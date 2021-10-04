« previous next »
Football fashion/post yer trainees

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
October 4, 2021, 01:34:51 pm
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
October 4, 2021, 01:52:10 pm
Haha ;D
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
October 5, 2021, 01:55:08 pm

Mesh McVicars


Mesh McVicars
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
October 5, 2021, 06:03:17 pm
Since when did trainees get so expensive??! Nike air max 97's used to be like £110-£130, Now £165!!!
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
October 6, 2021, 12:14:27 am
Quote from: LiamG on October  5, 2021, 06:03:17 pm
Since when did trainees get so expensive??! Nike air max 97's used to be like £110-£130, Now £165!!!

I'm trying to find a pair of Nike Killshot 2s but it's stupid prices online
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
October 6, 2021, 09:17:26 am
They're turning kids into slaves
Just to make cheaper sneakers
But what's the real cost?
'Cause the sneakers don't seem that much cheaper

Why are we still paying so much for sneakers ?
When you got them made by little slaves kids
What are your overheads?
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
October 7, 2021, 01:16:14 am
Quote from: [new username under construction] on October  6, 2021, 09:17:26 am
They're turning kids into slaves
Just to make cheaper sneakers
But what's the real cost?
'Cause the sneakers don't seem that much cheaper

Why are we still paying so much for sneakers ?
When you got them made by little slaves kids
What are your overheads?

Jemaine absolutely nailed it :lmao
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
October 7, 2021, 04:39:59 pm
Quote from: LiamG on October  5, 2021, 06:03:17 pm
Since when did trainees get so expensive??! Nike air max 97's used to be like £110-£130, Now £165!!!

Probably the shortages due to Covid/that ship getting stuck?

Was talking about this in work on Tuesday with a fella from Speke who is my age, as our new office is right next to Adidas in Trafford Park (the discussion was about it being robbed all the time if it was near where we grew up ;D ) and we both said trainees aren't actually that dear compared to when we were kids and in fact are probably cheaper. I'm sure Samba were about £30, I remember my Ma buying me a pair of Forest Hills from Lewis's and they were about £39 and this was 1982 and I doubt she was earning more than £100pw then.

Just wait til you have teenage kids, my youngest is 11 and in a 6 1/2, eldest is 13 and in a 10. Youngest wants 270's again, I used to be able to find them for around £60, £140 now, so that's almost £300 for trainees for them. Even cheap Adidas for school are £38...
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
October 13, 2021, 09:50:29 am
Really tempted to pay for the De La Soul dunks from 2015. £300-350 is more than I'd want to spend, but that's the going rate...
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
October 14, 2021, 11:13:00 am
anyone successful in the draw for the Adidas CP Spezials this morning? going for 400 on eBay already
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
October 14, 2021, 12:36:10 pm
gone for these



bring it on
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
October 15, 2021, 07:44:11 am
Quote from: Keita Success on October 13, 2021, 09:50:29 am
Really tempted to pay for the De La Soul dunks from 2015. £300-350 is more than I'd want to spend, but that's the going rate...
The green ones.



The white ones are nice though.
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
October 15, 2021, 03:10:21 pm
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
October 15, 2021, 06:55:55 pm
Quote from: Keita Success on October 13, 2021, 09:50:29 am
Really tempted to pay for the De La Soul dunks from 2015. £300-350 is more than I'd want to spend, but that's the going rate...

The going rate is the retail price. Don't facilitate the scumbags that buy them to sell for profit. They're no different to ticket touts.
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
October 15, 2021, 07:44:17 pm
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
October 15, 2021, 09:04:49 pm
Quote from: Crimson_Tank on September 14, 2021, 03:38:40 pm
Well Woman up and buy a pair in a larger size so you can wear them. Nobody will call you out for cross-dressing, promise.

My sister needs a large shoe size, think she's a size 8. My brother in law takes the piss and reckons that she needs to get her shoes from that drag queen shop in Blackpool.
 ;D
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
October 21, 2021, 03:12:07 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on October 15, 2021, 06:55:55 pm
The going rate is the retail price. Don't facilitate the scumbags that buy them to sell for profit. They're no different to ticket touts.
Agreed. Hate them, but if there's a pair that I want, I'll suck it up.

If it's a limited release pair that I want, or a pair from a few years ago where the number of deadstock pairs are very low, it's worth it for me.
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
November 27, 2021, 05:50:42 pm
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
November 27, 2021, 08:14:03 pm
Ordered a pair of Stockholm's last night. Look a decent release.

Had the 2008 release but sold them.
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
December 4, 2021, 10:49:40 am
picked them up for £31, swapped the laces and used a custom blue



Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
December 4, 2021, 08:42:54 pm
Quote from: Rattleduser on December  4, 2021, 10:49:40 am
picked them up for £31, swapped the laces and used a custom blue





Nice work. Considered a blue lace?
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
December 6, 2021, 11:52:06 am
My son's commandeered my Supertrekking boots (nice mid 80s pair they were - took me years to find them). I've had to look magnanimous about it but secretly I'm spewing.

There's another pair kicking about on ebay but they're not as nice. Bloody children.
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
December 6, 2021, 12:54:00 pm


These was them.  :(
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
December 6, 2021, 03:45:24 pm
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
December 26, 2021, 08:31:52 pm
Anyone got anything off santy claws?
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
December 27, 2021, 07:46:48 pm
Quote from: PROPER crazyemlyn72 on December 26, 2021, 08:31:52 pm
Anyone got anything off santy claws?

missed out on a few end of year releases, spent the money on a ps5. Some of what I've picked up this year/altered







Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
December 27, 2021, 10:02:01 pm
Like them plain white ones with the blue circle on sole mate, what are they?
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
December 27, 2021, 11:18:20 pm
Quote from: A Debased Sausage lying in a Blanket on December 27, 2021, 10:02:01 pm
Like them plain white ones with the blue circle on sole mate, what are they?

Alderley SPZL
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
Today at 11:29:26 am
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
Today at 11:32:44 am
timmy mallet them
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
Today at 11:37:58 am
