Brazil - Are they all they're cracked up to be?

Re: Brazil - Are they all they're cracked up to be?
April 22, 2006, 10:35:54 am
of course they are, but fortunately Roque Junior and Dida play for them and there always prone to the odd mistake.

if brazil don't win the world cup it will probably be down to them.
Re: Brazil - Are they all they're cracked up to be?
April 23, 2006, 11:27:54 am
Yes and no. Brazil have fantastic players, mainly attacking players. The problem I've seen with them is that they all want to be the main man. If you play Kaka, Robinho, Ronaldinho, Ronaldo and Adriano at the same time, you will get a lot of start-stop-start-stop-start-stop in the game. So they create an advantage, pass the ball, lose the advantage, create another one and so on. Against an organised team, I reckon they could end up in difficulties. They need a couple of water carriers and "non stars". Get that and no-one can stop them this summer.
Quote from: stevensr123 on July 11, 2008, 01:14:09 pm
"The key isn't the system itself, but how the players adapt on the pitch. It doesn't matter if it's 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, it's the role of the players that counts." Rafa Benitez

Re: Brazil - Are they all they're cracked up to be?
July 13, 2022, 01:14:44 am
.
Brazil at the 2018 World Cup in Russia...



Brazil at the 2018 World Cup : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brazil_at_the_2018_FIFA_World_Cup

www.fifa.com/fifaplus/en/archive - and then select 'Archive', then 'World Cup', then which World Cup you'd like to see video footage of... (highlights or full match replays etc)



1st Group Match : Brasil 1 x 1 Switzerland

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rZG3OieY0XE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rZG3OieY0XE</a>



2nd Group Match : Brasil 2 x 0 Costa Rica

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GM4YZgtefak" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GM4YZgtefak</a>



3rd Group Match : Brasil 2 x 0 Serbia

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/G3MWiITgiHM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/G3MWiITgiHM</a>



Last 16 Match : Brasil 2 x 0 Mexico

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/B1CQxB6n7Z8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/B1CQxB6n7Z8</a>



Quart-Final Match : Brasil 1 x 2 Belgium

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_gX_wwEzjdw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_gX_wwEzjdw</a>






















Who made Tite's 23-man squad? : www.goal.com/en-gb/news/brazils-2018-world-cup-squad-who-made-tites-23-man-squad/yhwr3wmukfzp1nkbzutivb6x4 (Alisson & Bobby)

Brazil's chances at the 2018 World Cup (pre-tournament) : https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/brazil-got-a-lot-better-since-the-last-world-cup

Brazil is a changed team since 2014 : www.washingtonpost.com/news/soccer-insider/wp/2018/06/08/neymar-is-back-but-brazil-is-a-changed-team-and-country-since-the-2014-world-cup

Brazil's Neymar has spent 14 minutes on the floor in the '18 WC : www.cnet.com/culture/world-cup-brazils-neymar-has-spent-14-minutes-on-the-floor

I do exaggerate: Neymar comes clean on his 2018 diving : www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/world-cup-2018/neymar-admits-he-exaggerates-injuries-in-statement-addressing-world-cup-criticism-37167193.html

World Cup 2018: Neymar sparks debate with dives, flicks and tears : www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/44582171

World Cup 2018 Review: Brazil - 3 Best Performers : www.sportskeeda.com/football/world-cup-2018-review-brazil-3-best-performers-ss

As Brazil Crashes Out, the Magic Appears to Be Gone, Too : www.nytimes.com/2018/07/06/sports/world-cup/brazil-vs-belgium.html

World Cup 2018 Never Stopped Captivating : www.si.com/soccer/2018/07/16/world-cup-2018-russia-review-drama-excitement-france-champions

Live Comms of Brazil v Belgium - as it happened : www.sportsmole.co.uk/football/brazil/world-cup/live-commentary/live-commentary-brazil-vs-belgium_329991.html

Brazil 1-2 Belgium match report : www.theguardian.com/football/2018/jul/06/brazil-belgium-world-cup-quarter-final-match-report

Belgium hang on to knock Neymar and Brazil out of World Cup : www.espn.co.uk/football/report/_/gameId/498145

