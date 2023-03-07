« previous next »
Liverpool Audio/Video Thread

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
March 7, 2023, 11:15:58 pm

'ALL 72 Liverpool Goals 2022/23 So Far | THE REDS' - from All Goals:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/A_CKF1_iHPo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/A_CKF1_iHPo</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/watch?v=A_CKF1_iHPo
.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
March 8, 2023, 04:56:35 pm

'Darwin Nunez - King Of Chaos' - from 1947productions:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Io2Nmp3DZbw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Io2Nmp3DZbw</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/watch?v=Io2Nmp3DZbw
.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
March 9, 2023, 12:52:15 am

'We Are Liverpool - Podcast Episode 6 : Robbie Keane' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LZPJPg2iX_M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LZPJPg2iX_M</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/watch?v=LZPJPg2iX_M
.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
March 9, 2023, 01:02:43 am

'7-0 accurately animated!' - https://twitter.com/shams_beckham/status/1632783279517466626

^ superb animation - and always good to hear the Arabic comms ;D



'All Liverpool goals against Man Utd - Martin Tyler vs Peter Drury commentary...' - https://v.redd.it/ly9bqnxvjkma1
.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
March 9, 2023, 08:10:00 pm
Anyone got the When Stevie met Mo video on LFC Go please? The clip on Twitter looks great "Lio loves you more than me!" :D
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
March 9, 2023, 08:19:15 pm
Quote from: Shanklygates on March  9, 2023, 08:10:00 pm
Anyone got the When Stevie met Mo video on LFC Go please? The clip on Twitter looks great "Lio loves you more than me!" :D

Try here: https://www.mediafire.com/file/pzpelrlxa8cliti/When_Stevie_met_Salah.ts/file
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
March 10, 2023, 12:45:03 pm

'Jürgen Klopp's pre-match press conference | Bournemouth vs Liverpool' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PeDoa3AyTRY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PeDoa3AyTRY</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/watch?v=PeDoa3AyTRY


a 6 minute embargoed section video from Klopp's press conference - from This Is Anfield : www.youtube.com/watch?v=dOhUnG9oQp0

« Last Edit: March 11, 2023, 12:03:55 am by oojason »
.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
March 10, 2023, 05:28:39 pm

'Mohamed Salah names his ULTIMATE Premier League goal for Liverpool - Man Utd, Man City or Chelsea ❓' - an 8 minute video from the Premier League:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cT-rvN3kmJg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cT-rvN3kmJg</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/watch?v=cT-rvN3kmJg
.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
March 11, 2023, 11:33:49 am
.



Bournemouth 1 - 0 Liverpool : League Match 26 : Saturday 11th March, 2023 - a 12.30pm kick off.


Bournemouth XI: Neto, Smith, Kelly, Stephens, Senesi, Anthony, Outtara, Lerma, Billing, Rothwell, Solanke..
Subs: Fredericks, Moore, Travers, Mepham, Viña, Christie, Semenyo, Brooks, Cook.

LFC XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Bajcetic, Elliott, Salah, Nunez, Gakpo.
Subs: Adrian, Tsimikas, Matip, Milner, Henderson, Arthur, Carvalho, Jota, Firmino.


'Matchday Live: Bournemouth vs Liverpool' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=L1-CXSnnBE0
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-suffer-premier-league-defeat-bournemouth

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5909

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353858.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353873.0



Goals & Match Action...

