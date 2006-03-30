« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: FAO Billy Joel fans  (Read 1382 times)

Offline gregor

  • Partial to a Swiss Roll
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,692
FAO Billy Joel fans
« on: March 30, 2006, 10:13:37 pm »
Quote
EVERYONE'S favourite Piano Man Billy Joel has just announced he will bring his world tour to the UK this summer.

The singer, 55, and his eight-piece band will perform his biggest hits including We Didn't Start The Fire, Uptown Girl and New York State Of Mind for their British fans for the first time since 1994.

The six-time Grammy award-winner kicks off the tour in Birmingham's NEC on July 5, taking in Wembley Arena on July 10, Manchester MEN Arena on July 19, Glasgow's SECC on July 24 and Dublin's Croke Park on 29 July.

Tickets go on sale on Friday at 9am. Call 0870 0601768 to book.



See you in Manchester.
Logged

Offline Jimmy10Men

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,399
  • California......Here we come!
Re: FAO Billy Joel fans
« Reply #1 on: March 31, 2006, 04:41:42 pm »
Haha. If I'd put a bet on any one topic having no replies, I would have chosen this one.
Logged

Offline the good half

  • these days is hard to find so please be gentle with this half of mine
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,310
Re: FAO Billy Joel fans
« Reply #2 on: March 31, 2006, 04:45:21 pm »
You'd have lost your own bet.  ;)

Anyway - me pop used to work with Billy Joels pop, Howard.

And no. I'm not a fan thank you very much.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,144
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: FAO Billy Joel fans
« Reply #3 on: March 31, 2006, 04:49:27 pm »
Quote from: Jimmy10Men on March 31, 2006, 04:41:42 pm
Haha. If I'd put a bet on any one topic having no replies, I would have chosen this one.
I dissagree. Billy Joel is class
Quote from: jingle gregor on March 30, 2006, 10:13:37 pm
See you in Manchester.
and I might just see you in Manchester  ;)
Logged

Offline the good half

  • these days is hard to find so please be gentle with this half of mine
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,310
Re: FAO Billy Joel fans
« Reply #4 on: March 31, 2006, 04:51:41 pm »
I always considered him the poor mans Elton (who I am a fan of) and he annoyed me slighlty to look at. No doubt among his catalogue there are some stunners - but overall, not for me.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,144
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: FAO Billy Joel fans
« Reply #5 on: March 31, 2006, 04:55:30 pm »
Quote from: the good half on March 31, 2006, 04:51:41 pm
I always considered him the poor mans Elton (who I am a fan of) and he annoyed me slighlty to look at. No doubt among his catalogue there are some stunners - but overall, not for me.
Elton's earlier stuff was class, but the shite he's churned out in the last 10 years or so is shite. And yes Joel has a few stunners in his catalogue..
Logged

Offline Bobby Fury

  • Fountain of Musical Knowledge
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,140
  • LFC - Yeah! Yeah! Yeah!
Re: FAO Billy Joel fans
« Reply #6 on: March 31, 2006, 06:26:52 pm »
My fave Billy Joel song is "Allentown".  I started figuring out the piano part for "Allentown" and got most of it done but I got busy with some other stuff and I've forgotten it all.
Logged
LFC - It's what's happening!!!

Offline Rushian

  • Blanco y en botella
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,184
  • ¡No Pasarán!
    • Red and White Kop
Re: FAO Billy Joel fans
« Reply #7 on: March 31, 2006, 06:45:21 pm »
Quote from: Bobby Fury on March 31, 2006, 06:26:52 pm
My fave Billy Joel song is "Allentown".  I started figuring out the piano part for "Allentown" and got most of it done but I got busy with some other stuff and I've forgotten it all.

Cracking song isn't it? Also love Goodnight Saigon, New York State of Mind, Piano Man ... one of those many artists where a good greatest hits collection makes a superb album.

Logged
If you're going to sign up on Betfair and fancy getting a free £25 on sign-up then use my refer code 749DCNQGK and I'll also get a £25 bonus ;)

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,871
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAO Billy Joel fans
« Reply #8 on: September 30, 2024, 11:25:17 am »
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,584
Re: FAO Billy Joel fans
« Reply #9 on: September 30, 2024, 11:34:07 am »
WTF!  YES!

I went to his one-off show in Cardiff a few months back.  While he sounded brilliant my seat was absolutely terrible and a restricted view I did not expect (or pay for!).  It ruined the whole night and I'm currently thrashing it out with Ticketmaster for a refund.

Anyway...I will 100% be going balls out for tickets at Anfield.

To say I'm buzzing at this news is an understatement :)
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,584
Re: FAO Billy Joel fans
« Reply #10 on: September 30, 2024, 11:51:30 am »
Registration for season ticket holders and official members is now open.

https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/en-GB/categories/register-your-interest

REGISTRATION

For a chance to purchase tickets for this event, eligible supporters must register their
interest.

Registration is now open online and will close at 8am Wednesday 2 October.

A maximum of FOUR registrations per Supporter ID, per transaction applies.

