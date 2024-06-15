« previous next »
Author Topic: Best dance tune of the 90's  (Read 175406 times)

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Best dance tune of the 90's
« Reply #1360 on: June 15, 2024, 09:18:23 pm »
    808 State & Robert Owens - Gimme Shelter     
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/J4wj_88c2pM&amp;si=Sy-ryq595Bba1-O1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/J4wj_88c2pM&amp;si=Sy-ryq595Bba1-O1</a>
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Best dance tune of the 90's
« Reply #1361 on: June 15, 2024, 09:22:18 pm »
  Bocca Juniors - Raise
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/kGRPlONLeq0&amp;si=1NH9Jk-LFOAuYO5d" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/kGRPlONLeq0&amp;si=1NH9Jk-LFOAuYO5d</a>
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Best dance tune of the 90's
« Reply #1362 on: June 15, 2024, 09:26:07 pm »
Loved their first song but always liked this more

Felix - It Will Make Me Crazy
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/SHwL18kARqE&amp;si=NWj61vMDBxqYL8_4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/SHwL18kARqE&amp;si=NWj61vMDBxqYL8_4</a>
Offline moondog

Re: Best dance tune of the 90's
« Reply #1363 on: June 15, 2024, 09:30:27 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on June 15, 2024, 07:12:09 pm
Give it up for Mr Moondog Ladies and Gents

This was the freshest thing coming out that year. Still aged well

Well in mate if this was you. Hahaa nuts

  Deejay Punk Roc - My Beat Box
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/CZuru5qWSJU&amp;si=azUpNG_loLiq_tSa" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/CZuru5qWSJU&amp;si=azUpNG_loLiq_tSa</a>

I played this all the time.


All I can say is  oh yeah , all the truth is in my book but the video was largely my idea as was the whole concept and its execution. I cannot take credit for the music but I did have a great amount of input. I sourced the remixes for the whole project too, from mantronix, big audio dynamite, les rhythm digitalis, ils, jam master jay, roger sanchez and more.
I might get some sausage work for the cover of my book. Its mad enough for it!


Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Best dance tune of the 90's
« Reply #1364 on: June 15, 2024, 09:30:55 pm »
E - MER - GENCY!!!!!!! Ten Haag TEKNO

 ;D

  U96 - Das Boot     
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/YVxXbTk-zsQ&amp;si=W_ZzXPWclyx8y7lR" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/YVxXbTk-zsQ&amp;si=W_ZzXPWclyx8y7lR</a>
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Best dance tune of the 90's
« Reply #1365 on: June 15, 2024, 09:36:34 pm »
WE DONT NEED THAT ANYMORE!

  Praga Khan & Jade 4U - Injected With A Poison   
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/xbSvP-3XnNQ&amp;si=MaxuMnCccQWbqB_f" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/xbSvP-3XnNQ&amp;si=MaxuMnCccQWbqB_f</a>
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Best dance tune of the 90's
« Reply #1366 on: June 15, 2024, 10:06:06 pm »
Snap - Believe The Hype
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/JjoZ64KSQAs&amp;si=6ZbnwAVqZX6h_Ngy" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/JjoZ64KSQAs&amp;si=6ZbnwAVqZX6h_Ngy</a>
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Best dance tune of the 90's
« Reply #1367 on: June 15, 2024, 10:11:25 pm »
That Petrol Emotion  - Hey Venus (Mad Thatcher Disease Mix)
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/kI72ihBIoAo&amp;si=hN7cHGeni2pbWp8t" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/kI72ihBIoAo&amp;si=hN7cHGeni2pbWp8t</a>
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Best dance tune of the 90's
« Reply #1368 on: June 15, 2024, 10:17:22 pm »
Happy Mondays - Kinky Afro (Euromix Version)
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/uT6rwdYXcB0&amp;si=RIT7yqikvyY_8vqj" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/uT6rwdYXcB0&amp;si=RIT7yqikvyY_8vqj</a>
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Best dance tune of the 90's
« Reply #1369 on: June 15, 2024, 10:30:41 pm »
Deep Dish Presents Quench - High Frequency (Deep Dish Gone Mad Mix)
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/LMwd4zV23Tw&amp;si=GPVX-rRTZGwl36QK" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/LMwd4zV23Tw&amp;si=GPVX-rRTZGwl36QK</a>
Online afc tukrish