Lerma goal-line clearance from van Dijk header on 6 mins - https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1634535594695991296

Billing goal on 28 mins - https://dubz.co/video/f1a221 & https://streamin.me/v/1130cdd0 & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1634540356321570817

Salah penalty miss on 69 mins - https://dubz.co/video/6ba696 & https://streamin.me/v/e3df9257 & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1634555082405474307



Klopp post match: www.youtube.com/watch?v=SmjmkWD2elQ & www.youtube.com/watch?v=8F18a8k9CE4 & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1634565163964588033

Klopp post match conference: www.youtube.com/watch?v=wVsolZp7qW8 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=dwfngSc9jk8 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=4JFqXNV8RSk



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/11oiuvm/afc_bournemouth_vs_liverpool_premier_league

& https://ourmatch.me/11-03-2023-afc-bournemouth-vs-liverpool & https://yoursoccerdose.com/matches/18535341/afc-bournemouth-vs-liverpool

& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18535341/afc-bournemouth-vs-liverpool#media & https://footyfull.com/premier-league/afc-bournemouth-vs-liverpool-11-03-2023



'Bournemouth vs Liverpool' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=60YKaexFWdg



'Bournemouth vs Liverpool' : 3 minute official highlights from BT Sport:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kiOJDL10QSo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kiOJDL10QSo</a>



Match Of The Day - BBC1 10.20pm on Saturday night : MOTD Twitter : MOTD Website : Download / Watch : RAWK's MOTD Thread.

^ This was the week BBC 'stepped back' Gary Linker - resulting in colleagues and players taking a stand with Lineker and withdrawing from MOTD, Footy Focus, Final Score, 5Live etc - and widespread criticism of the BBC & their Tory controllers from others in the media & human rights groups - the BBC actually acting like those did in 1930's Germany...

Saturday 11th March MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/11oxi9t/bbc_match_of_the_day_11mar2023

LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Bournemouth:-

tba (likely Monday... if Liverpool win. If Liverpool lose there usually isn't an 'Inside X' program. To me, that seems a little childish...)




Liverpool 2022/23 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/men/2022


Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)


Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 academy, EFL Trophy, & LFC Women etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

« Last Edit: March 11, 2023, 11:02:14 pm by oojason »
.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
March 14, 2023, 03:04:37 pm

'LIVE Champions League Training: Reds prepare for Real Madrid second leg' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/s2WRsirZlfk&amp;" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/s2WRsirZlfk&amp;</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/s2WRsirZlfk&
.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
March 14, 2023, 03:07:03 pm

'LIVE Champions League Press Conference: Real Madrid vs Liverpool' - from LFC (with Fabinho, and then Klopp):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4G4xGqSBRkY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4G4xGqSBRkY</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/watch?v=4G4xGqSBRkY

« Last Edit: March 14, 2023, 07:05:13 pm by oojason »
.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
March 14, 2023, 05:07:23 pm

'LIVERPOOL'S GOALS SCORED IN SPAIN | Bobby no-look, Benayoun in the Bernabeu, Keita's volley' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bNo3vm-IsDg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bNo3vm-IsDg</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/watch?v=bNo3vm-IsDg
.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
March 14, 2023, 05:11:19 pm

'Cody Gakpo - Flying Dutchman' - from 1947production:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bwyVu9Jrjbo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bwyVu9Jrjbo</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/bwyVu9Jrjbo
.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
March 14, 2023, 05:13:38 pm

'Roberto Firmino 25 CRAZY Goals & 25 GENIUS Assists' - from Anfield Legend:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6ngWNbf1Oyg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6ngWNbf1Oyg</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/6ngWNbf1Oyg
.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
March 15, 2023, 04:04:32 pm

'Real Madrid v Liverpool: Buildup | Talking Reds LIVE' - a 28 minute video from The Anfield Wrap:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Pl8E1e7mkG4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Pl8E1e7mkG4</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pl8E1e7mkG4
.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
March 15, 2023, 06:36:51 pm
.



Real Madrid 1 - 0 Liverpool : Champions League, Last 16 - 2nd leg : Wednesday 15th March, 2023 - 8pm kick off. Liverpool trail 5-2 from the 1st leg...






Madrid XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Rüdiger, Nacho, Kroos, Camavinga, Modric, Valverde, Vinicius, Benzema.
Subs: Lunin, Vallejo, Hazard, Asensio, Odriozola, Vázquez, Tchouameni, Ceballos, Rodrygo, Mendy, Díaz, Rodríguez.

