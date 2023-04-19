.West Ham 1 - 2 Liverpool
: League Match 32
: Wednesday 26th April, 2023 - a 7.45pm kick off
. West Ham XI:
Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice, Paquetá; Bowen, Antonio, Benrahma.Subs: Areola, Ogbonna, Kehrer, Emerson, Fornals, Lanzini, Downes, Cornet, Ings
.Liverpool XI:
Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Gakpo, Diogo Jota.Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Tsimikas, Thiago, Milner, Elliott, Carvalho, Diaz, Nunez.
Referee: Chris Kavanagh. Assistants: Simon Bennett & James Mainwaring. Fourth official: Andy Davies. VAR: Neil Swarbrick.
- free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=YPOKvMM_--8
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/joel-matip-header-seals-comeback-win-liverpool-west-ham
LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5915
RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354048.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354053.0Goals & Match Action...
Paqueta goal on 12 mins - https://streamja.com/60RKy
& https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1651300425910321166Gakpo goal
on 18 mins - https://streamja.com/o5zeL
& https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1651302055426785303
Bowen offside goal on 55 mins (VAR)
- https://dubz.co/c/16c7e0
& https://streamja.com/r0X0NMatip goal
on 67 mins - https://dubz.co/c/85f2ad
& https://streambug.io/c/97b0b9
& https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1651319071391072257
West Ham penalty shout against on 89 mins (Thiago 'handball' - VAR said no)
- https://dubz.co/c/654566
Gakpo and Matip post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=yz49MPdL_-Q
Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=L3DVHApu9CA
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=uXQo47Ze4gQ
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=rHwiaSi2iK0
Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=32yXHgJjOgU
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=msHN1ZugwIM
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gr_HC8X7hcIMatch Highlights
& Full Match Replays
: https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/12zt9wj/west_ham_united_vs_liverpool_premier_league
& https://ourmatch.me/26-04-2023-west-ham-united-vs-liverpool
& https://yoursoccerdose.com/matches/18535405/west-ham-united-vs-liverpool
& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18535405/west-ham-united-vs-liverpool#media
& https://footyfull.com/premier-league/west-ham-united-vs-liverpool-26-04-2023
'West Ham vs Liverpool
' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xlb1s3yKhvE
'West Ham vs Liverpool
' : 3 minute official highlights from BT:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3BhRqvZ_K0c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3BhRqvZ_K0c</a>
^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fis6vem4-VAMatch Of The Day
- BBC1 10.40pm on Wednesday night : MOTD Twitter
: MOTD Website
: Download / Watch
: RAWK's MOTD Thread
.Wednesday 26th April
MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/1302png/bbc_match_of_the_day_26apr2023LFC TV Channel
: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc)
- www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv
& https://twitter.com/LFCTVInside West Ham
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/L3Uz2CYj7pc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/L3Uz2CYj7pc</a>
Liverpool 2022/23 Fixtures & Results
information (from LFC.com)
: www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/men/2022
Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV
- www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html
Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc)
