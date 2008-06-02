Cider is boss
Beer programs you (I generally mean isn't good for you in ways that are cyclic but I can't be bothered explaining it right now) and for me at least seems to have more of an effect on my mood (good or bad, I'm looking for authenticity)
Not really arsed on getting drunk any more been there done that but last night I had a few tins of REDACTED's Cloudy Lemon cider What? Oh the one named after a bad Tory I'm not saying it but the drink is amazing
Was in a pub in Chester last year after some square business had been attended to, some banged up old one on the outskirts. Went in and thought, "I only feel like a pint of Purple
" but Chester being Chester had a brief expectation this would be seen as some giant faux pas
I mean if I cared what the cognoscenti of Chester think I'd never have left the house in the first place and I found myself there and there was a pub. So I go in, and yes, they do purple and I order a pint.
This slovenly Barney of a guy at the bar (this was about 2pm on a Wednesday) looks up, and sits bolt upright, and points at me.
"That's a woman's drink!"
"like you'd know what women drink you fat scruff get to fuck", I thought in yet another example of Things I Wish I Ssid
What's the point of this story? I dunno, but I like to think it's better than pounding loads and loads of Stella with the racing on. Or banging on about real ale. Warm, flat cloudy lager, whoopee. That thread probably has a million pages with the same posters as the Marvel thread
This cider war I'm on. Should just go down south it's probably easier there to get great cider