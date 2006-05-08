.A few videos and some info on the colossus that still is Ron Yeats...
Wikipedia page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ron_Yeats
LFCHistory.net Player Profile page: www.lfchistory.net/Players/Player/Profile/450
LiverpoolFC.com Player Profile page: www.liverpoolfc.com/history/past-players/ron-yeats
'100 Players Who Shook The Kop - #29 - Ron Yeats
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/s__kSbih79Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/s__kSbih79Q</a>
'50 Men Who Made LFC: Ron Yeats
':-www.facebook.com/LiverpoolFC/videos/10156429955817573
'Ron Yeats ( Liverpool FC Captain )
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zgwub_hD7VU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zgwub_hD7VU</a>
'Final da FA Cup 1965. Liverpool 2 x 1 Leeds United
' (full match)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Rnmq9TLH08I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Rnmq9TLH08I</a>
'The Cup Final - Liverpool Vs. Leeds 1965
' (7 minutes)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/u59t5QpcoMk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/u59t5QpcoMk</a>
'Ron Yeats collects the FA Cup Trophy
':-https://xcancel.com/MerseyGoals/status/931179584145494016
'Heroes Welcome Aka Return Of The Cup (1965)
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0ZG1SNXb0Aw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0ZG1SNXb0Aw</a>
'Happy birthday to Ron Yeats.
':-https://xcancel.com/30YearsRed/status/1328025986273783809
an advert for 'Yeats and Saint talk Shankly
' on LFC TV in 2017 (I'll try and find a copy)
:-https://xcancel.com/LFCTV/status/903941310540685313
'Time Of Our Lives - Shankly
' (2009; SlySport program, 47 minutes. St John, Yeats, and Lawler and discuss the great man)
:-www.dailymotion.com/video/x8cvv90
^ or a 380mb download file: https://mega.nz/file/csVwxabT#bV7VdieCdILcAfH1JI-DKfaN5MuSqFwUh9uDQTtZa_Q & https://bayfiles.com/79z9v121y1/TOOL-Shanks_m4v
'Ron Yeats Speaks To The Asian Kop
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qA6fUKJin8U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qA6fUKJin8U</a>
'Ron Yeats
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kw8hHRpuWwI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kw8hHRpuWwI</a>Some 'youtube playlists' of Liverpool seasons with Ron Yeats as a player (where available)
:-1959/60
: ? : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/11960/61
: ? : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/21961/62
: ? : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/31962/63
: ? : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/41963/64
: ? : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/51964/65
: www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXstwndzSPgfb4FNHnLR93Sj (by idamaria7)
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/61965/66
: www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXuI-hfoq_QsOdEg9RYu8SQh (by idamaria7)
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/71966/67
: www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXsNF4Epikg4kl7SvWX_IG2O (by idamaria7)
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/81967/68
: www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXtTms4VwYIbAHvR835prU7x (by idamaria7)
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/91968/69
: www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXt3tsUGr0V6Sxa4N8bBGKTA (by idamaria7)
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/10 1969/70
: www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXvlk6Q6CCfg3KaMWh__1umF (by idamaria7)
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/111970/71
: www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXv8q4bhyV3Tr7dzt0HzaS_m (by idamaria7)
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/12
some older 'Club History
' videos featuring Ron Yeats : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16108641#msg16108641
a RAWK 'Liverpool's 6th league title - Shankly's 1st - 1963/64 season
...' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352810.0
a RAWK 'Liverpool's 7th league title - 1965/66 season
...' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352808.0
with more threads on Ron Yeats and the early days under Shankly in the RAWK 'History Board
': www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?board=40.0A few articles on Ron Yeats...
No. 79 Take a walk around my centre half, Hes a colossus!: www.thisisanfield.com/2009/07/no-79-take-a-walk-around-my-centre-half-he%E2%80%99s-a-colossus
Ron Yeats: The Colossus Of Anfield: www.theversed.com/72692/ron-yeats-the-colossus-of-liverpool/#.cfi7In4Jsf
Ron Yeats: Liverpools colossal centre-back, skipper and chief scout: https://thekopite.org/2021/07/22/liverpool-defender-ron-yeats-career
RON YEATS: THE COLOSSUS FROM ABERDEEN: www.nutmegmagazine.co.uk/issue-2/ron-yeats-the-colossus-from-aberdeen
The Aberdeen duo who made their mark at Anfield under Shankly: /www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/past-times/2513422/eyewitness-the-aberdeen-duo-who-made-their-mark-at-anfield-under-shankly
Ron Yeats: The colossal signing who was Liverpools original Van Dijk: www.thisisanfield.com/2020/05/appreciating-ron-yeats-the-colossal-signing-who-was-liverpools-original-van-dijk
10 Hardest Liverpool Players of All Time: https://bleacherreport.com/articles/1307512-10-hardest-liverpool-players-of-all-time
Ron Yeats playing stats in detail: www.transfermarkt.com/ron-yeats/profil/spieler/176046
Ron Yeats - My Liverpool Wall: https://myliverpoolfc.org/yeates.htm
Ron Yeats Liverpool FC Legend: http://lifemindbodysoul.com/ron-yeats-liverpool-fc-legend
A Life Of Liverpool Matches: Meeting Bill Shanklys Man Mountain And Falling For The Reds: www.theanfieldwrap.com/2017/01/walking-around-ron-yeats-meeting-bill-shanklys-man-mountain-and-falling-for-the-reds
The perils of Paul on the Scottish scouting trail for Anfield legend Ron Yeats: www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/past-times/2609941/eyewitness-the-perils-of-paul-on-the-scottish-scouting-trail-for-anfield-legend-ron-yeats
Liverpool legend Ian St John reveals he and former team mates are suffering from memory problems: www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/liverpool-legend-ian-st-john-9776240
Ron Yeats a Liverpool colossus, FA Cup winner and a shadow of his former self: www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/news/ron-yeats-liverpool-dementia-alzheimers-fa-cup-winner-a7567191.html
Liverpool legends Tommy Smith and Ron Yeats suffering in silence: www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-legends-tommy-smith-ron-12576779
How Liverpool are taking care of their former players and why its so important: www.thisisanfield.com/2021/12/its-something-close-to-my-heart-how-liverpool-are-taking-care-of-their-former-players
Ron Yeats - Chief scout and Shankly's captain: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/84
Ron Yeats - Unbeatable at the back: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/558
The first European night at Anfield: https://www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/488
Ron Yeats' reunion with Liverpool's first Euro opponents: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/1940
Memo to Boy fans: Keep off the pitch says Ron Yeats: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/2655
Tribute plan for Anfield legend Ron Yeats: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/3522
^ Saint and Ron Yeats collect their Liverpool Lifetime Achievement Awards in 2015.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A mini-index
of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread
' content info for years gone by, recent times, Season Reviews, Cup Final victories - Domestic, European, and World...www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
& www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.0