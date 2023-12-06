.Sheffield United 0 - 2 Liverpool
: League Match 15
: Wednesday 6th December - an 7.30pm kick offSUFC XI:
Foderingham; Bogle, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Trusty; Brooks, Hamer, Souza, McAtee; Osula, Archer.Subs: Thomas, Davies, Norwood, Seriki, Ben Slimane, Larouci, Lowe, Traoré, Fleck
.LFC XI:
Kelleher; Trent Alexander Arnold , Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Szoboszlai, Endo, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz.Subs: Adrian, Pitaluga, Quansah, Tsimikas, Bradley, Gravenberch, Jones, Elliott, Nunez
.Referee: Simon Hooper. Assistants: Simon Long, James Mainwaring. Fourth official: Tony Harrington. VAR: Michael Oliver.'Matchday Live: Sheffield Utd vs Liverpool'
- free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=KplH0AJI8RA
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: https://matchcentre.liverpoolfc.com
& www.liverpoolfc.com/news/van-dijk-and-szoboszlai-score-liverpool-win-away-sheffield-united
LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5949
RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355200.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355209.0Goals & Match Action...
Kelleher smart save on 12' - https://twitter.com/USETVFC/status/1732489528563101789
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=R2r3Osr9SGs (at 8 seconds in)van Dijk goal
on 37' - https://dubz.link/v/3xk4y4
& https://v.redd.it/fkpt4kwueq4c1
& https://twitter.com/primevideosport/status/1732492690086903882
Jack Robinson responds to Sheffield United fans making 'Feed the Scousers' chants: "I'm a Scouser!" on 79' - https://streamable.com/3cgfhtSzoboszlai goal
on 90+4' - https://dubz.link/v/64rw7h
& https://v.redd.it/eik62shwsq4c1
& https://twitter.com/primevideosport/status/1732512789002956815
van Dijk & Kelleher post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=LWbvsitdgEY
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=6lDUr33WlnQ
Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=SV4UeId1XG0
& www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/67608335
Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=7R4ZaNR4mDY
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=D5gWNjOPkes
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=oUY3NBJKZQ4Match Highlights
& Full Match Replays
: https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/18ceyrw/sheffield_united_vs_liverpool_premier_league
& https://ourmatch.me/06-12-2023-sheffield-united-vs-liverpool
& https://fullmatchsports.cc/sheffield-united-vs-liverpool-full-match-2023-24 (full match)
& https://footyload.com/2023/12/06/sheffield-united-vs-liverpool (full match)
& https://hoofoot.com/?match=Sheffield_United_vs_Liverpool_2023_12_06
'Sheffield Utd vs Liverpool
' : official highlights from LFC:-www.youtube.com/watch?v=R2r3Osr9SGs
- 2 minute videowww.youtube.com/watch?v=ulGq3YXhj4A
- 10 minute video
'Sheffield Utd vs Liverpool
' : 3 minute official highlights from Sky Sports:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iMPQU7v9sQc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iMPQU7v9sQc</a>Match Of The Day
- BBC1 10.40pm on Wednesday night : MOTD Twitter
: MOTD Website
: Download / Watch
: RAWK's MOTD Thread
.Wednesday 6th December
MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/18cig8n/bbc_match_of_the_day_06dec2023LFC TV Channel
: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc)
- www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv
& https://twitter.com/LFCTVInside Sheffield
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/drrv6hHWmHU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/drrv6hHWmHU</a>
