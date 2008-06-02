Anyone know what happened to 'K' cider, used to come in a matt black bottle? 8.4% of pure nectar.



Nothing happened to it you can still buy it, it's in my local offy but it's tins now, bloke from years ago (got triggered so want to talk about my K experiences)K is fucking mental you'd be better off doing the drugFirst tin of K: ugh this is like a party in my mouth and everyone's left and I'm licking the carpetSecond tin of K: wahey getting a buzz now this stuff is rank and metallic but it worksThird tin of K: thish shits fur bag the.. May as well... Finish... Hic... The lotFourth tin: fuck knows it's like falling into the Bermuda Triangle, you wake up under a bush by the hospital with someone else's glasses on