Author Topic: Welsh Football  (Read 62172 times)

Re: Welsh Football
June 21, 2024, 12:24:10 pm
Quote from: Ray K on June 21, 2024, 12:22:11 pm
It's a long commute from California for Herr Klinsmann.

He needs out of there, full of guns.

He could get a place in Caldy next to Rafa
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Re: Welsh Football
June 21, 2024, 12:30:35 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on June 21, 2024, 12:24:10 pm
He needs out of there, full of guns.

He could get a place in Caldy next to Rafa
Is the surfing as good though?
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: Welsh Football
June 21, 2024, 12:56:22 pm
Quote from: Ray K on June 21, 2024, 12:30:35 pm
Is the surfing as good though?

Fibre optic broadband in most areas.

We haven't got a game till September, it was meant to be
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Re: Welsh Football
June 21, 2024, 01:19:30 pm
Craig Bellamy didn't follow Kompany to Munich and is currently interim head coach at Burnley while they find a new manager.

I'm guessing he'll probably be on the list
Re: Welsh Football
June 21, 2024, 01:26:25 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on June 21, 2024, 01:19:30 pm
Craig Bellamy didn't follow Kompany to Munich and is currently interim head coach at Burnley while they find a new manager.

I'm guessing he'll probably be on the list

Guess who else isnt in Munich

Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Re: Welsh Football
June 21, 2024, 01:27:57 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on June 21, 2024, 01:26:25 pm
Guess who else isnt in Munich



I really doubt Williams is interested in managing Wales at this period in his career. He could go on playing another 10 years yet.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: Welsh Football
June 21, 2024, 02:18:46 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on June 21, 2024, 01:26:25 pm
Guess who else isnt in Munich



I think Nico Williams has enough trouble right now wondering why when you type his name into google he keeps getting told he has £60m release clause and has every major club in Europe after him :P
Re: Welsh Football
July 8, 2024, 09:50:22 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on June 21, 2024, 01:19:30 pm
Craig Bellamy didn't follow Kompany to Munich and is currently interim head coach at Burnley while they find a new manager.

I'm guessing he'll probably be on the list

Looks like it's happening

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cek929j2xp1o
Re: Welsh Football
July 9, 2024, 11:24:16 am
And now confirmed
Re: Welsh Football
July 9, 2024, 05:32:58 pm
An ex player, Liverpool supporting Welshman from Cardiff is ticking all my boxes. Hope it goes well. 4 years seems brave!
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel
Stan Laurel

Re: Welsh Football
July 9, 2024, 07:55:51 pm
Half Time In the UEFA Champions League -
1st Qualifying Round
The New Saints 3 , Dečić 0
B. Young, ('4 minutes, 28 minutes)
D. Davies, (38 minutes)
Assists
J. Daniels (4'), D. Redmond (28'), J. Pask (38' )
Re: Welsh Football
July 16, 2024, 09:06:05 pm
Full Time

The New Saints win 3-0
Re: Welsh Football
July 16, 2024, 09:57:22 pm
Half Time

Decic  0 The New Saints  1
Agg  0-4
Re: Welsh Football
July 16, 2024, 09:57:22 pm
Full Time 1-1

New Saints win 4-1 0n Agg
Re: Welsh Football
July 17, 2024, 08:41:05 pm
UEFA Conference League
Half Time

Crusaders  0  Caernarfon Town  1
Agg  0-3
Re: Welsh Football
July 17, 2024, 09:24:05 pm
77'

Crusaders  3  Caernarfon Town  1

Agg  3-3
Re: Welsh Football
July 17, 2024, 09:44:19 pm
Match Goes Into Extra Time
Re: Welsh Football
July 17, 2024, 10:44:08 pm
Penalties Being Taken

Goal! Crusaders 3(1), Caernarfon Town 1. Ben Kennedy (Crusaders) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.

Goal! Crusaders 3(1), Caernarfon Town 1(1). Danny Gosset (Caernarfon Town) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

Goal! Crusaders 3(2), Caernarfon Town 1(1). Jordan Forsythe (Crusaders) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

Goal! Crusaders 3(2), Caernarfon Town 1(2). Paulo Mendes (Caernarfon Town) converts the penalty with a right footed shot.

