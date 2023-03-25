« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1014 1015 1016 1017 1018 [1019]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread  (Read 9931173 times)

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,781
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40720 on: March 25, 2023, 08:45:51 pm »

'The Most Smart & Creative Liverpool Plays' - from the quality George Films:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LBecqR_zmSM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LBecqR_zmSM</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/LBecqR_zmSM
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,781
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40721 on: March 28, 2023, 12:04:41 pm »

'Inside Anfield: Liverpool 2-0 Celtic | Behind the scenes with the Legends' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nKzPYoZWUkA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nKzPYoZWUkA</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/nKzPYoZWUkA



'On the Road | Liverpool FC Legends v Celtic FC Legends' - from Celtic FC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/p_2eNJhu4-M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/p_2eNJhu4-M</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/p_2eNJhu4-M
« Last Edit: March 28, 2023, 12:06:25 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,944
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40722 on: March 29, 2023, 04:33:22 pm »
Love this...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zxia2Xxqo2g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zxia2Xxqo2g</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zxia2Xxqo2g
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,781
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40723 on: March 30, 2023, 09:37:27 pm »

'LIVERPOOL'S GOALS SCORED AT MAN CITY | Sturridge screamer, Kuyt winner, 18/19 Team goal' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vBoQC6Q959A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vBoQC6Q959A</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/vBoQC6Q959A
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,781
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40724 on: March 31, 2023, 01:35:02 pm »

'Jürgen Klopp's pre-match press conference | Man City vs Liverpool' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hXxrNZ9BxYQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hXxrNZ9BxYQ</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/hXxrNZ9BxYQ



'We WILL spend in summer! Thats what I can say. DEFINITELY!' | Klopp Embargo | Man City v Liverpool - 9 minute video, from Beanyman:-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mb9tpW8hxXg

« Last Edit: March 31, 2023, 10:38:43 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,944
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40725 on: March 31, 2023, 05:39:55 pm »
'Anfield will do the rest...' Lallana and Milner on Liverpool 4 Barcelona 0...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dX3SfIkj9cM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dX3SfIkj9cM</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dX3SfIkj9cM
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,781
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40726 on: April 1, 2023, 11:33:48 am »

^ really nice watch, that ;D
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,944
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40727 on: April 1, 2023, 11:34:23 am »
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,781
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40728 on: April 1, 2023, 11:36:40 am »
.



Manchester Cheats 4 - 1 Liverpool : League Match 27 : Saturday 1st April, 2023 - a 12.30pm kick off.


MCFC XI: Ederson, Stones, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Gundogan, Rodri, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Grealish, Alvarez.
Subs: Ortega Moreno, Walker, Phillips, Laporte, Bernardo, Gomez, Perrone, Palmer, Lewis.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott, Gakpo, Salah, Jota.
Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Milner, Arthur, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Nunez, Firmino.


Referee: Simon Hooper. Assistant Referees: Adrian Holmes and Simon Long. 4th Official: Graham Scott. VAR: John Brooks.


'Matchday Live: Manchester City vs Liverpool' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=HLcH6E7pwdM
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-beaten-away-manchester-city-premier-league

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5911

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353939.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353955.0



Goals & Match Action...

Gundogan hits the floor like he has been poleaxed, vs Fabinho, in the 1st minute - https://twitter.com/tulni/status/1642128602522083330

de Bruyne dives to get freekick vs Henderson on 14' - https://twitter.com/TomGooner49/status/1642131580612145152

Salah goal on 16' - https://dubz.co/video/3e78d4 & https://streamin.me/v/85256b5b & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1642132658267344897

Linesman ignores Ake wrestling Salah, gives a throw-in to City; Salah then booked for dissent - https://twitter.com/benyrob12/status/1642133069833416704

Salah pass can't find Jota for a 1-on-1 with City goalkeeper on 26' - https://twitter.com/tulni/status/1642141652935483392?

