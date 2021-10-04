Since when did trainees get so expensive??! Nike air max 97's used to be like £110-£130, Now £165!!!



Probably the shortages due to Covid/that ship getting stuck?Was talking about this in work on Tuesday with a fella from Speke who is my age, as our new office is right next to Adidas in Trafford Park (the discussion was about it being robbed all the time if it was near where we grew up) and we both said trainees aren't actually that dear compared to when we were kids and in fact are probably cheaper. I'm sure Samba were about £30, I remember my Ma buying me a pair of Forest Hills from Lewis's and they were about £39 and this was 1982 and I doubt she was earning more than £100pw then.Just wait til you have teenage kids, my youngest is 11 and in a 6 1/2, eldest is 13 and in a 10. Youngest wants 270's again, I used to be able to find them for around £60, £140 now, so that's almost £300 for trainees for them. Even cheap Adidas for school are £38...