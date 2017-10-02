I get the reasons, and I'm not saying the SCG crowd figures were bad - they were fine - just saying it was a poor game of footy, low skills and at least on TV it didn't really feel very atmospheric compared to 80-90k watching Carlton and Richmond. The footy at Brisbane was far better - no criticism of the match from me, obviously, and the standard was quite high, but even then the home crowd was quite flat even when their team was smashing it (maybe they thought it would be a stroll and were just chilling out) and most of the atmosphere came from the away contingent.



Anyway, hoping this round zero nonsense that throws the ladder and fixture and relative team fitness levels into chaos right from the start is a one-off... by all means tweak the draw so finals rematches happen in NSW/Qld in the first fortnight, but keep the big occasions intact and have no byes until mid season, please.



Glad to hear the American experiment failed. I've not been following it, but I would be livid if Carlton got shipped off to China for our season opener. As if it wasn't bad enough Liverpool getting fucked off around the planet every summer. At least with LFC the foreign crowds actually care!