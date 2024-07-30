Is there some kind of copyright issue with YNWA on LFC's official Youtube channel? I was rewatching the Barca-commentary as I do from time to time and at the end of the match when YNWA starts the clip just goes mute. At first I thought there was something wrong with my PC audio, but it worked fine. Then I tried the Inside Anfield for that match and it has normal sound until again there's YNWA in the end and it all just goes mute again. After YNWA is finished the sound continues. Seems weird as fuck that there could be an issue or I'm just going crazy...