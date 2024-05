.

Liverpool 2 - 0 Wolves

WATCHALONG

Post-Match Live

Final 10 minutes of the match

JURGEN KLOPP'S LAST LIVERPOOL MATCH

The Late Challenge

' - from RedMen TV:-^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/9jMnq4GEPSQ ' - 100 minute video, from LFC:-^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/2SRO73B8vmM ':-^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/sN4lRvV3cho - with Anfield singing '' to Klopp throughout: https://ok.ru/video/7355470514698?fromTime=2687 (at 86m 40s into the video)^ or a 10 minute 220mb download file here: https://mega.nz/file/sK0GSLBJ#5DmQwDyX3uzQYv8CyVP8l6GCmeXefL3z2NLHS0jkWCc 'IM SO GLAD, HE DELIVERED WHAT HE SAID' - https://x.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1792237024381960504 'I belong to him and I feel fine ❤️' - https://x.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1792237173908848687 'Unbelievable atmosphere' - https://x.com/ianlewins/status/1792273451215917148 '🔊 sound on' - https://x.com/TheRedmenTV/status/1792238323626381468 'Klopp's final moments as Liverpool manager' - https://v.redd.it/2nkn4acvze1d1 'Anfield gives Jurgen Klopp a standing ovation as Liverpool beat Wolves 2-0 in his final game in charge👏' - https://x.com/SkySportsPL/status/1792239239767232802 'Emotional scenes at Anfield after Jurgen Klopp's final Liverpool game ✨' - https://x.com/SkySportsPL/status/1792241264059875499 'Ah Jesus, I’ve gone' - https://x.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1792240796994773036 'Jurgen Klopp and Virgil van Dijk in an emotional embrace after the final whistle. This is too much to handle 😭' - https://x.com/thisisanfield/status/1792241462505009276 'One kiss is all it takes 🕺🕺' - https://x.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1792238903316869169 'YNWA from outside the ground yesterday. One of the loudest ones there's been' - https://x.com/sunscum/status/1792614670181814588 (100 second clip)"He created the best team in world football over a two-year period" - https://x.com/SkySportsPL/status/1792246858535862686 "He'll never forget you" - https://x.com/SkySportsPL/status/1792245651331244214 'A deserved guard of honour 👏 #DankeJürgen' - https://x.com/LFC/status/1792251508462919876 'One final @NoContextJMatip 😅' - https://x.com/TheRedmenTV/status/1792245163022016747 'A guard of honour for Thiago Alcântara after his final Liverpool game 👏' - https://x.com/SkySportsPL/status/1792248065564319749 'Pep Lijnders 👏' - https://x.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1792246225883828471 'Anfield rises for Jurgen Klopp 🙌🔴' - https://x.com/SkySportsPL/status/1792250049398743251 'You’ll Never Walk Alone…' - https://x.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1792250537091436713 The coaching staff approach the Kop - https://x.com/TheRedmenTV/status/1792251328992891322 ^ & https://x.com/deportes24ar/status/1792259024563446071 'For the final time 👊👊👊' fist bumps - https://x.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1792252162921083060 ^ more Klopp fist bumps - https://v.redd.it/ul1wewq98f1d1 Klopp starts the first 'Arne Slot' song - in his own goodbye speech'Klopp singing about Slot ♥️' - https://v.redd.it/oozuit6x7f1d1 '"Since today I am one of you" ❤️' - https://x.com/SkySportsPL/status/1792252986783117692 'Jürgen Klopp's farewell speech after his last game as Liverpool's head coach' - https://v.redd.it/1978y1lvdf1d1 (8 minute video)'Klopp Trophy Presentation + Interview (Thank You For Making Us Believe)' - https://v.redd.it/cda2xo6adf1d1 (11 minute video)Klopp's post-match talk in the dressing room to the players - www.instagram.com/reel/C7KQO4PtswB ' - 8 minute video, from LFC:-^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/9P9ljXzP0c0 www.youtube.com/v/t2QWY1yp6nM (11 minutes; Sky)' - staff and players line up in front of the Kop to sing YNWA[ together - a 1 minute video from LFC:-^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/shorts/URvgnYUq70U 🎵 "" 🎵 in front the Kop...' - https://x.com/TrentAA/status/1792268969375572146 (80 second video clip)' - from This Is Anfield:-^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/pL-KqXm0sIY ' - a 70 minute video, from Sky:-^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/tjn9GESp0Qk ' - Maych of RedMen TV:-^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/3cX6TrR3m-E ' - from RedMen TV:-^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/8TAWL3W1nEs ' - RedMen TV:-^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/dz66hWt-7HY ' - RedMen TV:-^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/8SoZ4KEl-bg ' - from Maych TV:-^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/icnVdmDHTBo ' - Chloe Bloxam:-^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/N5nleJSeHRI ' - a free 32 minute audio podcast, from The Anfield Wrap:-' - full 19 minute free video, from The Anfield Wrap:-^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/xyC1d-J8kPM ':-^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/PFmdBtvbVko ' -podcast, with Paul Cope & Gareth Roberts:-^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/uVxLGjbZk6Y ' - https://x.com/LFC/status/1792247493209772238 www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/videos/c1005794pmzo - Gary O'Neil post match interview www.youtube.com/watch?v=zcgLG3eBPAw - Wolves match highlights (2 minutes) www.youtube.com/watch?v=K_nN6cUN1dY - kicker (Klopp post match interview in German) www.youtube.com/watch?v=kHeehUq6uEo - Express & Star www.youtube.com/watch?v=UBkVPQpFkTs - David Lynch www.youtube.com/@neiljoneslfc/videos - Neil Jones www.youtube.com/watch?v=RVbfVKvjkQ8 - BloodRedLFC www.youtube.com/watch?v=yxSEOXzeKf4 - Anfield Index www.youtube.com/watch?v=UDBTlrdbhb0 - Optus Sport www.youtube.com/watch?v=nJiGCc-TTyI - NBC www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uxvg0T6n-z4 - KC Imageworks'Had worse Sundays, what a man ❤️' (Klopp moving with his players) - https://x.com/jkoumas10/status/1792502057787646066 'Klopp and players on the dance floor' - https://x.com/Watch_LFC/status/1792516861105516948 Klopp & Nunez dancing - https://x.com/LFC_Lucas_/status/1792510263511416853 'Jurgen Klopp dancing at last night's party. 🕺' - https://x.com/DaveOCKOP/status/1792449532321501208 ' - https://v.redd.it/f2cq1omb2k1d1 https://x.com/TransalpinoO/status/1792462125362999401 (Barnes with 'Rappers Delight' - Klopp breaking out his inner Bez)'The Players + Coaches and their families at an After Party' - https://x.com/BradleyLFC24v2/status/1792324539210416264 ^ more info: www.liverpool.com/liverpool-fc-news/features/gallery/liverpool-klopp-leaving-party-pictures-29203511