LFC XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Fabinho, Milner, Jota, Gakpo, Salah, Nunez.
Subs: Kelleher, Adrian, Gomez, Matip, Williams, Tsimikas, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Carvalho, Firmino.


'Matchday Live: R. Madrid vs Liverpool' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=jgWFlQq01gg
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-exit-champions-league-after-real-madrid-defeat & www.flashscore.co.uk/team/liverpool/lId4TMwf

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5930
LFCInEurope.com Match Info Page: www.lfcineurope.com/2223-8.html

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353885.0
RAWK Half-Time thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353893.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353892.0



'Video: "Siempre Madridista, siempre Nazista" [Forever a Madrid fan, forever a Nazi] chant Nazi saluting Real Madrid fans outside the Santiago Bernabeu before the return match against Liverpool': https://v.redd.it/u3genai2uyna1 & https://old.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/11s8y0x/video_siempre_madridista_siempre_nazista_forever



Both Real Madrid & Liverpool fans boo the Champions League anthem pre-match. So much so they turned the volume up to it. "Fuck UEFA!" the fans then chant:
https://twitter.com/ptgorst/status/1636094798644887553 & https://twitter.com/neiljonesgoal/status/1636094490459906050



Goals & match action...

Alisson save from Vinicius Jr on 14' - https://streamin.me/v/63672ccb & https://twitter.com/101greatgoals/status/1636099392108126214

Jota from 12 yards slices chance wide on 18' - https://twitter.com/GoalsZack/status/1636100141080891394

Alisson save from Camavinga onto the bar on 20' - https://streamin.me/v/17ee61f1 & https://twitter.com/samirsynthesis/status/1636100754359349250

Nunez chance saved by Courtois on 33' - https://streamin.me/v/99be64cc & https://twitter.com/laaficion/status/1636104316602777604

Gakpo shot saved by Courtois on 35' - https://twitter.com/Underdog_Soccer/status/1636104513483337728

Nacho no contact delayed dive and then feigns injury vs Salah on 38' - https://twitter.com/tulni/status/1636105342751854593

0-0; half-time.

Alisson save from Valverde on 53' - https://streamin.me/v/fb424750 & https://twitter.com/TheEuropeanLad/status/1636113280933539842

Modric goes past Trent with ease on the sideline on 63' - https://streamin.me/v/998afcc5

Benzema goal on 78' - https://streamff.com/v/Z87hHH3XUu & https://streamin.me/v/675359b0 & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1636120529504542723

VAR and then the referee take 3 minutes to decide this isn't handball by Tsimikas (ball hits his thigh then deflects onto hand) - https://streamin.me/v/d3f715cc

YNWA being played in the Bernabeu post-match (as a thank you to Liverpool for the flowers after Amancio Amaro's passing): https://v.redd.it/be5ahty59zna1



Van Dijk post match interview: www.youtube.com/watch?v=4i-DdIMkDpc

Klopp post match interview: www.youtube.com/watch?v=aq4iQIPOYcg & www.youtube.com/watch?v=iDWUmBIZVJA & www.youtube.com/watch?v=K6k5eUa_s1Q

Klopp post match conference: www.youtube.com/watch?v=RyX_yrQVjRo & www.youtube.com/watch?v=-n1EW5jNi4c & www.youtube.com/watch?v=x0YTAv734Zw



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/11s76w7/real_madrid_vs_liverpool_champions_league

& https://ourmatch.me/15-03-2023-real-madrid-vs-liverpool & https://yoursoccerdose.com/matches/18723724/real-madrid-vs-liverpool

& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18723724/real-madrid-vs-liverpool#media & https://footyfull.com/uefa-champions-league/real-madrid-vs-liverpool-15-03-2023

7 minute highlights: www.dailymotion.com/video/x8j4zei & https://sbbrisk.com/a5pjlvkl971j.html



'R. Madrid vs Liverpool' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=bb25lIUkTgI



'R. Madrid vs Liverpool' : 4+ minute official highlights from BT Sport:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jsRlEpm35jU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jsRlEpm35jU</a>



LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Madrid:-

tba (likely Friday - though if Liverpool lose there is usually no 'Inside X' video released...)




