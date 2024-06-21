Penalties Being Taken



Goal! Crusaders 3(1), Caernarfon Town 1. Ben Kennedy (Crusaders) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.



Goal! Crusaders 3(1), Caernarfon Town 1(1). Danny Gosset (Caernarfon Town) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.



Goal! Crusaders 3(2), Caernarfon Town 1(1). Jordan Forsythe (Crusaders) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.



Goal! Crusaders 3(2), Caernarfon Town 1(2). Paulo Mendes (Caernarfon Town) converts the penalty with a right footed shot.



Goal! Crusaders 3(3), Caernarfon Town 1(2). Daniel Larmour (Crusaders) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.



Goal! Crusaders 3(3), Caernarfon Town 1(3). Morgan Owen (Caernarfon Town) converts the penalty with a right footed shot.



Goal! Crusaders 3(4), Caernarfon Town 1(3). Jay Boyd (Crusaders) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.



Goal! Crusaders 3(4), Caernarfon Town 1(4). Zack Clarke (Caernarfon Town) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.



Goal! Crusaders 3(5), Caernarfon Town 1(4). James Teelan (Crusaders) converts the penalty with a right footed shot.



Goal! Crusaders 3(5), Caernarfon Town 1(5). Josef Faux (Caernarfon Town) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.



Goal! Crusaders 3(6), Caernarfon Town 1(5). Jarlath O'Rourke (Crusaders) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.



Goal! Crusaders 3(6), Caernarfon Town 1(6). Stephen McMullan (Caernarfon Town) converts the penalty with a right footed shot.



Goal! Crusaders 3(7), Caernarfon Town 1(7).



Goal Sam Downey (Caernarfon Town) converts the penalty with a right footed shot.



Penalty saved. Lewis Barr (Crusaders) right footed shot saved in the top centre of the goal.



Penalty saved. Marc Williams (Caernarfon Town) right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.



Penalty missed. Jordan Owens (Crusaders) right footed shot is close, but misses to the right.



Goal! Crusaders 3(7), Caernarfon Town 1 ( 8 ). Gruffydd Williams (Caernarfon Town) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.



