Found these Horoscopes, do you think they describe you?HOROSCOPESAQUARIUS - JAN 20 to FEB 18YOU HAVE AN INVENTIVE MIND AND ARE INCLINED TO BE PROGRESSIVE. YOU LIE A GREAT DEAL.YOU MAKE THE SAME MISTAKES REPEATEDLY BECAUSE YOU ARE STUPID. EVERYONE THINKS YOU'REA FUCKING JERK.PISCES - FEB 19 to MAR 20YOU HAVE A VIVID IMAGINATION AND OFTEN THINK YOU ARE BEING FOLLOWED BY THE F.B.I. ORTHE C.I.A. YOU HAVE MINOR INFLUENCE ON YOUR FRIENDS AND PEOPLE RESENT YOU FORFLAUNTING YOUR POWER. YOU LACK CONFIDENCE AND ARE A GENERAL DIPSHIT.ARIES - MAR 21 to APRL 19YOU ARE THE PIONEER TYPE AND THINK MOST PEOPLE ARE DICKHEADS. YOU ARE QUICK TEMPERED,IMPATIENT, AND SCORNFUL OF ADVICE. YOU ARE A PRICK.TAURUS - APR 20 to MAY 20YOU ARE PRACTICAL AND PERSISTENT. YOU HAVE DOGGED DETERMINATION AND WORK LIKE HELL.MOST PEOPLE THINK YOU ARE STUBBORN AND BULLHEADED. YOU ARE NOTHING BUT A GODDAMNCOMMUNIST.GEMINI - MAY 21 to JUNE 20YOU ARE A QUICK AND INTELLIGENT THINKER. PEOPLE LIKE YOU BECAUSE YOU ARE BISEXUAL. YOUARE INCLINED TO EXPECT TOO MUCH FOR TOO LITTLE. THIS MEANS YOU ARE A CHEAP BASTARD.GEMINIS ARE NOTORIOUS FOR THRIVING ON INSECTS.CANCER - JUNE 21 to JULY 22YOU ARE SYMPATHETIC AND UNDERSTANDING TO OTHER PEOPLES PROBLEMS WHICH MAKES YOU ASUCKER. YOU ARE ALWAYS PUTTING THINGS OFF. THIS IS WHY YOU WILL ALWAYS BE ON WELFAREAND WON'T BE WORTH A SHIT. EVERYBODY IN PRISON IS A CANCER.LEO - JULY 23 to AUG 22YOU CONSIDER YOURSELF A BORN LEADER. OTHERS THINK YOU'RE AND IDIOT. MOST LEOS AREBULLIES. YOU ARE VAIN AND CANNOT TOLERATE HONEST CRITICISM. YOUR ARROGANCE ISDISGUSTING. LEO PEOPLE ARE THIEVING MOTHER-FUCKERS AND SPEND MOST OF THEIR TIMEKISSING MIRRORS.VIRGO - AUG 23 to SEP 22YOU ARE A LOGICAL TYPE AND HATE DISORDER. THIS SHIT-PICKING IS SICKENING TO YOURFRIENDS. YOU ARE COLD AND UNEMOTIONAL AND OFTEN FALL ASLEEP SCREWING. VIRGOS MAKEGOOD BUS DRIVERS AND PIMPS.LIBRA - SEP 23 to OCT 22YOU ARE THE ARTISTIC TYPE AND HAVE A DIFFICULT TIME WITH REALITY. IF YOU ARE MALE YOU AREPROBABLY QUEER. CHANCES FOR EMPLOYMENT AND MONETARY GAIN ARE NIL. MOST LIBRAWOMEN ARE WHORES. ALL LIBRAS DIE OF VENEREAL DISEASE.SCORPIO - OCT 23 to NOV 21THE WORST OF THE LOT. YOU ARE SHREWD IN BUSINESS AND CANNOT BE TRUSTED. YOU SHALLACHIEVE THE PINNACLE OF SUCCESS BECAUSE OF YOUR TOTAL LACK OF ETHICS. YOU ARE APERFECT SON- OF -A -BITCH. MOST SCORPIOS ARE MURDERED.SAGITTARIUS - NOV 22 to DEC 21YOU ARE OPTIMISTIC AND ENTHUSIASTIC. YOU HAVE A RECKLESS TENDENCY TO RELY ON LUCKSINCE YOU HAVE NO TALENT. THE MAJORITY OF SAGITTARIANS ARE DRUNKS. NIXON WAS ASAGITTARIAN. YOU ARE NOT WORTH THE TIME OF DAY.CAPRICORN - DEC 22 to JAN 19YOU ARE CONSERVATIVE AND AFRAID OF TAKING RISKS. YOU ARE BASICALLY A CHICKENSHIT.THERE HAS NEVER BEEN A CAPRICORN OF ANY IMPORTANCE.