Brazil team reaches home after WC heartbreak : www.indiatoday.in/sports/fifa-world-cup-2018/story/brazil-team-reaches-home-after-world-cup-heartbreak-1281055-2018-07-09

'Neymar - WC Exit saddest day of my life' : www.scmp.com/sport/soccer/article/2154262/brazils-fifa-world-cup-2018-exit-saddest-moment-my-career-says-neymar

FIFA have also made every World Cup match played between 1970-2018 available to watch for free, here - www.fifa.com/fifaplus/en/archive?filters=3oN3YY1ihoEBFyDMZr5k9V








For all of Neymar's quality, finishing, skills and what he brings to the Brazil team... he doesn't help himself or his team-mates with antics like this. Often slowing the game down and in doing so... against the very tempo that suits the Brazil team. Never mind his hogging of the ball to showboat some fancy and needless 'skills' against an opponent Neymar has adjudged to have 'done him wrong' - again slowing down the tempo and overall play. Neymar is now 30 - and about time he wised up and starts play his part of being in a team once again.

At one point Tite had Brazil playing as a quality attacking team without Neymar - not sure why Tite went back on himself and let Neymar return to wreak this kind of bullshit.








« Last Edit: March 10, 2023, 11:57:14 am by oojason »
Re: Brazil - Are they all they're cracked up to be?
July 13, 2022, 10:53:47 am
Really appreciate the job youre doing in various threads on here, Oojason!
Re: Brazil - Are they all they're cracked up to be?
July 17, 2022, 03:09:37 pm
Quote from: dalarr on July 13, 2022, 10:53:47 am
Really appreciate the job youre doing in various threads on here, Oojason!

Cheers mate - glad you like them, Hopefully the threads will be something to watch back on during the Qatar World Cup (I won't be watching any of it) or for the future, and also help me not get some of these World Cups all mixed up too ;D




Carlos Alberto...




Josimar 1...





Josimar 2...




Socrates...




Nelinho...




Eder...




Eder... (different angle)




Zico...




Pele...




Neymar...





« Last Edit: July 21, 2022, 09:24:53 pm by oojason »
Re: Brazil - Are they all they're cracked up to be?
July 17, 2022, 03:13:51 pm
Quote from: dalarr on July 13, 2022, 10:53:47 am
Really appreciate the job youre doing in various threads on here, Oojason!
He really deserves to be paid on a monthly basis
Re: Brazil - Are they all they're cracked up to be?
July 17, 2022, 08:04:01 pm
Quote from: oojason on July 17, 2022, 03:09:37 pm
Cheers mate - glad you like them, Hopefully the threads will be something to watch back on during the Qatar World Cup (I won't be watching any of it) or for the future, and also help me not get some of these World Cups all mixed up too ;D

I really appreciate it too mate. Cant you set up one of those buymeacoffee things? I'd be more than happy to chip in  :)
Re: Brazil - Are they all they're cracked up to be?
July 17, 2022, 09:56:18 pm
Quote from: Nitramdorf on July 17, 2022, 08:04:01 pm
I really appreciate it too mate. Cant you set up one of those buymeacoffee things? I'd be more than happy to chip in  :)

Thanks mate, that's a really kind thought - and I do appreciate it, though would really prefer it if anyone so minded went and bought the latest Big Issue, or put in a couple of quid in at their nearest foodbank when they're next passing by etc. Though again, thanks for the kind thought.
Re: Brazil - Are they all they're cracked up to be?
July 17, 2022, 10:06:08 pm
.
Some videos and useful links / info on Brazil...


www.fifa.com/fifaplus/en/archive - and then select 'Archive', then 'World Cup', then which World Cup you'd like to see video footage of... (highlights or full match replays etc)








'Brazil Galácticos Legendary Goals':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0GXchy-AmOY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0GXchy-AmOY</a>



'Top 100 ● Brazilian Goals In World Cup History' (as of 2016):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/D8NZKTfNo2Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/D8NZKTfNo2Y</a>



'100 AWESOME GOALS FROM THE BRAZILIAN TEAM':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NVy8ZormlXA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NVy8ZormlXA</a>