Goal! Crusaders 3(3), Caernarfon Town 1(2). Daniel Larmour (Crusaders) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.

Goal! Crusaders 3(3), Caernarfon Town 1(3). Morgan Owen (Caernarfon Town) converts the penalty with a right footed shot.

Goal! Crusaders 3(4), Caernarfon Town 1(3). Jay Boyd (Crusaders) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.

Goal! Crusaders 3(4), Caernarfon Town 1(4). Zack Clarke (Caernarfon Town) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.

Goal! Crusaders 3(5), Caernarfon Town 1(4). James Teelan (Crusaders) converts the penalty with a right footed shot.

Goal! Crusaders 3(5), Caernarfon Town 1(5). Josef Faux (Caernarfon Town) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

Goal! Crusaders 3(6), Caernarfon Town 1(5). Jarlath O'Rourke (Crusaders) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

Goal! Crusaders 3(6), Caernarfon Town 1(6). Stephen McMullan (Caernarfon Town) converts the penalty with a right footed shot.

Goal! Crusaders 3(7), Caernarfon Town 1(7).

Goal  Sam Downey (Caernarfon Town) converts the penalty with a right footed shot.

Penalty saved. Lewis Barr (Crusaders) right footed shot saved in the top centre of the goal.

Penalty saved. Marc Williams (Caernarfon Town) right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.

Penalty missed. Jordan Owens (Crusaders) right footed shot is close, but misses to the right.

Goal! Crusaders 3(7), Caernarfon Town 1   (  8  ). Gruffydd Williams (Caernarfon Town) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.

Re: Welsh Football
July 18, 2024, 02:51:16 pm
Amazing for Caernarfon.

A very wonderful small town of under 10000 people, and a semi pro team! Now they will play Legia Warsaw, how cool is that  8)

Vid of the winning peno:

https://xcancel.com/CaernarfonTown/status/1813706043643617675
Re: Welsh Football
July 18, 2024, 09:11:25 pm
Paide  1  Bala  1
Agg  3-2
AET

Winning Goal was scored after 120 + 1
Re: Welsh Football
July 18, 2024, 09:13:42 pm
Connah's Quay  0  Bravo   2
Agg 1-2
AET
Re: Welsh Football
July 23, 2024, 09:18:59 pm
Bad Result For New Saints Going Down 5-0
Re: Welsh Football
August 6, 2024, 07:57:42 pm
Full Time

Petrocub   1 - 0  The New Saints
Re: Welsh Football
September 29, 2024, 12:42:10 pm
Plans afoot to allow the 4 Welsh teams who play in the English leagues to qualify for Europe again

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/articles/cwyl0r8d81lo#:~:text=Cardiff%20City%2C%20Swansea%20City%2C%20Wrexham,FA%20Cup%20or%20EFL%20Cup.
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Re: Welsh Football
Today at 08:21:10 pm
Good game v Iceland away (Im not a fan of this extra competition, but support Wales). Wales 2 up through Johnson and Wilson, both goals - and a goal line clearance, made by Neco Williams from left back.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Re: Welsh Football
Today at 08:27:11 pm
Any way of getting English commentary on this match?
Re: Welsh Football
Today at 08:39:00 pm
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 08:27:11 pm
Any way of getting English commentary on this match?

Not that I know of😉. Like most Cardiff natives, Im a monoglot, born and bred in Wrexham.

Anyway, its really refreshing to see a ref who will punish fouls by centrebacks on the half way line. Moores a limited footballer, but he does have that targetman ability, and Wales can play from there, providing he gets support from the ref. Sadly theses days, centrebacks seem able to get away with holding, shirt grabbing, and general thuggery; for exibit A, look at the much-lauded Arsenal pair.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Re: Welsh Football
Today at 08:39:46 pm
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 08:27:11 pm
Any way of getting English commentary on this match?

No.

Craig Bellamy is good. Admittedly Rob Page set a pretty low bar. But the last three games have been a breath of fresh air. Getting the best out of the players we have.

The two goals we scored are created in an almost identical way as well which speaks to both patterns of play and good coaching / analysis.
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Re: Welsh Football
Today at 08:48:31 pm
Wales have played some good football. If only the Dutch weren't letting me down on my acca.