Alvarez goal on 27' - https://dubz.co/video/b15388 & https://streamin.me/v/b6e86c67 & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1642135360212705280

Guardiola shithouse celebrating the goal in front of Tsimikas - https://v.redd.it/ne00xkv4r9ra1 & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1642142533294739459

Rodri on a yellow card, pulls back Gakpo on the counter, ref does not give the 2nd yellow - https://twitter.com/tulni/status/1642136844912455687

City fans with 'Always the Victim' chants on 35 mins after Rodri escapes 2nd yellow card - https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1642136275464384515

Trent vs Grealish accident - https://twitter.com/tulni/status/1642137583013511171 & https://twitter.com/tulni/status/1642135036135632897

De Bruyne goal on 46' - https://dubz.co/video/25f399 & https://streamin.me/v/201a9d21 & https://twitter.com/AAudhli/status/1642146075292180485

Gundogan goal on 53' - https://dubz.co/video/5b1fbb & https://streamin.me/v/5b6b2b70 & https://twitter.com/AAudhli/status/1642147387069067264

Alisson save from Grealish on 59' - https://streamsc.co/DF_TG2914 & https://twitter.com/TPLCSports/status/1642148045193109504

Grealish goal on 74' - https://dubz.co/video/e95118 & https://streamin.me/v/b87a2516 & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1642152043665059841



Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=uts0fn3zDQ4 & www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65149867 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=8mD-QWN64F4

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=2og4K5jYp-c & www.youtube.com/watch?v=RkLjkt5M-ak & www.youtube.com/watch?v=zt9n9DtuJVU



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/128jcfe/manchester_city_vs_liverpool_premier_league

& https://ourmatch.me/01-04-2023-manchester-city-vs-liverpool & https://yoursoccerdose.com/matches/18535367/manchester-city-vs-liverpool

& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18535367/manchester-city-vs-liverpool#media & https://footyfull.com/premier-league/manchester-city-vs-liverpool-01-04-2023



'Manchester City vs Liverpool' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=AnfpJspeDj4



'Manchester City vs Liverpool' : 3 minute official highlights from BT Sport:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SIni-VIz1iQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SIni-VIz1iQ</a>




Match Of The Day - BBC1 10.20pm on Saturday night : MOTD Twitter : MOTD Website : Download / Watch : RAWK's MOTD Thread.

Saturday 1st April MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/1291k1h/bbc_match_of_the_day_01apr2023

LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Manchester City:-

tba (likely Monday... if Liverpool win. If Liverpool lose there usually isn't an 'Inside X' program)




Liverpool 2022/23 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/men/2022


Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)


Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 academy, EFL Trophy, & LFC Women etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

« Last Edit: April 2, 2023, 12:41:17 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,781
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40729 on: April 3, 2023, 02:59:18 pm »

'Jürgen Klopp's pre-match press conference | Chelsea vs Liverpool' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0O_j59-O9uc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0O_j59-O9uc</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/0O_j59-O9uc



'Jurgen Klopp Embargo | Chelsea v Liverpool' - an 8 minute video from Beanyman (embargoed section) - www.youtube.com/watch?v=K68bvhVK-d8

« Last Edit: April 4, 2023, 12:17:23 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,781
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40730 on: April 4, 2023, 01:12:16 am »

'LIVERPOOL'S GOALS SCORED AT CHELSEA | Henderson rocket, Trent set-piece, Sturridge stunner' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9jaUHk3bOrg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9jaUHk3bOrg</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/9jaUHk3bOrg
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,781
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40731 on: April 4, 2023, 06:41:09 pm »
.



Chelsea 0 - 0 Liverpool : League Match 28 : Tuesday 4th April, 2023 - an 8pm kick off.


Chelsea XI: Kepa; Fofana, Koulibaly, Cucurella; James, Kante, Enzo, Kovacic, Chilwell; Havertz, Felix.
Subs: Mendy; Badiashile; Loftus-Cheek, Gallagher, Mount; Pulisic, Mudryk, Sterling, Madueke.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Gomez, Konate, Matip, Tsimikas; Henderson, Fabinho, Jones; Firmino, Jota, Núñez.
Subs: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Robertson, Milner, Arthur, Gakpo, Carvalho, Salah,.

Referee: Anthony Taylor. Assistants: Gary Beswick, Dan Cook. Fourth official: Andre Marriner. VAR: Chris Kavanagh.


'Matchday Live: Chelsea vs Liverpool' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mae4H-vTIME
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-play-out-premier-league-draw-chelsea-0

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5890

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353965.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353971.0



Goals & Match Action...

