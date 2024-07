What’s a good starter cryptic crossword



The Guardian has recently started a Quick Cryptic series - weekly on Saturdays. Very much aimed at beginners. Worth a look.The Times daily Quick Cryptic is also at the easier end of the spectrum.Another way to learn is to read the blogs of the daily cryptics - they’ll fill in the clues you couldn’t solve and explain how they work. Sooner or later you’ll start to pick up the tricks.Fifteensquared for the FT, Guardian and Independent (which are all available to solve online daily for free)Times For The Times for, er, The TimesBig Dave’s for The TelegraphOf the five main dailies, I’d say the Times Quick Cryptic and Telegraph are the most accessible for newbies. Even the Telegraph “Toughie” isn’t always that difficult.The FT, Guardian and Indy can vary a lot in difficulty and style depending on who the setter is.The main Times puzzle is more consistent in style but can still be very difficult occasionally.