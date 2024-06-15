Give it up for Mr Moondog Ladies and Gents
This was the freshest thing coming out that year. Still aged well
Well in mate if this was you. Hahaa nuts
Deejay Punk Roc - My Beat Box
I played this all the time.
All I can say is oh yeah , all the truth is in my book but the video was largely my idea as was the whole concept and its execution. I cannot take credit for the music but I did have a great amount of input. I sourced the remixes for the whole project too, from mantronix, big audio dynamite, les rhythm digitalis, ils, jam master jay, roger sanchez and more.
I might get some sausage work for the cover of my book. Its mad enough for it!