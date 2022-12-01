« previous next »
Cheers oojason. Could have sworn that was at Everton.
LONG shot but does anyone have the full BBC MOTD show from April 6th(?) 2014? West Ham vs Liverpool and Everton vs Arsenal.

thx in advance
"What sounds great if you don't know what it actually means?

- Friendly Fire
- Athlete's Foot
- Outstanding Debt

Quote from: Barrow Shaun on December  1, 2022, 12:39:30 am
Cheers oojason. Could have sworn that was at Everton.

Probably my failing memory... but Bolton weren't too far off them at the time - in terms of shithousery, Rafa-hating bullshit, and upping their game & flying in like lunatics vs us... then rolling over like puppies having their tummies tickled for the likes of Utd, Chelsea or Arsenal etc. No surprise Allardyce ended up at Everton later on.
Quote from: Garnier on December  1, 2022, 01:18:27 am
LONG shot but does anyone have the full BBC MOTD show from April 6th(?) 2014? West Ham vs Liverpool and Everton vs Arsenal.

thx in advance

These only go back to 2017...
www.footballorgin.com/category/tv-show/bbc-match-of-the-day-motd/page/60/
- but it may be worth getting in touch with them to see if they have and can share it with you (or know another online place that is still storing it).

If you're willing to pay £4-5 for it (DVD disc and p&p) - these may be worth asking...
https://footballontap.webs.com/
(a massive list of footy matches, docs and specials etc - I think they do MOTDs too - if not, always worth asking them if they know of anyone likely to have it too).


You may get lucky here - https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/ - there is a search bar on the right side of the page; if there is a MOTD2 thread for that date... then some links could still be working (though many may not be).

« Reply #40524 on: December 3, 2022, 05:17:44 pm »
.
Happy Origi Day - just a day late, though there are many, many Origi days, but, y'know...







'Origi's dramatic Everton Goal RAW | Every angle and all the celebrations':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PnmRE0-M270" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PnmRE0-M270</a>



LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5669

RAWK's Origi thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=327073.0



'Jamie Webster - Merry Christmas Everton - Boss Night - Liverpool - 02.12.18':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/auEZ16xDu-U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/auEZ16xDu-U</a>
    • Flat Back Four
Quote from: oojason on December  3, 2022, 05:17:44 pm
Origi's dramatic Everton Goal RAW | Every angle and all the celebrations':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PnmRE0-M270" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PnmRE0-M270</a>


2:56... Bizzy is a Blue... ;D
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

« Reply #40526 on: December 6, 2022, 12:17:26 pm »

^ Definitely mate ;D



'The evolution of the Liverpool FC club badge - from 1892 to today' - a 2 minute video from the quality This Is Anfield:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Vb2WqsvwQB4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Vb2WqsvwQB4</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/Vb2WqsvwQB4
Quote from: oojason on December  1, 2022, 12:52:18 pm
If you're willing to pay £4-5 for it (DVD disc and p&p) - these may be worth asking...
Spoiler
https://footballontap.webs.com/
[close]
(a massive list of footy matches, docs and specials etc - I think they do MOTDs too - if not, always worth asking them if they know of anyone likely to have it too).
Have you (or anyone else) got anything off them? Lots of old matches I can't find anywhere else but just don't want to be sending off loads of cash if I'm not going to be getting anything back.
« Reply #40528 on: December 7, 2022, 05:18:05 pm »
Quote from: MaradonaPisstest on December  7, 2022, 10:44:30 am
Have you (or anyone else) got anything off them? Lots of old matches I can't find anywhere else but just don't want to be sending off loads of cash if I'm not going to be getting anything back.

Yeah, a few times for some rare matches and docs - always been happy with them.

It can take a 2/3 weeks to arrive (the discs even have disc-art on them - and are also well packaged and protected in post).
« Reply #40529 on: December 7, 2022, 05:19:41 pm »

'Fernando Torres vs Luis Suárez - Moments of Genius' - from the superb GeorgeFilms:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ku0yU876e_U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ku0yU876e_U</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/watch?v=ku0yU876e_U

« Reply #40530 on: December 7, 2022, 06:24:25 pm »
Quote from: oojason on December  7, 2022, 05:18:05 pm
Yeah, a few times for some rare matches and docs - always been happy with them.

