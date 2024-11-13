« previous next »
Liverpool Audio/Video Thread

Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
November 13, 2024, 09:28:37 pm
Quote from: John C on November 13, 2024, 06:19:09 pm
Absolutely brilliant.
It shouldn't be a surprise to see how well get get on but it's just great to observe.
Robbo: "I just wanna make Mo happy".

Just the right amount of piss-taking too. I was surprised most by Mo. He told us a few things we never knew before. And although I knew about his sheer professionalism and commitment (to the club, to his own "craft", as he called it), it was wonderful to hear him talking about these things so eloquently.

And Liverpool are clearly a society of friends. If the Reds don't pull in the big one this year it won't be for lack of esprit de corps.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Aussie_Red1980

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
December 23, 2024, 09:37:50 am
Feels a touch strange nothings been added in this thread for over a month?
Offline Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
December 24, 2024, 06:09:17 pm
Offline kavah's christmas Cava palava

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
December 25, 2024, 07:01:40 am
^ love it, what a lovely guy Harvey is.
Offline robertobaggio37

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
December 25, 2024, 01:22:22 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/V3f0pVr3vTc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/V3f0pVr3vTc</a>
The biggest problem anywhere in the world is that people's perceptions of reality are filtered through the screening mesh of what they want, and do not want, to be true.

Offline FernandoTourettes

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41885 on: Today at 04:01:16 am »
This angle of the Trent pass to Mo (versus West Ham) is insane. To even attempt this is unbelievable

https://youtu.be/NBAqSlFfSLc?si=lpVzgb8vX8XDdRWL&t=364
Offline masher

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41886 on: Today at 04:53:33 am »
Quote from: FernandoTourettes on Today at 04:01:16 am
This angle of the Trent pass to Mo (versus West Ham) is insane. To even attempt this is unbelievable

https://youtu.be/NBAqSlFfSLc?si=lpVzgb8vX8XDdRWL&t=364

Holy mother of Christ, the spin on the ball is unbelievable.
