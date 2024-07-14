« previous next »
Only Me

Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
Reply #120 on: July 14, 2024, 08:16:28 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on July 14, 2024, 02:43:04 pm
Done the first two Guardian Quick Cryptics from the archive.  Enjoying them immensely and learning the skills.

On to GQC3.  Looking at the comments, this one is much tougher than the first two.  Let's av' a go.

Good luck mate.

Keep on practicing- youll improve very quickly.
spen71

Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
Reply #121 on: July 15, 2024, 01:00:38 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on July 14, 2024, 02:43:04 pm
Done the first two Guardian Quick Cryptics from the archive.  Enjoying them immensely and learning the skills.

On to GQC3.  Looking at the comments, this one is much tougher than the first two.  Let's av' a go.

Im on number 5.   Probably get 3/4 of them right
Buck Pete

  RAWK Supporter
Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
Reply #122 on: July 15, 2024, 11:15:34 am
Just came across this clue.  Not exactly hard but its a great one

A German eccentric, maybe Klopp (7)
Andy @ Allerton!

  RAWK Supporter
Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
Reply #123 on: July 15, 2024, 02:42:08 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on July 15, 2024, 11:15:34 am
Just came across this clue.  Not exactly hard but its a great one

A German eccentric, maybe Klopp (7)


MANAGER  (Anag)


Boaty McBoatface

Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
Reply #124 on: July 15, 2024, 05:23:49 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on July 15, 2024, 11:15:34 am
Just came across this clue.  Not exactly hard but its a great one

A German eccentric, maybe Klopp (7)
Nice ;D
Redwhiteandnotblue

Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
Reply #125 on: July 17, 2024, 12:27:36 am
Direct the bus like Arne Slot? (4,5)
Terry de Niro

Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
Reply #126 on: July 17, 2024, 09:40:39 pm
Quote from: Redwhiteandnotblue on July 17, 2024, 12:27:36 am
Direct the bus like Arne Slot? (4,5)
Head Coach?
Brian Blessed

Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 04:11:27 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on July 13, 2024, 11:13:19 pm
Fucks sake. Typo. Sorry everyone :(

Thats 5,4,4 mate.
Buck Pete

Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 05:00:51 pm
Is it crossword etiquette to look things up or is it cheating?

Clue:  Bread Held by Team at Zoo (5)

I deduced the answer to be Matzo even though I had never heard of it.  I thought it must be a type of bread

Is it ok to go to Google Dictionary or wherever to check if a word exists? 
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 05:14:23 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 05:00:51 pm
Is it crossword etiquette to look things up or is it cheating?

Clue:  Bread Held by Team at Zoo (5)

I deduced the answer to be Matzo even though I had never heard of it.  I thought it must be a type of bread

Is it ok to go to Google Dictionary or wherever to check if a word exists?
I think that's fine. You reached an answer and wanted to see if you were correct. Checking for a definition of the word you came up with is what I would have done too. And if you had found no definition, you could carry on trying to solve the clue without anything being spoilt.
smutchin

Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 08:48:21 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 05:00:51 pm
Is it crossword etiquette to look things up or is it cheating?

Some people care about these things. I'm not one of them.

If you're taking part in the Times crossword competition, it's probably frowned upon. I wouldn't worry about it otherwise.

I know about matzo though so wouldn't have had to look that one up.  ;)
Only Me

Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 10:43:04 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 05:00:51 pm
Is it crossword etiquette to look things up or is it cheating?

Clue:  Bread Held by Team at Zoo (5)

I deduced the answer to be Matzo even though I had never heard of it.  I thought it must be a type of bread

Is it ok to go to Google Dictionary or wherever to check if a word exists?

It prob is if you use that to finish the crossword.

I just lob the words in, then look up any Im unsure of afterwards. Its a good way of learning new words.

Matzo is correct. It is (I think) a type of Jewish dumpling that they put in soup. Im sure I had it once at Katzs deli.

As I said earlier in the thread, The Listener not only encourages dictionary use, it tells you the best one to use. Not so with the Times though.

spen71

Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
Reply #132 on: Today at 07:31:16 am
The only way to learn is to look stuff up
