.Liverpool 2 - 2 Arsenal
: League Match 29
: Sunday 9th April, 2023 - a 4.30pm kick off
. Liverpool XI:
Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Jota.Subs: Kelleher, Gomez Matip, Tsimikas, Milner, Thiago, Elliott. Firmino, Núñez
.Arsenal XI:
Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.Subs: Trossard, Jorginho, Tierney, Matt Turner, Nelson, Rowe, Kiwior, Fábio Vieira, Reuell Walters
.Referee: Paul Tierney. Asst Referees: Constantine Hatzidakis and Scott Ledger. 4th Official: Craig Pawson. VAR: Chris Kavanagh'Matchday Live: Liverpool vs Arsenal'
- free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=KnNYkqesH58
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/roberto-firmino-header-secures-point-reds-fightback-against-arsenal
LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5912
RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353984.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353989.0
'Klopp in his programme notes on vile chanting: "This needs to stop. Not because I say so or the police say so or whoever - it needs to stop because the people who continue to suffer - including families of those who died and survivors - tell us how much these songs hurt them."' - https://twitter.com/jamespearcelfc/status/1645066925582565377
Pre-match YNWA: https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1645086963706339328
'A minutes silence was observed before kick-off' (with video)
: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/anfield-pays-respects-ahead-34th-hillsborough-anniversaryGoals & Match Action...
Matinelli goal on 8' - https://dubz.co/video/4132f3
& https://streambug.io/c/330f27
& https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1645089466858569728
Jesus falls over and gets freekick - https://twitter.com/Rob439/status/1645100492421210115
Robertson shot narrowly wide on 20' - https://twitter.com/247Score/status/1645093740581642240
Jesus goal on 28' - https://dubz.co/video/8fa930
& https://streambug.io/c/55520b
& https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1645094399922061319
Xhaka elbows Trent on 41', Trent retaliates, both yellow-carded; no VAR - https://v.redd.it/nvg1pxr4qwsa1
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=22ogegi48zISalah goal
on 42' - https://dubz.co/video/72be51
& https://streambug.io/c/f7bf1c
& https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1645097796276477957
Martinelli dives and then fakes a head injury on 44' - https://twitter.com/CF_Compss/status/1645151542402531328 (at 50 seconds)
Henderson shoots over the bar at 45+3' - https://v.redd.it/y3d5x3oxexsa1
Assistant ref Constantine Hatzidakis elbows Andy Robertson at half-time - https://v.redd.it/vv41md3ghxsa1
& https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1645103636681306112
^ Paul Tierney, the referee, then books Andy Robertson - https://streamable.com/dy6hux
& https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1645100018116829189
Konate's tackle on Xhaka on 49' - https://v.redd.it/3iuipwgwvwsa1
Salah missed penalty on 54' - https://dubz.co/video/807d48
& https://streamin.one/v/7771a307
& https://imgur.com/a/zVfeYua
& https://imgur.com/a/XxW4Ss3
Nunez chance saved by Arsenal gk on 81' - https://v.redd.it/3v5b4gwipxsa1Firmino goal
on 88' - https://dubz.co/video/e98f3e
& https://streamin.one/v/9fb4849e
& https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1645114465891807232
Tierney pulling Salah as he is about to shoot in the area on 90+4' - https://v.redd.it/wo3oz71g2xsa1
Arsenal GK Ramsdale save from Salah on 90+5' - https://v.redd.it/bno6qi8orxsa1
& https://twitter.com/Underdog_Soccer/status/1645117359730851841
Gabriel manhandles Salah at the end of the match inside the area (90+6) - https://v.redd.it/ws2dwxnwywsa1
Arsenal GK Ramsdale save from Konate on 90+6' - https://dubz.co/video/bd7f6c
& https://twitter.com/TPLCSports/status/1645116456495882240
Credit and kudos to Caramac on TLW:-
Trent post match interview : https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1645123322340950025
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=wvfekSeprqY
Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=SxZpf0PgH0E
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZH3k8MF2mxU
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=XZ904vH9Aig
Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=n0p98njB4F4
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=SEOn91W40yc
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=qDgA8cZIwwwMatch Highlights
& Full Match Replays
: https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/12gmb3e/liverpool_vs_arsenal_premier_league_09apr2023
& https://ourmatch.me/09-04-2023-liverpool-vs-arsenal
& https://yoursoccerdose.com/matches/18535376/liverpool-vs-arsenal
& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18535376/liverpool-vs-arsenal#media
& https://footyfull.com/premier-league/liverpool-vs-arsenal-09-04-2023
'Liverpool vs Arsenal
' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-www.youtube.com/watch?v=zJvnuNWHWGg
'Liverpool vs Arsenal
' : 3 minute official highlights from Sky:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wyJMqdVVBl0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wyJMqdVVBl0</a>Match Of The Day
- BBC1 10.20pm on Sunday night : MOTD Twitter
: MOTD Website
: Download / Watch
: RAWK's MOTD Thread
.Sunday 9th April
MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/12gxwjw/bbc_match_of_the_day_2_09apr2023LFC TV Channel
: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc)
- www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv
& https://twitter.com/LFCTVInside Anfield
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Nb3CYKZF8a4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Nb3CYKZF8a4</a>
'Liverpool 2 v 2 Arsenal - All The Goals - (5Live) Radio Broadcast 09/04/2023
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BUgjBLSTSqQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BUgjBLSTSqQ</a>
Liverpool 2022/23 Fixtures & Results
information (from LFC.com)
: www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/men/2022
Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV
- www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html
Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc)
- www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool60+ Stream Sites
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769
(in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc
' thread)
Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV
- www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 academy, EFL Trophy, & LFC Women etc)
A 'mini-index
' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread
' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576