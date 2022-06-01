Please
Author
Topic: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
'
Inside Training
: Legends special as former Reds prepare for Anfield return
' - from LFC:-
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/N-_KiU-qJgo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/N-_KiU-qJgo</a>
'Watch Liverpool FC Legends v Man Utd Legends live' info
(Saturday 24th September - a 3pm kick off)
:
www.liverpoolfc.com/news/watch-liverpool-fc-legends-v-man-utd-legends-live
'27 photos as LFC Legends squad train for clash with Man Utd' :
www.liverpoolfc.com/news/27-photos-lfc-legends-squad-train-clash-man-utd
The
1st leg
of this two-legged #LegendsOfTheNorth tie was on
Saturday 21st May
at Old Trafford.
Liverpool won the match 3-1
...
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EnVJYbSI4Ck" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EnVJYbSI4Ck</a>
^
or 11 minute highlights here -
www.youtube.com/watch?v=EVTz9Eee05k
: The full game here -
www.youtube.com/watch?v=8mB5y9xS6tg
.
Some '
Useful Info
' for following the football +
TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays
etc -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769
A mini-index of RAWK's '
Liverpool Audio / Video thread
' content over the years; & more -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
