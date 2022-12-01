.Manchester City 3 - 2 Liverpool
: League Cup - 4th Round
: Thursday 22nd December, 2022 - an 8pm kick off
. MCFC XI:
Ortega, Lewis, Akanji, Laporte, Ake, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Mahrez, Haaland, Palmer.Subs: Carson, Walker, Stones, Cancelo, Grealish, Gomez, Bernardo, Foden, Robertson
.LFC XI:
Kelleher; Milner, Matip, Gomez, Robertson; Bajcetic, Elliott, Thiago; Salah, Carvalho, Nunez.Subs: Adrian, Ramsay, Phillips, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Henderson, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Doak
.Referee: David Coote. Assistant Referees: Nick Hopton and Timothy Wood. Fourth Official: Paul Tierney. There is no VAR for this match.www.efl.com/carabao-cup
: https://twitter.com/Carabao_Cup
: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022%E2%80%9323_EFL_Cup
: www.flashscore.co.uk/football/england/efl-cup'Matchday Live: Manchester City vs Liverpool '
- free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=sDINQ1wqx4g
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-exit-carabao-cup-after-3-2-defeat-man-city
LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: tba
RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353436.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353444.0Goals & Match Action...
Haaland chance on 1 min - https://dubz.co/v/dp777g
& https://streamin.me/v/8b2f9064
Rodri fouled by Carvalho, Rodri then pushes him and kicks out at him across his shins. Freekick to City, no warning or card for Rodri. - tba
Haaland goal on 10 mins - https://dubz.co/v/33y09r
& https://streamag.com/?id=bPvuNK
Carvalho goal on 20 mins - https://dubz.co/v/0g8k6g
on 20 mins - https://dubz.co/v/0g8k6g
& https://streamin.me/v/4756fd2f
& https://twitter.com/SkyFootball/status/1606022659829121024
Kelleher save from Ake header on 37 mins - https://twitter.com/SkyFootball/status/1606026786676039682
Palmer is fouled, then tussles with Bajcetic and kicks him on the way down on 35 mins - no card. Yellow for Bajcetic. - tba
Nat Phillips tackle on Haaland on 44 mins - https://dubz.co/v/z48qxj
Mahrez goal on 47 mins - https://dubz.co/v/z1jr2f
& https://streamin.me/v/35a21107
Salah goal on 48 mins - https://dubz.co/v/gsqb75
on 48 mins - https://dubz.co/v/gsqb75
& https://streamag.com/?id=HHjHl3
& https://twitter.com/SkyFootball/status/1606034371563102232
Ake goal on 58 mins - https://dubz.co/v/0z9rd5
& https://streamin.me/v/870f4fe5
& https://twitter.com/SkyFootball/status/1606036875445149710
Ake fouls Ox in the penalty area on 60 mins; nothing given by referee Coote - tba
Nunez chance on 72 mins - https://dubz.co/v/4w9d63
& https://twitter.com/SkyFootball/status/1606040369216512000
Fabinho booked on 78 mins - Rodri kicks out at him and another pushes Fab to floor... ref gives Rodri only a yellow - https://twitter.com/SkyFootball/status/1606042526623866882
Liverpool's disabled fans at the game were racially abused by City fans - www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-man-city-breaking-25826578
'Feed The Scousers
' chants by City fans around 55 minutes - Sky commenter talks on about the respectful nature of the two sides.
City fans chant 'Always the Victim
' around 78 minutes. Nothing said on Sky at time, or in program after, BBC & Guardian live match blogs, or by media since, so far...<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GhzERXilsvA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GhzERXilsvA</a>
Robertson post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=pk2S62ieysE
& https://twitter.com/SkyFootball/status/1606051880005664769
Klopp interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=nODezyaT-K8
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=B2KXGwga-qc
& https://twitter.com/SkyFootball/status/1606054671273152529
Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=KOBYueMCzGM
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mu5tFLdal-Y
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=F6-KA0mYkPwMatch Highlights
& Full Match Replays
'Match Highlights & Full Match Replays: https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/zsv90q/manchester_city_vs_liverpool_carabao_cup_22dec2022
& https://ourmatch.me/22-12-2022-manchester-city-vs-liverpool
& www.yoursoccerdose.com/matches/18724599/manchester-city-vs-liverpool
& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18724599/manchester-city-vs-liverpool#media
& https://footyfull.com/league-cup/manchester-city-vs-liverpool-22-12-2022
'Manchester City vs Liverpool
'Manchester City vs Liverpool' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-www.youtube.com/watch?v=HjEj1vncI2k
'Manchester City vs Liverpool
' : 3 minute official highlights from Sky:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/K6P8wymUryI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/K6P8wymUryI</a>LFC TV Channel
: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc)
- www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv
& https://twitter.com/LFCTVInside Etihad
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ngRMrQNK9Qc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ngRMrQNK9Qc</a>
