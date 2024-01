.

RIP Mario Zagallo.' (on Friday 5th January, 2024):-':-':-' - by Tim Vickery:-'Mario Zagallo became the first man to lift the World Cup trophy both as a player and as a manager. He has four World Cup triumphs to his name. Two as a player, one as a manager and one as an assistant manager. Read on to find out more facts about Mario Zagallo, the professor.Mario Zagallo (born 9 of August of 1931) is a former coach and former footballer Brazilian who played as left-winger. Mario Zagallo’s age is 90. Here you can find out the most important facts about Mario Zagallo, the legendary coach.The first fact about Mario Zagallo is that he holds the record for World Cup titles overall. Already victorious as a player in 1958 and 1962, he won the competition as a coach in 1970 (being, to date, one of the only 3 people to win the Cup as a player and as a coach) and then as technical coordinator in 1994, totaling four achievements out of three different functions.Zagallo also coached Brazil in 1974 and 1998 (during the latter, he won a vice-championship) and was again technical coordinator of the Brazilian team during the 2006 World Cup, making up the coaching staff of Carlos Alberto Parreira, reediting the 1994 partnership, this time without success. There were five finals in seven appearances at the World Cups.In 1992, Zagallo received the FIFA Order of Merit, FIFA's highest honor, for his contributions to football. In 2013, he was elected the ninth the best coach of all time by the Soccer Magazine.'^ from https://sportmob.com/en/article/979145-top-facts-about-mario-zagallo-the-old-wolf (in 2021)' - 15 minute video:-^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/bVDoxlFZ2FQ ' - 90 second video from FIFA (2020) : www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jgy8kDI9UzQ ' - 9 minute video from FIFA (2021) : www.youtube.com/watch?v=KTlD58p499g ' - 9 minute video from FIFA (2021) : www.youtube.com/watch?v=v51oYAzV6LE ' - 9 minute video from FIFA (2021) : www.youtube.com/watch?v=j40TjzIeveQ ' - 8 minute video from FIFA (2021) : www.youtube.com/watch?v=WWlA8LbUXS4 RAWK's 'thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=237937.msg17602031#msg17602031 Wikipedia page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/M%C3%A1rio_Zagallo A tribute to Mario Zagallo: 1931-2024: www.fifa.com/about-fifa/organisation/news/a-tribute-to-mario-zagallo-1931-2024