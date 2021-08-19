« previous next »
Football fashion/post yer trainees

Rattleduser

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
August 19, 2021, 03:47:14 am
Quote from: elbow on August 19, 2021, 02:01:20 am
Are those Munchen originally silver stripes?

they are
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
August 19, 2021, 03:19:08 pm
Got them for less than £40, painted the white stripes to a chili red to try and get the look of a vintage Sao Paulo



already have the superior issue of the SL72 so didn't mind painting them

https://www.mandmdirect.com/01/details/AO30677/adidas-Originals-Mens-SL-72-Trainers-Air-Force-Blue-Legacy-Slate
elbow

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
August 19, 2021, 11:50:14 pm
Quote from: Rattleduser on August 19, 2021, 03:47:14 am
they are

I've got those, like what you've done with yours but I prefer my silver stripes!
Rattleduser

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
August 20, 2021, 02:30:38 am
Quote from: elbow on August 19, 2021, 11:50:14 pm
I've got those, like what you've done with yours but I prefer my silver stripes!

yeah the original silver is nice on them, got silver on the CLMBA so decided I could change them up

Elzar

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
August 20, 2021, 08:26:09 am
Bought some nice clean white trainers the other day, wore them twice and there is somehow now an inky black splodge on them.

Got some cleaning foam, but anyone got any other methods of cleaning if that doesn't work?
Craig S

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
August 20, 2021, 08:56:53 am
Quote from: Elzar on August 20, 2021, 08:26:09 am
Bought some nice clean white trainers the other day, wore them twice and there is somehow now an inky black splodge on them.

Got some cleaning foam, but anyone got any other methods of cleaning if that doesn't work?

If they are fabric or suede, I would use Sneakers ER.
You only need a capful per wash (can do multiple pairs in a wash if not too dirty). Smells nice too. Use the brush to work it in.

https://www.sneakerser.com/collections/clean-protect/products/cleaner-2-piece-premium-sneaker-cleaning-kit

deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
August 20, 2021, 11:36:57 am
Take my money



deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16487 on: August 20, 2021, 11:39:03 am »




voodoo ray

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
August 20, 2021, 11:43:47 am
horrendous.

I like air max 90 and they're comfy as fuck but unfortunately I don't tend to like any of the numerous colour schemes that they do. much like most of their team sports gear there's someone at nike that just doesn't quite know when to stop.
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
August 20, 2021, 01:13:52 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on August 20, 2021, 11:43:47 am
horrendous.

I like air max 90 and they're comfy as fuck but unfortunately I don't tend to like any of the numerous colour schemes that they do. much like most of their team sports gear there's someone at nike that just doesn't quite know when to stop.

You need some color in your life fella.
AndyMuller

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
August 20, 2021, 01:24:32 pm
I like the grey ones, not into the orange pastry ones.
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
August 20, 2021, 01:25:58 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on August 20, 2021, 01:24:32 pm
I like the grey ones, not into the orange pastry ones.

Gray ones are a must for sure.
Caffeine

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
August 20, 2021, 01:28:42 pm

Where can I get the orange ones please deFacto?!
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
August 20, 2021, 01:31:21 pm
Quote from: Caffeine on August 20, 2021, 01:28:42 pm
Where can I get the orange ones please deFacto?!

Not yet released mate, will PM you when they are  :)
voodoo ray

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
August 20, 2021, 01:46:56 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on August 20, 2021, 01:13:52 pm
You need some color in your life fella.

I'm happy with colour, but their stuff usually looks like it's designed by the colour blind.
Ziltoid

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
August 20, 2021, 02:21:24 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on August 20, 2021, 11:36:57 am
Take my money





A darker grey and deep blue colourway i might be sold
Caffeine

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
August 20, 2021, 03:25:29 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on August 20, 2021, 01:31:21 pm
Not yet released mate, will PM you when they are  :)

Thanks mate- appreciate that
RedSince86

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
August 20, 2021, 09:47:01 pm
Tried to get these versions of Blazers but my size sold out quick. :-[

I have some black ones  and my other half has a pair of white, but i like the colour on these, gutted i missed out on them.

https://www.nike.com/gb/t/blazer-mid-77-shoes-97qRhl/DH4505-200

Rattleduser

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
August 21, 2021, 08:45:34 pm
picked up the OG Hamburg for £56

Crimson

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
August 21, 2021, 08:52:09 pm
I do wonder how some of you have space for all your shoes. Some seem to have more sneakers than there are days in the year!
Rattleduser

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
August 21, 2021, 09:29:53 pm
I stick mine on g-rack shelves in the spare bedroom, some collectors have display units but I'm not into that, once you've got too many it's time to move them on. Plenny in my collection I could live without.
« Last Edit: August 21, 2021, 09:51:43 pm by Rattleduser »
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
August 22, 2021, 01:40:47 am
Quote from: Crimson on August 21, 2021, 08:52:09 pm
I do wonder how some of you have space for all your shoes. Some seem to have more sneakers than there are days in the year!

I'm running out of space.
PROPER crazyemlyn72

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
September 3, 2021, 01:19:24 am
Quote from: Rattleduser on August 21, 2021, 09:29:53 pm
I stick mine on g-rack shelves in the spare bedroom, some collectors have display units but I'm not into that, once you've got too many it's time to move them on. Plenny in my collection I could live without.

Do you have dublin or trimm star colnago?
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
September 3, 2021, 06:32:36 am
Quote from: Rattleduser on August 21, 2021, 08:45:34 pm
picked up the OG Hamburg for £56



Real nice them.
red vinyl

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
September 3, 2021, 10:04:20 am
I really wanted them Colagno,still upsets me I didnt get them at the time.
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
September 3, 2021, 07:16:27 pm


AndyMuller

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
September 3, 2021, 07:17:32 pm
Oh no DeFacto, what have you done?
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
September 3, 2021, 07:20:35 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on September  3, 2021, 07:17:32 pm
Oh no DeFacto, what have you done?

 ;D Gotta take a risk here and there
Cletus vanDamme

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
September 3, 2021, 10:54:29 pm
Quote from: red vinyl on September  3, 2021, 10:04:20 am
I really wanted them Colagno,still upsets me I didnt get them at the time.

I missed out on the grey Hochelaga SPZL in 2016, but scored a pair of once-worn last week from eBay. Gorgeous trainies, in great nick and at a reasonable price for a sought-after size 12 😬
Cletus vanDamme

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
September 4, 2021, 12:09:04 am
Quote from: Cletus vanDamme on September  3, 2021, 10:54:29 pm
I missed out on the grey Hochelaga SPZL in 2016, but scored a pair of once-worn last week from eBay. Gorgeous trainies, in great nick and at a reasonable price for a sought-after size 12 😬

Would have posted a pic but cant even though I got one down to below 200kb
PROPER crazyemlyn72

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
Today at 12:52:29 am
TRX mcvicars coming out soon, with a mesh finish in the nice cw. I'll definitely be all over them, hopefully rattler will post a photo, I'm brutal at posting pics here.
