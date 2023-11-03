« previous next »
Liverpool Audio/Video Thread

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41240 on: November 3, 2023, 06:41:11 pm »

'Liverpool GK Alisson names his ULTIMATE Premier League moment' - a 9 minute video from the Premier League:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tF2yDyXiMp0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tF2yDyXiMp0</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/tF2yDyXiMp0
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41241 on: November 3, 2023, 06:42:39 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on November  3, 2023, 06:37:40 pm
A Christmas one already!  :o  And as for the shameless captain attempting to give his calendars away to the squad.  ;D

Christmas videos should indeed be outlawed until the 2nd week of December ;) (bah - humbug!)
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41242 on: November 3, 2023, 06:44:47 pm »

'Darwin Nunez First 30 Goals & Assists for Liverpool (Updated list)' - from Anfield Legend:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FOfg6MRLqoE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FOfg6MRLqoE</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/FOfg6MRLqoE
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41243 on: November 3, 2023, 06:46:49 pm »

'Most Epic Passes Only Mohamed Salah Can Do in This WORLD!' - by Liverpool Edits (with some weird AI / automated voiceover):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/m69uMeG92RU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/m69uMeG92RU</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/m69uMeG92RU
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41244 on: November 3, 2023, 06:48:11 pm »

'Luis Suárez Was an Absolute Monster' - by GeorgeFilms:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0mfKXqbiJTM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0mfKXqbiJTM</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/0mfKXqbiJTM
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41245 on: November 3, 2023, 06:49:42 pm »

'Liverpool SUPER SUBS - Under Klopp' - by Reds Comps:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/u38IccEvN9k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/u38IccEvN9k</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/u38IccEvN9k
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41246 on: November 3, 2023, 06:51:02 pm »

'Jurgen Klopp Funny Moments' - by Clinical Reds:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/txyq86bgPHU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/txyq86bgPHU</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/txyq86bgPHU
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41247 on: November 3, 2023, 06:56:32 pm »

'Liverpool Team of the 70s' - 1 hour video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Xm01nmCNT3Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Xm01nmCNT3Y</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/Xm01nmCNT3Y
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41248 on: November 3, 2023, 06:57:28 pm »

'Retro Reds Merseyside Derbies - 1980's' - 40 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EHMymFEpGfI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EHMymFEpGfI</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/EHMymFEpGfI
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41249 on: November 3, 2023, 06:58:57 pm »

'2006 Liverpool How the Cup was won' - 48 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3lmpX9O80EA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3lmpX9O80EA</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/3lmpX9O80EA
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41250 on: November 3, 2023, 07:00:48 pm »

'2001 How The Cup Was Won' - 48 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gRja47zIs8Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gRja47zIs8Y</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/gRja47zIs8Y
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41251 on: November 3, 2023, 07:01:35 pm »

'1992 How The Cup Was Won' - 48 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3nebwUhLDlI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3nebwUhLDlI</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/3nebwUhLDlI
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41252 on: November 3, 2023, 07:31:41 pm »
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41253 on: November 5, 2023, 01:19:08 pm »
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41254 on: November 5, 2023, 01:31:09 pm »
.



Luton 1 - 1 Liverpool : League Match 11 : Sunday 5th November - a 4.30pm kick off


Luton XI: Kaminski; Kaboré, Osho, Lockyer, Mengi, Doughty; Nakamba, Barkley, Townsend; Morris, Ogbene.
Subs: Krul, Giles, Brown, Adebayo, Clark, Chong, Mpanzu, Luker, Nelson.

LFC XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Gomez; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Salah, Núñez, Jota.
Subs: Kelleher, Matip, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Elliott, Doak, Gakpo, Diaz.


'Matchday Live: Luton vs Liverpool' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=FsO9rhNIstU
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: https://matchcentre.liverpoolfc.com & www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-draw-away-luton-after-luis-diaz-scores-injury-time-equaliser

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5945

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355078.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355089.0

'Jurgen Klopp on Luis Diaz's return to the Liverpool squad' - https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1721194594103095541 (1 minute video)



Goals & Match Action...