Re: Best dance tune of the 90's
« Reply #1370 on: June 15, 2024, 11:20:16 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OPkWYTUiPTo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OPkWYTUiPTo</a>

Give me a little Eric B. and Rakim...
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Best dance tune of the 90's
« Reply #1371 on: June 16, 2024, 12:18:56 pm »
Quote from: moondog on June 15, 2024, 09:30:27 pm

All I can say is  oh yeah , all the truth is in my book but the video was largely my idea as was the whole concept and its execution. I cannot take credit for the music but I did have a great amount of input. I sourced the remixes for the whole project too, from mantronix, big audio dynamite, les rhythm digitalis, ils, jam master jay, roger sanchez and more.
I might get some sausage work for the cover of my book. Its mad enough for it!



haha anytime  ;D Thats brilliant that mate. Was looking at stuff last night and saw the remixes etc for Korn, beasties and pitch shifter  etc so I know Ill have the beasties and korn stuff somewhere as will my brother. All bands I listen to. What a weird thing eh. That pops in my head every now and then aboot what happened to Him , never even thought to look it up. Bizarre that. Good though.

Mad how stuff random shit happens and ya find stuff like this out  ;D
Offline moondog

Re: Best dance tune of the 90's
« Reply #1372 on: June 16, 2024, 08:58:06 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on June 16, 2024, 12:18:56 pm
haha anytime  ;D Thats brilliant that mate. Was looking at stuff last night and saw the remixes etc for Korn, beasties and pitch shifter  etc so I know Ill have the beasties and korn stuff somewhere as will my brother. All bands I listen to. What a weird thing eh. That pops in my head every now and then aboot what happened to Him , never even thought to look it up. Bizarre that. Good though.

Mad how stuff random shit happens and ya find stuff like this out  ;D


Yeah was a big moment to remix the beastie boys Intergalactic, as well as a  great version of Force MDs Tender Love and plenty of other remixes also did the Family Values tour across America with Korn, Rammstein, Ice Cube and Limp Biscuit as well as a big US tour with the Prodigy. Sadly our American friend died a couple of years ago but I hadnt seen him in 20 years and didnt find out for some time.
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Best dance tune of the 90's
« Reply #1373 on: Yesterday at 12:07:32 pm »
Quote from: moondog on June 16, 2024, 08:58:06 pm

Yeah was a big moment to remix the beastie boys Intergalactic, as well as a  great version of Force MDs Tender Love and plenty of other remixes also did the Family Values tour across America with Korn, Rammstein, Ice Cube and Limp Biscuit as well as a big US tour with the Prodigy. Sadly our American friend died a couple of years ago but I hadnt seen him in 20 years and didnt find out for some time.

Yeah bet it was. That was massive that song and album. Sounds boss the lot of it. And 5hats some going with Korn a limp biscuit, ice cube etc. Some of the Biggest bands on the planet at the time. Read a little article on Charles the other day and the manager of air dog was mentioned. Im guessing thats you (Andrew) ? Telling how it all started and why American djs come over here etc. was a good little read. Starts off Aboot him then talks aboot other djs before coming back to him

Whens ya book out?

Any links to the music vids you spoke aboot? Ya lads ones :wave

Little beastie boys box set I picked up a while back ;D

Offline Davidbowie

Re: Best dance tune of the 90's
« Reply #1374 on: Yesterday at 12:31:32 pm »
She's just like you and me, but she's homeless, she's homeless..
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Best dance tune of the 90's
« Reply #1375 on: Yesterday at 01:12:50 pm »
  CLS - Can You Feel it (In House Dub) Todd Terry
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/m4oQFqVfBxU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/m4oQFqVfBxU</a>
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Best dance tune of the 90's
« Reply #1376 on: Yesterday at 01:15:33 pm »
    Inner City - Til We Meet Again (Brothers In Rhythm Mix)   
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qu7eIxP5TY0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qu7eIxP5TY0</a>
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Best dance tune of the 90's
« Reply #1377 on: Yesterday at 01:19:15 pm »
  DJ Pierre ft Yo Yo Honey -  Let The Music Take You Higher (Vocal Mix)   
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cjfGBP0r2x0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cjfGBP0r2x0</a>