Reece James disallowed goal for offside on 24' - https://dubz.co/video/811ec7 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1643335694708883456

Chelsea fans sing 'Always the victim' chants on 31' (TV commentators stay silent on it) - https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1643335405700251649

Fabinho goal-bound shot blocked by Fofana header on 45'+2' - https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1643341428695748611

Havertz disallowed goal on 50' (VAR; handball) - https://dubz.co/video/71e59f & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1643345880852971520



Henderson post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=VDJbs4IoDJ8 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1643363592861806596

Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=zLAHc5j56Ng & www.youtube.com/watch?v=nVakX-H_-uA & www.youtube.com/watch?v=4CUP8lDq9Yw

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=uMbMeaMDb5c & www.youtube.com/watch?v=epEf9gjtzU4



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/12bsiw8/chelsea_vs_liverpool_premier_league_04apr2023

& https://ourmatch.me/04-04-2023-chelsea-vs-liverpool & https://yoursoccerdose.com/matches/18535264/chelsea-vs-liverpool

& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18535264/chelsea-vs-liverpool#media & https://footyfull.com/premier-league/chelsea-vs-liverpool-04-04-2023



'Chelsea vs Liverpool' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=d_oHcDdT-ek



'Chelsea vs Liverpool' : 3 minute official highlights from Sky:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FVLOUFbPLmM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FVLOUFbPLmM</a>



LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Chelsea:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/r_d4bnJwdCQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/r_d4bnJwdCQ</a>




Liverpool 2022/23 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/men/2022


Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)


Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 academy, EFL Trophy, & LFC Women etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

« Last Edit: April 7, 2023, 12:39:38 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,781
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40732 on: April 6, 2023, 12:50:27 am »

'We Are Liverpool - Podcast Episode 8 : Harvey Elliott' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CJQkJCc88dI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CJQkJCc88dI</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/CJQkJCc88dI
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,781
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40733 on: April 7, 2023, 12:15:25 pm »

'Jürgen Klopp's pre-match Press Conference | Liverpool vs Arsenal' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3Sh-OGOLK1w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3Sh-OGOLK1w</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/3Sh-OGOLK1w



'Klopp Embargo | Liverpool v Arsenal' - a 7 minute video from BeanymanSports - www.youtube.com/watch?v=rSq7JxHQ6O8

« Last Edit: April 8, 2023, 01:33:55 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,944
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40734 on: April 7, 2023, 12:36:48 pm »
Quote from: oojason on April  7, 2023, 12:15:25 pm
'Jürgen Klopp's pre-match Press Conference | Liverpool vs Arsenal' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3Sh-OGOLK1w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3Sh-OGOLK1w</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/3Sh-OGOLK1w


The embargoed section of the conference will likely be available from around 10.30pm tonight...

Top man Jason.  :thumbup
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,781
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40735 on: April 7, 2023, 05:22:19 pm »

'Following @LucasLeiva87 s retirement, the boss had a message for our adopted Scouser ❤️' - from LFC:-

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1644029701910831125 (a 3 and a bit minute video)
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,781
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40736 on: April 7, 2023, 05:26:19 pm »

'A Tactical History of Liverpool, Ep. 17: Newcastle United  Liverpool 1967, Football League 67/68' - a 7 minute video from the superb Holding Midfield:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9WFKcygDpug" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9WFKcygDpug</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/9WFKcygDpug


LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/429
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,944
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40737 on: April 8, 2023, 07:25:13 am »
LFC v AFC post-embargo presser...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rUwoFK9c5hs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rUwoFK9c5hs</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rUwoFK9c5hs
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,781
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40738 on: April 8, 2023, 06:13:01 pm »

'Alisson Becker - Liverpool Savior 2023' - from Reds Comps:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lCWQMZ-NDx8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lCWQMZ-NDx8</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/lCWQMZ-NDx8
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,781
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40739 on: April 8, 2023, 06:14:21 pm »

'Alisson Becker - Superhuman Moments' - by 1947production:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lWsxI-cvV3g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lWsxI-cvV3g</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/lWsxI-cvV3g
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,781
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40740 on: April 9, 2023, 02:59:16 pm »
.



Liverpool 2 - 2 Arsenal : League Match 29 : Sunday 9th April, 2023 - a 4.30pm kick off.





Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Jota.
Subs: Kelleher, Gomez Matip, Tsimikas, Milner, Thiago, Elliott. Firmino, Núñez.

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.
Subs: Trossard, Jorginho, Tierney, Matt Turner, Nelson, Rowe, Kiwior, Fábio Vieira, Reuell Walters.

