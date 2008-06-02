« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Cider thread  (Read 6362 times)

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,766
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: The Cider thread
« Reply #120 on: June 2, 2008, 04:03:58 pm »
I tried a bottle of Koppaberg at the weekend and thought it was vile.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline JohnnyDrama

  • hey new members to RAWK: He's a really really annoying feedback tourist and thick. If you dont believe me, he even admitted it himself. Post-match angler
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,293
  • JFT 96
Re: The Cider thread
« Reply #121 on: June 2, 2008, 04:06:45 pm »
haven't had any for couple years now, might get some next time.
Logged
Greatest Band in the world.

www.myspace.com/brandnew

Offline Jonathan Hall ☆☆☆☆☆☆

  • The name's Hall... Jonathan Hall. aka DangerPaddy. Olores de cebollas. Carly Cole Stalker. Likes to drink at Bar Fanny.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,042
  • Tapas y Cerveza y vino tinto!
Re: The Cider thread
« Reply #122 on: June 6, 2008, 11:06:42 pm »
Koppaberg = shite.

Magners / Bulmers = shite, any drink that needs ice to make it sell is a joke and it tastes fucking awful.

Pear cider - fuck off it should be caled Perry.

Decent real cider or the likes of Aspalls or Westons is fine. No ice needed as it tastes fine as it is, so don't fucking ask me if i want ice in it.

Logged
Right which bastards eaten me Tapas?

http://hfdinfo.com/digital/

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,463
Re: The Cider thread
« Reply #123 on: June 6, 2008, 11:39:09 pm »
£1.30 odd a bottle but its worth a go if you're in to ciders. No need for the lemon
 
Logged

Offline hooded claw

  • Foiled by the Anthill Mob
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,413
    • The Plate Licked Clean
Re: The Cider thread
« Reply #124 on: July 30, 2008, 05:55:28 pm »
St Helier's Pear cider is fantastic. Less sweet than Kopparberg, and a chunk of change cheaper.
Logged

Offline Roberts LFC

  • Has left the building
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 868
Re: The Cider thread
« Reply #125 on: July 30, 2008, 05:58:56 pm »
Funny everyone used to call me a Tart for drinking Strongbow and Olde English, all of a sudden everyone is drinking it as a fashion statement drinking Bulmers and Magners(which is okay but a bit too sweet) just because its meant to be the cool thing to do.  Twats
Logged

Offline Roberts LFC

  • Has left the building
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 868
Re: The Cider thread
« Reply #126 on: July 30, 2008, 06:01:14 pm »
My Cider Reviews:

Strongbow- My Favourite 10/10, goes down like water and dont get bad hangovers off it.

Olde English-10/10, love the taste of it and goes great in a snakebite with Stella.

Magners-7/10 A bit too sweet, very nice cold though.

Bulmers-7/10 See Magners

Fruit Ciders-8/10 1 or 2 arent bad, gets a bit sickly after that

Strongbow Cirrus-1/10 tastes like Horses Piss
Logged

Offline Cochise

  • Not the man he used to be and is looking for a fresh start. Still cannot escape the fact that he's had an X-Factor Winner. Twice.
  • RAWK Remembers
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,740
  • DON'T BUY THE S*N
Re: The Cider thread
« Reply #127 on: July 30, 2008, 06:05:18 pm »
Quote from: Alan_F on June  2, 2008, 04:03:58 pm
I tried a bottle of Koppaberg at the weekend and thought it was vile.

Which one? Mixed Berries or Pear? Mixed Berries is horrid but the Pear one is OK. You couldn't drink more than 3 though without it getting too sickly. We sell a shit load of the stuff in our pub.
Logged
JFT96 - YNWA

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

Online zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,692
Re: The Cider thread
« Reply #128 on: July 31, 2008, 06:33:28 am »
Anyone know what happened to 'K' cider, used to come in a matt black bottle? 8.4% of pure nectar.
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,674
Re: The Cider thread
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 10:10:51 am »
Went to Cornwall for summer hols last year and got on Healey's "Rattler" cloudy Cornish cyder.  Oh my days its so nice and bloody refreshing too :lickin

Been on it ever since I got back up North,  Can't find it on draft anywhere but The Asda do it in pint bottles.

Just ordered myself a Rattler glass off eBay to enhance my boozing experience :)



 
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,630
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The Cider thread
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 07:18:32 pm »
Bloody hell that's a thread bump.

It's coming into cider weather now, when this rain stops. My wife isn't keen on the still stuff but I don't mind going cross-eyed off a pint and a half.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline pw1008

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 836
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Cider thread
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 09:50:11 pm »
Aspalls is decent
Logged

Offline Rob K

  • He is the one and only! Naked and caked in mud
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,360
  • Ron Fucking Swanson
Re: The Cider thread
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 09:57:37 pm »
The missus starts a new job with Westons in two weeks.

Perfect timing to get some discounted bottles for the summer. :lickin 8)
Logged
There's only one thing i hate more than lying: Skimmed milk. Which is water that's lying about being milk.

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,674
Re: The Cider thread
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 11:39:16 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 07:18:32 pm
Bloody hell that's a thread bump.


