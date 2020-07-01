« previous next »
FAO: US Reds----tv info

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
July 1, 2020, 12:02:48 PM
I just keep calling directv and getting customer loyalty discounts. I have 45/mo off for a year. My package is now 70/month which is fine - and I dont have be concerned with issues streaming etc.

I had a strong sense that the streaming services would be going up pretty quickly.
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
July 2, 2020, 04:34:05 AM
FuboTV announced that it signed a multiyear distribution deal with Disney to bring ESPN to its service, filling in the missing link that could make it one of the best over-the-top live TV streaming services available for sports fans. It was already great for watching the Super Bowl and other live sporting events (especially since it has a free trial). But starting this summer, subscribers to FuboTVs $54.99 standard subscription plan will get ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3, ABC, along with access to many other Disney Television Studios channels.

Heres the complete list of channels being added to the standard plan:

ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3
SEC Network, ACC Network
ABC, ABC News Live
FX, FXX
Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD
Freeform
National Geographic
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
July 2, 2020, 04:54:24 AM
Nice, thanks for the update 4pool.

Was thinking about cutting the cord yet again (got suckered in when we bought our house last summer) but Im looking at my tv and internet bill and cant believe how much I pay for crappy internet and far too many channels I never watch. Think its time to switch providers and get with the times.
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
July 2, 2020, 02:03:32 PM
Quote from: Lone Star Red on July  2, 2020, 04:54:24 AM
Nice, thanks for the update 4pool.

Was thinking about cutting the cord yet again (got suckered in when we bought our house last summer) but Im looking at my tv and internet bill and cant believe how much I pay for crappy internet and far too many channels I never watch. Think its time to switch providers and get with the times.

When I was in Dallas and cut the cord, probably 5 years ago, I bought a Wineguard digital antenna. I got about 80 local channels. Including a local 24/7 weather channel--good for when those pesky hail storms/tornados approach.

https://winegard.com/products/hdtv-digital-antennas/indoor-antennas

Wineguard supplies all the OEM trucking and RV manufacturers for antennas, so it's quality stuff.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
July 3, 2020, 07:27:56 PM
Villa on Sunday - NBCSN - 11:30a
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
July 4, 2020, 12:02:15 PM
Quote from: 4pool on July  2, 2020, 04:34:05 AM
FuboTV announced that it signed a multiyear distribution deal with Disney to bring ESPN to its service, filling in the missing link that could make it one of the best over-the-top live TV streaming services available for sports fans. It was already great for watching the Super Bowl and other live sporting events (especially since it has a free trial). But starting this summer, subscribers to FuboTVs $54.99 standard subscription plan will get ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3, ABC, along with access to many other Disney Television Studios channels.

Heres the complete list of channels being added to the standard plan:

ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3
SEC Network, ACC Network
ABC, ABC News Live
FX, FXX
Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD
Freeform
National Geographic

And, as I assumed, they are raising their price to $65 per month same as youtube tv.  If I'm picking one to watch football I'm going with Fubo simply because they have Bein sports however I think Youtube tv has the better service. 
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
July 4, 2020, 05:11:19 PM
Virtual MVPD FuboTV has joined YouTube TV, AT&T TV and others this week in raising its monthly rates, despite losing TBS, TNT and other WarnerMedia channels.

The company said that with the recent additions of Animal Planet, Comedy Central, Discovery, Nickelodeon, MTV, Tastemade, TUDN, TV Land and more - as well as the August launch of ESPN and Disney Media Networks (ABC, Disney Channel, Freeform, FX, Nat Geo and many more) - and several regional and local networks, it is adjusting its prices beginning on or after August 1.

FuboTV is increasing the price of its Family bundle from $60/month to $65/month. Existing Standard plan subscribers (which currently pay $55/month) will be automatically moved over to the Family plan. They can opt out but if they do, they will begin paying $60/month for their Standard plan.

Despite these changes, fuboTV remains the best sports-focused cable TV replacement and, with the addition of ESPN and Disney Media Networks, will offer a market best 43 of the top 50 Nielsen-ranked sports, news and entertainment channels in our base package. In addition to live sports and top shows, fuboTV users will also have access to thousands of hit movies - live and on demand. Additionally, with premium features like 4K streaming, personalized live TV recommendations and recent app updates that integrate live video into the product experience, a fuboTV subscription offers consumers the best value of any other live TV streaming platform, the company said in a statement.

RELATED: Sports-focused fuboTV finally gets ESPN

At the same time the price increases are kicking in, fuboTV confirmed that TBS, TNT, CNN, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Boomerang, truTV, HLN, TCM, CNN Español and CNN International are leaving the services lineup as of today after the company couldnt reach terms with WarnerMedia for a new carriage deal.

