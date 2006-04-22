RIP to a great champion.
On a side-note somewhat, the current Brazilian team (and football federation) is in a bit of a mess with them going for Ancelotti, waiting for him, and then him signing an extension with Madrid. The president (who was re-instated after being temporarily removed from his post) sacked the interim manager and has announced Sao Paolo Junior Dorival as their new coach.
Turbulent times, and a far cry from the glory days, but as I discussed with Fromola in another thread, this is usually when they go on and win something. They seem to falter when everyone expect them to go all the way ('82, '98, '14), but win when they're not necessarily expected to do so ('94, '02).