Liverpool 2022/23 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/men/2022


Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)


Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 academy, EFL Trophy, & LFC Women etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

« Last Edit: March 17, 2023, 12:39:22 am by oojason »
.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
March 16, 2023, 04:28:08 pm
.
Some post match content from Real Madrid 1-0 Liverpool...



'YNWA in the Bernabeu' (post-match): https://twitter.com/TheAthleticFC/status/1636129373601366017 & https://v.redd.it/be5ahty59zna1



'MILNER, ALISSON AND GAKPO CAN BE PROUD | Real Madrid 1-0 Liverpool | Bernabeu Reaction Show' - RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1sjLAlXj-2o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1sjLAlXj-2o</a>



'Real Madrid 1-0 Liverpool | Fan Interactive Show' - RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SSCWOYIVDcM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SSCWOYIVDcM</a>



'Real Madrid 1 Liverpool 0 | Post-Match Pint First Five' - The Anfield Wrap:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/klZ2HTr8k8Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/klZ2HTr8k8Y</a>




Post-match analysis type videos:-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=-HVt6iJ_qf8
www.youtube.com/watch?v=_dRqPtWToCk
www.youtube.com/watch?v=X67ht4H1Az4
www.youtube.com/watch?v=FPEoImIDwwk
www.youtube.com/watch?v=aMiILncu1Dg
www.youtube.com/watch?v=WXUXysOnmmY
www.youtube.com/watch?v=NPs9Pnk4-XA
www.youtube.com/watch?v=BodWbi_Bl7M
www.youtube.com/watch?v=9cDZCu9zqh0
www.youtube.com/watch?v=PrL4U3X06H4
www.youtube.com/watch?v=dHdqTJDC6vY
www.youtube.com/watch?v=q7mtXIgYzs0 - CBS
www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zg4y2NxhPOg - CBS
https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1636133754254106625 (Jake Humphreys and his usual sly shit-stirring)
https://twitter.com/cbssportsgolazo/status/1636134296879763457 (Carragher and his usual brain-dead shit-stirring; this time on Trent at right-back)
https://twitter.com/dmlynch/status/1636272831490039808



Match Reports...

BBC live match blog: www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/64318874
Grauniad live match blog: www.theguardian.com/football/live/2023/mar/15/real-madrid-v-liverpool-champions-league-last-16-second-leg-live

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64959699
www.theguardian.com/football/2023/mar/15/real-madrid-liverpool-champions-league-last-16-second-leg-match-report
www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/real-madrid-liverpool-score-result-modric-salah-b2301784.html
www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/real-madrid-vs-liverpool-fc-champions-league-result-today-2023-b1067556.html
www.rte.ie/sport/soccer/2023/0315/1362292-madrid-ease-past-liverpool-to-cruise-into-quarters
www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/match-reports/champions-league-real-madrid-liverpool-29470488
www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/real-madrid-liverpool-problems-26481798
www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2023/03/15/real-madrid-vs-liverpool-champions-league-live-score-latest
www.skysports.com/football/real-madrid-vs-liverpool/report/478965
www.espn.co.uk/football/report/_/gameId/656864
www.101greatgoals.com/news/real-madrid-1-0-liverpool-match-report-player-ratings-expert-analysis-fan-reaction-and-more
https://lfcglobe.co.uk/match-report-reds-play-well-but-fall-to-real-madrid-1-0
www.thisisanfield.com/2023/03/real-madrid-1-0-liverpool-no-miracle-and-little-attempt

« Last Edit: March 16, 2023, 04:49:23 pm by oojason »
.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
March 17, 2023, 10:27:51 pm
YWNA at Bernabau.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_6llY9bPljE&amp;ab" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_6llY9bPljE&amp;ab</a>
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
March 18, 2023, 01:45:10 am

