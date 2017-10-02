« previous next »
AFL thread: games, results, discussion

Re: AFL thread: games, results, discussion
October 2, 2017, 06:14:45 am
A photo of a girl wearing a 2017 premiership medal and not much else is doing the rounds on social media. Nice to see the players are sharing the win with their partners!
Shouldn't be too hard to find and I'm definitely not posting it here.....but will take PM requests...
Re: AFL thread: games, results, discussion
March 21, 2018, 02:50:50 am
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2018 AFL Season starts tomorrow.

Odds for the Premiership.

Sydney    $5.50
Adelaide   $6.50
Richmond   $7
GWS Giants  $8
Geelong     $9
Port Adelaide   $9
Melbourne    $12
Essendon     $15
Western Bulldogs   $21
Hawthorn   $26
Collingwood   $34
St Kilda   $41
Fremantle   $51
West Coast   $51
Carlton   $151
Brisbane   $251
Gold Coast   $251
North Melbourne   $251

(Odds courtesy CrownBet)

Re: AFL thread: games, results, discussion
March 21, 2018, 02:52:56 am
Gee, I'll be disappointed if Carlton is only the 15th best side this season. I think they're a chance (25% or thereabouts) to make the eight.
Re: AFL thread: games, results, discussion
March 21, 2018, 02:54:16 am
No RAWK footy tipping has been set up. I have family issues to deal with at the moment, so if you want to set one up in ESPN footy tipping go ahead. :wave
Re: AFL thread: games, results, discussion
March 21, 2018, 05:21:48 am
Giants at $8 I like. Doggies at $21 as well.
Re: AFL thread: games, results, discussion
March 23, 2018, 07:45:43 pm
Gerrin you Red and Blacks!
Re: AFL thread: games, results, discussion
October 28, 2018, 08:58:49 pm
Horrible news, RIP.
Re: AFL thread: games, results, discussion
September 14, 2019, 12:45:05 am
Ive fallen out of love with the game
Re: AFL thread: games, results, discussion
September 14, 2019, 09:03:46 am
I'm still into it. The rules are completely stuffed these days, with umpires being set up to fail by the current holding-the-ball and deliberate OOB rules, but an AFL game in full flow is still great entertainment. Plus, Carlton looks like becoming good again, so I need some ROI for the last 20 years.
Re: AFL thread: games, results, discussion
August 8, 2020, 04:26:23 pm
https://www.reddit.com/r/AFL/comments/i5wnf8/dimma_has_words_for_caddy_lipreading_degree_not/

Josh get out of the fucking way ya dumb c*nt!

Also, nothing like Essendon pulling defeat from the jaws of victory...
Re: AFL thread: games, results, discussion
August 10, 2020, 01:24:15 pm
If anyone's interested, The Australian Dream documentary is on iPlayer.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m000lpv7/the-australian-dream
Re: AFL thread: games, results, discussion
August 16, 2020, 04:52:41 am
NEWNES
Re: AFL thread: games, results, discussion
August 16, 2020, 05:02:11 pm
Aaand Essendon showing why they're distinctly shite when they want.
Re: AFL thread: games, results, discussion
March 25, 2022, 11:41:20 am
Lance Franklin goal 1000

https://streamable.com/hkxu0h
Re: AFL thread: games, results, discussion
March 25, 2022, 10:14:18 pm
Quote from: Ultimate Bromance on March 25, 2022, 11:41:20 am
Lance Franklin goal 1000

https://streamable.com/hkxu0h

I was at the game and it was epic. Think it ended up being the longest final quarter in AFL. Went for about an hour as it took ages to clear the field to get the final 5 mins played.
Re: AFL thread: games, results, discussion
March 25, 2022, 11:11:43 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on March 25, 2022, 10:14:18 pm
I was at the game and it was epic. Think it ended up being the longest final quarter in AFL. Went for about an hour as it took ages to clear the field to get the final 5 mins played.
Was this the first crowd swarm since he kicked his 100th goal back in the 2008 season because that was the last time I remember it happened.


