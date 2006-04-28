« previous next »
Author Topic: Taking young children to Anfield  (Read 6501 times)

Offline eoa106

Re: Taking young children to Anfield
« Reply #40 on: April 28, 2006, 01:19:36 pm »
Quote from: sniffster on April 26, 2006, 07:23:49 pm
Took my 3.5 year old along to the Youth Cup Final and we had a great night. He's not ready for a big game yet though............would possibly consider a very low key league cup game ...but not a major game for a few seasons yet

I definitely think the type of match is important. You don't want to experience the following: Bringing your five (I think it was) year-old son for his first match to the Kop for the Olympiakos match last season. Result: Having to leave during the 2nd half because the kid is crying - he's scared. Scared because of the noise and everybody around acting 'mad', but mainly scared because he didn't understand what was going on with his dad. He simply hadn't seen him behave like that before!

(The above happened to a Norwegian bloke btw - seems the Vikings are getting softer these days:p )

EOA
Offline gatcliffe

Re: Taking young children to Anfield
« Reply #41 on: April 28, 2006, 10:01:18 pm »
I first took my daughter when she was 7 now 12 and been to over 60 games with her would never go to a game without her we have our own routine on match day our favourite is people watching in car park of centenary stand.
I think 6/7 is ideal bear in mind for a toddler the singing and sudden reaction of crowd can be scary to say the least.
Offline Rickson Gracie

Re: Taking young children to Anfield
« Reply #42 on: April 29, 2006, 06:34:54 pm »
Took my kid to his first game last season Palace 3-2, when he was 6 and 3 games since, all in the kop and he loves it. It takes a bit of anticipation to be ready to lift him so he can see everything but no real problems. The reason I brought him to the kop was to pass on the faith, ensuring he knows that he's there to sing and support the team.

Proud as fuck when I hear him singing PST to himself when watching a game at home - not too many oots know the bloody words, never mind an 8 year old oot!
Offline the red rebel

Re: Taking young children to Anfield
« Reply #43 on: April 29, 2006, 06:39:15 pm »
if its peace an quiet yer want an not very big crowds....ever thought of trying across the park at woodison?  ;D
Offline stoz

Re: Taking young children to Anfield
« Reply #44 on: April 29, 2006, 09:35:56 pm »
It didn't seem to be a problem for half of our players (or rather their wives) today.
Offline Fanxxxxtastic

Re: Taking young children to Anfield
« Reply #45 on: April 30, 2006, 01:11:53 am »
Took my kid to his first game last season Palace 3-2, when he was 6 and 3 games since, all in the kop and he loves it. It takes a bit of anticipation to be ready to lift him so he can see everything but no real problems. The reason I brought him to the kop was to pass on the faith, ensuring he knows that he's there to sing and support the team.

Proud as fuck when I hear him singing PST to himself when watching a game at home - not too many oots know the bloody words, never mind an 8 year old oot!

And good on you too for initiating him at such a young age.  It's great to see little kids getting into the feel of the Kop.

There was a good atmosphere today, even though we were in the family section.  It was a joy to be there with the little 'uns that were in front and behind us.  Rows 62 and 64 in block 306.  Kiddie in front sat with family, who were silent throughout. The lad took a while, but in the end was singing along to most of the songs and clapping away. Little girl behind was with her Dad, and constantly asking him awkward questions about stuff going on in the game, the players etc. Dad did a great job of singing along, which kept me going too. There was a time when just myself and the Dad were singing Scouser Tommy, which was odd but enjoyable.  (BTW, I'm an OOT'er, and I know the words) :)   Had to laugh when the little girl asked her Dad, 'Dad. What are those hats?'. Referring to Wanker Hats. Dad said, 'You don't want to know, and I won't talk about them'. I burst out laughing.  She had a fascination with Sinama-Pongolle, or Pongolle-Sinama as she named him too.

The only downside to where we were, was the 'easy, easy, easy' shit that went on.  I find it right embarassing! 
Online 786

Re: Taking young children to Anfield
« Reply #46 on: Today at 04:22:24 pm »
Couldn't see anything more recent and wanted to ask the same question. Anyone got any thoughts on the best stand for my daughters first game?
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Taking young children to Anfield
« Reply #47 on: Today at 04:27:17 pm »
Couldn't see anything more recent and wanted to ask the same question. Anyone got any thoughts on the best stand for my daughters first game?

Anywhere but the top of the main or Kenny.
