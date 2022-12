.

Manchester City 3 - 2 Liverpool

Manchester City vs Liverpool

Manchester City vs Liverpool

: Thursday 22nd December, 2022 - an 8pm kick off.Ortega, Lewis, Akanji, Laporte, Ake, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Mahrez, Haaland, Palmer.Carson, Walker, Stones, Cancelo, Grealish, Gomez, Bernardo, Foden, Robertson.Kelleher; Milner, Matip, Gomez, Robertson; Bajcetic, Elliott, Thiago; Salah, Carvalho, Nunez.Adrian, Ramsay, Phillips, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Henderson, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Doak.Referee: David Coote. Assistant Referees: Nick Hopton and Timothy Wood. Fourth Official: Paul Tierney. There isfor this match.'Matchday Live: Manchester City vs Liverpool ' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=sDINQ1wqx4g LFC Live Blog / Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-exit-carabao-cup-after-3-2-defeat-man-city LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: tbaRAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353436.0 RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353444.0 Haaland chance on 1 min - https://dubz.co/v/dp777g Rodri fouled by Carvalho, Rodri then pushes him and kicks out at him across his shins. Freekick to City, no warning or card for Rodri. - tbaHaaland goal on 10 mins - https://dubz.co/v/33y09r on 20 mins - https://dubz.co/v/0g8k6g Kelleher save from Ake header on 37 mins - https://twitter.com/SkyFootball/status/1606026786676039682 Palmer is fouled, then tussles with Bajcetic and kicks him on the way down on 35 mins - no card. Yellow for Bajcetic. - tbaNat Phillips tackle on Haaland on 44 mins - https://dubz.co/v/z48qxj Mahrez goal on 47 mins - https://dubz.co/v/z1jr2f on 48 mins - https://dubz.co/v/gsqb75 Ake goal on 58 mins - https://dubz.co/v/0z9rd5 Ake fouls Ox in the penalty area on 60 mins; nothing given by referee Coote - tbaNunez chance on 72 mins - https://dubz.co/v/4w9d63 Fabinho booked on 78 mins - Rodri kicks out at him and another pushes Fab to floor... ref gives Rodri only a yellow - https://twitter.com/SkyFootball/status/1606042526623866882 Liverpool's disabled fans at the game were racially abused by City fans - www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-man-city-breaking-25826578 ' chants by City fans around 55 minutes - Sky commenter talks on about the respectful nature of the two sides.City fans chant '' around 78 minutes. Nothing said on Sky at time, or in program after, BBC & Guardian live match blogs, or by media since, so far...Robertson post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=pk2S62ieysE Klopp interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=nODezyaT-K8 Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=KOBYueMCzGM ' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-' : 3 minute official highlights from Sky:-: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv :-Liverpoolinformation (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/men/2022 Liverpool matches being shownLiverpool matches being shown(+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (in the '' thread)Liverpool matches being shown www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 academy, EFL Trophy, & LFC Women etc)A '' for the RAWK '' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576