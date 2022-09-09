« previous next »
Author Topic: Football fashion/post yer trainees

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
September 9, 2022, 06:35:35 pm
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
September 23, 2022, 04:16:53 am
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
September 29, 2022, 11:13:00 am
Quote from: Rattleduser on September  9, 2022, 05:10:55 pm
Purple them lad, JAP Athen.


Very Purple Aki
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
September 29, 2022, 03:27:12 pm
Quote from: cassiale on August 11, 2022, 03:27:49 am
I've really got to say this Dave, Chocolate Oranges are available from Rawlinsons..
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
October 4, 2022, 04:29:55 pm
This seems like as good a place as any to ask. I'm flying back home from the states for a quick visit next month. The exchange rate is at all-time favourable levels for me so I'm looking for stuff to buy, but the only thing I'm really in the market for is coats. A nice Berghaus goretex or down jacket, preferably a European brand that you don't see much of in the states, so no North Face I can just get that here. Nothing crazy like Canada Goose, I'd put a limit of 200 quid on anything I reckon. I want something that says I'm mature, I do outdoors stuff, but watch out because I may be a member of the Scouse criminal fraternity.

Any good brands that fit the bill? Sprayway, Rohan? And any good online shops? I've found blacks.co.uk and https://www.cotswoldoutdoor.com/
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
October 4, 2022, 06:30:51 pm
https://www.houseoffraser.co.uk/brand/parajumpers/parajumpers-pharell-jacket-609929#colcode=60992940



a possibility, more than I wanted to spend and a little short in the body - dare I say feminine? I think it comfortably meets the criminal fraternity criteria though
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
October 4, 2022, 06:33:18 pm
Nah it's too shiny I'd feel daft in it. Thanks for joining me on this journey

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
October 4, 2022, 06:49:57 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on October  4, 2022, 06:33:18 pm
Nah it's too shiny I'd feel daft in it. Thanks for joining me on this journey

You should revive the Hassinator-thread.
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
October 4, 2022, 07:54:23 pm
Quote from: Crimson on October  4, 2022, 06:49:57 pm
You should revive the Hassinator-thread.

Hed probably recommend a poncho or ceremonial robe
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
October 5, 2022, 11:21:00 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on October  4, 2022, 06:30:51 pm
https://www.houseoffraser.co.uk/brand/parajumpers/parajumpers-pharell-jacket-609929#colcode=60992940



a possibility, more than I wanted to spend and a little short in the body - dare I say feminine? I think it comfortably meets the criminal fraternity criteria though
I've got 4 parajumper jackets, theyre proper boss, could easily instigate a crime spree in one.
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
October 6, 2022, 07:56:37 am
Quote from: tray fenny on October  5, 2022, 11:21:00 pm
I've got 4 parajumper jackets, theyre proper boss, could easily instigate a crime spree in one.

Surprised you havent robbed all the handsets in the city.
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
October 6, 2022, 01:56:17 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on October  4, 2022, 06:30:51 pm
https://www.houseoffraser.co.uk/brand/parajumpers/parajumpers-pharell-jacket-609929#colcode=60992940



a possibility, more than I wanted to spend and a little short in the body - dare I say feminine? I think it comfortably meets the criminal fraternity criteria though

CASTROL GTX on the back?
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
December 17, 2022, 09:19:32 am
 Loving the new Adi jumbo Corduroy and riding-boot range  :P  ;D
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
February 22, 2023, 09:16:40 am
I've been waiting for over 6 months for my size to be available for these Diadora's.

I was happy to push the budget out to USD $180 but to find out that shipping to Australia is and additional USD $79 is really going to hurt.

EQUIPE H CANVAS STONE WASH
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
March 14, 2023, 02:35:32 pm
Adidas dublin getting a reissue. What a time to be alive.
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
April 14, 2023, 10:08:19 pm
Quote from: PROPER crazyemlyn72 on March 14, 2023, 02:35:32 pm
Adidas dublin getting a reissue. What a time to be alive.

And........ There gone.
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
April 22, 2023, 02:56:06 pm
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
May 22, 2023, 11:58:43 am
IMG-1143" border="0
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
May 22, 2023, 12:04:29 pm
The white CLMBAS I bought 2 pairs of. Gonna paint em in the Adidas First/ Ventex colours.

Only cost me £40 a pair from End with a discount added.

These are the colours Im going for
IMG-1144" border="0

IMG-1145" border="0

Gonna get myself a vinyl cutting tool and a spray gun thing with a generator. Paints from Angelus..Be a while before I do it like


Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
May 22, 2023, 03:17:32 pm
Legendary tracky tops them. Takes me back to Howard Sports on South Road, every birthday and Christmas present for years came from there
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
May 22, 2023, 10:30:59 pm
Yeah, best tops going .Ive got 3 of them tops still. The bottom one there. Another blue one with different coloured stripes and a rare as fuck green one. Had the grey when i was a kid but cant find one now in my size.

thumbnail-Image" border="0
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
May 22, 2023, 10:32:35 pm
picked them up a few weeks ago, first ones I've bought in a while
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
May 22, 2023, 10:37:11 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on May 22, 2023, 12:04:29 pm
The white CLMBAS I bought 2 pairs of. Gonna paint em in the Adidas First/ Ventex colours.