It can take a 2/3 weeks to arrive (the discs even have disc-art on them - and are also well packaged and protected in post).
Ideal
Quote from: oojason on December  7, 2022, 05:19:41 pm
'Fernando Torres vs Luis Suárez - Moments of Genius' - from the superb GeorgeFilms:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ku0yU876e_U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ku0yU876e_U</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/watch?v=ku0yU876e_U

you forget how much of a beast Torres was and how varied his scoring was.

we've been so lucky to have those 2 on our team.  such a shame we never got to see them together in Red.  oppo defenders would have been pulling sickies every week.
« Reply #40532 on: December 9, 2022, 05:40:48 pm »

'Inside Training: Young vs old tournament & hilarious drill forfeits in Dubai':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/k1BNDvA5Rmw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/k1BNDvA5Rmw</a>
« Reply #40533 on: December 11, 2022, 07:42:51 pm »
.
Liverpool 1 - 3 Lyon : Dubai Super Cup (friendly mini-pre season during the World Cup) : Sunday 11th December, a 2pm kick off.






LFC Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/reds-suffer-defeat-dubai-olympique-lyonnais

TIA Match Info & Report: www.thisisanfield.com/2022/12/liverpool-1-3-lyon-reds-defeated-as-24-players-feature-in-friendly

LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/FriendlyGame/9447

RAWK 'LFC Squad - World Cup Break' / Dubai Super Cup match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353269.msg18625812#msg18625812

LFC TV pre-match build-up video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=i-buC5Rvubw



Goals...

Liverpool [1] - 0 Lyon; Carvalho 1' - https://streamin.me/v/c6c787b7 & https://streamag.com/?id=2z3A9Z

Liverpool 1 - [1] Lyon; Lacazette 41' - https://streamin.me/v/abd22d28 & https://streamag.com/?id=Yhsugv

Liverpool 1 - [2] Lyon; Barcola 65' - https://streamin.me/v/ffaa7a04 & https://streamag.com/?id=LcocKK

Liverpool 1 - [3] Lyon; Lacazette 83' - https://streamin.me/v/68b7019b & https://streamag.com/?id=d7aWAK



'Liverpool 1 - 3 Lyon | Dubai Super Cup | 3 minute highlights' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/C4wvd0G5pZ0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/C4wvd0G5pZ0</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/watch?v=C4wvd0G5pZ0


10 minute highlights: www.youtube.com/watch?v=cB6aKf3oWwI & www.youtube.com/watch?v=caAVgUlKRdQ 

Goals and post-match penalty shootout (3 minute video from LFC) : https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1602332454353833994



Full Match Replays...

https://footyfull.com/club-friendlies/liverpool-vs-lyon-11-12-2022
http://forum.rojadirecta.es/showthread.php?395660-FUTBOL-Friendly-%97-Dubai-Super-Cup-%97-Liverpool-FC-v-Lyon-%97-11-12-2022



Klopp post-match interview: www.youtube.com/watch?v=fBP6fHSvtJI & www.youtube.com/watch?v=K2Ufu17ShZw

Klopp post-match conference: www.youtube.com/watch?v=YCKbOXnM0DA & www.youtube.com/watch?v=JmzzKdRJZPY



'Inside Dubai: All access from Reds winter friendly | Liverpool 1-3 Lyon' - 10 minute video from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FwIXmMXo5ko" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FwIXmMXo5ko</a>



Next up for Liverpool: vs AC Milan in the Dubai Super Cup - on Friday 16th December, a 3.30pm kick off. www.dubaisupercup.ae

« Reply #40534 on: December 15, 2022, 02:31:54 pm »

'New LFC Podcast coming soon! WE ARE LIVERPOOL' - a 4 minute preview / intro video from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kekSfZj8q4w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kekSfZj8q4w</a>

^ or click here - www.youtube.com/watch?v=kekSfZj8q4w


'Take a sneak peak at the new official Liverpool FC podcast, coming soon, presented by Robbie Fowler and Peter McDowall, and bringing you closer than ever to Reds stars past and present, allowing you the chance to hear them like never before!'