'Pelé ● 62 of his 95 goals for Brazil ● 19571971':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1vwgnPGM0Uc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1vwgnPGM0Uc</a>



'Jairzinho [Best Skills and Goals]':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qgGqzSj3PiE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qgGqzSj3PiE</a>



'Jairzinho, O Furacão [Goals & Skills]':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/w5__lsTL5n0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/w5__lsTL5n0</a>



'Jairzinho - The Hurricane [Best goals & skills]':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/91Wq_TQSZo8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/91Wq_TQSZo8</a>



'Tostão, O Rei Branco [Goals & Skills]':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TEF16TG5Ns4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TEF16TG5Ns4</a>



'Rivelino, o Reizinho do Parque [Goals & Skills]':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/f2mcCRnh0tk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/f2mcCRnh0tk</a>



'SOCRATES - All goals for Brazil':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gVwtZ0WIEjU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gVwtZ0WIEjU</a>



'ZICO - All Goals for Brazil':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hyJnNrcx4MA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hyJnNrcx4MA</a>



'Careca - Antônio de Oliveira Filho [Best Goals]':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jsnIz253N70" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jsnIz253N70</a>



'Bebeto 🇧🇷 (1985-1998): goals':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IXjKDqks9ig" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IXjKDqks9ig</a>



'Romario - All his 55 goals in 70 appearances for Brazil':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RT9e1t2X6zM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RT9e1t2X6zM</a>



'Romario - The Art of Goal  More than 200 goals':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oOkhDdBVK2M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oOkhDdBVK2M</a>



'Juninho Pernambucano - 77 Freekick Goals':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OvSZ81bB2VI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OvSZ81bB2VI</a>



'Rivaldo - All his 34 goals for Brazil':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HQZDEFEqODc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HQZDEFEqODc</a>



'Ronaldo Fenomeno - All 62 Goals For Brazil 1994-2006':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/482AmTEGSwE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/482AmTEGSwE</a>



'RONALDINHO | All of his 33 Brazil goals':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8KaaOSQcvRM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8KaaOSQcvRM</a>



'Fred - Brasil - Goals':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Ixn52FNOQVs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Ixn52FNOQVs</a>



'Adriano Best Goals In Career':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RaO1varg1gg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RaO1varg1gg</a>



'Luís Fabiano - ''The Fabulous'' Skills and Goals':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Tq_-jisBcs8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Tq_-jisBcs8</a>



'Kaka - All Goals With Brazil':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gdyK6dCtFfw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gdyK6dCtFfw</a>



'Neymar Jr - All 71 Goals for Brazil I 2010-2022':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LXiMgFRE_dY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LXiMgFRE_dY</a>



'Philippe Coutinho | All Goals for Brazil (Seleção Brasileira)':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/U7FwpydIp24" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/U7FwpydIp24</a>



'Roberto Firmino | All Goals for Brazil | 2014-2019 (Seleção Brasileira)':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_26f8swLHME" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_26f8swLHME</a>



'Alisson Becker ● Saves Compilation ● 2018 World Cup Qualifiers':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qKaJnLbC40s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qKaJnLbC40s</a>



'131 Gols de Rogério Ceni - Goalkeeper 131 Goals':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uFOX6tGlCoY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uFOX6tGlCoY</a>

^ Rogerio Ceni wikipedia page (goalkeeper who scored 131 goals) - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rog%C3%A9rio_Ceni



'Ademir - 8 goals' (of his 32 goals in 39 games for Brazil):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9RuEojgvFTg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9RuEojgvFTg</a>



'Garrincha ● Best Skills & Dribbles Ever':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_OlVT18hG6c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_OlVT18hG6c</a>



'Carlos Alberto [Best Skills and Goals]':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SHrOr5cQPHA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SHrOr5cQPHA</a>







<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TX8fe6qslS0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TX8fe6qslS0</a>

^ or click here for 'Carlos Alberto Goal | Brazil v Italy | 1970 FIFA World Cup Final'  - www.youtube.com/watch?v=2RIuzgf9X_8





'Roberto Carlos ● All Goals for Brazil':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/h6g8rsQtJ6I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/h6g8rsQtJ6I</a>



'Cafu, Il Pendolino [Skills & Goals]':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-PjnJvP6Nn0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-PjnJvP6Nn0</a>