We are disappointed that our deal with fuboTV is not being renewed, as we have been working with them and were open to a potential renewal, AT&T said in a statement.

For a sports-focused streaming service like fuboTV, losing channels like TBS and TNT is significant. Those channels have rights deals with the MLB and NBA, both of which are scheduled to return to play in July.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
July 5, 2020, 09:24:56 PM
Wednesday July 8th
Brighton v Liverpool
3:15 Pm Eastern
NBCSN
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
July 8, 2020, 10:59:09 PM
Saturday July 11th
Liverpool v Burnley
10:00 Am Eastern
NBCSN
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
July 8, 2020, 11:49:52 PM
Quote from: 4pool on July  8, 2020, 10:59:09 PM
Saturday July 11th
Liverpool v Burnley
10:00 Am Eastern
NBCSN

First Saturday game in ages!
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
July 11, 2020, 09:06:19 PM
Wednesday July 15th
Arsenal v Liverpool
3:15 Pm Eastern
Peacock--NBC streaming AP. Also NBC Gold.

Streamed for "free". AKA..they want your details to email you.

Premium version has an Annual fee of $29.99 if you want their service. Which means, guess where virtually all of next seasons matches will be streamed.

https://www.peacocktv.com/
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
July 12, 2020, 06:31:07 PM
Ugh. NBCSN is showing a preview of the Premier League Lacrosse season in that time slot, which means this is just a ploy to get two of the largest US fan bases to sign up for Peacock.
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
Yesterday at 06:15:53 PM
Going to be the first game in years that I won't be able to watch.  I'm going to be working so was going to watch it when I get home.  Can't now obviously. 
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
Yesterday at 07:08:50 PM
PEACOCK TO CELEBRATE JULY 15 LAUNCH WITH FREE ACCESS TO ALL NBC SPORTS PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
Champions Liverpool visit Arsenal at 3:15 p.m. ET, Headlining Four Live Matches on Peacock for Free Next Wednesday

Full Prematch, Halftime & Postgame Coverage from NBC Sports Studio Team Moves from NBCSN to Stream Commercial-Free on Peacock on July 15

STAMFORD, Conn. and NEW YORK, New York  July 8, 2020  NBC Sports full Premier League match and studio coverage next Wednesday, July 15 will be presented free to all fans on Peacock  NBCUniversals new streaming service  as part of its national launch celebration that day.

On July 15, Peacock will be the exclusive home for all free NBC Sports Premier League coverage featuring four matches  including newly-crowned champions Liverpool visiting Arsenal at 3:15 p.m. ET  and the full complement of studio programming including prematch, halftime and postgame. In addition, NBC Sports six hours of coverage, beginning at Noon ET, on July 15 will be presented without commercial interruption.

Live sports makes Peacock unique among streaming services, and we are excited to present a free sample of matches to Premier League fans across the U.S., said Rick Cordella, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer, Peacock.

To get fans ready, Peacock will celebrate Premier League Day across social channels tomorrow, Thursday, July 9. Follow Peacock on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook for top plays, celebrations and games for fans.

Following is the July 15 schedule for free NBC Sports Premier League coverage on Peacock (all times ET, subject to change):

Date   Time (ET)   Match
Wed., July 15   Noon   Premier League Live
Wed., July 15   1 p.m.   Burnley v. Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wed., July 15   1 p.m.   Manchester City v. Bournemouth
Wed., July 15   1 p.m.   Newcastle v. Tottenham
Wed., July 15   3:15 p.m.   Arsenal v. Liverpool
Wed., July 15   5:15 p.m.   Goal Zone
 

The Bournemouth-Crystal Palace Premier League match on June 20 marked the debut of live sports on Peacock Premium. Upcoming live sports content on Peacock will include a new primetime Sunday NFL Wild Card playoff game, Olympics and Paralympics coverage, U.S. Open, U.S. Womens Open and Ryder Cup golf, plus the recently announced Peacock Originals Lost Speedways, hosted by Dale Earnhardt, Jr., and In Deep with Ryan Lochte.

Peacock Premium is currently available at no additional cost to Comcasts Xfinity X1 and Flex customers across the country. At launch, Peacock will offer a free tier featuring more than 7,500 hours of movies, shows, and timely live and on-demand programming across news, sports, reality and late night. Peacock Premium will also be available for $4.99 per month and features more than 15,000 hours of content. For pre-order information, visit peacocktv.com.

(Note: As all NBC Sports Gold Premier League content has been on Peacock Premium since the 2019-20 season restarted, Peacocks July 15 coverage will also be made available to NBC Sports Gold subscribers.)

