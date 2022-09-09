This seems like as good a place as any to ask. I'm flying back home from the states for a quick visit next month. The exchange rate is at all-time favourable levels for me so I'm looking for stuff to buy, but the only thing I'm really in the market for is coats. A nice Berghaus goretex or down jacket, preferably a European brand that you don't see much of in the states, so no North Face I can just get that here. Nothing crazy like Canada Goose, I'd put a limit of 200 quid on anything I reckon. I want something that says I'm mature, I do outdoors stuff, but watch out because I may be a member of the Scouse criminal fraternity.
Any good brands that fit the bill? Sprayway, Rohan? And any good online shops? I've found blacks.co.uk and https://www.cotswoldoutdoor.com/