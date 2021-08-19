Are those Munchen originally silver stripes?
they are
I've got those, like what you've done with yours but I prefer my silver stripes!
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Bought some nice clean white trainers the other day, wore them twice and there is somehow now an inky black splodge on them. Got some cleaning foam, but anyone got any other methods of cleaning if that doesn't work?
horrendous. I like air max 90 and they're comfy as fuck but unfortunately I don't tend to like any of the numerous colour schemes that they do. much like most of their team sports gear there's someone at nike that just doesn't quite know when to stop.
I like the grey ones, not into the orange pastry ones.
Where can I get the orange ones please deFacto?!
You need some color in your life fella.
Take my money
Not yet released mate, will PM you when they are
I have no idea what Im taking about
I do wonder how some of you have space for all your shoes. Some seem to have more sneakers than there are days in the year!
I stick mine on g-rack shelves in the spare bedroom, some collectors have display units but I'm not into that, once you've got too many it's time to move them on. Plenny in my collection I could live without.
picked up the OG Hamburg for £56
Oh no DeFacto, what have you done?
I really wanted them Colagno,still upsets me I didnt get them at the time.
I missed out on the grey Hochelaga SPZL in 2016, but scored a pair of once-worn last week from eBay. Gorgeous trainies, in great nick and at a reasonable price for a sought-after size 12 😬