Please note: This is not a ballot; tickets will be available to purchase during the exclusive
pre-sale which will take place from 10am Thursday 3 October.

Tickets are subject to availability and registering for the pre-sale does not guarantee that you
will be able to purchase tickets
Logged

Online Spongebob Redpants

  • Is a spingly spangly
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,471
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAO Billy Joel fans
« Reply #11 on: September 30, 2024, 12:31:00 pm »

Quite fancy this ! Wonder how outrageous the ticket prices will be ?

See it's around Glasto time , so expect him to be a big rumour for that !
Logged
Before you criticise a man, walk a mile in his shoes. Then, when you do criticise him, you're a mile away and you have his shoes.

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,448
  • Truthiness
Re: FAO Billy Joel fans
« Reply #12 on: September 30, 2024, 01:55:28 pm »
Quote from: Spongebob Redpants on September 30, 2024, 12:31:00 pm
Quite fancy this ! Wonder how outrageous the ticket prices will be ?

See it's around Glasto time , so expect him to be a big rumour for that !
His only show in England (dong one in Murrayfield a couple of weeks earlier)
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,584
Re: FAO Billy Joel fans
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 04:35:30 pm »
Got me unique link for the presale tomorrow. Happy Days.

He didn't do 'Goodnight Saigon' at Cardiff.  Hope he does it this time.
Logged

Online Spongebob Redpants

  • Is a spingly spangly
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,471
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAO Billy Joel fans
« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:08:43 am »

Just logged on for this and 4700 in queue ahead of me - says over an hour wait !

Anyone any ideas on ticket price yet .
Logged
Before you criticise a man, walk a mile in his shoes. Then, when you do criticise him, you're a mile away and you have his shoes.

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,924
  • Seis Veces
Re: FAO Billy Joel fans
« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:09:33 am »
Aye, similar. Can someone post the map or give any details if sorted already?
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Djibriliant

  • Last of the Great Romantics. All-year-round-twattish-dresser.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,642
  • It's Friday theeeeen, Saturday Sunday WHAT!?
Re: FAO Billy Joel fans
« Reply #16 on: Today at 10:12:05 am »
I have 1536 infront of me, 23 minutes estimate
Logged
Quote from: Red Genius on August 21, 2012, 01:16:08 pm
He wasn't perfect, he made mistakes. But he was genuine. He had the best interests of the club at heart, and gave us a plethora of successful teams that we should have been thankful for.

Online Djibriliant

  • Last of the Great Romantics. All-year-round-twattish-dresser.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,642
  • It's Friday theeeeen, Saturday Sunday WHAT!?
Re: FAO Billy Joel fans
« Reply #17 on: Today at 10:15:20 am »
It's coming down quickly, 12 minutes now.
Logged
Quote from: Red Genius on August 21, 2012, 01:16:08 pm
He wasn't perfect, he made mistakes. But he was genuine. He had the best interests of the club at heart, and gave us a plethora of successful teams that we should have been thankful for.

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,924
  • Seis Veces
Re: FAO Billy Joel fans
« Reply #18 on: Today at 10:24:37 am »
Erm ... the prices?

I think some are in for a big shock
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Djibriliant

  • Last of the Great Romantics. All-year-round-twattish-dresser.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,642
  • It's Friday theeeeen, Saturday Sunday WHAT!?
Re: FAO Billy Joel fans
« Reply #19 on: Today at 10:27:06 am »
Cheapest looks to be about £90 but not sure if any left at that price.
Logged
Quote from: Red Genius on August 21, 2012, 01:16:08 pm
He wasn't perfect, he made mistakes. But he was genuine. He had the best interests of the club at heart, and gave us a plethora of successful teams that we should have been thankful for.

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,924
  • Seis Veces
Re: FAO Billy Joel fans
« Reply #20 on: Today at 10:30:07 am »
It's 90/110 quid for the worst seats in the house and most will be taken. Hilarious stuff.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,584
Re: FAO Billy Joel fans
« Reply #21 on: Today at 10:31:11 am »
in the queue.  What's the layout?  Which end is the stage?
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,924
  • Seis Veces
Re: FAO Billy Joel fans
« Reply #22 on: Today at 10:32:26 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 10:31:11 am
in the queue.  What's the layout?  Which end is the stage?

Road end as always. Only seats currently showing are back of the Kop and very sides of the Main Stand/Dalglish
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Djibriliant

  • Last of the Great Romantics. All-year-round-twattish-dresser.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,642
  • It's Friday theeeeen, Saturday Sunday WHAT!?
Re: FAO Billy Joel fans
« Reply #23 on: Today at 10:34:38 am »
I just clicked select seats for me and it's given me 3 U9 at £333, much more expensive than I expected. Availability isn't great.
Logged
Quote from: Red Genius on August 21, 2012, 01:16:08 pm
He wasn't perfect, he made mistakes. But he was genuine. He had the best interests of the club at heart, and gave us a plethora of successful teams that we should have been thankful for.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 