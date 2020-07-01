PEACOCK TO CELEBRATE JULY 15 LAUNCH WITH FREE ACCESS TO ALL NBC SPORTS PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE

Champions Liverpool visit Arsenal at 3:15 p.m. ET, Headlining Four Live Matches on Peacock for Free Next Wednesday



Full Prematch, Halftime & Postgame Coverage from NBC Sports Studio Team Moves from NBCSN to Stream Commercial-Free on Peacock on July 15



STAMFORD, Conn. and NEW YORK, New York  July 8, 2020  NBC Sports full Premier League match and studio coverage next Wednesday, July 15 will be presented free to all fans on Peacock  NBCUniversals new streaming service  as part of its national launch celebration that day.



On July 15, Peacock will be the exclusive home for all free NBC Sports Premier League coverage featuring four matches  including newly-crowned champions Liverpool visiting Arsenal at 3:15 p.m. ET  and the full complement of studio programming including prematch, halftime and postgame. In addition, NBC Sports six hours of coverage, beginning at Noon ET, on July 15 will be presented without commercial interruption.



Live sports makes Peacock unique among streaming services, and we are excited to present a free sample of matches to Premier League fans across the U.S., said Rick Cordella, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer, Peacock.



To get fans ready, Peacock will celebrate Premier League Day across social channels tomorrow, Thursday, July 9. Follow Peacock on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook for top plays, celebrations and games for fans.



Following is the July 15 schedule for free NBC Sports Premier League coverage on Peacock (all times ET, subject to change):



Date Time (ET) Match

Wed., July 15 Noon Premier League Live

Wed., July 15 1 p.m. Burnley v. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wed., July 15 1 p.m. Manchester City v. Bournemouth

Wed., July 15 1 p.m. Newcastle v. Tottenham

Wed., July 15 3:15 p.m. Arsenal v. Liverpool

Wed., July 15 5:15 p.m. Goal Zone





The Bournemouth-Crystal Palace Premier League match on June 20 marked the debut of live sports on Peacock Premium. Upcoming live sports content on Peacock will include a new primetime Sunday NFL Wild Card playoff game, Olympics and Paralympics coverage, U.S. Open, U.S. Womens Open and Ryder Cup golf, plus the recently announced Peacock Originals Lost Speedways, hosted by Dale Earnhardt, Jr., and In Deep with Ryan Lochte.



Peacock Premium is currently available at no additional cost to Comcasts Xfinity X1 and Flex customers across the country. At launch, Peacock will offer a free tier featuring more than 7,500 hours of movies, shows, and timely live and on-demand programming across news, sports, reality and late night. Peacock Premium will also be available for $4.99 per month and features more than 15,000 hours of content. For pre-order information, visit peacocktv.com.



(Note: As all NBC Sports Gold Premier League content has been on Peacock Premium since the 2019-20 season restarted, Peacocks July 15 coverage will also be made available to NBC Sports Gold subscribers.)



NBC Sports Group serves sports fans 24/7 with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. The sports media company consists of NBC Sports, NBC Olympics, NBCSN, Golf Channel, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBC Sports Regional Networks, NBC Sports Audio Network and NBC Sports Digital, which includes NBCSports.com, NBCOlympics.com, GolfChannel.com, the digital assets of the NBC Sports Regional Networks, Rotoworld, the NBC Sports Talk franchise, multiple apps, and two transactional sports businesses, GolfNow and SportsEngine, and a direct-to-consumer product NBC Sports Gold. NBC Sports Group possesses an unparalleled collection of media rights agreements, partnering with some of the most prestigious sports properties in the world: the International Olympic Committee and United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, NHL, NASCAR, INDYCAR, PGA TOUR, The R&A, PGA of America, USGA, Churchill Downs, Premier League, Tour de France, French Open, and many more.



Peacock is NBCUniversals new streaming service, launching in 2020. Peacock will deliver a world-class slate of exclusive originals, on-demand libraries of hit TV shows, including two of the most-watched streaming series, The Office and Parks and Recreation, plus critically-acclaimed films from the vaults of Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and Hollywoods biggest studios. In addition, Peacock will tap into NBCUniversals unmatched ability to deliver a broad range of compelling topical content across news, sports, late-night and reality. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.