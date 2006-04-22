Yes and no. Brazil have fantastic players, mainly attacking players. The problem I've seen with them is that they all want to be the main man. If you play Kaka, Robinho, Ronaldinho, Ronaldo and Adriano at the same time, you will get a lot of start-stop-start-stop-start-stop in the game. So they create an advantage, pass the ball, lose the advantage, create another one and so on. Against an organised team, I reckon they could end up in difficulties. They need a couple of water carriers and "non stars". Get that and no-one can stop them this summer.