'Boys from Brazil' (1990 BBC documentary):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/McEUPyc-PkA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/McEUPyc-PkA</a>



'The Brazillians - BBC World Cup Montage':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lPbJNdWTJM8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lPbJNdWTJM8</a>



'Football's Greatest International Teams .. Brazil 1982':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dmwRB3f6ui8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dmwRB3f6ui8</a>



'Brazil 1982 | A tribute to the art of football REMASTERED':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/l6U82TJX0F4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/l6U82TJX0F4</a>



'Sócrates, the elegance of football':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fyDn6dKaxgs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fyDn6dKaxgs</a>





All of Brazil's 1970 World Cup Goals - www.youtube.com/watch?v=kCwYo9nL_Dk

All of Brazil's 1994 World Cup Goals - www.youtube.com/watch?v=t1ZkDwYFptU

All of Brazil's 2002 World Cup Goals - www.youtube.com/watch?v=vLmSZrMJ4us

FIFA's official youtube playlist for 'Brazil's Greatest 100 World Cup Goals' - www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLCGIzmTE4d0gX9KR7I4-sr2O6PtwMi_vE



The Story of the 1997 Confederations Cup: www.youtube.com/watch?v=6no70fDmUqk . All Goals: www.youtube.com/watch?v=gRr_XXDuCKY

The Story of the 2005 Confederations Cup: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qqy8BHdOvS0 . All Goals: www.youtube.com/watch?v=AuNKhV_s5ws

The Story of the 2009 Confederations Cup: www.youtube.com/watch?v=pTlhDNTSPBU . All Goals: www.youtube.com/watch?v=BLMRo0QNnqg

The Story of the 2013 Confederations Cup: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zljhrbj7Nc4 . All Goals: www.youtube.com/watch?v=9XySakvIuOs





'All of Brazil's goals in World Cup Finals':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bHbmSW9SSFQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bHbmSW9SSFQ</a>





RAWK's 'Spain 82' (Brazil at 1982 World Cup) thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=254153.msg15527353#msg15527353

RAWK's 'Mexico 86' (Brazil at 1986 World Cup) thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=253812.msg17618061#msg17618061

RAWK's 'Italy 90' (Brazil at 1990 World Cup) thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=249256.msg17628353#msg17628353

RAWK's 'USA 94' (Brazil at 1994 World Cup) thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=249814.msg17629538#msg17629538

RAWK's 'France 98' (Brazil at 1998 World Cup) thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=248571.msg17634054#msg17634054

RAWK's 'Japan / Korea 02' (Brazil at 2002 World Cup) thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=250045.msg17634141#msg17634141

RAWK's 'Germany 06' (Brazil at 2006 World Cup) thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=250691.msg17678099#msg17678099

RAWK's 'South Africa 10' (Brazil at 2010 World Cup) thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=250594.msg18415353#msg18415353

RAWK's 'Brazil 14' (Brazil at 2014 World Cup) thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=315133.msg18415373#msg18415373

RAWK's 'Russia 18' (Brazil at 2018 World Cup) thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=117059.msg18417424#msg18417424



RAWK's Socrates thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=279970.msg15732805#msg15732805

RAWK's 'Pele - A reminder of Greatness' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=303945.0

RAWK's 'Brazil 1970 - The best International side ever?' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=237937.msg17602031#msg17602031

RAWK's 'Brazil - Are they all they're cracked up to be?' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=117059.msg1899189

RAWK's 'Greatest World Cup Moments' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=250295.msg17489735#msg17489735

RAWK's 'Your favourite World Cup goal' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=314103.0

FIFA's official youtube playlist for 'Brazil's Greatest 100 World Cup Goals' - www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLCGIzmTE4d0gX9KR7I4-sr2O6PtwMi_vE

www.fifa.com/fifaplus/en/archive - and then select 'Archive', then 'World Cup', then which World Cup you'd like to see video footage of... (highlights or full match replays etc)



South American Football - Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=294642.0

[World Cup 2022] South American qualifiers - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345962.0
[World Cup 2018] South American qualifiers - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=323382.0
[World Cup 2014] South American qualifiers - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=294058
[World Cup 2010] South American qualifiers - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=248212 (final rounds of qualifying matches)

