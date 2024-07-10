.msg19526730#msg19526730 date=1720691207]
I'm not so keen on this type of clue and the oftentimes one - they're clever and funny but more like dingbats than cryptic crossword clues. There's no definition and the clue taken at face value is nonsense - for me, the best clues are the ones that have a plausible surface reading but mislead you with the words being used in unexpected ways[/b]. To pick a famous example from the Guardian's Bunthorne:
Saw dog wearing lead (7)
Spoiler
Solution is PROVERB
"Saw" is the definition
ROVER is the dog
and it is "wearing" PB, the chemical symbol for lead
An old favourite. That one is famously by Rufus of the Guardian. He was a master of this kind of whimsical cryptic definition.
A few more of his classics:
A jammed cylinder? (5,4)
Out of sight, out of mind (5,3,4)
Chopstick? (6)
Spoiler
Solutions are:
SWISS ROLL - whimsical definition, ie a cylinder with jam in it
ROUND THE BEND - two meanings
CLEAVE - separate chopstick into two parts, "chop" and "stick" to get two synonyms for cleave
Know what you mean, but I just rejoice in the creativity of it.
Of his more normal type clues, heres another fantastic one:
Oppo, perhaps, of Caesar, J (7)
But his famous Christmas clue was just mind blowing. Astonishing to even be able consider the possibility of something like a 59 letter anagram as perfect as this:
Oh hark! The herald angels sing the boys descent which lifted up the world, and in what circumstances.
(5,9,7,5,6,2,5,3,6,2,3,6)