Author Topic: Guide to watching Liverpool around the world  (Read 397249 times)

Re: Guide to watching Liverpool around the world
« Reply #600 on: March 9, 2020, 02:52:43 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on March  9, 2020, 12:01:23 pm
I'm going to be in Cairo on the day of the Palace game when we might win the league. Surely there will be somewhere good to watch the game? Must be a supporters club out there who get together for the games?

Let me get this straight.

You're going to the home of the Egyptian King and you're worried about finding a place to watch the match.
Re: Guide to watching Liverpool around the world
« Reply #601 on: March 9, 2020, 04:34:33 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on March  9, 2020, 02:52:43 pm
Let me get this straight.

You're going to the home of the Egyptian King and you're worried about finding a place to watch the match.


 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

Re: Guide to watching Liverpool around the world
« Reply #602 on: Yesterday at 11:18:11 pm »
Probably a long shot this but does anyone know anywhere in Kelowna, BC, Canada that will be showing the Man City game tomorrow?
Re: Guide to watching Liverpool around the world
« Reply #603 on: Today at 01:11:15 am »
Quote from: gregor on Yesterday at 11:18:11 pm
Probably a long shot this but does anyone know anywhere in Kelowna, BC, Canada that will be showing the Man City game tomorrow?
Flippin hec mate, that's nowhere near the Rose of Mossley.

Sorry that's no help.
Re: Guide to watching Liverpool around the world
« Reply #604 on: Today at 05:09:41 am »
Quote from: gregor on Yesterday at 11:18:11 pm
Probably a long shot this but does anyone know anywhere in Kelowna, BC, Canada that will be showing the Man City game tomorrow?

Most places pubs / sports bars don't open until 10 am or noon on Sunday.


One spot that I found:

possible suggestion for you is OAK + CRU Social Kitchen & Wine Bar (http://oakandcru.com/). Though they are not a sports bar, they open daily at 7:00 a.m. for breakfast and have several televisions in their lounge, where they typically put on sports.  They are located in the Delta Grand hotel in downtown Kelowna. Street parking is free on Sundays as well, in the event that you are not staying downtown. Enjoy the game!


The match is on DAZN in Canada. See if where you are staying has that channel.
