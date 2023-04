.

: Sunday 9th April, 2023 - a 4.30pm kick off.Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Jota.Kelleher, Gomez Matip, Tsimikas, Milner, Thiago, Elliott. Firmino, Núñez.Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.Trossard, Jorginho, Tierney, Matt Turner, Nelson, Rowe, Kiwior, Fábio Vieira, Reuell Walters.Referee: Paul Tierney. Asst Referees: Constantine Hatzidakis and Scott Ledger. 4th Official: Craig Pawson. VAR: Chris Kavanagh'Matchday Live: Liverpool vs Arsenal' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=KnNYkqesH58 LFC Live Blog / Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/roberto-firmino-header-secures-point-reds-fightback-against-arsenal LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5912 RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353984.0 RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353989.0 'Klopp in his programme notes on vile chanting: "This needs to stop. Not because I say so or the police say so or whoever - it needs to stop because the people who continue to suffer - including families of those who died and survivors - tell us how much these songs hurt them."' - https://twitter.com/jamespearcelfc/status/1645066925582565377 Pre-match YNWA: https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1645086963706339328 'A minute’s silence was observed before kick-off' (with video): www.liverpoolfc.com/news/anfield-pays-respects-ahead-34th-hillsborough-anniversary Matinelli goal on 8' - https://dubz.co/video/4132f3 Jesus falls over and gets freekick - https://twitter.com/Rob439/status/1645100492421210115 Robertson shot narrowly wide on 20' - https://twitter.com/247Score/status/1645093740581642240 Jesus goal on 28' - https://dubz.co/video/8fa930 Xhaka elbows Trent on 41', Trent retaliates, both yellow-carded; no VAR - https://v.redd.it/nvg1pxr4qwsa1 on 42' - https://dubz.co/video/72be51 Martinelli dives and then fakes a head injury on 44' - https://twitter.com/CF_Compss/status/1645151542402531328 (at 50 seconds)Henderson shoots over the bar at 45+3' - https://v.redd.it/y3d5x3oxexsa1 Assistant ref Constantine Hatzidakis elbows Andy Robertson at half-time - https://v.redd.it/vv41md3ghxsa1 ^ Paul Tierney, the referee, then books Andy Robertson - https://streamable.com/dy6hux Konate's tackle on Xhaka on 49' - https://v.redd.it/3iuipwgwvwsa1 Salah missed penalty on 54' - https://dubz.co/video/807d48 Nunez chance saved by Arsenal gk on 81' - https://v.redd.it/3v5b4gwipxsa1 on 88' - https://dubz.co/video/e98f3e Tierney pulling Salah as he is about to shoot in the area on 90+4' - https://v.redd.it/wo3oz71g2xsa1 Arsenal GK Ramsdale save from Salah on 90+5' - https://v.redd.it/bno6qi8orxsa1 Gabriel manhandles Salah at the end of the match inside the area (90+6) - https://v.redd.it/ws2dwxnwywsa1 Arsenal GK Ramsdale save from Konate on 90+6' - https://dubz.co/video/bd7f6c Credit and kudos to Caramac on TLW:-Trent post match interview : https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1645123322340950025 Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=SxZpf0PgH0E Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=n0p98njB4F4 ' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-' : 3 minute official highlights from Sky:-- BBC1 10.20pm on Sunday night :Sunday 9th April MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/12gxwjw/bbc_match_of_the_day_2_09apr2023 : TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv :-':-Liverpoolinformation (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/men/2022 Liverpool matches being shownLiverpool matches being shown(+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (in the '' thread)Liverpool matches being shown www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 academy, EFL Trophy, & LFC Women etc)A '' for the RAWK '' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576