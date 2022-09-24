.Liverpool 2 - 2 Cologne
: 1965 European Cup Quarter-Final - Replay
: the 1st leg ended 0-0, the 2nd leg ended 0-0, and in those days there was no penalties shootouts...
So there was a 3rd match, played at the neutral Stadion Feyenoord
- on Wednesday 24th March
. After 120 minutes it was 2-2 - so a coin toss was used to decide the match
...Liverpool XI:
Lawrence, Lawler, Yeats, Stevenson, Byrne, Milne, Smith, Callaghan, Thompson, Hunt, St. John.Cologne XI:
Schumacher, Pott, Hemmersbach, Weber, Regh, Sturm, Overath, Thielen, Lohr, Muller, Hornig.
LFCHistory.net Match Info
Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/280
LFCInEurope.com Match Info
Page: www.lfcineurope.com/6465-3.html3 minute highlights...<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PsUlTd0rJQY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PsUlTd0rJQY</a>4 minute highlights...<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2C6nteq4T8I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2C6nteq4T8I</a>4 minute highlights...<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/N3txUQ4It9A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/N3txUQ4It9A</a>full match replay...<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/u1-SnSG-hB0&amp;" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/u1-SnSG-hB0&amp;</a>
'The home and away games were both goalless and after a third draw, a coin-toss was to decide Reds' fate.
The chip was red on one side and white on the other but Ron Yeats tells the story by referring to a coin with heads or tails and if that's the way he tells it, then we won't mind: "I got in first to the referee and said: ´I'll have tails.´ Lucky for me the referee said ok. Liverpool tails, Cologne heads.
Up it went and christ didn't it stick in a divot. I said to the referee: ´Ref, you're going to have to retoss the coin.´ And he went: ´You're right, Mr. Yeats.´ I thought the German captain was going to hit him. He was going berserk because it was falling over on the heads. He picked it up, up it went again, came down tails.
We were coming off and who is standing there but Bill Shankly. I was first off the pitch and he went: ´Well done, big man. I am proud of you. What did you pick?´ I said: ´I picked tails, boss´. I was waiting for the adulation but he just went: ´I would have picked tails myself and just walked away.´'
'The agony and the bliss of the 1964-65 Liverpool season' (a 4-page article covers the 3-match series of games vs Cologne in detail)
- www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/1309/3
'A Tactical History of Liverpool, Episode 2: Liverpool Köln 1965, European Cup 64/65
' - a 16 minute video from the superb Holding Midfield youtube channel:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8MxZlcd2z8U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8MxZlcd2z8U</a>