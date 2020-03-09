Probably a long shot this but does anyone know anywhere in Kelowna, BC, Canada that will be showing the Man City game tomorrow?
Most places pubs / sports bars don't open until 10 am or noon on Sunday.
One spot that I found:
possible suggestion for you is OAK + CRU Social Kitchen & Wine Bar (http://oakandcru.com/
). Though they are not a sports bar, they open daily at 7:00 a.m. for breakfast and have several televisions in their lounge, where they typically put on sports. They are located in the Delta Grand hotel in downtown Kelowna. Street parking is free on Sundays as well, in the event that you are not staying downtown. Enjoy the game!
The match is on DAZN in Canada. See if where you are staying has that channel.