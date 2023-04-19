« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1015 1016 1017 1018 1019 [1020]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread  (Read 9939614 times)

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,924
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40760 on: April 19, 2023, 04:50:44 pm »

'50 Creative & Smart Assists By Trent Alexander-Arnold' - by 7X Football:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bS55ouE3u_c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bS55ouE3u_c</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/bS55ouE3u_c
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,924
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40761 on: April 20, 2023, 01:36:21 am »

'We Are Liverpool - Podcast Episode 9. Alex Inglethorpe' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AJf6BxnSq3c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AJf6BxnSq3c</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/AJf6BxnSq3c


'Liverpool FC's Academy Director, Alex Inglethorpe, joins Robbie Fowler & Peter McDowall for a big chat and insight into his role in youth development at the club in the latest instalment of the We Are Liverpool Podcast.'
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,924
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40762 on: April 21, 2023, 01:32:37 pm »

'Jürgen Klopp's pre-match press conference | Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qh1CL5wCzVY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qh1CL5wCzVY</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/qh1CL5wCzVY



'Nobody can do it like Bobby because NOBODY IS BOBBY!' | Klopp Embargo | Liverpool v Forest' - www.youtube.com/watch?v=GvEgz-CVEbo - an 8 minute video

« Last Edit: April 21, 2023, 10:33:43 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,924
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40763 on: April 21, 2023, 06:49:23 pm »

'TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD'S FIRST 50 PREMIER LEAGUE ASSISTS' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BvEs-zkHOxg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BvEs-zkHOxg</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/BvEs-zkHOxg
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,924
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40764 on: April 22, 2023, 01:00:09 pm »
.



Liverpool 3 - 2 Nottingham Forest : League Match 31 : Saturday 22nd April, 2023 - a 3pm kick off.


Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Jones; Salah, Jota, Gakpo.
Subs: Kelleher, Matip, Gomez, Tsimikas, Thiago, Milner, Elliott, Diaz, Nunez.

Forest XI: Navas; Felipe, McKenna, Niakhate; Williams, Danilo, Mangala, Freuler, Lodi; Gibbs-White; Awoniyi.
Subs: Hennessey, Worrall, Toffolo, Hammond, Lingard, Ayew, Surridge, Johnson, Dennis.

Referee: Michael Oliver. Assistants: Stuart Burt, Dan Cook. 4th official: Anthony Taylor. VAR: Paul Tierney. Official elbower of player faces: Constantine Hatzidakis


'Matchday Live: Liverpool vs Forest' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=eCeokQXD-C4
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/salah-scores-winner-liverpool-beat-forest-3-2-anfield

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5914

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354029.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354038.0



Goals & Match Action...

Jota goal on 47' - https://dubz.co/video/4e90fb & https://ondsport.com/video/video08051622

N. Williams goal on 51' - https://dubz.co/video/f4d58a & https://streambug.io/c/bd71a6

Jota goal on 55' - https://dubz.co/video/d627ba & www.ziscore.com/qa34

Gibbs-White goal on 68' - https://dubz.co/video/db5300 & www.ziscore.com/qa35

Salah goal on 70' - https://dubz.co/video/9ab31a & https://twitter.com/odna27_10/status/1649797694997635073

Forest's Johnson hits the crossbar on 78' - https://twitter.com/odna27_10/status/1649799915751591937



Jota post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=5l-n60skAdY & www.youtube.com/watch?v=OfXhsgSrygM

Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=uDfkMnR5zDs & www.youtube.com/watch?v=3luDkK1ozvU & www.youtube.com/watch?v=wXin6xgmiJk

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=bEkxSCqWtdg & www.youtube.com/watch?v=w3EF78FYc_o & www.youtube.com/watch?v=OTCCw2iNAfA



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/12v6isc/liverpool_vs_nottingham_forest_premier_league

& https://ourmatch.me/22-04-2023-liverpool-vs-nottingham-forest & https://yoursoccerdose.com/matches/18535398/liverpool-vs-nottingham-forest

& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18535398/liverpool-vs-nottingham-forest#media & https://footyfull.com/premier-league/liverpool-vs-nottingham-forest-22-04-2023



'Liverpool vs Forest' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=SvGW1oT4two



'Liverpool vs Forest' : 3 minute official highlights from Sky:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0KwfsTZGbz8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0KwfsTZGbz8</a>



Match Of The Day - BBC1 10.20pm on Saturday night : MOTD Twitter : MOTD Website : Download / Watch : RAWK's MOTD Thread.

