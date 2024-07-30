oojason left on a point of principle regarding this forum's mod based decision to not discuss Palestine. This, one of the most valuable threads in the whole forum has died on its arse since then as he was its beating heart. As of July the numbers for losses stood at 39,145 Palestinian and 1,478 Israeli have been killed in the region since the October flashpoint. The Palestinians remaining in the region are treated like shit, their lives made as unpleasant as possible by the Israeli government. Where is the justice in the disparity of revenge numbers there?. I'll take the mod action/ban to stand shoulder to shoulder with you Jason at this Israeli government and its supporters injustice.