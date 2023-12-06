« previous next »
Liverpool Audio/Video Thread

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41360 on: December 6, 2023, 04:12:05 pm »
Quote from: George19 on December  5, 2023, 03:40:28 pm
Liverpool Players First Goals

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TuLuTzw7ehc&amp;t=95s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TuLuTzw7ehc&amp;t=95s</a>

Really enjoyed that mate - as ever with your quality videos  :thumbup
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41361 on: December 6, 2023, 06:08:50 pm »
Quote from: oojason on December  6, 2023, 04:12:05 pm
Really enjoyed that mate - as ever with your quality videos  :thumbup

thank you
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41362 on: December 6, 2023, 07:13:46 pm »
.



Sheffield United 0 - 2 Liverpool : League Match 15 : Wednesday 6th December - an 7.30pm kick off


SUFC XI: Foderingham; Bogle, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Trusty; Brooks, Hamer, Souza, McAtee; Osula, Archer.
Subs: Thomas, Davies, Norwood, Seriki, Ben Slimane, Larouci, Lowe, Traoré, Fleck.

LFC XI: Kelleher; Trent Alexander Arnold , Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Szoboszlai, Endo, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz.
Subs: Adrian, Pitaluga, Quansah, Tsimikas, Bradley, Gravenberch, Jones, Elliott, Nunez.

Referee: Simon Hooper. Assistants: Simon Long, James Mainwaring. Fourth official: Tony Harrington. VAR: Michael Oliver.


'Matchday Live: Sheffield Utd vs Liverpool' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=KplH0AJI8RA
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: https://matchcentre.liverpoolfc.com & www.liverpoolfc.com/news/van-dijk-and-szoboszlai-score-liverpool-win-away-sheffield-united

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5949

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355200.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355209.0



Goals & Match Action...

Kelleher smart save on 12' - https://twitter.com/USETVFC/status/1732489528563101789 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=R2r3Osr9SGs (at 8 seconds in)

van Dijk goal on 37' - https://dubz.link/v/3xk4y4 & https://v.redd.it/fkpt4kwueq4c1 & https://twitter.com/primevideosport/status/1732492690086903882

Jack Robinson responds to Sheffield United fans making 'Feed the Scousers' chants: "I'm a Scouser!" on 79' - https://streamable.com/3cgfht

Szoboszlai goal on 90+4' - https://dubz.link/v/64rw7h & https://v.redd.it/eik62shwsq4c1 & https://twitter.com/primevideosport/status/1732512789002956815



van Dijk & Kelleher post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=LWbvsitdgEY & www.youtube.com/watch?v=6lDUr33WlnQ

Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=SV4UeId1XG0 & www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/67608335

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=7R4ZaNR4mDY & www.youtube.com/watch?v=D5gWNjOPkes & www.youtube.com/watch?v=oUY3NBJKZQ4



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/18ceyrw/sheffield_united_vs_liverpool_premier_league

& https://ourmatch.me/06-12-2023-sheffield-united-vs-liverpool & https://fullmatchsports.cc/sheffield-united-vs-liverpool-full-match-2023-24 (full match)

& https://footyload.com/2023/12/06/sheffield-united-vs-liverpool (full match) & https://hoofoot.com/?match=Sheffield_United_vs_Liverpool_2023_12_06



'Sheffield Utd vs Liverpool' : official highlights from LFC:-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=R2r3Osr9SGs - 2 minute video

www.youtube.com/watch?v=ulGq3YXhj4A - 10 minute video



'Sheffield Utd vs Liverpool' : 3 minute official highlights from Sky Sports:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iMPQU7v9sQc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iMPQU7v9sQc</a>



Match Of The Day - BBC1 10.40pm on Wednesday night : MOTD Twitter : MOTD Website : Download / Watch : RAWK's MOTD Thread.

Wednesday 6th December MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/18cig8n/bbc_match_of_the_day_06dec2023

LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Sheffield:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/drrv6hHWmHU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/drrv6hHWmHU</a>




Liverpool 2023/24 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/mens/2023


Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (the 'Some useful info for following the footy | TV | Streams | Highlights & Replays' thread)

Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (Friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 Academy, EFL Trophy etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41363 on: December 7, 2023, 04:36:09 pm »

'EVERY Virgil van Dijk Goal | Dramatic Everton Winner, Manchester United & More' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/p3GWIeLK9RI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/p3GWIeLK9RI</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/p3GWIeLK9RI
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41364 on: December 8, 2023, 03:19:54 pm »

'Jürgen Klopp's Premier League press conference | Crystal Palace vs Liverpool' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WKc540yBEgk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WKc540yBEgk</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/WKc540yBEgk
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41365 on: December 8, 2023, 03:57:03 pm »

'PL Stories: Alexis Mac Allister' - 26 minute video:-

www.dailymotion.com/video/k49aGIYCaZtNCmzJtf1
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41366 on: December 9, 2023, 11:59:50 am »
.



Crystal Palace & VAR & TNT comms 0 - 2 Liverpool : League Match 16 : Saturday 9th December - a 12.30pm kick off


Palace XI: Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guéhi, Clyne; Richards, Lerma; Schlupp, Hughes, Ayew; Édouard.
Subs: Tomkins, Olise, Matheus Franca, Mateta, Ebiowei, Ahamada, Matthews, Riedewald, Ozoh.