Saturday 22nd April MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/12vmckt/bbc_match_of_the_day_22apr2023

LFC TV Channel : TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Anfield:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/b7pfFPNJVfo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/b7pfFPNJVfo</a>




Liverpool 2022/23 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/men/2022


Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)

Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 academy, EFL Trophy, & LFC Women etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

« Last Edit: April 24, 2023, 01:11:28 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,924
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40765 on: April 23, 2023, 01:01:43 am »

'EVERY ANGLE of Diogo Jota's chest and volley to brace vs Nottingham Forest' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QroKWliDGOU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QroKWliDGOU</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/QroKWliDGOU
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,924
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40766 on: April 24, 2023, 04:27:10 pm »

'ULTIMATE £10k FAN PENALTY CHALLENGE | With Gerrard, Firmino, Ox & Fabinho' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/P6OEOPcg-ag" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/P6OEOPcg-ag</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/P6OEOPcg-ag
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,924
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40767 on: April 24, 2023, 05:12:30 pm »

'Diogo Jota is a Gunman...' - by 1947production:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PBClG1L70JQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PBClG1L70JQ</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/PBClG1L70JQ
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,924
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40768 on: April 25, 2023, 12:35:27 pm »

'Jürgen Klopp's pre-match press conference | West Ham Utd vs Liverpool':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PPPsUK0SEIY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PPPsUK0SEIY</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/PPPsUK0SEIY


Edit: Jurgen Klopp Embargoed Section | West Ham v Liverpool - 8 minute video from Beanyman Sports: www.youtube.com/watch?v=lYHKgf-MJL0

« Last Edit: April 26, 2023, 03:33:26 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,924
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40769 on: April 25, 2023, 12:37:17 pm »

'Rio Ferdinand's Between The Lines | Mohamed Salah talks winning the Champions League and goalscoring' - 15 minute video from BT Sport:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7A3MA2OHQ3A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7A3MA2OHQ3A</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/7A3MA2OHQ3A
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,924
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40770 on: April 26, 2023, 03:37:51 pm »

'New LFC murals UNVEILED - Barnes, Callaghan & Neal | MurWalls' - 3 minute video from the superb This Is Anfield:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/C_Xtz8egEfc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/C_Xtz8egEfc</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/C_Xtz8egEfc



more here: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/tremendous-honour-john-barnes-his-new-anfield-mural


« Last Edit: April 26, 2023, 03:39:32 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,924
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40771 on: April 26, 2023, 06:16:34 pm »
.



West Ham 1 - 2 Liverpool : League Match 32 : Wednesday 26th April, 2023 - a 7.45pm kick off.


West Ham XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice, Paquetá; Bowen, Antonio, Benrahma.
Subs: Areola, Ogbonna, Kehrer, Emerson, Fornals, Lanzini, Downes, Cornet, Ings.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Gakpo, Diogo Jota.
Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Tsimikas, Thiago, Milner, Elliott, Carvalho, Diaz, Nunez..

Referee: Chris Kavanagh. Assistants: Simon Bennett & James Mainwaring. Fourth official: Andy Davies. VAR: Neil Swarbrick.


'Matchday Live: West Ham vs Liverpool' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=YPOKvMM_--8
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/joel-matip-header-seals-comeback-win-liverpool-west-ham

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5915

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354048.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354053.0



Goals & Match Action...

Paqueta goal on 12 mins - https://streamja.com/60RKy & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1651300425910321166

Gakpo goal on 18 mins - https://streamja.com/o5zeL & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1651302055426785303

Bowen offside goal on 55 mins (VAR) - https://dubz.co/c/16c7e0 & https://streamja.com/r0X0N

Matip goal on 67 mins - https://dubz.co/c/85f2ad & https://streambug.io/c/97b0b9 & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1651319071391072257

West Ham penalty shout against on 89 mins (Thiago 'handball' - VAR said no) - https://dubz.co/c/654566



Gakpo and Matip post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=yz49MPdL_-Q

Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=L3DVHApu9CA & www.youtube.com/watch?v=uXQo47Ze4gQ & www.youtube.com/watch?v=rHwiaSi2iK0

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=32yXHgJjOgU & www.youtube.com/watch?v=msHN1ZugwIM & www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gr_HC8X7hcI



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/12zt9wj/west_ham_united_vs_liverpool_premier_league

