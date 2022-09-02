.Everton 0 - 0 Liverpool
: League Game 6
: Saturday 3rd September, 2022 - a 12.30pm kick off
. Everton XI:
Pickford, Patterson, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Davies, Onana, Iwobi, Gray, Gordon, Maupay.Subs: Begovic, Keane, Allan, McNeil, Coleman, Gueye, Vinagre, Rondon, Mills.
.LFC XI:
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Tsimikas, Elliott, Fabinho, Carvalho, Salah, Nunez, Diaz.Subs: Adrian, Robertson, Phillips, Matip, Milner, Bajcetic, Arthur, Firmino, Jota
.Referee: Anthony Taylor. Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn. Fourth official: Craig Pawson. VAR: Darren England.'Matchday Live: Everton vs Liverpool vs'
Davies hits the post for Everton on 33' - https://twitter.com/uSTADIUMSoccer/status/1566034759956004866
Nunez hits bar, then Diaz hits post on 43' - https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1566037396390641666
& https://twitter.com/JoelWekesa19/status/1566037413495033857
Pickford saves from Firmino & Fabinho on 63' & 64' - ?
Everton counter attack and Maupay shot/Alisson save on 65' - https://streamja.com/gwbqy
& https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1566047447419428865
Coady disallowed goal on 69' (offside)
- https://clip.dubz.co/v/fzmn2s
& https://streamin.me/v/7d7dab76
& https://juststream.live/ProfferBusyAcidly
Alisson save on 85' - https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1566052263407353862
& https://twitter.com/ZAJD01/status/1566054105591812104
Salah hits the post on 90+5' - https://clip.dubz.co/v/y1c4jx
& https://goalrush.xyz/EVUO80pn
& https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1566055013331476480
'Alissons saves vs Everton' - https://v.redd.it/pspl8ib8fnl91
Coady disallowed goal - VAR; offside:-
'Everton vs Liverpool
' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-www.youtube.com/v/y9wH5sOC33w
'Everton vs Liverpool
& https://twitter.com/LFCTVInside Anfield
:-
tba (likely Sunday / Monday - though if we lose there is usually no 'Inside X' video released...)
