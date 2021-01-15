« previous next »
Welsh Football

Pheeny

Re: Welsh Football
Reply #440 on: Today at 07:53:28 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:51:13 pm
;D

Not sure what nationality he/she is, but it was a fantastically bitter and pathetic comment born out of goodness knows what, maybe they'll read it back and be embarrassed, but likely not  ;D 

Any tournament is actually blessed to have Wales there, for the fans, who are generally wonderful, even if you dont like the footy (which is actually more than ok for a country our size!).

Makes it an evem bigger shame its in Qatar like.  Cos how many fans are going to go, and how will the atmsosphere be, who knows I guess!
I live in Belgium and after Wales beat Belgium in the Euro's all the Belgians who were at the game were full of praise for our fans both during and after the game.
Lastrador

Re: Welsh Football
Reply #441 on: Today at 07:55:30 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 07:36:17 pm
clearly Scotland don't but don't let that stop you, never mind Italy will cheer you up when the World Cup is on!

Oh....
Well, you didn't beat Scotland, Ukraine did, who are a much better team than Wales. Evident to anyone who watched today's game. Never mind Italy not going to the WC, I'm still chuffed about the last Euros. When was the last time you cheered for a Welsh championship, at any level? in any sport?

Quote from: Robinred on Today at 07:41:43 pm
So Wales are worse than Scotland, who along with Italy, arent going to the World Cup (unlike Wales, who are actually going to the World Cup). Have I got that right?
We have a sharp one here. Yes, Wales are worst than Italy, Scotland, Ukraine, and about half a dozen other European teams who are not going to the world cup. Just look at that squad. Your best player is a semi-retired bench warmer, and the other one can't get into Scotland's second-best team. The rest is a collection of Championship and lower Prem standard players. And you play dire time-wasting football. Just an embarrassment all around.
Sarge

Re: Welsh Football
Reply #442 on: Today at 07:57:08 pm
Congrats Wleshies, have a ball, I remember when we first qualified in 1990 it was brilliant.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Welsh Football
Reply #443 on: Today at 07:58:59 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:51:13 pm
;D

Not sure what nationality he/she is, but it was a fantastically bitter and pathetic comment born out of goodness knows what, maybe they'll read it back and be embarrassed, but likely not  ;D 

Any tournament is actually blessed to have Wales there, for the fans, who are generally wonderful, even if you dont like the footy (which is actually more than ok for a country our size!).

Makes it an evem bigger shame its in Qatar like.  Cos how many fans are going to go, and how will the atmsosphere be, who knows I guess!

True especially with the last Euros ruined by Covid and a shit format, still France was amazing, especially Bordeaux
TheShanklyGates

Re: Welsh Football
Reply #444 on: Today at 08:00:39 pm
Good to see it's not just England on the end of the RAWK bitter and twisted mob :lmao

Huge congratulations to Wales for making it to the World Cup, such a shame that it's the Qatar one though with all its many issues.
El Lobo

Re: Welsh Football
Reply #445 on: Today at 08:01:56 pm
Who even cares? Good for Neco to get through, but its a shit World Cup that none of us should really watch anyways.
Pheeny

Re: Welsh Football
Reply #446 on: Today at 08:01:58 pm
Ukraine were the better team today but over the whole qualifiers Wales deserved to go through.
You seem very bitter for an Italian should you not really be on a Blueshite fan site?
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Welsh Football
Reply #447 on: Today at 08:07:02 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 08:01:56 pm
Who even cares? Good for Neco to get through, but its a shit World Cup that none of us should really watch anyways.


Welsh and Ukranien  people

do you often frequent threads you've no interest in?

Great post btw  :thumbup
jedimaster

Re: Welsh Football
Reply #448 on: Today at 08:08:14 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 07:55:30 pm
Well, you didn't beat Scotland, Ukraine did, who are a much better team than Wales. Evident to anyone who watched today's game. Never mind Italy not going to the WC, I'm still chuffed about the last Euros. When was the last time you cheered for a Welsh championship, at any level? in any sport?

Ever heard of a sport called rugby? I heard Italy are really successful in it.

It takes a 'special' type of character to begrudge a country with a population of 3 million qualifying for their first World Cup in over half a century.
El Lobo

Re: Welsh Football
Reply #449 on: Today at 08:11:46 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:07:02 pm

Welsh and Ukranien  people

do you often frequent threads you've no interest in?

Great post btw  :thumbup

Wouldnt have nearly 50k posts if I didnt :)
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Welsh Football
Reply #450 on: Today at 08:11:56 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 07:57:08 pm
Congrats Wleshies, have a ball, I remember when we first qualified in 1990 it was brilliant.

Thanks Sarge
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Welsh Football
Reply #451 on: Today at 08:13:49 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 08:11:46 pm
Wouldnt have nearly 50k posts if I didnt :)

Thanks for the tip, ill pop in to the computer game thread later see if I cam get too 10,000
jillc

Re: Welsh Football
Reply #452 on: Today at 08:19:27 pm
Congrats to the Welsh for qualifying pleased for our ex-Reds, and also credit to Ukraine for keeping their world cup dreams alive (up to today), especially with everything that's going on there at the moment. I have to say I will not be watching this WC, because of where it is.
RedSince86

Re: Welsh Football
Reply #453 on: Today at 08:19:49 pm
Well done Wales.

Future looks bright for the country, they have a fab crop of players for the next 10 years post Bale and Ramsay.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Welsh Football
Reply #454 on: Today at 08:25:01 pm
Italian jealousy was the last thing I was expecting in here.   :lmao

Spanish Al

Re: Welsh Football
Reply #455 on: Today at 08:26:59 pm
Jeez, a couple in here really really not liking Wales having won that. Bizarre vitriol.