« Reply #40535 on: December 16, 2022, 04:23:00 pm »
.
Liverpool 4 - 1 AC Milan : Dubai Super Cup (pre season friendly during the World Cup) : Friday 16th December, a 3.30pm kick off.




^ Sinia Mihajlović died earlier today. RIP. www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63999433


LFC XI: Kelleher, Milner, Matip, Robertson, Bajcetic, Thiago, Elliott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Firmino.
Subs: Adrián, Davies, Keïta, Tsimikas, Núñez, Carvalho, Clark, Phillips, Doak, Cain, Quansah, Corness, Chambers, Frauendorf.

Milan XI: Mirante; Thiaw, Kjaer, Gabbia, Kalulu; Tonali, Pobega; Saelemaekers, Adli, Rebic; Lazetic.
Subs: Bakayoko, Bakoune, Bennacer, Bozzolan, El Hilali, Jungdal, Kjaer, Simic, Tatarusanu, Vranckx. Origi isn't in the Milan squad (coming back after injury).



LFC TV pre-match build-up video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=kT8MJwInoE8

LFC Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/darwin-nunez-strikes-twice-reds-beat-ac-milan-dubai
This Is Anfield Match Report: www.thisisanfield.com/2022/12/liverpool-4-1-ac-milan-nunez-hits-brace-as-reds-end-dubai-trip-with-victory/
The Standard Live Report: www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-vs-ac-milan-live-stream-dubai-super-cup-friendly-2022-latest-score-result-watch-tv-team-news-b1047764.html

LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/FriendlyGame/9448

RAWK 'LFC Squad - World Cup Break' / Dubai Super Cup match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353269.msg18632847#msg18632847



Goals & Match Action...

Salah goal on 5' - https://v.redd.it/1n0btnbrnb6a1 & https://twitter.com/prateek2654/status/1603776746121199618 & https://twitter.com/goalsreplayg/status/1603777027513147393
Saelemaekers goal on 29' - https://streamff.com/v/duAzL8-65w & https://streamin.me/v/e6f6e809 & https://twitter.com/premierbigsix/status/1603784644176273408
Thiago keepie-uppie and volleyed pass - https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1604445119255453698
Thiago goal on 42' - https://streamff.com/v/dff5IOKSKl & https://streamin.me/v/96a39758 & https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1603828557016334352
Nunez goal on 82' - https://v.redd.it/7zycgp9c5c6a1 & https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1603819508690735104 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=3-_yjIFv3GA
Nunez goal on 89' - https://v.redd.it/7oyj4tk36c6a1 & https://twitter.com/premierbigsix/status/1603803763793346561 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=YaylEd73faY

Post-Match Penalty Shootout (Milan 4-3 Liverpool) - www.youtube.com/watch?v=M4O7vfb2fME (official AC Milan video) & www.youtube.com/watch?v=zDlVOyT1uB8



Highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZJ55k-Z675w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZJ55k-Z675w</a>

6 minute highlights (including penalties) - www.youtube.com/watch?v=oTgg_htG1JE

More highlights here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=EKee-PUCiY8 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=z6DzOeUEHBw & www.youtube.com/watch?v=2WS1RxwdcaM



Full Match Replay...

http://forum.rojadirecta.es/showthread.php?395865-F%DATBOL-Club-Friendly-Liverpool-FC-vs-AC-Milan-16-12-2022
https://footyfull.com/club-friendlies/liverpool-vs-ac-milan-16-12-2022



Klopp post match interview: www.youtube.com/watch?v=hVI9gvwZkZ4 & https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1603831211381620737



'Inside Dubai: Liverpool 4-1 Milan | Darwin nets a double & Divock drops in':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uRKvERDIY84" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uRKvERDIY84</a>



Next Liverpool match is... away vs Manchester City - on Thursday 21st December, 8pm kick off - in the 4th Round of the League Cup.

