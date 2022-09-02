.
A bit of an old one - all the way back to 1980 for a 'Battle Of Britain' - but still very much worth a watch...Aberdeen 0 - 1 Liverpool
: European Cup - 2nd Round, 1st leg
: Wednesday 22nd October, 1980... Aberdeen XI:
Leighton, S Kennedy, Rougvie, Watson, McLeish, Miller, Strachan, McMaster, McGhee, Jarvie, Scanlon. Managed by Alex Ferguson
.Sub: Bell, Hewitt, ? x 3LFC XI:
Clemence, Neal, Thompson, Hansen, A Kennedy, Lee, Souness, McDermott, R Kennedy, Dalglish, Johnson.Sub: Ogrizovic, Irwin, Money, Case, Gayle.
LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1174
LFCInEurope.com Match Info page: www.lfcineurope.com/8081-2B.htmlA 30 second video of the quality goal...<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/z1W9a9tIg1g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/z1W9a9tIg1g</a>
^ or click here - www.youtube.com/watch?v=ep-mkRafi7IA few articles on the match (from the superb www.LFCInEurope.com - as is most of the information from in this post - all credit & kudos to them)
Golden goal: Terry McDermott for Liverpool v Aberdeen (1980) - www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2014/nov/28/golden-goal-terry-mcdermott-liverpool-aberdeen
Match Of The Season - 1980/81 (from an Aberdeen fan site)
- www.aberdeen-mad.co.uk/feat/edz7/match_of_the_season__198081_358328/index.shtml
Aberdeen v Liverpool 22 October 1980 - https://thegroundhopper.co.uk/2015/07/08/aberdeen-v-liverpool-22-october-1980
My six of the best - watch out for the World Cup Scots - www.lfcineurope.com/8081-2BRPM.html
UEFA info page: www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/match/63715--aberdeen-vs-liverpoolLiverpool 4 - 0 Aberdeen
: European Cup - 2nd Round, 2nd leg
: Wednesday 5th November, 1980... LFC XI:
Clemence, Neal, Thompson, Hansen, A Kennedy, Lee, Souness, McDermott, R Kennedy, Dalglish, Johnson.Subs: Ogrizovic, Irwin, Cohen, Case, Rush.Aberdeen XI:
Leighton, Dornan, Rougvie, Watson, McCleish, Miller, Strachan, Bell, McGhee, Jarvie, Scanlon. Managed by Alex Ferguson
.Subs: Hewitt, Cooper, De Clerk, Considine, Cowan.
LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1178
LFCInEurope.com Match Info page: www.lfcineurope.com/8081-2.html10 minute match highlights:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/O3cSliGfLWo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/O3cSliGfLWo</a>
^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Rg7n0-SEXo13 minute match highlights
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/E__KEMbaTYM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/E__KEMbaTYM</a>full match replay
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/h8BvOoPKXNo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/h8BvOoPKXNo</a>
^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/watch?v=NzdRfYr57kMJust the goals from the match (90 second video)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/idb3stkWvY4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/idb3stkWvY4</a>A few articles on the match
When Liverpool thumped Alex Fergusons Aberdeen in the European Cup - www.thisisanfield.com/2021/07/when-liverpool-thumped-alex-fergusons-aberdeen-in-the-european-cup
Liverpool 4-0 Aberdeen - The Scotsman - www.scotsman.com/sport/football/liverpool/archive-liverpool-4-0-aberdeen-agg-5-0-scotsman-6-november-1980-1612480
Kop Scotch (match report) - www.lfcineurope.com/8081-2RPM.html
An Aberdeen fan's recollection - https://football.sportingmemories.net/memory/33-dan-stewart-1980-liverpool-v-aberdeen-european-cup/
UEFA match info page: www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/match/63716--liverpool-vs-aberdeen
Thrashed by Paisley's legendary Liverpool side, the Dons manager banned laughter on the coach - www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/european/the-tie-that-turned-fergie-into-anfield-s-worst-enemy-2233544.html
