Took my kid to his first game last season Palace 3-2, when he was 6 and 3 games since, all in the kop and he loves it. It takes a bit of anticipation to be ready to lift him so he can see everything but no real problems. The reason I brought him to the kop was to pass on the faith, ensuring he knows that he's there to sing and support the team.



Proud as fuck when I hear him singing PST to himself when watching a game at home - not too many oots know the bloody words, never mind an 8 year old oot!



And good on you too for initiating him at such a young age. It's great to see little kids getting into the feel of the Kop.There was a good atmosphere today, even though we were in the family section. It was a joy to be there with the little 'uns that were in front and behind us. Rows 62 and 64 in block 306. Kiddie in front sat with family, who were silent throughout. The lad took a while, but in the end was singing along to most of the songs and clapping away. Little girl behind was with her Dad, and constantly asking him awkward questions about stuff going on in the game, the players etc. Dad did a great job of singing along, which kept me going too. There was a time when just myself and the Dad were singing Scouser Tommy, which was odd but enjoyable. (BTW, I'm an OOT'er, and I know the words)Had to laugh when the little girl asked her Dad, 'Dad. What are those hats?'. Referring to Wanker Hats. Dad said, 'You don't want to know, and I won't talk about them'. I burst out laughing. She had a fascination with Sinama-Pongolle, or Pongolle-Sinama as she named him too.The only downside to where we were, was the 'easy, easy, easy' shit that went on. I find it right embarassing!