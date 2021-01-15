« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welsh Football  (Read 40007 times)

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,039
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welsh Football
« Reply #400 on: Today at 06:57:40 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:55:27 pm
Wales need disqualifying for singing that Dont Take Me Home dirge.

What group are they in at the WC?
US, England, Iran and Wales is the group.
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,237
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Welsh Football
« Reply #401 on: Today at 06:58:28 pm »
VAR does its thing again

Has a team into the World Cup finals now

2022 Prem winners already in the bag
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,470
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Welsh Football
« Reply #402 on: Today at 06:59:09 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 06:57:22 pm
England
USA
Iran
Wales

Really? FFS. :D
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,514
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Welsh Football
« Reply #403 on: Today at 06:59:20 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 06:56:12 pm
Ukraine were extremely unlucky. They were by far the better team.
at the end of the day, who cares!
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,382
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welsh Football
« Reply #404 on: Today at 07:00:05 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 06:59:20 pm
at the end of the day, who cares!

Probably Ukraine.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,514
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Welsh Football
« Reply #405 on: Today at 07:00:09 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 06:58:28 pm
VAR does its thing again

Has a team into the World Cup finals now

2022 Prem winners already in the bag
Putin was the VAR Official I think
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,333
Re: Welsh Football
« Reply #406 on: Today at 07:00:25 pm »
Just seen the peno that wasn't given for Ukraine. Unforgiveable and a reflection of just how much the game is in the gutter.
Logged

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,787
  • Italians do it better
Re: Welsh Football
« Reply #407 on: Today at 07:00:26 pm »
What an absolute piece of dreadful time wasting shit this Welsh team is. Didnt deserve shit, and only won because of that complete robbery of a no pen on Yarmolenko.
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,210
Re: Welsh Football
« Reply #408 on: Today at 07:00:50 pm »
Ukraine were robbed there. Sad for them.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,514
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Welsh Football
« Reply #409 on: Today at 07:01:09 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:00:05 pm
Probably Ukraine.
and the rest of the World
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,194
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Welsh Football
« Reply #410 on: Today at 07:04:25 pm »
Say what you want about Bale, but he was class at the end there. The first one to go comfort the Ukrainian players.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,514
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Welsh Football
« Reply #411 on: Today at 07:05:01 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 07:00:26 pm
What an absolute piece of dreadful time wasting shit this Welsh team is. Didnt deserve shit, and only won because of that complete robbery of a no pen on Yarmolenko.
after all the shit decisions we have had over the years, I couldn't give a flying fuck, 1977 and 1985. I have a long memory
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline mobydick

  • Comes in any flavour
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,602
  • Thatcherite refugee
Re: Welsh Football
« Reply #412 on: Today at 07:06:20 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 07:05:01 pm
after all the shit decisions we have had over the years, I couldn't give a flying fuck, 1977 and 1985. I have a long memory

Whos we?
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,470
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Welsh Football
« Reply #413 on: Today at 07:07:53 pm »
Quote from: mobydick on Today at 07:06:20 pm
Whos we?

Mobydick in a Wales thread. :D

Clearly we is Wales for him given where hes posting. Didnt Scotland beat them at Anfield with a dodgy handball in a World Cup play off once? Dont remember the 1985 one though.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Up
« previous next »
 