LFC XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Endo, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Salah, Núñez, Luis Díaz.
Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Gomez, Bradley, McConnell, Jones, Elliott, Doak, Gakpo.

Referee: Andy Madley. Assistants: Harry Lennard & Nick Hopton. Fourth official: Tom Bramall. VAR: John Brooks.


'Matchday Live: Crystal Palace vs Liverpool' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=vSq357NMQQA
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: https://matchcentre.liverpoolfc.com & www.liverpoolfc.com/news/harvey-elliott-scores-added-time-earn-liverpool-victory-crystal-palace

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5950

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355215.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355223.0



Goals & Match Action...

Alisson save on 27' - https://cazn.me/m/7a31f4 & https://twitter.com/footballontnt/status/1733472075669504329

Palace penalty overturned on 29' (foul on Endo; VAR + ref at pitchside monitor) - https://dubz.co/v/b6v9aa & https://twitter.com/footballontnt/status/1733474045268566406

Mateta goal (pen) 57' (VAR & ref gave penalty 2 minutes after incident) - https://dubz.co/v/wjv6s6 & https://twitter.com/footballontnt/status/1733484549647069505

Jordan Ayew 2nd yellow card on 75' - https://dubz.co/v/n097hb & https://twitter.com/fuboTVCanada/status/1733488792177446946

Salah goal on 76' - https://dubz.co/v/1g2bsb & https://v.redd.it/jji2in151a5c1 & https://twitter.com/footballontnt/status/1733489562163314728

Elliott goal on 90+1' - https://dubz.co/v/nabvn6 & https://streamin.one/v/25e46ee5 & https://twitter.com/footballontnt/status/1733492986523136500

Diaz offside goal on 90'+4' - https://twitter.com/TheEuropeanLad/status/1733492955686613119

Alisson save on 90+10' - https://v.redd.it/791sq18z5a5c1 & https://v.redd.it/lnw9iawb5a5c1 & https://twitter.com/Kashari_Finest/status/1733495133784399912






^ https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1733488712405950808 & www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67598698



Harvey & Mo post match interview : https://v.redd.it/srrrl1ms7a5c1 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=4VD-14Rgep0 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=Iua6DKU2FfU

Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=eWB2RqiqFO4 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=lMR7eurn6Ws & www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67598698

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=trlKaApq894 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=PU9dG1PnSi4 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=vNgPFg9U10A



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/18ectpj/crystal_palace_vs_liverpool_premier_league

& https://ourmatch.me/09-12-2023-crystal-palace-vs-liverpool & https://footyload.com/2023/12/09/crystal-palace-vs-liverpool-premier/#tab-3523 (full match)

& https://dasfootball.com/crystal-palace-vs-liverpoolhighlights & https://footyfull.com/premier-league/crystal-palace-vs-liverpool-09-12-2023 (full match)



'Palace vs Liverpool' : official highlights from LFC:-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=AQ6EACbz6pE - 2 minute video

www.youtube.com/watch?v=KE_ihgywYBA - 10 minute video



'Palace vs Liverpool' : 3 minute official highlights from TNT Sports:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FNgvRcVmYds" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FNgvRcVmYds</a>



Match Of The Day - BBC1 10.20pm on Satuday night : MOTD Twitter : MOTD Website : Download / Watch : RAWK's MOTD Thread.

Saturday 9th December MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/18eqahd/bbc_match_of_the_day_09dec2023

LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Palace:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/woelOvhBd4E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/woelOvhBd4E</a>










Liverpool 2023/24 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/mens/2023


Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (the 'Some useful info for following the footy | TV | Streams | Highlights & Replays' thread)

Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (Friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 Academy, EFL Trophy etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41367 on: December 9, 2023, 07:38:46 pm »

'Mo Salah's BEST Ever Goals [Premier League]' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kLJqUPGod1Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kLJqUPGod1Q</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/kLJqUPGod1Q
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41368 on: December 10, 2023, 01:34:07 pm »

'All 200 Mo Salah Goals For Liverpool' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/i1p5PAgNvR0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/i1p5PAgNvR0</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/i1p5PAgNvR0
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41369 on: Yesterday at 09:37:26 pm »

'Crystal Palace 1 Liverpool 2: The Reds Are Top Of The League | The Late Challenge Podcast: Live At Five' - with Paul Cope & Gareth Roberts:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WsWCsJrneQw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WsWCsJrneQw</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/WsWCsJrneQw


www.youtube.com/@thelatechallengepodcast : https://thelatechallengepodcast.com : https://twitter.com/LateChallenge : www.instagram.com/latechallenge
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41370 on: Today at 01:54:24 am »

'Liverpool Comeback Kings This Season 2023/24' - from Anfield Legend:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ox1VkLR1wQU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ox1VkLR1wQU</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/ox1VkLR1wQU

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41371 on: Today at 01:56:53 am »

'Transfers, Caicedo jibe & Xmas in Burnley - Jurgen Klopp FULL Q&A' - 11 minute video from This Is Anfield (with transcript available in the video description):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/b5N1L43CxQM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/b5N1L43CxQM</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/b5N1L43CxQM


Jurgen Klopp attended the Anfield Road Stand test event on Monday night - and answered questions from LFC TV's Peter McDowall.
