Everybody is different so I don't think there is a right or wrong answer to this but for me due to Covid I find paying the $15 extra a month for Peacock, ESPN+ and CBS is worth it. What else am I going to do with that money and what else can I get for that same amount of money? I'd rather watch live sports at home than pay for the chance to get sick around a bunch of idiots that think wearing a mask or keeping your distance, let alone staying outside, is some type of left wing conspiracy for pansies. Even in the before times it would cost me $100 to take my family to the movies for 2-3 hours or even more to have a nice dinner or $60 for a game which now they want $80, etc etc.