Anyway here is an insanely long 3.5 hour video of the first 995 Goals scored by Buddy Franklin prior to last nights game

https://www.afl.com.au/news/722055/he-s-buddy-done-it-lance-franklin-hits-1000-goal-milestone
Re: AFL thread: games, results, discussion
July 31, 2023, 01:42:45 pm
Quote from: Ultimate Bromance on March 25, 2022, 11:41:20 am
Lance Franklin goal 1000

https://streamable.com/hkxu0h

Sadly announced his retirement with immediate effect due to a calf injury. Such an amazing addition to an traditionally non-AFL city in Sydney. We now have 62k members due to the focus he brought to the sport.

Re: AFL thread: games, results, discussion
September 16, 2023, 02:41:30 pm
Re: AFL thread: games, results, discussion
March 7, 2024, 10:13:50 am
Season's begun!  And with these weird staggered Opening Round/Round 1 thing!
Re: AFL thread: games, results, discussion
March 7, 2024, 12:21:56 pm
Shit game first up. Gotta open at the MCG from now on.
Re: AFL thread: games, results, discussion
March 8, 2024, 10:08:46 am
Yeah, and as much as I know interstate teams will bitch and moan, it just feels right to do so.

Has there been any more on the Tassie licence yet?  I know it's not due to enter for a few more years but know there were holdups because of the stadium in Hobart.

Re: AFL thread: games, results, discussion
March 8, 2024, 10:31:18 pm
Dunno, I assumed everything was on track but haven't followed the story. Main concern is that my team Carlton maximises its current peak before another expansion club dilutes the talent pool.

Speaking of maximising, what an effort to come back from 46 and win at a ground where the home team enjoyed a 100% record in 2023! Second biggest comeback in club history. Thanks to my kids I missed the 3rd quarter when most of the good stuff happened, so I'm eagerly awaiting the replay.
Re: AFL thread: games, results, discussion
March 8, 2024, 10:57:29 pm
It was a brilliant comeback to be fair, I caught some of it (when I was meant to be working  :-X) and the Lions were firmly in charge.  Still, I think your mob are in with a top two shout anyway.  My lot (Essendon) are going to be mid-tabling it. Again.

If you're ever in need of downloading a few games I can get you an aussierul.es invite if needed, it's pretty much my lifeline for catching any Bombers games.
Re: AFL thread: games, results, discussion
March 8, 2024, 11:20:52 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on March  7, 2024, 12:21:56 pm
Shit game first up. Gotta open at the MCG from now on.

You kidding me? Two sell-out crowds in states where AFL is literally killing off the other codes. The Swans v Demons match was a tight contest until the Swans kicked on while the Carlton v Lions match will go down in history.

I went to the Swans match (season ticket holder) and to get 40k on a Thursday night is a massive achievement in Sydney.

The Grand Final is and always will be @ the MCG. For the sport to kick-on (no pun intended) it needs to get in with the non-traditional areas from the get-go.

The NRL (rugby league) went to Vegas with the objective of drawing in a US audience and failed dismally. For a double header they brought in 40k fans (14k flew from Australia) into a 61k stadium. To make it worse they only pulled a TV/Cable viewership 60k for the opening match and 44k for the second.
Re: AFL thread: games, results, discussion
Yesterday at 01:49:39 am
I get the reasons, and I'm not saying the SCG crowd figures were bad - they were fine - just saying it was a poor game of footy, low skills and at least on TV it didn't really feel very atmospheric compared to 80-90k watching Carlton and Richmond. The footy at Brisbane was far better - no criticism of the match from me, obviously, and the standard was quite high, but even then the home crowd was quite flat even when their team was smashing it (maybe they thought it would be a stroll and were just chilling out) and most of the atmosphere came from the away contingent.

Anyway, hoping this round zero nonsense that throws the ladder and fixture and relative team fitness levels into chaos right from the start is a one-off... by all means tweak the draw so finals rematches happen in NSW/Qld in the first fortnight, but keep the big occasions intact and have no byes until mid season, please.

Glad to hear the American experiment failed. I've not been following it, but I would be livid if Carlton got shipped off to China for our season opener. As if it wasn't bad enough Liverpool getting fucked off around the planet every summer. At least with LFC the foreign crowds actually care!
Re: AFL thread: games, results, discussion
Yesterday at 07:44:24 pm
Massively cruel on Sam Docherty, poor bastard can't catch a break.  Wonder if that's him done?
Re: AFL thread: games, results, discussion
Today at 03:53:45 am
He's under contract for 2025 so I fully expect him to give it a crack if he can still walk after 3 ACLs, and provided the cancer doesn't return (what a sentence to write! ).