'Stefan Bajcetic 2022/2023 - Full Season Show' - from 1947productions:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zD4JsiAlWBg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zD4JsiAlWBg</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/zD4JsiAlWBg
.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
March 18, 2023, 11:52:35 pm

'Top 10 UNFORGETTABLE Liverpool Wins against Man City' - from Anfield Legend:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BIs8S4z6Gj8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BIs8S4z6Gj8</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/BIs8S4z6Gj8


www.lfchistory.net/Opposition/Team/Profile/36
.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
March 19, 2023, 07:07:08 pm

'Alisson Becker is literally too good this season...' - a 2+ minute video, from vorrmax:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bzOEPINnHno" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bzOEPINnHno</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/bzOEPINnHno
.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
March 19, 2023, 07:09:26 pm

'Alisson Becker CRAZY Moments' - a 13 minute video from Anfield Legend:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8qLQHEAzBSA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8qLQHEAzBSA</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/8qLQHEAzBSA

.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
March 19, 2023, 07:10:57 pm

'Impossible Saves of Alisson Becker 😮' - a 7 minute video from Liverpool Edits:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vBfVewPx8kg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vBfVewPx8kg</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/vBfVewPx8kg
.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
March 19, 2023, 07:12:36 pm

'Alisson Becker ● Hero of Liverpool ● Miraculous Saves 2021/22' - a 9 minute video from This Goalkeeper:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vNQDfGWV2Lk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vNQDfGWV2Lk</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/watch?v=vNQDfGWV2Lk
.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
March 19, 2023, 08:22:56 pm
Quote from: oojason on March 19, 2023, 07:07:08 pm
'Alisson Becker is literally too good this season...' - a 2+ minute video, from vorrmax:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bzOEPINnHno" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bzOEPINnHno</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/bzOEPINnHno


The absolute state of our defending in those clips. :-\
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
March 20, 2023, 01:15:32 pm
.
'Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - 03/06/1984' (post-season friendly game) - a 4 minute video from the superb Dave Waller youtube channel:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WXER_ziP_fc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WXER_ziP_fc</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/WXER_ziP_fc


a little more info on the 'The Royal Swazi Sun Soccer Challenge' match(es), in Swaziland, played on the 3rd and 9th June 1984:-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/FriendlyGame/8144 & www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/FriendlyGame/8145


18 minute footage: https://newsroom.ap.org/editorial-photos-videos/detail?itemid=ffc3d0b46eb00207e305e5350eeb778a&mediatype=video&source=youtube


« Last Edit: March 20, 2023, 01:31:55 pm by oojason »
.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
March 21, 2023, 11:03:16 pm

'Steven Gerrard's BEST GOALS at Anfield | Long-range rockets, solo runs, free-kicks' - an 8 minute video from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XaobZYorigo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XaobZYorigo</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/XaobZYorigo
.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Today at 12:57:33 am

'We Are Liverpool - Podcast Episode 7: Steve McManaman' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/l_w_dEh_9S4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/l_w_dEh_9S4</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/l_w_dEh_9S4

.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Today at 01:01:03 am

'Luis Garcia's BEST Anfield Goals | Boss headers, European classics' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wPVjJN7aSAI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wPVjJN7aSAI</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/wPVjJN7aSAI
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,196
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Today at 01:03:44 am
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:57:33 am
'We Are Liverpool - Podcast Episode 7: Steve McManaman' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/l_w_dEh_9S4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/l_w_dEh_9S4</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/l_w_dEh_9S4

Interesting video.

I'm not his biggest fan, but I certainly warmed to McManaman - learned some stuff I had no idea about.

Deal agreed with Barca in 1996!!  :o
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Today at 01:04:34 am

'How Liverpool FC almost went into administration - and 9 points deduction' - a 6 minute video from This Is Anfield:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JLdZaDtSPVo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JLdZaDtSPVo</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/JLdZaDtSPVo


'This Is Anfield sat down with the former Liverpool FC Chairman, Sir Martin Broughton, to discuss his time at the club and Fenway Sports Group's ownership of Liverpool.'
.
