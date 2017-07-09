« previous next »
Welsh Football

Re: Welsh Football
January 15, 2018, 01:52:03 PM
I had hoped Osian Roberts got a chance.

Might need to dump that Together Stronger motto now, what a dreadful choice they have made.
Re: Welsh Football
January 15, 2018, 03:53:04 PM
How are the players supposed to trust a man who slept with his brother's wife for seven years? I'm not trying to be funny here, it's a genuine question.
Re: Welsh Football
January 15, 2018, 04:42:58 PM
Quote from: Welshred on January 14, 2018, 10:26:47 PM


A lot of regulars already saying they won't be going to games whilst he's manager.

Think I will be one of them. Been a great journey but I just cannot get my head around this appointment. He has nothing going for him for the job. I wasn't against Bellamy so it's not even the lack of experience that bothers me but if they were going for an ex player with no experience, it had to be one that would be popular amongst the players and fans. So Bellamy would have been the choice there. But Giggs? Never wanted to play and has openly admitted him and Ferguson decided he'd pull out of certain games with injury when he wasn't really injured.

Re: Welsh Football
January 15, 2018, 05:14:09 PM
Baffling to say the least. Absolutely baffling...
Re: Welsh Football
January 15, 2018, 05:34:35 PM
Quote from: dalarr on January 15, 2018, 03:53:04 PM
How are the players supposed to trust a man who slept with his brother's wife for seven years? I'm not trying to be funny here, it's a genuine question.
http://newsthump.com/2018/01/15/ryan-giggs-asks-players-to-bring-photos-of-their-wives-to-first-training-session/

New Wales manager Ryan Giggs has already proved to be a family friendly coach by insisting that all players bring in pictures of their wives and girlfriends when they meet for their first training camp.

Giggs, who has a history of making the most of his close family, requested that, in order to cheer up his office, he would rather have sunny holiday snaps taken on the beach or by the pool.

One senior Wales player told us today, Its really fantastic that Ryan is showing such a strong interest in our family life, and is very keen to make sure that our female partners are here in spirit to support us.

It has even been rumoured that, once training sessions are underway, Giggs will go well beyond what would normally be expected of him as team manager, and go out of his way to visit the WAGs at home  in order to make sure that they arent getting lonely while their partners train.

Hes just a top bloke, the player went on, to think that he would selflessly find time in his busy schedule to go and check on the girls, well, it speaks volumes for the kind of man that he is.

Im sure if the girls do need anything, anything at all, hell make sure that they get it.

The Welsh FA today stated that the focus on Giggs new role would be firmly on creating a new generation of young welsh talent, and we are sure that Ryan Giggs will be pivotal in doing just that.
Re: Welsh Football
January 15, 2018, 06:41:08 PM
Dont give to Giggseh?
Re: Welsh Football
January 15, 2018, 07:35:46 PM
Quote from: viteslesrouges on January 15, 2018, 05:34:35 PM


The Welsh FA today stated that the focus on Giggs new role would be firmly on creating a new generation of young welsh talent, and we are sure that Ryan Giggs will be pivotal in doing just that.

:lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Welsh Football
January 15, 2018, 07:41:34 PM
Quote from: viteslesrouges on January 15, 2018, 05:34:35 PM
;D



Giggity!

What a come down for the Wales fans, following some good appointments of men with honesty and integrity, they get Sir Giggs of Shagsalot.
Re: Welsh Football
January 15, 2018, 08:10:22 PM
Quote from: Skeeve on January 15, 2018, 12:33:00 PM
In the article that was linked earlier, they pretty much gave their reasoning as he was at united a long time.

picked for "commercial" reasons probably, he has a much higher profile than Bellamy
Re: Welsh Football
January 15, 2018, 08:48:41 PM
Sorry. I hope Wales never win a game ever again.

Re: Welsh Football
January 15, 2018, 11:51:47 PM
Quote from: gazzalfc on January 15, 2018, 08:48:41 PM
Sorry. I hope Wales never win a game ever again.



Giggs, Ryan Giggs, new manager of Wales? Am I hearing right? hahahahhahahahhahahhahahahhahaha
Re: Welsh Football
January 16, 2018, 11:52:00 AM
"I'll give my all for Wales - as I did when I played" -Ryan Giggs, 2018
Re: Welsh Football
January 16, 2018, 12:23:30 PM
The FAW probably saw this inspiring team talk as caretaker manager of the mancs and reckoned they had no option but to pick him.

https://twitter.com/shornKOOMINS/status/953233098283651075

Re: Welsh Football
January 16, 2018, 12:32:13 PM
Quote from: dalarr on January 16, 2018, 11:52:00 AM
"I'll give my all for Wales - as I did when I played" -Ryan Giggs, 2018

I literally had to check if that quote was real and it is. He's taking the piss coming out with shite like that.
Re: Welsh Football
January 16, 2018, 12:44:59 PM
Quote from: Ray K on January 16, 2018, 12:23:30 PM
The FAW probably saw this inspiring team talk as caretaker manager of the mancs and reckoned they had no option but to pick him.

https://twitter.com/shornKOOMINS/status/953233098283651075

Wow. That is tragic.

