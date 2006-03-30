Registration for season ticket holders and official members is now open. https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/en-GB/categories/register-your-interest
REGISTRATION
For a chance to purchase tickets for this event, eligible supporters must register their
interest.
Registration is now open online and will close at 8am Wednesday 2 October.
A maximum of FOUR registrations per Supporter ID, per transaction applies.
Please note: This is not a ballot; tickets will be available to purchase during the exclusive
pre-sale which will take place from 10am Thursday 3 October.
Tickets are subject to availability and registering for the pre-sale does not guarantee that you
will be able to purchase tickets