Copa America 2019 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343127.0
Copa America 2016 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=313718 (the Copa América Centenario)
Copa America 2015 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=321357
Copa America 2011 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=275494
Copa America 2007 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=181292.0
Copa America 2004 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=34425

'Confederations Cup 2013' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=305962.msg11664365#msg11664365
'Confederations Cup 2009' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=243343.0
'Confederations Cup 2005' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=70651 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=73730

'2020 Olympics: Men's Football Tournament' Final post - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=308517.msg17889177#msg17889177
'2016 Olympics: Men's Football Tournament' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=329005.0

« Last Edit: June 24, 2023, 02:52:56 am by oojason »
Re: Brazil - Are they all they're cracked up to be?
July 18, 2022, 02:05:44 pm
The Brazil teams in my lifetime have mostly been brilliant, but how that 1982 team didn't win the trophy is beyond me. They were sublime to watch.
Re: Brazil - Are they all they're cracked up to be?
July 18, 2022, 02:23:13 pm
Bloody hell Romario was good. In the video above 'Brazil Galácticos Legendary Goals' his volley on 0:35 is amazing.
Re: Brazil - Are they all they're cracked up to be?
September 29, 2022, 10:21:29 pm

'Why Brazilian football fans are ditching the yellow jersey':-

Once an icon of unity and luck, the association of the shirt with Brazils far right has led football fans to give up on it.

www.aljazeera.com/sports/2022/9/26/brazil-football-fans-ditching-the-famous-yellow-jersey






'Brazil election: How the famous yellow football shirt has become politicised':-

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/62887765



'How a yellow jersey is dividing Brazil' (2020):-

https://edition.cnn.com/2020/08/06/football/bolsonaro-brazil-foootball-yellow-shirt-cmd-spt-intl



'Replace or reclaim: progressive Brazil divided on fate of famous yellow shirts' (2020):-

Adoption of football jersey by Jair Bolsonaros radical right has inspired a campaign for new colours

www.theguardian.com/world/2020/jul/07/replace-or-reclaim-progressive-brazil-divided-on-fate-of-famous-yellow-shirts

« Last Edit: October 1, 2022, 06:15:34 pm by oojason »
Re: Brazil - Are they all they're cracked up to be?
September 29, 2022, 11:15:48 pm
Neymar backs far-right president Bolsonaro in Brazilian election https://the42.ie/5880390

Always said this lad was a dickhead.
Re: Brazil - Are they all they're cracked up to be?
September 29, 2022, 11:54:28 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on September 29, 2022, 11:15:48 pm
Neymar backs far-right president Bolsonaro in Brazilian election https://the42.ie/5880390

Always said this lad was a dickhead.

Sadly loads of the prominent Brazilian footballers support him. He's the candidate for the rich and religious, which they all are.

For as much as we hate him fair play to Richarlison who's made it clear he doesn't like him at all.

Re: Brazil - Are they all they're cracked up to be?
September 30, 2022, 12:29:40 am
Quote from: disgraced cake on September 29, 2022, 11:54:28 pm
Sadly loads of the prominent Brazilian footballers support him. He's the candidate for the rich and religious, which they all are.

For as much as we hate him fair play to Richarlison who's made it clear he doesn't like him at all.
Seems he'd go over well in the US.
Re: Brazil - Are they all they're cracked up to be?
Yesterday at 08:35:59 pm
.
RIP Mario Zagallo.


'Mário Zagallo, World Cup-winning player and coach for Brazil, dies aged 92' (on Friday 5th January, 2024):-

www.theguardian.com/football/2024/jan/06/mario-zagallo-world-cup-winning-player-and-coach-for-brazil-dies-aged-92


'Mário Zagallo obituary':-

www.theguardian.com/football/2024/jan/07/mario-zagallo-obituary


'Mário Zagallo: the vain strategist who created the model of modern football':-

www.theguardian.com/football/2024/jan/08/mario-zagallo-the-vain-strategist-who-created-the-model-of-modern-football


'Brazil legend Mario Zagallo leaves enduring legacy after death' - by Tim Vickery:-

www.espn.co.uk/football/story/_/id/39252588/brazil-legend-mario-zagallo-death-leaves-enduring-legacy







'Mario Zagallo became the first man to lift the World Cup trophy both as a player and as a manager. He has four World Cup triumphs to his name. Two as a player, one as a manager and one as an assistant manager. Read on to find out more facts about Mario Zagallo, the professor.

