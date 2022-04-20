Anyone used 'Klekt' before? Seems a reseller site, but all looks legit, and some prices are basically retail price.



Ordered a pair of Air Jordan 1s for my lad on Wednesday night from Footlocker. Got email this morning that the order is cancelled as out of stock. Pricks. No doubt some c*nt in the warehouse decided they wanted them instead.



Bought my main trainees and my new running shoes from Klekt. Sort of mad that the stock issues for Nike stuff is still like during the heights of the pandemic. Or maybe that's just how it is.Klekt are legit. Took a while for me. Worried about customs but nothing happened. More than happy with the products