.Karlsruher 2 - 4 Liverpool
: 1st Pre-Season Friendly
: Wednesday 19th July, 2023 - a 5.30pm kick off
. KSC XI:
Gersbeck; Thiede, Kobaid, Franke, Heise; Jensen, Gondorf, Wanitzek; Nebel, Kaufmann, Schleusener.Subs: Eisele, Weiss, Beifus, Burnic, Brosinski, Zivzivadze, Herold, Thiede, Marino, Arase, Souchard, Ersungur
.Liverpool XI:
Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Alexander-Arnold, Clark; Salah, Diaz, Szoboszlai; Nunez.Subs: Jaros, Mrozek, Gomez, Mac Allister, Gakpo, Jota, Tsimikas, Matip, Scanlon, Doak, McConnell, Koumas, Quansah
.
Some Karlsruher info - www.ksc.de
: https://twitter.com/KarlsruherSC
: www.youtube.com/@karlsruhersc/videos
: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Karlsruher_SC'Matchday Live: KSC vs Liverpool'
- free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=PMU1-L_vk60
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: https://matchcentre.liverpoolfc.com
& www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-begin-pre-season-schedule-victory-over-karlsruher-sc
LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: tba...
ThisIsAnfield Match Report: www.thisisanfield.com/2023/07/karlsruher-2-4-liverpool-reds-start-with-a-win-but-henderson-news-takes-headlines
RAWK 2023/24 Pre-Season thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=348879.msg18883077#msg18883077
RAWK Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=348879.msg18957402#msg18957402 (Page 121)Goals & Match Action...Nunez goal
on 3 mins - https://streamin.me/v/5c0b686e
& https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1681772249886470145
Lars Stindl goal for KSC on 39 mins - https://streamin.me/v/b7861241
& https://twitter.com/vartatico/status/1681714918104367120
Sebastian Jung goal for KSC on 51 mins - https://streamin.me/v/97603787
& https://twitter.com/Sh3_aw/status/1681723253755203585Gakpo goal
on 70 mins - https://streamin.me/v/ca39d2a1
& https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1681729718746247168Jota goa
l on 90+2 mins - https://streamin.me/v/6b294cac
& https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1681737225082646530Jota goal
on 90+3 mins - https://streamin.one/v/909af54c
& https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1681737225082646530
Szoboszlai post match interview : https://linktw.in/ZxmlLf
Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=rwu6Z2SVO1o
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=E8EjC08R-Lk
Klopp post match conference : tbaMatch Highlights
& Full Match Replays
: https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/1541c4l/karlsruher_sc_vs_liverpool_club_friendlies
& https://highlightsfootball.net/karlsruher-sc-vs-liverpool-highlights
& https://yoursoccerdose.com/matches/18838903/karlsruher-sc-vs-liverpool
& https://footyfull.com/club-friendlies/karlsruher-sc-vs-liverpool-19-07-2023
& https://ourmatch.me/19-07-2023-karlsruher-sc-vs-liverpool
'KSC vs Liverpool
' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/twMplBHkSZg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/twMplBHkSZg</a>LFC TV Channel
: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc)
- www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv
& https://twitter.com/LFCTV
