Registration for season ticket holders and official members is now open.REGISTRATIONFor a chance to purchase tickets for this event, eligible supporters must register theirinterest.Registration is now open online and will close at 8am Wednesday 2 October.A maximum of FOUR registrations per Supporter ID, per transaction applies.Please note: This is not a ballot; tickets will be available to purchase during the exclusivepre-sale which will take place from 10am Thursday 3 October.Tickets are subject to availability and registering for the pre-sale does not guarantee that youwill be able to purchase tickets