Liverpool Audio/Video Thread

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
July 30, 2024, 02:29:47 am
Is there some kind of copyright issue with YNWA on LFC's official Youtube channel? I was rewatching the Barca-commentary as I do from time to time and at the end of the match when YNWA starts the clip just goes mute. At first I thought there was something wrong with my PC audio, but it worked fine. Then I tried the Inside Anfield for that match and it has normal sound until again there's YNWA in the end and it all just goes mute again. After YNWA is finished the sound continues. Seems weird as fuck that there could be an issue or I'm just going crazy...
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
July 30, 2024, 09:53:27 am
TV shows that come out on streaming platforms (or DVD in the past) often had to change some music because the cost of the permissions was exorbitant. I presume the rights holders for YNWA have priced us out of using it.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
August 6, 2024, 10:48:01 am
oojason left on a point of principle regarding this forum's mod based decision to not discuss Palestine. This, one of the most valuable threads in the whole forum has died on its arse since then as he was its beating heart. As of July the numbers for losses stood at 39,145 Palestinian and 1,478 Israeli have been killed in the region since the October flashpoint. The Palestinians remaining in the region are treated like shit, their lives made as unpleasant as possible by the Israeli government. Where is the justice in the disparity of revenge numbers there?. I'll take the mod action/ban to stand shoulder to shoulder with you Jason at this Israeli government and its supporters injustice.
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
August 6, 2024, 12:50:39 pm

as will I
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Today at 05:03:01 pm
I am going to miss the game on Saturday, does anyone know where I can find a link to watch the whole game Saturday later afternoon/evening without coming up against spoilers?
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Today at 11:11:41 pm
Agreed. Im not particularly active on here so I doubt itll make much difference either way. But looking past the propaganda, conflation and subterfuge we all deep down know whats happening over there. Our governments and media are complicit in the normalisation of genocide. We shouldnt be.
Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,126
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Today at 11:19:19 pm
*PLM
