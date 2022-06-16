'Jordan Henderson is Never Done. | The story of Liverpool's captain, presented by Nike Football' - a 39 minute video from LFC (though also from Nike Football):-



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_9xqztjpBCM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_9xqztjpBCM</a>



Thanks for posting Jason. I was looking forward to watching this but the whole thing is unfortunately pathetically produced. The director needs shooting. The edit is ridiculous. Cut to within an inch of its life, with absolutely no pauses in the sync sound. The director shows absolutely no feel for the way people speak in real life - no appreciation of the importance (and beauty) of the pause. I was exhausted from listening after 3 minutes. Pitiful.