late. Instead I have to what for the match to end and peacock to post a replay. Shocking user experience.
Logged

Online Red Skeleton

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 64
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6618 on: Yesterday at 05:53:04 PM »
I have a Samsung TV that is about 4 or 5 years old.  When I search for Peacock I don't get any hits.  Is there a way around this?  I do hope my TV isn't already obsolete.

Many thanks in advance.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,246
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6619 on: Yesterday at 07:43:53 PM »
Quote from: Red Skeleton on Yesterday at 05:53:04 PM
I have a Samsung TV that is about 4 or 5 years old.  When I search for Peacock I don't get any hits.  Is there a way around this?  I do hope my TV isn't already obsolete.

Many thanks in advance.


Try this... Yes it's for Firestick but substitute Samsung and see if you can download it this way.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aQdkxLQPC8g

Watch this as well as Peacock updated their ap and you'll need the current web info he posts.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r_rRr73W87A&t=392s
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline dstorey

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 30
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6620 on: Yesterday at 07:57:28 PM »
Do you get no pre-game build up if you only have Peacock? It's 4 til the game starts and it is still "Coverage begins shortly".
Logged

Offline dstorey

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 30
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6621 on: Yesterday at 07:59:42 PM »
Quote from: MinnyRed on Yesterday at 04:19:26 PM
My biggest complaint on these apps (peacock and cbs all access) is you cannot dvr and start from the beginning. Today (like Wednesday) I have my lads game that ends at 215 CT and so I could start 30 minutes late. Instead I have to what for the match to end and peacock to post a replay. Shocking user experience.

Plus they're flaky as hell. The first couple of games I couldn't get to load a game on my FireTV (it is side loaded as no official app, so kind of an excuse). CBS All Access also wouldn't load the stream. Had to watch both on my laptop. The NBC app and Sling always works
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,229
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6622 on: Yesterday at 08:59:21 PM »
Quote from: dstorey on Yesterday at 07:57:28 PM
Do you get no pre-game build up if you only have Peacock? It's 4 til the game starts and it is still "Coverage begins shortly".

Probably want to keep people watching NBC as long as possible.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,641
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6623 on: Yesterday at 10:06:00 PM »
Quote from: MinnyRed on Yesterday at 04:19:26 PM
My biggest complaint on these apps (peacock and cbs all access) is you cannot dvr and start from the beginning. Today (like Wednesday) I have my lads game that ends at 215 CT and so I could start 30 minutes late. Instead I have to what for the match to end and peacock to post a replay. Shocking user experience.

This is very annoying. And, on cbs all access, you have to wait a certain amount of time before you can watch the replay
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,246
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6624 on: Yesterday at 10:32:49 PM »
I have a Firestick 4K...no problems running Peacocktv or CBS tv all access.

Once in a red moon I get the spinning thing for a second or two then straight back to the match.

So i'm not sure why others are having problems. It helps to delete cache and force stop aps you're not using as per the youtube videos i've linked from curiosity cafe.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,246
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6625 on: Yesterday at 10:33:37 PM »
Tuesday Oct. 27th
Liverpool v Midtjylland
4:00 Pm Eastern
CBS Tv All Access


UK roll their clocks this weekend, hence the extra hour later start.  :wave
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline MinnyRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 506
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6626 on: Today at 01:15:49 AM »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 07:43:53 PM
Try this... Yes it's for Firestick but substitute Samsung and see if you can download it this way.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aQdkxLQPC8g

Watch this as well as Peacock updated their ap and you'll need the current web info he posts.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r_rRr73W87A&t=392s

Thanks for this as always 4pool. Youre much appreciated.

For what its worth this didnt work for me. Peacock was a disgrace today. Like watching on aol dial up. I get 300mbps and router/modem right next to tv. Really poor
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,246
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6627 on: Today at 01:20:43 AM »
Quote from: MinnyRed on Today at 01:15:49 AM
Thanks for this as always 4pool. Youre much appreciated.

For what its worth this didnt work for me. Peacock was a disgrace today. Like watching on aol dial up. I get 300mbps and router/modem right next to tv. Really poor

I only get 60-70 mbps  on my firestick and it works fine for me..

I think the difference may be the processor speed on the Firestick4k-- Processor Quad-core 1.7 GHz.

I doubt an older tv, and probably some new ones, has a similar speed processor.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,246
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6628 on: Today at 01:25:14 AM »
Also, fwiw...I bought a second firestick 4k for the tv in the bedroom which is a basic tv, no smart tv with aps. But does have hdmi ports.

I paid $29.99 for it during the last two day Prime event instead of the $49.99 normal price.

If one is interested probably black friday and Christmas time they'll be back on sale.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline MinnyRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 506
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6629 on: Today at 02:17:02 AM »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:20:43 AM
I only get 60-70 mbps  on my firestick and it works fine for me..

I think the difference may be the processor speed on the Firestick4k-- Processor Quad-core 1.7 GHz.

I doubt an older tv, and probably some new ones, has a similar speed processor.

Probably right. Im using a Sony 2015 smart tv. Still that should work ok.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 161 162 163 164 165 [166]   Go Up
« previous next »
 