Referee: Paul Tierney. Asst Referees: Constantine Hatzidakis and Scott Ledger. 4th Official: Craig Pawson. VAR: Chris Kavanagh


'Matchday Live: Liverpool vs Arsenal' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=KnNYkqesH58
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/roberto-firmino-header-secures-point-reds-fightback-against-arsenal

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5912

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353984.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353989.0



'Klopp in his programme notes on vile chanting: "This needs to stop. Not because I say so or the police say so or whoever - it needs to stop because the people who continue to suffer - including families of those who died and survivors - tell us how much these songs hurt them."' - https://twitter.com/jamespearcelfc/status/1645066925582565377


Pre-match YNWA: https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1645086963706339328


'A minutes silence was observed before kick-off' (with video): www.liverpoolfc.com/news/anfield-pays-respects-ahead-34th-hillsborough-anniversary



Goals & Match Action...

Matinelli goal on 8' - https://dubz.co/video/4132f3 & https://streambug.io/c/330f27 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1645089466858569728

Jesus falls over and gets freekick - https://twitter.com/Rob439/status/1645100492421210115

Robertson shot narrowly wide on 20' - https://twitter.com/247Score/status/1645093740581642240

Jesus goal on 28' - https://dubz.co/video/8fa930 & https://streambug.io/c/55520b & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1645094399922061319

Xhaka elbows Trent on 41', Trent retaliates, both yellow-carded; no VAR - https://v.redd.it/nvg1pxr4qwsa1 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=22ogegi48zI

Salah goal on 42' - https://dubz.co/video/72be51 & https://streambug.io/c/f7bf1c & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1645097796276477957

Martinelli dives and then fakes a head injury on 44' - https://twitter.com/CF_Compss/status/1645151542402531328 (at 50 seconds)

Henderson shoots over the bar at 45+3' - https://v.redd.it/y3d5x3oxexsa1

Assistant ref Constantine Hatzidakis elbows Andy Robertson at half-time - https://v.redd.it/vv41md3ghxsa1 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1645103636681306112

^ Paul Tierney, the referee, then books Andy Robertson - https://streamable.com/dy6hux & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1645100018116829189

Konate's tackle on Xhaka on 49' - https://v.redd.it/3iuipwgwvwsa1

Salah missed penalty on 54' - https://dubz.co/video/807d48 & https://streamin.one/v/7771a307 & https://imgur.com/a/zVfeYua & https://imgur.com/a/XxW4Ss3

Nunez chance saved by Arsenal gk on 81' - https://v.redd.it/3v5b4gwipxsa1

Firmino goal on 88' - https://dubz.co/video/e98f3e & https://streamin.one/v/9fb4849e & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1645114465891807232

Tierney pulling Salah as he is about to shoot in the area on 90+4' - https://v.redd.it/wo3oz71g2xsa1

Arsenal GK Ramsdale save from Salah on 90+5' - https://v.redd.it/bno6qi8orxsa1 & https://twitter.com/Underdog_Soccer/status/1645117359730851841

Gabriel manhandles Salah at the end of the match inside the area (90+6) - https://v.redd.it/ws2dwxnwywsa1

Arsenal GK Ramsdale save from Konate on 90+6' - https://dubz.co/video/bd7f6c & https://twitter.com/TPLCSports/status/1645116456495882240



Credit and kudos to Caramac on TLW:-





Trent post match interview : https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1645123322340950025 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=wvfekSeprqY

Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=SxZpf0PgH0E & www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZH3k8MF2mxU & www.youtube.com/watch?v=XZ904vH9Aig

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=n0p98njB4F4 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=SEOn91W40yc & www.youtube.com/watch?v=qDgA8cZIwww



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/12gmb3e/liverpool_vs_arsenal_premier_league_09apr2023

& https://ourmatch.me/09-04-2023-liverpool-vs-arsenal & https://yoursoccerdose.com/matches/18535376/liverpool-vs-arsenal

& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18535376/liverpool-vs-arsenal#media & https://footyfull.com/premier-league/liverpool-vs-arsenal-09-04-2023



'Liverpool vs Arsenal' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=zJvnuNWHWGg



'Liverpool vs Arsenal' : 3 minute official highlights from Sky:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wyJMqdVVBl0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wyJMqdVVBl0</a>



Match Of The Day - BBC1 10.20pm on Sunday night : MOTD Twitter : MOTD Website : Download / Watch : RAWK's MOTD Thread.