I was a bit surprised that in a section of the forum called "The Boozer" that no one had posted in a thread dedicated to Cider in 14 years!!  :)
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,320
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: The Cider thread
« Reply #134 on: Today at 05:20:36 am »
Cider is boss

Beer programs you (I generally mean isn't good for you in ways that are cyclic but I can't be bothered explaining it right now) and for me at least seems to have more of an effect on my mood (good or bad, I'm looking for authenticity)

Not really arsed on getting drunk any more been there done that but last night I had a few tins of REDACTED's Cloudy Lemon cider What? Oh the one named after a bad Tory I'm not saying it but the drink is amazing

Was in a pub in Chester last year after some square business had been attended to, some banged up old one on the outskirts. Went in and thought, "I only feel like a pint of Purple" but Chester being Chester had a brief expectation this would be seen as some giant faux pas

I mean if I cared what the cognoscenti of Chester think I'd never have left the house in the first place and I found myself there and there was a pub. So I go in, and yes, they do purple and I order a pint.

This slovenly Barney of a guy at the bar (this was about 2pm on a Wednesday) looks up, and sits bolt upright, and points at me.

"That's a woman's drink!"

"like you'd know what women drink you fat scruff get to fuck", I thought in yet another example of Things I Wish I Ssid

What's the point of this story? I dunno, but I like to think it's better than pounding loads and loads of Stella with the racing on. Or banging on about real ale. Warm, flat cloudy lager, whoopee. That thread probably has a million pages with the same posters as the Marvel thread  ;D

This cider war I'm on. Should just go down south it's probably easier there to get great cider
« Last Edit: Today at 05:32:50 am by ToneLa »
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,320
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: The Cider thread
« Reply #135 on: Today at 05:36:03 am »
Quote from: zero zero on July 31, 2008, 06:33:28 am
Anyone know what happened to 'K' cider, used to come in a matt black bottle? 8.4% of pure nectar.

Nothing happened to it you can still buy it, it's in my local offy but it's tins now, bloke from years ago (got triggered so want to talk about my K experiences)

K is fucking mental you'd be better off doing the drug

First tin of K: ugh this is like a party in my mouth and everyone's left and I'm licking the carpet
Second tin of K: wahey getting a buzz now this stuff is rank and metallic but it works
Third tin of K: thish shits fur bag the.. May as well... Finish... Hic... The lot
Fourth tin: fuck knows it's like falling into the Bermuda Triangle, you wake up under a bush by the hospital with someone else's glasses on

« Last Edit: Today at 05:38:41 am by ToneLa »
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,666
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Cider thread
« Reply #136 on: Today at 05:17:13 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 05:36:03 am
Nothing happened to it you can still buy it, it's in my local offy but it's tins now, bloke from years ago (got triggered so want to talk about my K experiences)

K is fucking mental you'd be better off doing the drug

First tin of K: ugh this is like a party in my mouth and everyone's left and I'm licking the carpet
Second tin of K: wahey getting a buzz now this stuff is rank and metallic but it works
Third tin of K: thish shits fur bag the.. May as well... Finish... Hic... The lot
Fourth tin: fuck knows it's like falling into the Bermuda Triangle, you wake up under a bush by the hospital with someone else's glasses on


 ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,674
Re: The Cider thread
« Reply #137 on: Today at 06:30:46 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 05:36:03 am
Nothing happened to it you can still buy it, it's in my local offy but it's tins now, bloke from years ago (got triggered so want to talk about my K experiences)

K is fucking mental you'd be better off doing the drug

First tin of K: ugh this is like a party in my mouth and everyone's left and I'm licking the carpet
Second tin of K: wahey getting a buzz now this stuff is rank and metallic but it works
Third tin of K: thish shits fur bag the.. May as well... Finish... Hic... The lot
Fourth tin: fuck knows it's like falling into the Bermuda Triangle, you wake up under a bush by the hospital with someone else's glasses on




Your not wrong there man.  Mid-90's, my best mate had a Sunday afternoon session on bottles of the K.

Ended up going home and smashing his mums house to bits in a fit of rage after a petty row with his younger brother.  Thankfully his younger brother locked himself in the loft.

He then bolted off and was running around town.

Few of us went tracking him down.  It was honestly like that scene from Father Ted when they were trying to shoot Henry Sellars with a tranquilizer dart.

Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,416
Re: The Cider thread
« Reply #138 on: Today at 06:40:39 pm »
I remember someone my Ma knew brought a Flagon of Scrumpy back from Cornwall, around 1980, the proper stuff, our kid was about 11/12 and my Mum let him drink some not realising what it was like and he was falling about pissed as arseholes and my Ma was mortified :lmao
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,666
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Cider thread
« Reply #139 on: Today at 06:44:47 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:40:39 pm
I remember someone my Ma knew brought a Flagon of Scrumpy back from Cornwall, around 1980, the proper stuff, our kid was about 11/12 and my Mum let him drink some not realising what it was like and he was falling about pissed as arseholes and my Ma was mortified :lmao

We went to real Scrumpy country for a Week (2nd yr I think),they "allowed" us (Teachers spent the whole time pissed in the local) to bring 3 jugs back each,can't remember if a single one made it off the coach,was fucking carnage.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,416
Re: The Cider thread
« Reply #140 on: Today at 06:45:55 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:44:47 pm
We went to real Scrumpy country for a Week (2nd yr I think),they "allowed" us (Teachers spent the whole time pissed in the local) to bring 3 jugs back each,can't remember if a single one made it off the coach,was fucking carnage.

:lmao
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 