The funniest part about that is after his inspiring team talk the score flashes up...'Southampton 1 - 1 Man Utd'
Re: Welsh Football
January 16, 2018, 12:52:40 PM
Is he gonna turn up for friendlies or will he get injured?
Re: Welsh Football
January 16, 2018, 01:20:00 PM
Quote from: Ray K on January 16, 2018, 12:23:30 PM
The FAW probably saw this inspiring team talk as caretaker manager of the mancs and reckoned they had no option but to pick him.

https://twitter.com/shornKOOMINS/status/953233098283651075
FFS! That alone should have disqualified him from the job!

He has no charisma, no experience, and his big idea of getting past the Klopp press is 'lump it long'. Scandalous decision from the Welsh FA.
Re: Welsh Football
January 16, 2018, 01:51:17 PM
Quote from: 1892tillforever on January 16, 2018, 01:20:00 PM
FFS! That alone should have disqualified him from the job!

He has no charisma, no experience, and his big idea of getting past the Klopp press is 'lump it long'. Scandalous decision from the Welsh FA.
You are talking the Sports Personality of the Year 2009. Have some respect.
Re: Welsh Football
January 16, 2018, 02:51:16 PM
Detest the man, that's not even factoring in footballing reasons. Very disappointed with the appointment
Re: Welsh Football
January 16, 2018, 02:54:33 PM
Quote from: conman on January 16, 2018, 02:35:52 PM

stopped reading when i saw which paper is quoted

Quote from: Ray K on January 16, 2018, 12:23:30 PM
The FAW probably saw this inspiring team talk as caretaker manager of the mancs and reckoned they had no option but to pick him.

https://twitter.com/shornKOOMINS/status/953233098283651075


like the time lenny took over the nuclear plant in the simpsons

he sounds completely unconvincing. mumbling and stuttering all the way through
Re: Welsh Football
January 16, 2018, 04:08:32 PM
Quote from: Hellrazor on January 16, 2018, 02:54:33 PM
stopped reading when i saw which paper is quoted
 like the time lenny took over the nuclear plant in the simpsons

I didn't even see that, ill remove it
Re: Welsh Football
January 16, 2018, 04:28:16 PM
Quote from: Ray K on January 16, 2018, 12:23:30 PM
The FAW probably saw this inspiring team talk as caretaker manager of the mancs and reckoned they had no option but to pick him.

https://twitter.com/shornKOOMINS/status/953233098283651075

Jesus. That's like watching the bloke who's done fuck all research or preparation trying to give an update in a company meeting and tries to wing it and hope for the best.

...well actually it's not like that at all as that exactly what it is.

A cricket team I used to play for used to occasionally let one of the young lads captain a senior game at the end of the season, when there was nothing left to play for, just as a bit of fun and to give them a bit of experience (we'd obviously help them a lot and wouldn't let them sink without trace or get overawed or upset). Every single one of those lads came across as more up for it, and gave a more impressive talk, than that dead eyed sex pest does in that video.
Re: Welsh Football
January 16, 2018, 05:14:58 PM
Re: Welsh Football
January 16, 2018, 05:24:02 PM
Quote from: LiamG on January 15, 2018, 08:10:22 PM
picked for "commercial" reasons probably, he has a much higher profile than Bellamy

Yep. Vauxhall, MacNasty's, JD, Adidas etc would have pushed for Giggs, cos it opens the door to selling more shit to Mancs  ::)
Re: Welsh Football
January 16, 2018, 05:43:08 PM
Quote from: Ray K on January 16, 2018, 12:23:30 PM
The FAW probably saw this inspiring team talk as caretaker manager of the mancs and reckoned they had no option but to pick him.

https://twitter.com/shornKOOMINS/status/953233098283651075

That's like some bloke who won a charity contest to manage a team for the day, who had all these great ideas of the brilliant pre-match speech he was going to give, then forgets everything when he has to step in front of them, lol.

Or maybe that's actually what happened ;D
Re: Welsh Football
June 9, 2019, 12:08:36 AM

Croatia 2 - 1 Wales earlier today...

Lawrence own goal on 17' - https://streamja.com/wwJ7

Perisic goal on  48' - https://streamja.com/RzZz

Brooks goal on 77' - https://streamja.com/4PEV


Highlights - https://www.skysports.com/football/croatia-vs-wales/403266


Next up: away vs Hungary on Tuesday, 7.45pm ko...
Re: Welsh Football
June 11, 2019, 10:04:22 PM
Give it Giggsah til end of.....

Oh
Re: Welsh Football
Today at 12:52:46 AM
Re: Welsh Football
Today at 02:23:51 AM
Ruh Roh
Re: Welsh Football
Today at 08:39:37 AM
Seems like Giggsy enjoys torturing his close people. That tells a lot about his character.
Re: Welsh Football
Today at 01:29:49 PM
Wales manager Ryan Giggs will not be involved in their next three international matches in November.

https://bbc.in/3oRVW5r
Re: Welsh Football
Today at 01:36:26 PM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:29:49 PM
Wales manager Ryan Giggs will not be involved in their next three international matches in November.

https://bbc.in/3oRVW5r

More time for him to spend with someone else's family.
Re: Welsh Football
Today at 01:39:26 PM
Hes a proper wrongun that bloke
Re: Welsh Football
Today at 03:13:57 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 01:39:26 PM
Hes a proper wrongun that bloke

Always looked dead behind the eyes.
Re: Welsh Football
Today at 03:15:02 PM
Hopefully they sack him and we can get someone better in