Sunday 9th April MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/12gxwjw/bbc_match_of_the_day_2_09apr2023

LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Anfield:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Nb3CYKZF8a4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Nb3CYKZF8a4</a>



'Liverpool 2 v 2 Arsenal - All The Goals - (5Live) Radio Broadcast 09/04/2023':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BUgjBLSTSqQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BUgjBLSTSqQ</a>




Liverpool 2022/23 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/men/2022


Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)


Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 academy, EFL Trophy, & LFC Women etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

« Last Edit: April 11, 2023, 12:25:51 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,781
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40741 on: April 10, 2023, 06:13:09 pm »
.
Some footage of the assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis elbowing Andy Robertson in the face at half-time, in the Arsenal match, on Sunday...

Referee Paul Tierney then booked Andy Robertson. Assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis continued to run the line in the 2nd half of the match.



Credit and kudos to Caramac on TLW:-





Assistant ref Constantine Hatzidakis elbows Andy Robertson at half-time - https://v.redd.it/vv41md3ghxsa1 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1645103636681306112

& https://twitter.com/Raheem1997Khan/status/1645313003502329856 & www.youtube.com/shorts/_3F3fvlu37c

^ Paul Tierney, the referee, then books Andy Robertson - https://streamable.com/dy6hux & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1645100018116829189



'Linesman appears to elbow Andy Robertson at half time of Liverpool vs Arsenal' - 1 minute video from Sky:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/F8CgeBlHL9Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/F8CgeBlHL9Q</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/F8CgeBlHL9Q



'Asst Referee elbow vs Robertson | Linesman throws elbow at Liverpool star':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7a4Ei-6iBq0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7a4Ei-6iBq0</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/7a4Ei-6iBq0



'Linesman 'elbows' Liverpool player in face':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Jtm85vPNdpI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Jtm85vPNdpI</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/Jtm85vPNdpI





« Last Edit: April 11, 2023, 11:31:34 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,781
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40742 on: April 10, 2023, 06:14:07 pm »

'ALL of Roberto Firmino's goals vs Arsenal | No-looks, Defence dazzlers, big headers' - by LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/U4unjJMFlMY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/U4unjJMFlMY</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/U4unjJMFlMY
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,781
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40743 on: April 11, 2023, 12:30:33 am »

'SHOWREEL: Konate's defensive display against Arsenal!' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TIUGT3qIpGw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TIUGT3qIpGw</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/TIUGT3qIpGw
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,781
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40744 on: April 14, 2023, 11:20:25 am »

'Jürgen Klopp's pre-match Press Conference | Leeds United vs Liverpool' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cUF6VtlBSN4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cUF6VtlBSN4</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/cUF6VtlBSN4



Klopp embargoed section of the Leeds press conference - a 13 minute video from BeanymanSports:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/m8Ai3PIbW3Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/m8Ai3PIbW3Q</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/m8Ai3PIbW3Q

« Last Edit: April 14, 2023, 10:45:48 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,781
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40745 on: April 14, 2023, 04:17:48 pm »

'Top 10: Liverpool's best Premier League goals against Leeds at Elland Road' - from LFC, from 2021:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aUoqphEPmoc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aUoqphEPmoc</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/aUoqphEPmoc
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,781
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40746 on: April 17, 2023, 04:11:21 pm »

'Mohamed Salah - All 43 Goals Against Premier League BIG 'Six'' - from Reds Comps:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xwas_Uw42pA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xwas_Uw42pA</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/xwas_Uw42pA
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,781
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40747 on: April 17, 2023, 04:13:09 pm »

'Trent Alexander-Arnold is a Generational Talent' - from 1947production:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Ffyg-7RPC08" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Ffyg-7RPC08</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ffyg-7RPC08
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,781
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40748 on: April 17, 2023, 04:15:23 pm »

'Roberto Firmino is A Complete FINISHER!' (2022/23) - from Liverpool Edits:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/93iAJt8zdYo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/93iAJt8zdYo</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/93iAJt8zdYo
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,781
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40749 on: April 17, 2023, 04:17:25 pm »

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LzPb3r81BWQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LzPb3r81BWQ</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/LzPb3r81BWQ
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,781
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40750 on: April 17, 2023, 06:00:42 pm »
.



