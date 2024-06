Yeah was a big moment to remix the beastie boys Intergalactic, as well as a great version of Force MDs Tender Love and plenty of other remixes also did the Family Values tour across America with Korn, Rammstein, Ice Cube and Limp Biscuit as well as a big US tour with the Prodigy. Sadly our American friend died a couple of years ago but I hadnít seen him in 20 years and didnít find out for some time.





Yeah bet it was. That was massive that song and album. Sounds boss the lot of it. And 5hats some going with Korn a limp biscuit, ice cube etc. Some of the Biggest bands on the planet at the time. Read a little article on Charles the other day and the manager of air dog was mentioned. Iím guessing thatís you (Andrew) ? Telling how it all started and why American djs come over here etc. was a good little read. Starts off Aboot him then talks aboot other djs before coming back to himWhenís ya book out?Any links to the music vids you spoke aboot? Ya lads onesLittle beastie boys box set I picked up a while back