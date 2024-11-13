Absolutely brilliant.

It shouldn't be a surprise to see how well get get on but it's just great to observe.

Robbo: "I just wanna make Mo happy".



Just the right amount of piss-taking too. I was surprised most by Mo. He told us a few things we never knew before. And although I knew about his sheer professionalism and commitment (to the club, to his own "craft", as he called it), it was wonderful to hear him talking about these things so eloquently.And Liverpool are clearly a society of friends. If the Reds don't pull in the big one this year it won't be for lack of esprit de corps.