Only cost me £40 a pair from End with a discount added.

These are the colours Im going for
IMG-1144" border="0

IMG-1145" border="0

Gonna get myself a vinyl cutting tool and a spray gun thing with a generator. Paints from Angelus..Be a while before I do it like

painted mine a few years ago, think I paid 45
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
May 22, 2023, 10:41:04 pm
Quote from: Rattleduser on May 22, 2023, 10:37:11 pm
painted mine a few years ago, think I paid 45

Are they the Galaxy/ GLXY with the silver stripe?

Was it just the stripes you painted? Am after painting the sole and everything ya see. You ever done that?
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
May 22, 2023, 11:00:42 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on May 22, 2023, 10:41:04 pm
Are they the Galaxy/ GLXY with the silver stripe?

Was it just the stripes you painted? Am after painting the sole and everything ya see. You ever done that?

yeah just the stripes on the silver glxy spzl. Only ever attempted to change a pure white sole with candle wax and some type of activator to get that aged look. always worried that the sole would eventually crack If I used paint. I've seen plenty of people change the colour of a sole, no idea what technique they used.


Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
May 23, 2023, 11:16:07 am
Quote from: Rattleduser on May 22, 2023, 11:00:42 pm
yeah just the stripes on the silver glxy spzl. Only ever attempted to change a pure white sole with candle wax and some type of activator to get that aged look. always worried that the sole would eventually crack If I used paint. I've seen plenty of people change the colour of a sole, no idea what technique they used.



There no major tricks or anything. From what I remember Angelus Do a paint and ask you to add a hardener or something to the paint. It sticks to plastics etc so they basically just paint the sole then or the hard plastics on a lot of trainers Nike do. Its hard wearing and theres vids showing how well it sticks
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
June 19, 2023, 12:17:07 pm
Size? Having a sale. Trimm Trab £40
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
June 22, 2023, 11:33:24 am
Quote from: Capon Debaser on June 19, 2023, 12:17:07 pm
Size? Having a sale. Trimm Trab £40

I bought some Patrick

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
June 22, 2023, 01:07:10 pm
Quote from: Rattleduser on June 22, 2023, 11:33:24 am
I bought some Patrick


Nice them mate. Loved Patrick. Had a couple of pairs when I was young

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
June 22, 2023, 02:48:55 pm
Nice those.  Had a pair of Patrick football boots back around 86/87.

I like the brown but not on Size? website,  are they small fitting like Adidas or do they have some decent room?

I wish Tacchini still did trainers

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
June 22, 2023, 04:27:34 pm
Quote from: Ziltoid on June 22, 2023, 02:48:55 pm
Nice those.  Had a pair of Patrick football boots back around 86/87.

I like the brown but not on Size? website,  are they small fitting like Adidas or do they have some decent room?

I wish Tacchini still did trainers


Eyar Dipstick

https://www.80scasualclassics.co.uk/trainers-c12/patrick-villan-trainer-brown-p21517/s244229?utm_medium=ppc&utm_term=patrick-villan-trainer-size-8-size-8-0021364010&utm_campaign=froogle&cid=GBP&glCurrency=GBP&glCountry=GB
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
June 23, 2023, 09:44:51 am
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
June 23, 2023, 11:13:19 pm
Quote from: Ziltoid on June 22, 2023, 02:48:55 pm
Nice those.  Had a pair of Patrick football boots back around 86/87.

I like the brown but not on Size? website,  are they small fitting like Adidas or do they have some decent room?

I wish Tacchini still did trainers


the Liverpools turned up today, I wouldn't say they are a roomy shoe, little snug around the toe box and the end of the eyestay

great for putting a bit of curl on a casey
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
June 26, 2023, 01:54:15 pm

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
June 26, 2023, 09:36:52 pm
Whats happened to Forest Hills, cant seem to find any for sale these days?
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
June 27, 2023, 11:14:21 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on June 26, 2023, 09:36:52 pm
Whats happened to Forest Hills, cant seem to find any for sale these days?

adidas original shoes like gazelle, superstar and stan smith are released regular, other styles get a fairly limited run rotated in whenever adidas see fit and either sell out or hit the sales and the retailers move on to whatever adidas are releasing next. ebay or vinted will have them, think the last yellow and gold were released in 2018 and they brought various different c/w's after that.

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
June 28, 2023, 01:28:28 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on June 26, 2023, 09:36:52 pm
Whats happened to Forest Hills, cant seem to find any for sale these days?

They got run into the ground with endless JD cheapo releases for a few years and Adidas pulled them.
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
July 17, 2023, 12:02:03 pm
Dont know if theyre anyones cup of tea but I know some like the Spzls.

Adidas Hartness Spzls on sale. Best price is at Footpatrol (including postage) £55 plus £5 postage reduced from £120 plus postage

End are selling em but end up being £65 even with 10% discount added at checkout

https://www.footpatrol.com/product/black-adidas-spezial-hartness-spzl/570651_footpatrolcom/?awc=5824_1689591523_d2bb4b0bef112f3a23375f8ca7b844d2&utm_source=affiliate259955&utm_medium=Comparison+Shopping+Service+%28CSS%29&utm_campaign=Genie+Shopping+CSS
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
Today at 11:49:28 am
Need some white stripey dudes.

Which is good, as... Plenty to choose from.