« Reply #40536 on: December 16, 2022, 06:10:06 pm »
.
'A Tactical History of Liverpool, Episode 13: Chelsea vs Liverpool - 1966, Football League 66/67' - an 8 minute video from Holding Midfield:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TBxGmDlxVVo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TBxGmDlxVVo</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/TBxGmDlxVVo.


More quality content at www.youtube.com/@HoldingMidfield & www.holdingmidfield.com & https://twitter.com/askewjt & www.facebook.com/HoldingMidfield
« Reply #40537 on: December 20, 2022, 12:46:56 am »

'Ben Foster Meets James Milner | Pro Debut, Derby Days & THAT Lionel Messi Tackle | Prime Video Sport':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0Y5BhXnpyD4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0Y5BhXnpyD4</a>

^ a good enjoyable watch ;D
« Reply #40538 on: December 20, 2022, 06:12:50 pm »

'Ibrahima Konate is Unreal ! Incredible Power & Strength !' - by Liverpool Edits:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/giTxmyF6ofA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/giTxmyF6ofA</a>
« Reply #40539 on: December 20, 2022, 06:14:48 pm »

'25 Crazy Counter Attack Goals by Liverpool that will make you say WOW!' - by Art Of Football:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XSm1W-cCGsg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XSm1W-cCGsg</a>
« Reply #40540 on: December 21, 2022, 04:26:21 pm »
^^^ That is a great compilation.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

« Reply #40541 on: December 21, 2022, 06:45:42 pm »
Quote from: Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater on December 21, 2022, 04:26:21 pm
^^^ That is a great compilation.

Yep. That one at West Ham - Trent, Shaq, Mo - bloody hell.
Although the one v United meant more.
officially accepted RAWK source of information

« Reply #40542 on: December 21, 2022, 09:14:16 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on December 21, 2022, 06:45:42 pm
Yep. That one at West Ham - Trent, Shaq, Mo - bloody hell.
Although the one v United meant more.

Yeah, one of my favourites, that control from Mo is something else. Such a shame it was during Covid, it was worthy of a crowd.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

« Reply #40543 on: December 22, 2022, 12:33:27 am »

'Liverpool return for annual Alder Hey Children's Hospital visit' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QV3qDonIYsw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QV3qDonIYsw</a>
« Reply #40544 on: December 22, 2022, 12:36:25 am »

'Liverpool's League Cup press conference | Manchester City' - with Pep Lijnders (the actual conference starts at 2m and 18s into the video):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fpLObeMPQl0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fpLObeMPQl0</a>
« Reply #40545 on: December 22, 2022, 06:59:34 pm »
.



Manchester City 3 - 2 Liverpool : League Cup - 4th Round : Thursday 22nd December, 2022 - an 8pm kick off.


MCFC XI: Ortega, Lewis, Akanji, Laporte, Ake, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Mahrez, Haaland, Palmer.
Subs: Carson, Walker, Stones, Cancelo, Grealish, Gomez, Bernardo, Foden, Robertson.

LFC XI: Kelleher; Milner, Matip, Gomez, Robertson; Bajcetic, Elliott, Thiago; Salah, Carvalho, Nunez.
Subs: Adrian, Ramsay, Phillips, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Henderson, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Doak.


Referee: David Coote. Assistant Referees: Nick Hopton and Timothy Wood. Fourth Official: Paul Tierney. There is no VAR for this match.

www.efl.com/carabao-cup : https://twitter.com/Carabao_Cup : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022%E2%80%9323_EFL_Cup : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/england/efl-cup


'Matchday Live: Manchester City vs Liverpool ' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=sDINQ1wqx4g
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-exit-carabao-cup-after-3-2-defeat-man-city

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: tba

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353436.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353444.0



Goals & Match Action...

