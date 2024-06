Youre a musical family aren’t ya? Wasnt ya lad doin vids and you did something an all? So your wife is Kathryn DK? Haha boss mate. Remember that song well. Was played everywhere round Liverpool. Probably still is



Yeah it is being played somewhere in Merseyside at any given moment in time it seems, she was KDK and was also sampled for the hooj choons release This Love and released an lp in America under the name Trinity HiFi . My eldest makes insane rap videos here and in America and has had a couple of number 1s . His brother has just recorded his First songs which sound great and I am nearly finished with my book which outlines life from dj in the system (at 17) Macmillan’s, Mardi Gras and managing Shack while they recorded their seminal Waterpistol lp and my adventures in dance music especially deejay punk roc and travelling the world. Great times and more to come.