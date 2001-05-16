« previous next »
Liverpool Audio/Video Thread

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
July 18, 2023, 12:06:18 pm

'INSIDE TRAINING: "I love it, Macca!' | Attacking transitions and finishing drills in Germany' - 17.07.23 - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vPyEFso7YNk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vPyEFso7YNk</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/vPyEFso7YNk
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
July 18, 2023, 04:56:47 pm
2001 UEFA Cup Final : Liverpool 5 - 4 Alaves : Wednesday 16th May, 2001 - a 7.45pm kick off. The Final was played at Dortmund's Westfalenstadion...


'Full Match Replay' - from UEFA (a free & easy sign-up - or google account login - is required to watch):-

www.uefa.tv/video/vod/153284


3 minute match highlights from UEFA: www.youtube.com/watch?v=uNqFuw6YQZQ
100 second match highlights from LFC:  www.youtube.com/watch?v=pKgJT8nqVSQ

LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/2321
LFCInEurope.com Match Info page: http://lfcineurope.com/0001-7.html



2001 UEFA Cup Final vs Alaves content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17171664#msg17171664

2001 - 5 trophies in a year (Seasons 2000/01 & 2001/02 + 2 CL Qualifications) : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17818523#msg17818523

All UEFA Cup Final victories content ('73, '76, '01) : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17175721#msg17175721

'Liverpool in the 2023/24 Europa League' thread : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354290.0
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Yesterday at 04:12:16 pm
Karlsruher 2 - 4 Liverpool : 1st Pre-Season Friendly : Wednesday 19th July, 2023 - a 5.30pm kick off.





KSC XI: Gersbeck; Thiede, Kobaid, Franke, Heise; Jensen, Gondorf, Wanitzek; Nebel, Kaufmann, Schleusener.
Subs: Eisele, Weiss, Beifus, Burnic, Brosinski, Zivzivadze, Herold, Thiede, Marino, Arase, Souchard, Ersungur.

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Alexander-Arnold, Clark; Salah, Diaz, Szoboszlai; Nunez.
Subs: Jaros, Mrozek, Gomez, Mac Allister, Gakpo, Jota, Tsimikas, Matip, Scanlon, Doak, McConnell, Koumas, Quansah.


Some Karlsruher info - www.ksc.de : https://twitter.com/KarlsruherSC : www.youtube.com/@karlsruhersc/videos : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Karlsruher_SC


'Matchday Live: KSC vs Liverpool' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=PMU1-L_vk60
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: https://matchcentre.liverpoolfc.com & www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-begin-pre-season-schedule-victory-over-karlsruher-sc

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: tba...
ThisIsAnfield Match Report: www.thisisanfield.com/2023/07/karlsruher-2-4-liverpool-reds-start-with-a-win-but-henderson-news-takes-headlines

RAWK 2023/24 Pre-Season thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=348879.msg18883077#msg18883077
RAWK Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=348879.msg18957402#msg18957402 (Page 121)



Goals & Match Action...

Nunez goal on 3 mins - https://streamin.me/v/5c0b686e & https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1681772249886470145

Lars Stindl goal for KSC on 39 mins - https://streamin.me/v/b7861241 & https://twitter.com/vartatico/status/1681714918104367120

Sebastian Jung goal for KSC on 51 mins - https://streamin.me/v/97603787 & https://twitter.com/Sh3_aw/status/1681723253755203585

Gakpo goal on 70 mins - https://streamin.me/v/ca39d2a1 & https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1681729718746247168

Jota goal on 90+2 mins - https://streamin.me/v/6b294cac & https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1681737225082646530

Jota goal on 90+3 mins - https://streamin.one/v/909af54c & https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1681737225082646530



Szoboszlai post match interview : https://linktw.in/ZxmlLf

Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=rwu6Z2SVO1o & www.youtube.com/watch?v=E8EjC08R-Lk

Klopp post match conference : tba



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/1541c4l/karlsruher_sc_vs_liverpool_club_friendlies

& https://highlightsfootball.net/karlsruher-sc-vs-liverpool-highlights & https://yoursoccerdose.com/matches/18838903/karlsruher-sc-vs-liverpool

& https://footyfull.com/club-friendlies/karlsruher-sc-vs-liverpool-19-07-2023 & https://ourmatch.me/19-07-2023-karlsruher-sc-vs-liverpool



'KSC vs Liverpool' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/twMplBHkSZg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/twMplBHkSZg</a>



LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV









Liverpool 2023/24 Fixtures & Results information : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/mens/2023


Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (the 'Some useful info for following the footy | TV | Streams | Highlights & Replays' thread)

Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (Friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 Academy, EFL Trophy etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Today at 04:02:58 am
^ thanks Jason