Haaland chance on 1 min - https://dubz.co/v/dp777g & https://streamin.me/v/8b2f9064

Rodri fouled by Carvalho, Rodri then pushes him and kicks out at him across his shins. Freekick to City, no warning or card for Rodri. - tba

Haaland goal on 10 mins - https://dubz.co/v/33y09r & https://streamag.com/?id=bPvuNK & https://twitter.com/SkyFootball/status/1606020225043992585

Carvalho goal on 20 mins - https://dubz.co/v/0g8k6g & https://streamin.me/v/4756fd2f & https://twitter.com/SkyFootball/status/1606022659829121024

Kelleher save from Ake header on 37 mins - https://twitter.com/SkyFootball/status/1606026786676039682

Palmer is fouled, then tussles with Bajcetic and kicks him on the way down on 35 mins - no card. Yellow for Bajcetic. - tba

Nat Phillips tackle on Haaland on 44 mins - https://dubz.co/v/z48qxj

Mahrez goal on 47 mins - https://dubz.co/v/z1jr2f & https://streamin.me/v/35a21107 & https://twitter.com/SkyFootball/status/1606033885648789505

Salah goal on 48 mins - https://dubz.co/v/gsqb75 & https://streamag.com/?id=HHjHl3 & https://twitter.com/SkyFootball/status/1606034371563102232

Ake goal on 58 mins - https://dubz.co/v/0z9rd5 & https://streamin.me/v/870f4fe5 & https://twitter.com/SkyFootball/status/1606036875445149710

Ake fouls Ox in the penalty area on 60 mins; nothing given by referee Coote - tba

Nunez chance on 72 mins - https://dubz.co/v/4w9d63 & https://twitter.com/SkyFootball/status/1606040369216512000

Fabinho booked on 78 mins - Rodri kicks out at him and another pushes Fab to floor... ref gives Rodri only a yellow - https://twitter.com/SkyFootball/status/1606042526623866882



Liverpool's disabled fans at the game were racially abused by City fans - www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-man-city-breaking-25826578

'Feed The Scousers' chants by City fans around 55 minutes - Sky commenter talks on about the respectful nature of the two sides.

City fans chant 'Always the Victim' around 78 minutes. Nothing said on Sky at time, or in program after, BBC & Guardian live match blogs, or by media since, so far...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GhzERXilsvA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GhzERXilsvA</a>



Robertson post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=pk2S62ieysE & https://twitter.com/SkyFootball/status/1606051880005664769


Klopp interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=nODezyaT-K8 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=B2KXGwga-qc & https://twitter.com/SkyFootball/status/1606054671273152529

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=KOBYueMCzGM & www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mu5tFLdal-Y & www.youtube.com/watch?v=F6-KA0mYkPw



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/zsv90q/manchester_city_vs_liverpool_carabao_cup_22dec2022

& https://ourmatch.me/22-12-2022-manchester-city-vs-liverpool & www.yoursoccerdose.com/matches/18724599/manchester-city-vs-liverpool

& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18724599/manchester-city-vs-liverpool#media & https://footyfull.com/league-cup/manchester-city-vs-liverpool-22-12-2022



'Manchester City vs Liverpool' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=HjEj1vncI2k



'Manchester City vs Liverpool' : 3 minute official highlights from Sky:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/K6P8wymUryI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/K6P8wymUryI</a>



LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Etihad:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ngRMrQNK9Qc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ngRMrQNK9Qc</a>




Liverpool 2022/23 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/men/2022


Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)


Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 academy, EFL Trophy, & LFC Women etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

« Reply #40546 on: December 23, 2022, 03:19:11 pm »

'Jürgen Klopp's pre-Aston Villa press conference':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Fk_50_pIE0U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Fk_50_pIE0U</a>
« Reply #40547 on: December 25, 2022, 11:32:45 am »

'Jürgen Klopp's Christmas Message 2022':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/E_twkB5Kcos" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/E_twkB5Kcos</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/E_twkB5Kcos
« Reply #40548 on: December 26, 2022, 12:45:11 pm »

'Jurgen Klopp's Lonesome World Cup 👀 | Premier League Returns To Amazon on 26th December':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/O2aGk271Qqg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/O2aGk271Qqg</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/O2aGk271Qqg


« Reply #40549 on: December 26, 2022, 04:01:15 pm »
.