Nunez hits the bar on 13' - https://twitter.com/itsurboyhass/status/1721216029454377456

Barkley blasts over from 25 yards on 41' - https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1721215318196900024

Ogbene run and Alisson save on 64' - https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1721225283301167364

Salah and Nunez misses on 70' - https://dubz.link/c/8e1801 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1721226427339559028

Van Dijk wrestled and fouled in opposition area on 74' (ref & VAR say no) - https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1721228133108441517

Chong goal on 80' - https://dubz.link/c/da880b & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1721228686081315082 & https://twitter.com/FootColic/status/1721228739831533816

Diaz goal on 90+5' - https://dubz.link/c/788c09 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1721233203615420439 & https://twitter.com/vartatico/status/1721232454030094637

Full-Time Scenes: www.youtube.com/watch?v=m4ZElMyZkBo





^ Libertad para papá - Freedom for my father



'Clearly heard on the TV coverage the disgusting Hillsborough-related taunt of Liverpool by Luton fans; a disgrace that shames football itself. Good to hear @Carra23 taking a moment on commentary to call it out. #LUTLIV' - https://twitter.com/david_conn/status/1721224677958304197


'Always the victims, its never your fault - Luton Town fans and their tragedy chanting really havent been missed in the Premier League #LUTLIV' - https://twitter.com/chrismackop/status/1721223131908473164



Alisson post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=ldKTOPFSiZ4 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=ejjcBDln93A

Klopp post match : www.youtube.com/watch?v=c7YloerNwj0 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1721247806571118931 & www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67253234

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=c35sFL5PBjk & www.youtube.com/watch?v=P20ZmVaUUuc & www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZdfIx5ugg2U




'Man goes on the pitch with Palestine flag in middle of Luton - Liverpool' - https://twitter.com/AHAT_4567/status/1721258291165106316



'A huge respect to these @LFC kopites for standing up for Palestine today at Luton away. 🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸👏👏👏 #kopites #Palestine #football #Freedom #YNWA #LFC':-

https://twitter.com/sullylfc5/status/1721283409513755135 (37 second video clip)



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/17ofaol/luton_vs_liverpool_premier_league_05nov2023

& https://ourmatch.me/05-11-2023-luton-town-vs-liverpool & https://footyfull.com & https://hoofoot.com/?match=Luton_vs_Liverpool_2023_11_05

& 1st half - https://fviplions.com/f/ev0m95zws2x9 2nd half - https://fviplions.com/f/cnwmioawjiko & 20 minute highlights - https://ds2play.com/d/n012aefwo6o5



'Luton vs Liverpool' : official highlights from LFC:-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=sm2wXA1aTQ4 - 2 minute video

www.youtube.com/watch?v=bZ0zGumyjE8 - 10 minute video



'Luton vs Liverpool' : 3 minute official highlights from Sky (www.youtube.com/watch?v=BLWlKdVJhmo):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BLWlKdVJhmo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BLWlKdVJhmo</a>



Match Of The Day - BBC1 10.20pm on Sunday night : MOTD Twitter : MOTD Website : Download / Watch : RAWK's MOTD Thread.

Sunday 5th November MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/17op113/bbc_match_of_the_day_2_05nov2023

LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Luton:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pbVdTcJZ-ZA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pbVdTcJZ-ZA</a>




Liverpool 2023/24 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/mens/2023


Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (the 'Some useful info for following the footy | TV | Streams | Highlights & Replays' thread)

Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (Friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 Academy, EFL Trophy etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576





Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41255 on: Yesterday at 07:47:19 pm »

'Luton 1-1 Liverpool: The away problem - 'LFC Live At 5'' - from This Is Anfield, with Paul Cope & Gareth Roberts:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_HjOVV3KtwM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_HjOVV3KtwM</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/_HjOVV3KtwM
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41256 on: Today at 01:19:24 pm »

'I Would Love To Play Under Klopp | Dirk Kuyt On His Liverpool Career | We Are Liverpool Podcast' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NVk6Ve8sqHQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NVk6Ve8sqHQ</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/vNVk6Ve8sqHQ/
