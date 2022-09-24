.Liverpool 2 - 2 Ajax
: European Cup 2nd Round - 2nd Leg
: Wednesday 14th December, 1966 - a 7.30pm kick off : Liverpool had lost the 1st leg 5-1 in the fog in Holland...1st leg...Ajax XI:
Bals, Suurbier, Pronk, Soetekouw, van Duivenbode, Groot, Muller, Swart, Cruyff, Nuninga, de Wolf.Liverpool XI:
Lawrence, Lawler, Graham, Smith, Yeats, Stevenson, Callaghan, Strong, Thompson, St. John, Hunt.
'Bill Shankly in his autobiography: "Ajax had the makings of a team then, but they were not yet the great team that they later became. We played them first in Amsterdam, but the match should never have started. The fog was terrible. We were due to play Manchester United at Old Trafford the following Saturday, and that was a vital game for us. We didnt want to be delayed in Amsterdam, playing on Thursday and not returning home until the Friday. But it was not our decision to go ahead with the match. Leo Horne, the observer for UEFA, European football headquarters, was responsible for that. The referee, an Italian, said, If we can see from goal to goal, OK. If not, no game. Leo Horne said, No. In Holland, if we can see from half-way line to goal, we play.
We were 2-0 down and Willie Stevenson and Geoff Strong started raiding. They were stung and went mad and tried to retrieve the game. So I went onto the pitch while the game was in progress and was walking about in the fog, and I said to Willie and Geoff, Christ, this is only the first game. Theres another bloody game at Liverpool, so we dont go and give away any more goals. Lets get beat 2-0. We are not going too bad. Take it easy. I walked on to the pitch, talked to the players, and walked off again and the referee never saw me!"'
^ Liverpool playing in unfamiliar yellow shirts (Ajax have red in their kit so Liverpool had to change kits; in the 1st leg Liverpool wore red and Ajax an all-white kit)Liverpool XI:
Lawrence, Yeats, Smith, Lawler, Milne, Stevenson, Callaghan, Thompson, Strong, Hunt, St. John.Ajax XI:
Bals, Soetekouw, Hulshoff, Pronk, van Duivenbode, Muller, Cruyff, Keizer, Swart, Groot, Nuninga.
Johann Cruyff on playing at Anfield...I stood on the pitch at Anfield with goosebumps, because of the atmosphere,
Cruyff remembered. My happiness at our progress was matched only be the impression Anfield had left on me; from that evening English football had captured my heart. I had never seen anything like this the passion for the game, and how much the fans wanted their team to win, and it made me think that one day I would like to play in England."
^ from www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/european/johan-cruyff-ajax-liverpool-anfield-english-football-a7404226.html