About NBC Sports Group:

NBC Sports Group serves sports fans 24/7 with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. The sports media company consists of NBC Sports, NBC Olympics, NBCSN, Golf Channel, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBC Sports Regional Networks, NBC Sports Audio Network and NBC Sports Digital, which includes NBCSports.com, NBCOlympics.com, GolfChannel.com, the digital assets of the NBC Sports Regional Networks, Rotoworld, the NBC Sports Talk franchise, multiple apps, and two transactional sports businesses, GolfNow and SportsEngine, and a direct-to-consumer product NBC Sports Gold. NBC Sports Group possesses an unparalleled collection of media rights agreements, partnering with some of the most prestigious sports properties in the world: the International Olympic Committee and United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, NHL, NASCAR, INDYCAR, PGA TOUR, The R&A, PGA of America, USGA, Churchill Downs, Premier League, Tour de France, French Open, and many more.

About Peacock:

Peacock is NBCUniversals new streaming service, launching in 2020. Peacock will deliver a world-class slate of exclusive originals, on-demand libraries of hit TV shows, including two of the most-watched streaming series, The Office and Parks and Recreation, plus critically-acclaimed films from the vaults of Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and Hollywoods biggest studios. In addition, Peacock will tap into NBCUniversals unmatched ability to deliver a broad range of compelling topical content across news, sports, late-night and reality. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
Today at 01:30:31 AM
What devices can I stream it on?
For now the "sneak peek" version of Peacock is only available to stream through Comcast's own platforms. That means Xfinity X1 cable customers and Flex streaming customers can watch Peacock on TVs through their X1 box or Flex streaming box.

For the nationwide launch in July, so far Peacock has confirmed support on:

Apple devices: You'll be able to stream the service on apps for the iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD. You'll be able to sign up for Peacock or upgrade your membership with in-app purchases too. And Apple will also integrate Peacock into its own TV app, which allows you to congregate certain streaming channels together to watch them in one place.

Google devices: Peacock will have support on Google platforms and devices including Android phones and tablets, and Android TV devices, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices. People who sign up through Android and Android TV also get free access to Peacock Premium until Oct. 15; after that trial period ends, Peacock Premium costs $4.99 per month with ads or $9.99 a month ad-free.

Xbox One consoles: Microsoft's Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X, will have an app for Peacock, and the service itself will be available for download through the Microsoft Store. You can also sign up for or upgrade Peach directly within the Peacock app on Xbox devices using in-app purchase.
Vizio SmartCast TVs
LG Smart TVs

So far, Peacock doesn't have a deal for its app to be distributed on Roku or Amazon Fire TV devices. Strauss, the executive in charge of Peacock, said that Peacock will launch on Wednesday regardless of whether those deals come through, but he reiterated that Peacock wants to be widely supported.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
Today at 01:33:04 AM
How much will Peacock cost?

Peacock will have three tiers: a limited one that's free, an all-inclusive one that's $4.99 a month with ads and an all-inclusive one that's $9.99 a month without ads.

The free tier limits how much you can watch. For example, Peacock planned to offer only select episodes of its originals free, withholding the rest inside its paywall. This limited free tier was planned to have access to roughly half of Peacock's total catalog of movies, current season TV, TV classics, curated daily news, sports, Hispanic programming and Peacock streaming channels.

Both paid tiers are called Peacock Premium, basically an all-access pass to everything on the service. That means about 20,000 hours of content. Peacock Premium is $4.99 a month or $50 a year with advertising, or you can upgrade to an ad-free version for $9.99 a month or $100 a year.

The tiers with advertising are supposed to have no more than five minutes of commercials per hour.

After launch, Peacock will offer a seven-day free trial standard for any new signups to either premium tier.

If you preorder a year of the service before launch on Wednesday, you can save $20 on an annual subscription. Preordering a year of the service with ads costs $30; preordering an ad-free annual subscription costs $80.

If you sign up for the service through its Android app or another Google platform, Peacock is offering an extended free trial until Oct. 15. This free trial is for the ad-supported level of Peacock Premium until Oct. 15, at which point you'll be charged the normal $4.99-a-month rate.

And other people can score discounts that cut the cost of Peacock if they're already customers of certain cable companies. Peacock will continue to give Comcast X1 and Flex subscribers the Premium version of the service at a $5 discount. So, if they want to watch with advertising, they pay nothing for Peacock Premium; if they want to watch ad-free, they need to pay $4.99 a month.

Cox customers also get that $5-off deal. Peacock has said it's working on partnerships to offer this discount to a wider array of consumers.

These customers can also upgrade to watch Peacock ad-free by paying $5 a month.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
