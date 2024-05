Apparently Nike are re-releasing the OG Neon 110s next year for the 2025 30th anniversary.



Feel like I ask this every year or so but is there any noise of Adidas re-releasing the Forest Hills? There was a period of about 10 years when they seemed to bring loads out.



They were everywhere at one point in every colour combo imaginabl. Funny enough I had a saved search on eBay for em and had nothing for ages , then all of a sudden loads of pairs started appearing on eBay the last few months, used and new. It was weird, like they’d been wiped from the face of the earth (used an all) then someone found a cave with them all living in their and they got released at the same time.