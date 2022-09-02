« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread  (Read 9698244 times)

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40360 on: September 2, 2022, 10:26:54 pm »

'Jürgen Klopp's pre-match press conference | Everton':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oQFVOm-DOdA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oQFVOm-DOdA</a>
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40361 on: September 3, 2022, 12:25:35 pm »
Everton 0 - 0 Liverpool : League Game 6 : Saturday 3rd September, 2022 - a 12.30pm kick off.


Everton XI: Pickford, Patterson, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Davies, Onana, Iwobi, Gray, Gordon, Maupay.
Subs: Begovic, Keane, Allan, McNeil, Coleman, Gueye, Vinagre, Rondon, Mills..

LFC XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Tsimikas, Elliott, Fabinho, Carvalho, Salah, Nunez, Diaz.
Subs: Adrian, Robertson, Phillips, Matip, Milner, Bajcetic, Arthur, Firmino, Jota.


Referee: Anthony Taylor. Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn. Fourth official: Craig Pawson. VAR: Darren England.


'Matchday Live: Everton vs Liverpool' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=70G7xV5k4n0
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: https://matchcentre.liverpoolfc.com & www.liverpoolfc.com/news/reds-held-merseyside-derby-draw-goodison-stalemate

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5888

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352989.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352997.0



Goals & match action...

Davies hits the post for Everton on 33' - https://twitter.com/uSTADIUMSoccer/status/1566034759956004866

Nunez hits bar, then Diaz hits post on 43' - https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1566037396390641666 & https://twitter.com/JoelWekesa19/status/1566037413495033857

Pickford saves from Firmino & Fabinho on 63' & 64' - ?

Everton counter attack and Maupay shot/Alisson save on 65' - https://streamja.com/gwbqy & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1566047447419428865

Coady disallowed goal on 69' (offside) - https://clip.dubz.co/v/fzmn2s & https://streamin.me/v/7d7dab76 & https://juststream.live/ProfferBusyAcidly

Alisson save on 85' - https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1566052263407353862 & https://twitter.com/ZAJD01/status/1566054105591812104

Salah hits the post on 90+5' - https://clip.dubz.co/v/y1c4jx & https://goalrush.xyz/EVUO80pn & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1566055013331476480

'Alissons saves vs Everton' - https://v.redd.it/pspl8ib8fnl91



Coady disallowed goal - VAR; offside:-






Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=HRK-OCmFOXU & www.youtube.com/watch?v=YE7faotTEd0

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=7BvlNIOstTQ & www.youtube.com/watch?v=uXUjBhba1Ws



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/x4s1hn/everton_vs_liverpool_premier_league_03sep2022

& https://ourmatch.me/03-09-2022-everton-vs-liverpool & www.yoursoccerdose.com/matches/18535075/everton-vs-liverpool

& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18535075/everton-vs-liverpool#media & www.soccerhighlights.net/2022/09/everton-vs-liverpool-premier-league-highlights-2.html



'Everton vs Liverpool' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

www.youtube.com/v/y9wH5sOC33w



'Everton vs Liverpool' : 3 minute official highlights from BT Sport:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qCjOv2M32R0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qCjOv2M32R0</a>



Match Of The Day - BBC1 10.25pm on Saturday night : MOTD Twitter : MOTD Website : Download / Watch : RAWK's MOTD Thread.

Saturday 3rd September MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/x579un/bbc_match_of_the_day_03sep2022

LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Anfield:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OkszoIsQN5w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OkszoIsQN5w</a>




Liverpool 2022/23 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/men/2022


Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)


Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 academy, EFL Trophy, & LFC Women etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40362 on: September 3, 2022, 04:19:59 pm »

'Imagine defacing a mural commissioned to celebrate and promote @SFoodbanks , a vital initiative that supports local families and is ran and supported by fans of both clubs?':-

https://twitter.com/Andrew_Heaton/status/1565991964134326272 (with 20 second videoclip)



'Everton and Liverpool to support police investigation after murals defaced':-

www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/everton-liverpool-murals-police-breaking-24922964



'Klopp reacts to bottle thrown at him during Merseyside derby':-

https://onefootball.com/en/video/klopp-reacts-to-bottle-thrown-at-him-during-merseyside-derby-35770358 (20 second video clip)

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40363 on: Yesterday at 01:32:21 pm »

'FIRST LOOK! Liverpool FC 2022-23 Third Kit' - a 1 minute video from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tk1qgOJjYVc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tk1qgOJjYVc</a>


^ probably the best kit video they've done in a long time.



An alternative to spending £75-115 on a shirt - the 'Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=279241.680

Plus the 'LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=264852.0

and the 'Liverpool New Kit Thread' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=305526.0

with the 'Favourite LFC Kits Over The Years' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=319047.0

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40364 on: Today at 01:42:28 am »

'Liverpool - Most Crazy Last Minute Goals!' - by Liverpool Edits:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/unbPogzqVDM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/unbPogzqVDM</a>