My fave dance vocal ever and his other 2 wild pitch mixes of it are superb
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Best dance tune of the 90's
« Reply #1378 on: Yesterday at 01:25:50 pm »
  Johnny Vicious Featuring Loleatta Holloway - Stand Up (Loleatta's Dreamin' In the Factory)     
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/g8Vo7rPaOgk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/g8Vo7rPaOgk</a>

Not sure if thats the right remix name. Its the right mix but dont think thats what it was called. Ill have to check vinyl
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Best dance tune of the 90's
« Reply #1379 on: Yesterday at 01:53:48 pm »
  Loleatta Holloway - The Queens Anthem (Cummin In My Rollers Mix)   
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/EX-tTXSMhPQ&amp;si=Cm9DXnUzuvcTZwP4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/EX-tTXSMhPQ&amp;si=Cm9DXnUzuvcTZwP4</a>
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Best dance tune of the 90's
« Reply #1380 on: Yesterday at 01:57:45 pm »
  Seven Grand Housing Authority - The Question (All Im Askin?)
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/mAlwdAtRsrg&amp;si=LNPOKQwYl2UZeMyb" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/mAlwdAtRsrg&amp;si=LNPOKQwYl2UZeMyb</a>
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Best dance tune of the 90's
« Reply #1381 on: Yesterday at 02:09:47 pm »
  Kenny Dope Gonzalez Presents Axxis. - All Im Askin (Nels Bump & Grind Mix)
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/ASyC2qQ6P3Q&amp;si=gAhD2jeYqXRs_9bt" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/ASyC2qQ6P3Q&amp;si=gAhD2jeYqXRs_9bt</a>
Offline moondog

Re: Best dance tune of the 90's
« Reply #1382 on: Yesterday at 10:13:59 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 12:07:32 pm
Yeah bet it was. That was massive that song and album. Sounds boss the lot of it. And 5hats some going with Korn a limp biscuit, ice cube etc. Some of the Biggest bands on the planet at the time. Read a little article on Charles the other day and the manager of air dog was mentioned. Im guessing thats you (Andrew) ? Telling how it all started and why American djs come over here etc. was a good little read. Starts off Aboot him then talks aboot other djs before coming back to him

Whens ya book out?

Any links to the music vids you spoke aboot? Ya lads ones :wave





Thanks for asking ,
Here is a playlist of his first 100 videos.
He has many multi million views videos as well as more underground stuff he can show his skills on.

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLibrxPTt2Aj-QDoWX-chcsZEeEdC8eRCP&si=vOx_o1sThO5AL-1-
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Best dance tune of the 90's
« Reply #1383 on: Yesterday at 11:06:44 pm »
Quote from: moondog on Yesterday at 10:13:59 pm

Thanks for asking ,
Here is a playlist of his first 100 videos.
He has many multi million views videos as well as more underground stuff he can show his skills on.

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLibrxPTt2Aj-QDoWX-chcsZEeEdC8eRCP&si=vOx_o1sThO5AL-1-

Cheers. Done a couple of remixes of that Mazza lad unofficially like. Your lad doesnt drive a gold car by any chance does he?

Saw a vid comp doing a release vid and the car was very memerable if ya know what I mean
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:09:32 pm by Sir Capon of Debaser »
Offline MBL?

Re: Best dance tune of the 90's
« Reply #1384 on: Yesterday at 11:58:21 pm »
Mad thread. Went back to the start and was annoyed there were no videos or links in the first pages. Then realised YouTube was just invented then and didn't have music on it like it did in later years. There was also no way to link tracks back then as far as I know since we all used torrents/limewire and of course music streaming didn't exist.

It was also as close to the time period the topic is about as we are now to 2018.
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Best dance tune of the 90's
« Reply #1385 on: Today at 02:01:41 am »
Another dance vocal in my top 5

Fuckin hell. Love this
  Felix Da Housecat - Music is my life
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/c59icDe92M0&amp;si=RiX_nxNgX-LGIuTF" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/c59icDe92M0&amp;si=RiX_nxNgX-LGIuTF</a>