Leeds Utd 1 - 6 Liverpool : League Match 30 : Monday 17th April, 2023 - an 8pm kick off.


Leeds XI: Meslier, Kristensen, Koch, Struijk, Firpo, McKennie, Roca, Harrison, Sinisterra, Aaronson, Rodrigo.
Subs: Ayling, Forshaw, Cooper, Summerville, Robles, Rutter, Gnonto, Wober, Greenwood.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Salah, Jota, Gakpo.
Subs: Kelleher, Matip, Tsimikas, Thiago, Milner, Elliott, Diaz, Nunez, Firmino.

Referee: Robert Jones. Assistants: Ian Hussin & Wade Smith. 4th official: Michael Salisbury. VAR: Stuart Attwell. Official elbower of player faces: Constantine Hatzidakis.


'Matchday Live: Leeds vs Liverpool' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=sDdX4Y6EAb8
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-net-six-elland-road-earn-victory-over-leeds-united

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5913

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353999.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354020.0



Goals & Match Action...

Gakpo goal on 35' - https://dubz.co/video/51d6cc & https://streambug.io/c/8030a1 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1648048641448333323

^ Trent handball in the build-up to Gakpo's goal - https://dubz.co/video/f01d07

Salah goal on 39' - https://dubz.co/video/bf279c & https://streambug.io/c/f1012a & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1648049363636178944

Sinisterra goal on 47' - https://dubz.co/video/c63762 & https://streambug.io/c/e8c16d & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1648055995078266893

Jota goal on 52' - https://dubz.co/video/4251d2 & https://streambug.io/c/eaf7b6 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1648056760886874140

Van Dijk offside in build-up to disallowed Salah goal on 60' - https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/12pvc3o/virgil_offside

Salah goal on 64' - https://dubz.co/video/7f8c65 & https://streambug.io/c/c3b9ed & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1648060879638876196

Jota goal on 73' - https://dubz.co/video/45cdf8 & https://streambug.io/c/dcb536 & https://twitter.com/PLMGoals/status/1648062282587426822

Nunez goal on 90' - https://dubz.co/video/a9cd3b & https://streambug.io/c/b18b35 & https://twitter.com/EuroGoal6/status/1648066245592268801

Klopp's reaction to Liverpool's counter-press on 90 mins - https://v.redd.it/kqyg9xzmyjua1 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1648073026351648770



Jota post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=43qC3wBZCGg & www.youtube.com/watch?v=nmkSvvDQZsY & www.youtube.com/watch?v=Asobhw04ndM

Klopp post match : www.youtube.com/watch?v=SwMSIkORb18 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=GyPURVvshWM & www.youtube.com/watch?v=CQ64aSBf7rc

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=v2aI0aPHjLM & www.youtube.com/watch?v=5irVBHwCu6Q & www.youtube.com/watch?v=8n5_ZwooUwc



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/12pskmo/leeds_united_vs_liverpool_premier_league_17apr2023

& https://ourmatch.me/17-04-2023-leeds-united-vs-liverpool & https://yoursoccerdose.com/matches/18535384/leeds-united-vs-liverpool

& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18535384/leeds-united-vs-liverpool#media & https://footyfull.com/premier-league/leeds-united-vs-liverpool-17-04-2023



'Leeds Utd vs Liverpool' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=9_BZ57J2JyM



'Leeds Utd vs Liverpool' : 3 minute official highlights from Sky:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_OVkWF3qXhw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_OVkWF3qXhw</a>



LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Leeds:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2efyDukrHvE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2efyDukrHvE</a>




Liverpool 2022/23 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/men/2022


Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)


Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 academy, EFL Trophy, & LFC Women etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

« Last Edit: Today at 12:06:12 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,161
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40751 on: Yesterday at 04:33:43 pm »
Any extended highlights of Leeds Vs Liverpool?
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,222
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40752 on: Yesterday at 08:11:41 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 04:33:43 pm
Any extended highlights of Leeds Vs Liverpool?
erm - the post above yours!
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,160
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40753 on: Yesterday at 08:14:01 pm »
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,161
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40754 on: Today at 01:50:31 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 08:11:41 pm
erm - the post above yours!

Ahh, edited post from oojason. Saw the date and didn't check his edit
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1014 1015 1016 1017 1018 [1019]   Go Up
« previous next »
 