& https://ourmatch.me/26-04-2023-west-ham-united-vs-liverpool & https://yoursoccerdose.com/matches/18535405/west-ham-united-vs-liverpool

& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18535405/west-ham-united-vs-liverpool#media & https://footyfull.com/premier-league/west-ham-united-vs-liverpool-26-04-2023



'West Ham vs Liverpool' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xlb1s3yKhvE



'West Ham vs Liverpool' : 3 minute official highlights from BT:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3BhRqvZ_K0c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3BhRqvZ_K0c</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fis6vem4-VA



Match Of The Day - BBC1 10.40pm on Wednesday night : MOTD Twitter : MOTD Website : Download / Watch : RAWK's MOTD Thread.

Wednesday 26th April MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/1302png/bbc_match_of_the_day_26apr2023

LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside West Ham:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/L3Uz2CYj7pc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/L3Uz2CYj7pc</a>




Liverpool 2022/23 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/men/2022


Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)


Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 academy, EFL Trophy, & LFC Women etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

« Last Edit: April 28, 2023, 07:11:11 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,924
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40772 on: April 27, 2023, 02:47:39 am »

'Cody Gakpo ALL GOALS for Liverpool FC so far!' - from 007:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kKDHXuGoUPA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kKDHXuGoUPA</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/kKDHXuGoUPA
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,924
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40773 on: April 28, 2023, 05:26:31 pm »

'Jürgen Klopp's pre-match press conference | Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aC-VU4kA7dw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aC-VU4kA7dw</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/aC-VU4kA7dw



'Jurgen Klopp Embargo | Liverpool v Tottenham' - a 9 minute video from Beanyman Sports: www.youtube.com/watch?v=9q9k2waTT48

^ Klopp on being asked by a Daily Mail journo for any insight into his meeting with John Henry in the week (paraphrased):-

"To the Daily Mail? I don't think the drug has yet been invented for me to do that!"  :lmao

« Last Edit: April 28, 2023, 11:17:28 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,924
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40774 on: April 28, 2023, 11:06:19 pm »

'The After Academy Roundtable - Presented by Trent Alexander-Arnold' - a 32 minute video from the Trent Alexander Arnold youtube channel:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HV3sUl10ZRY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HV3sUl10ZRY</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/HV3sUl10ZRY


'A very special roundtable discussion lead by Trent Alexander-Arnold alongside Steven Gerrard, Steve Sidwell, Liam MacDevitt & Tash Jordan. The discussion follows the announcement of The After Academy - a project founded by Trent in partnership with the PFA. The After Academy is an initiative that will provide career opportunities for former academy players who wish to forge a new career path outside of professional football.'
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,924
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40775 on: April 28, 2023, 11:08:41 pm »

'DARK SIDE OF FOOTBALL... Signing for Liverpool & Training w/ Steven Gerrard! | SDS Podcast Ep 4' - a 2+ hour video from the SDS youtube channel:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qc-7iGy5uJA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qc-7iGy5uJA</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/qc-7iGy5uJA


'Henoc Mukendi is a former Liverpool FC player who came up through the ranks at the academy of the club. Today he talks to us about the dark side of professional football, growing up with Raheem Sterling, training with Steven Gerrard, turning down PSG and how brutal life with agents can be!'
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,924
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40776 on: April 28, 2023, 11:29:50 pm »

'Does Jordan Henderson think he's UNDERRATED?! 🤔 | Fan Q&A | #AskHenderson' - 8 minute video from Sky:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZRogd-Jp-gE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZRogd-Jp-gE</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/ZRogd-Jp-gE
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,924
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40777 on: April 28, 2023, 11:46:35 pm »

'Liverpool Respect Moments' - a 9 minute video from Clinical Reds:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hbIVwHDWFLQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hbIVwHDWFLQ</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/hbIVwHDWFLQ
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,924
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40778 on: Today at 11:08:31 am »

'"I learnt a few things I didn't want to know!" | Klopp explains challenges he's faced this season🔍' - a 7 minute video from Sky:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fUcfrF16oZ0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fUcfrF16oZ0</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/fUcfrF16oZ0
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,924
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40779 on: Today at 11:11:33 am »

'The Day Liverpool was Unplayable.' - 6 minute video from Liverpool Edits:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xsHTIrUs3sI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xsHTIrUs3sI</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/xsHTIrUs3sI
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
Pages: 1 ... 1015 1016 1017 1018 1019 [1020]   Go Up
« previous next »
 