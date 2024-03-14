.Manchester Utd 4 - 3 Liverpool (AET)
: FA Cup - Quarter-Final
: Sunday 17th March - a 3.30pm kick offTax Dodgers XI:
Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelöf, Varane, Dalot; Mainoo, McTominay; Fernandes, Garnacho, Rashford; Hojlund.Subs: Heaton, Kambwala, Maguire, Amad, Amrabat, Eriksen, Forson, Mount, Antony
.Liverpool XI:
Kelleher; Gomez, Van Dijk, Quansah, Robertson; Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.Subs: Adrian, Bradley, Tsimikas, Clark, Gravenberch, McConnell, Elliott, Gakpo, Danns
.Referee: John Brooks, Assistant referees: Lee Betts & Timothy Wood, Fourth Official: Anthony Taylor, VAR: Tim Robinson, Support VAR: Chris Kavanagh
.'Matchday Live: Tax Dodgers vs Liverpool'
- free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=SG-HOq2sMYI
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: https://matchcentre.liverpoolfc.com
& www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-exit-fa-cup-after-dramatic-4-3-defeat-old-trafford
LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5990
RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355693.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355703.0Goals & Match Action...
Kelleher save from Rashford on 4' - https://twitter.com/Sportybetcodes/status/1769387131850441155
& https://twitter.com/BeyondUTD/status/1769387069552705574
McTominay goal on 10' - https://dubz.link/v/y47cjp
& https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1769389683111305619
Endo disallowed goal on 37' (VAR; offside)
- https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1769395974986780955
& https://twitter.com/thesixtysix89/status/1769395688738025896 Mac Allister goal
on 44' - https://dubz.link/v/b3tgjn
& https://v.redd.it/xmtu3dj06xoc1
& https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1769397928857108529Salah goal
on 45+2' - https://dubz.link/v/v5fzfd
& https://v.redd.it/lsroqoji6xoc1
& https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1769399373253824826
Fernandes challenge (already on yellow card)
on Szoboszlai - https://v.redd.it/ccd2pos4uxoc1
& https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1769406192609001963
Gomez booked 2 minutes later for similar challenge - https://twitter.com/AdamJoseph____/status/1769406987337654272
Liverpool's 5-on-2 counter attack missed on 78' - https://streamin.me/v/f6f14b1a
& https://v.redd.it/lk4dklxmyxoc1
Antony goal on 87' - https://dubz.link/v/10mzfq
& https://imgur.com/a/cp2F81K
& https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1769414070564782193
Rashford chance wide on 90+4' - https://v.redd.it/c3sugx6tixoc1
& https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/17694166493696045972-2; after 90 minutes. Extra-Time...Elliott goal
on 105' - https://dubz.link/v/411dpc
& https://v.redd.it/r2l0plf6mxoc1
& https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1769421198796947521
Rashford goal on 112' - https://dubz.link/v/ct4cxp
& https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1769423677194490349
& https://imgur.com/a/TF9dYyx
McTominay just wide on 116' - https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1769424122499432951
Diallo goal on 120+1' - https://dubz.link/v/z33acw
& https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1769425670189330522
& https://imgur.com/a/mSlXsyw
'20 mins after the final whistle and the away end are chanting Klopps name. This one will hurt but bigger prizes to pursue in the coming weeks
':-https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1769430390010175934
& https://v.redd.it/4lqtxujvtxoc1
& https://twitter.com/_LiverpoolWorld/status/1769431541925523827
Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=LOYqhBQhPew
& https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1769445801783120320
Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=KFVk85uzH1A
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=PQAA0Uy8rBs
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=9aGhjwIFiZsMatch Highlights
& Full Match Replays
: https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/1bh03ju/manchester_united_vs_liverpool_english_fa_cup
& https://ourmatch.me/17-03-2024-manchester-united-vs-liverpool
& https://hoofoot.com/?match=Manchester_United_v_Liverpool_2024_03_17
& https://dasfootball.com
& https://footyfull.com/fa-cup/manchester-united-vs-liverpool-17-03-2024
& https://fullmatchsports.cc/manchester-united-vs-liverpool-full-match-fa-cup-2023-24
'Man Utd vs Liverpool
' : 90 second official highlights from LFC:-www.youtube.com/watch?v=7ciUjT_TAlAwww.youtube.com/watch?v=_-ECardH7oY
- 4 minute video from the BBCwww.youtube.com/watch?v=Wl9EmRip9V4
- 4 minute video from the official FA Cup youtube channel
'Man Utd vs Liverpool
' : 7 minute official highlights from ITV:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aslFiO7vThQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aslFiO7vThQ</a>
^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/aslFiO7vThQMatch Of The Day
- BBC1 10.55pm on Sunday night : MOTD Twitter
: MOTD Website
: Download / Watch
: RAWK's MOTD Thread
.Sunday 17th March
MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/1bhccac/bbc_match_of_the_day_2_and_fa_cup_highlightsLFC TV Channel
: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc)
- www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv
& https://twitter.com/LFCTV
