« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1006 1007 1008 1009 1010 [1011]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread  (Read 9727036 times)

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,368
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40400 on: Today at 01:42:34 am »





'Inside Training: Legends special as former Reds prepare for Anfield return' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/N-_KiU-qJgo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/N-_KiU-qJgo</a>


'Watch Liverpool FC Legends v Man Utd Legends live' info (Saturday 24th September - a 3pm kick off) : www.liverpoolfc.com/news/watch-liverpool-fc-legends-v-man-utd-legends-live


'27 photos as LFC Legends squad train for clash with Man Utd' : www.liverpoolfc.com/news/27-photos-lfc-legends-squad-train-clash-man-utd




The 1st leg of this two-legged #LegendsOfTheNorth tie was on Saturday 21st May at Old Trafford. Liverpool won the match 3-1...


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EnVJYbSI4Ck" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EnVJYbSI4Ck</a>


^ or 11 minute highlights here - www.youtube.com/watch?v=EVTz9Eee05k : The full game here - www.youtube.com/watch?v=8mB5y9xS6tg

« Last Edit: Today at 02:02:47 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
Pages: 1 ... 1006 1007 1008 1009 1010 [1011]   Go Up
« previous next »
 