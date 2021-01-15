Wales need disqualifying for singing that Dont Take Me Home dirge.What group are they in at the WC?
EnglandUSAIranWales
Crosby Nick never fails.
Ukraine were extremely unlucky. They were by far the better team.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
at the end of the day, who cares!
VAR does its thing again Has a team into the World Cup finals now 2022 Prem winners already in the bag
Probably Ukraine.
What an absolute piece of dreadful time wasting shit this Welsh team is. Didnt deserve shit, and only won because of that complete robbery of a no pen on Yarmolenko.
after all the shit decisions we have had over the years, I couldn't give a flying fuck, 1977 and 1985. I have a long memory
Whos we?
