I gotta buddy heading to NYC easter,is Carragher's worth going to? And anyone know if they charge a cover for all Liverpool games or just big games,it's 20 bux for United on sunday?



I think when I checked - we looked into it for the Burnley game, but it ended up clashing with something else - it was $40 per person minimum spend for a spot. I'm too much of a cheap date to drink that much at 11am so we were going to go with The Grafton or 11th St instead but it didn't work out.We did go there for a drink and something to eat and I really liked it.If anyone is in Rotterdam, I'd recommend Panenka as a place to watch a game. If they don't have it showing they'll find somewhere to put it on for you, and the bitterballen are ace.