So proud that this team have finally earned their chance to feature in a World Cup, after two successive Euros. A real golden generation. A few talented youngsters coming through to hopefully keep competing.

But as others have said, an absolute bummer that its this World Cup theyve managed to reach.
Wabaloolah

Re: Welsh Football
Reply #456 on: Today at 08:53:05 pm
Quote from: Spanish Al on Today at 08:26:59 pm
Jeez, a couple in here really really not liking Wales having won that. Bizarre vitriol.

So proud that this team have finally earned their chance to feature in a World Cup, after two successive Euros. A real golden generation. A few talented youngsters coming through to hopefully keep competing.

But as others have said, an absolute bummer that its this World Cup theyve managed to reach.
yes that's unfortunate it being Qatar but that's not taking anything away from the achievement of actually getting there. I genuinely didn't think I would ever see it happen
Dim Glas

Re: Welsh Football
Reply #457 on: Today at 09:09:07 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:53:05 pm
yes that's unfortunate it being Qatar but that's not taking anything away from the achievement of actually getting there. I genuinely didn't think I would ever see it happen

Yeah, thats how I feel about it! Great achievement, just such a damn shame where its at.

Loved this, the legend that is Dafydd Iwan at the end with the team  8) 8) 8)

https://twitter.com/footballdaily/status/1533513649691713541?s
Crosby Nick

Re: Welsh Football
Reply #458 on: Today at 09:21:14 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:41:28 pm
A lot of bitterness in here  :wave

Well in Wales, best team won. 

Dont think many are bitter. Although could do without them being in the same group as England. Its easy enough to want England to fail and to laugh at them but then a bit of Welsh rivalry makes it weird. Remember kind of cheering When Sturridge for that last minutes winner for the Buffoon Hodgsons England but that was mainly happiness for Sturridge.

Always quite liked Wales in football terms because of Rushy and plenty of other Liverpool connections and no different this time even if Wilson and Neco arent Liverpool players by the time the tournament comes round.

Congratulations to Wales on qualifying. Shame its in Qatar but thats a bigger issue all round.

Is that qualification completed now? Most groups seemed quite uninspiring when the draw was made but cant really remember anything now.
Slippers

Re: Welsh Football
Reply #459 on: Today at 09:25:04 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:53:05 pm
yes that's unfortunate it being Qatar but that's not taking anything away from the achievement of actually getting there. I genuinely didn't think I would ever see it happen

I'm happy and disappointed at the same time.
ademuzzy

Re: Welsh Football
Reply #460 on: Today at 09:27:07 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:43:27 pm
Such a damn shame the world cup is in Qatar  :no :no  Because this is a huge moment for my lovely country  8) Worked damn hard for it, and Ukraine where great, but Wales should also have made the game safe with a couple of guilt edges chances.

2 or 3 in this thread tonight need to give their heads a big old wobble though eh :lmao  Love it!

100%

Love the username btw.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Welsh Football
Reply #461 on: Today at 09:52:20 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:21:14 pm
Dont think many are bitter. Although could do without them being in the same group as England. Its easy enough to want England to fail and to laugh at them but then a bit of Welsh rivalry makes it weird. Remember kind of cheering When Sturridge for that last minutes winner for the Buffoon Hodgsons England but that was mainly happiness for Sturridge.

Always quite liked Wales in football terms because of Rushy and plenty of other Liverpool connections and no different this time even if Wilson and Neco arent Liverpool players by the time the tournament comes round.

Congratulations to Wales on qualifying. Shame its in Qatar but thats a bigger issue all round.

Is that qualification completed now? Most groups seemed quite uninspiring when the draw was made but cant really remember anything now.

Yep all done, Cheers Nick.  At the risk of getting egg on my face, our group couldn't be much easier
Crosby Nick

Re: Welsh Football
Reply #462 on: Today at 09:56:08 pm
USA will be alright wont they? No idea on Iran?

Do you think England and Wales will both progress? From memory its a bitch of a draw from the knockouts whatever position you qualify in.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Welsh Football
Reply #463 on: Today at 09:59:54 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:56:08 pm
USA will be alright wont they? No idea on Iran?

Do you think England and Wales will both progress? From memory its a bitch of a draw from the knockouts whatever position you qualify in.

Last time we were grouped together Wales topped the group, England got their usual luck though, as they got to play Iceland in the knock out stages.
Crosby Nick

Re: Welsh Football
Reply #464 on: Today at 10:01:36 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:59:54 pm
Last time we were grouped together Wales topped the group, England got their usual luck though, as they got to play Iceland in the knock out stages.

You did lose to a team managed by Roy Hodgson though. One of his very rare wins at a major tournament so lets not forget that day of national shame for Wales.
deano2727

Re: Welsh Football
Reply #465 on: Today at 11:07:39 pm
Congrats to all the Welsh lads and lasses on here. Feel bad for Ukraine. They were great against Scotland.

Even more frustrating for Scotland watching that today I'd imagine. Just weren't good enough.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Welsh Football
Reply #466 on: Today at 11:23:33 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 07:55:30 pm
When was the last time you cheered for a Welsh championship, at any level? in any sport?

24 hours ago

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/boxing/61677332

Quote
Joe Cordina became Wales' 13th world champion as he stunned champion Kenichi Ogawa with a second-round knockout to take the IBF super-featherweight title.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Welsh Football
Reply #467 on: Today at 11:36:08 pm
My mate is Welsh, so pleased for him in particular that they qualified.