Aston Villa 1 - 3 Liverpool : League Match 15 : Monday 26th December, 2022 - a 5.30pm kick off.


AVFC XI: Olsen; Young, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Kamara, McGinn, Luiz; Bailey, Watkins, Buendia.
Subs: Chambers, Young, Archer, Dendoncker, Marschall, Coutinho Correia, Cash, Bednarek, Ings.

LFC XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Nunez.
Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Phillips, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Keita, Elliott, Carvalho, Doak..


Referee: Paul Tierney. Assistants: Constantine Hatzidakis, James Mainwaring. Fourth official: Thomas Bramall. VAR: Simon Hooper.


'Matchday Live: Aston Villa vs Liverpool' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=DfqG-GH73_o
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/reds-claim-villa-park-victory-boxing-day

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5899

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353451.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353457.0



Goals & Match Action...

Agent of Chaos dummies the ball... Mings then takes out his own goalkeeper, on 1 min? - https://v.redd.it/ulud8hmg5a8a1

Salah goal on 5 mins - https://dubz.co/v/ktt7g4 & https://streamin.me/v/e4418f3d & https://twitter.com/primevideosport/status/1607431769384443904

Matip disallowed headed goal from a freekick on 20 mins (offside) - https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Fk7AyZEWYAEsJA1?format=jpg&name=small

Nunez chance on 28 mins - https://dubz.co/v/pcjn6n & https://streamin.me/v/739e6e3c

Van Dijk goal on 37 mins - https://dubz.co/v/6dskf8 & https://streamin.me/v/1ea16e36 & https://twitter.com/primevideosport/status/1607439735248633858

Watkins goal on 59 mins - https://dubz.co/v/4h9yz9 & https://streamin.me/v/134c36ec & https://twitter.com/primevideosport/status/1607450018159493120

Bajcetic goal on 81 mins - https://dubz.co/v/1kdp6x & https://streamin.me/v/ace79b93 & https://twitter.com/primevideosport/status/1607455616317939712

Ben Doak vs Lucas Digne on 89 mins - https://twitter.com/LuisDiazzler/status/1607457622982283264 & https://v.redd.it/5v8scpcqsa8a1



Robertson post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=JV4OXllbUYc & www.youtube.com/watch?v=j4QFvBi3-yI

Van Dijk post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=S8KwXkjxiE0 - at 9 minutes and 15 seconds into the video

Fabinho post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=us39ykuK898 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=P26jsle6ctE


Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=4vQT7AzJmBc & www.youtube.com/watch?v=4kyKRgbMf7U & www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ixtUuikjzs

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=MowHnJkKyog & www.youtube.com/watch?v=B3a_-eLUjIE & www.youtube.com/watch?v=mDlkbQOjU0Y



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/zvrunp/aston_villa_vs_liverpool_premier_league_26dec2022

& https://highlightsfootball.net/video/aston-villa-vs-liverpool-highlights-5 & https://yoursoccerdose.com/matches/18535142/aston-villa-vs-liverpool

& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18535142/aston-villa-vs-liverpool#media & https://footyfull.com/premier-league/aston-villa-vs-liverpool-26-12-2022



'Villa vs Liverpool' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=8TUSAEbxiN8



'Villa vs Liverpool' : 3 minute official highlights from Sky:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JHeqy7KBpr8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JHeqy7KBpr8</a>



Match Of The Day - BBC1 10.50pm on Monday night : MOTD Twitter : MOTD Website : Download / Watch : RAWK's MOTD Thread.

Monday 26th December MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/zw1bk5/bbc_match_of_the_day_26dec2022

LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Villa Park:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gu0kc6jwzk0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gu0kc6jwzk0</a>




Liverpool 2022/23 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/men/2022


Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)


Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 academy, EFL Trophy, & LFC Women etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

« Reply #40550 on: Today at 03:35:20 am »

'WE ARE LIVERPOOL PODCAST: Ep1 James Milner | 'That season was a big problem'' - a 45 minute video from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NzbNZtxXP6g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NzbNZtxXP6g</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/watch?v=NzbNZtxXP6g