Mario Zagallo (born 9 of August of 1931) is a former coach and former footballer Brazilian who played as left-winger. Mario Zagallos age is 90. Here you can find out the most important facts about Mario Zagallo, the legendary coach.

The first fact about Mario Zagallo is that he holds the record for World Cup titles overall. Already victorious as a player in 1958 and 1962, he won the competition as a coach in 1970 (being, to date, one of the only 3 people to win the Cup as a player and as a coach) and then as technical coordinator in 1994, totaling four achievements out of three different functions.

Zagallo also coached Brazil in 1974 and 1998 (during the latter, he won a vice-championship) and was again technical coordinator of the Brazilian team during the 2006 World Cup, making up the coaching staff of Carlos Alberto Parreira, reediting the 1994 partnership, this time without success. There were five finals in seven appearances at the World Cups.

In 1992, Zagallo received the FIFA Order of Merit, FIFA's highest honor, for his contributions to football. In 2013, he was elected the ninth the best coach of all time by the Soccer Magazine.'

^ from https://sportmob.com/en/article/979145-top-facts-about-mario-zagallo-the-old-wolf (in 2021)



'Mario Zagallo - The Professor Of Brazilian Football | AFC Finners | Football History Documentary' - 15 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bVDoxlFZ2FQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bVDoxlFZ2FQ</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/bVDoxlFZ2FQ



'Mario Zagallo: Champion Player and Coach' - 90 second video from FIFA (2020) : www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jgy8kDI9UzQ

'Mario Zagallo at 90 ׀ Living Football Special ׀ Episode 1' - 9 minute video from FIFA (2021) : www.youtube.com/watch?v=KTlD58p499g

'Mario Zagallo at 90 ׀ Living Football Special ׀ Episode 2' - 9 minute video from FIFA (2021) : www.youtube.com/watch?v=v51oYAzV6LE

'Mario Zagallo at 90 ׀ Living Football Special ׀ Episode 3' - 9 minute video from FIFA (2021) : www.youtube.com/watch?v=j40TjzIeveQ

'Mario Zagallo at 90 ׀ Living Football Special ׀ Episode 4' -  8 minute video from FIFA (2021) : www.youtube.com/watch?v=WWlA8LbUXS4



RAWK's '1970 World Cup - Brazil Team' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=237937.msg17602031#msg17602031

Wikipedia page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/M%C3%A1rio_Zagallo

A tribute to Mario Zagallo: 1931-2024: www.fifa.com/about-fifa/organisation/news/a-tribute-to-mario-zagallo-1931-2024

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:43:20 pm by oojason »
Re: Brazil - Are they all they're cracked up to be?
Yesterday at 10:14:08 pm
Never saw him as a player but coached the best international team I've ever seen in the 1970's Brazil team, which to my young mind appeared to take football to another level, certainly something I'd never seen and could only watch in rapturous awe

that's when it became the 'beautiful' game to me

put your feet up champ, anyone who loves the beautiful game owes you a beer
Re: Brazil - Are they all they're cracked up to be?
Yesterday at 10:18:17 pm
Thanks for all the links Jason, great stuff there.
Re: Brazil - Are they all they're cracked up to be?
Today at 01:46:05 am
RIP to a great champion.

On a side-note somewhat, the current Brazilian team (and football federation) is in a bit of a mess with them going for Ancelotti, waiting for him, and then him signing an extension with Madrid. The president (who was re-instated after being temporarily removed from his post) sacked the interim manager and has announced Sao Paolo Junior Dorival as their new coach.

Turbulent times, and a far cry from the glory days, but as I discussed with Fromola in another thread, this is usually when they go on and win something. They seem to falter when everyone expect them to go all the way ('82, '98, '14), but win when they're not necessarily expected to do so ('94, '02).
