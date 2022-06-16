« previous next »
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40240 on: June 16, 2022, 08:09:56 pm »
Suprised this hasn't been posted yet ;D

https://twitter.com/lfc/status/1537385614261518336

edit: Just seen it's been posted in Jurgen's thread, but I guess it belongs here, too. ;)
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40241 on: June 17, 2022, 05:26:29 pm »

'Sadio Mané - All 120 Goals for Liverpool 2016-2022' - a 16 minute video from Anfield Legend:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/d24A34mQDo8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/d24A34mQDo8</a>
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40242 on: June 17, 2022, 05:27:14 pm »

'Sadio Máne - All 120 Goals For Liverpool' - a 9 minute video from Liverpool Goals:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pChQQgxiox0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pChQQgxiox0</a>
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40243 on: June 17, 2022, 05:28:33 pm »

'Sadio Mane All 120 Goals For Liverpool' - a 9 minute video from AHshow HD:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/A8uFdJoC3iY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/A8uFdJoC3iY</a>
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40244 on: June 17, 2022, 05:29:59 pm »

'Sadio Mane Moments Liverpool Will never Forget' - a 9 minute video from 7X Football:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TL6akmm9AGk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TL6akmm9AGk</a>
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40245 on: June 17, 2022, 06:20:31 pm »
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40246 on: June 18, 2022, 06:33:26 pm »
.
The official Liverpool 2021/22 Season Review - on dvd or blu ray - will be available from Friday 24th June:-




https://store.liverpoolfc.com/lfc-season-review-bluray-21-22 (from the 24th June)
https://store.hmv.com/store/film-tv/blu-ray/liverpool-fc-end-of-season-review-2021-22 (from the 4th July)
www.whsmith.co.uk/products/liverpool-fc-end-of-season-review-202122/5035593202277.html (from the 4th July)
www.base.com/buy/product/liverpool-football-club-season-review-2021-22/dgc-lfcdvd2022.htm (from the 4th July)
www.amazon.co.uk/Liverpool-Football-Season-Review-Blu-ray/dp/B09ZHW4GJ2 (from the 4th July)


From the blurb on the official club store link:-

RT: 132 minutes
Region: 0 (for DVD) and ABC (for Blu-ray). Both region free.
PAL, Stereo
Extra: Homecoming  Inside the Trophy Parade
Ori-vederci  Farewell to Divock Origi

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40247 on: June 19, 2022, 11:44:52 am »
.
'Calvin Ramsay: The First Interview' - 9 minute video, from LFC:-

https://streamable.com/0xz83p



'All of Calvin Ramsay's goals and assists in his career so far' - a 4 minute video:-

https://v.redd.it/8rwqqoielk691

^ from https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/vfu5yj/all_of_calvin_ramsays_goals_and_assists_in_his



'Calvin Ramsay ● Welcome to Liverpool 🔴 Best Skills, Tackles & Passes' - an 8 minute video from SVMM:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uAguwpT6CX4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uAguwpT6CX4</a>
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40248 on: June 19, 2022, 11:47:17 am »

'Calvin Ramsay ● Welcome to Liverpool - Amazing Skills, Passes, Tackles & Assists - 2022' - an 11 minute video from Scout Nation:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xlxJvPQLSs4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xlxJvPQLSs4</a>
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40249 on: June 19, 2022, 11:49:29 am »

'What Fabio Carvalho Can Bring to Liverpool! 2022' - a 10 minute video from Scout Nation:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3zcIbhWTMjg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3zcIbhWTMjg</a>
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40250 on: June 19, 2022, 11:51:26 am »

'Fábio Carvalho 2022 ► Amazing Skills, Assists & Goals - Fulham' - a 7 minute video from JM Productions:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VTGAk0LmPVU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VTGAk0LmPVU</a>
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40251 on: June 19, 2022, 11:53:24 am »

'Fábio Carvalho - Technical Elegance' - a 6 minute video by ASComps - Match Compilations:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/w-DaQeUKayQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/w-DaQeUKayQ</a>
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40252 on: June 21, 2022, 11:59:34 am »
11 Times Sadio Mané CARRIED & SAVED Liverpool

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/K-Wy2j_QRko" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/K-Wy2j_QRko</a>
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40253 on: June 21, 2022, 10:17:53 pm »

'Best of Takumi Minamino in 2021/2022 Season' - a 9 minute video by 1947Production:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0G0DvCQgdDY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0G0DvCQgdDY</a>



'Takumi Minamino 南野 拓実 ● Welcome to AS Monaco 🔴⚪ Skills, Goals & Tackles' - a 10 minute video by SVMM:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/U4a8TD8ig6M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/U4a8TD8ig6M</a>

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40254 on: June 21, 2022, 10:24:13 pm »

Minamino's 14 goals for Liverpool (www.lfchistory.net/Players/Player/GoalsPerSeason/1363-131):-



'Takumi Minamino All 14 Goals for Liverpool' - by Anfield Legend:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FHMdTEcXx-I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FHMdTEcXx-I</a>



'Takumi Minamino - All 14 Goals for Liverpool (2020 - 2022)' - by Liverpool Goals:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FeBwOm1Yf9U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FeBwOm1Yf9U</a>



'Thank you TAKI | The best of Takumi Minamino at Liverpool' - a 1 minute video from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mXDpH3k7gy0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mXDpH3k7gy0</a>

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40255 on: June 22, 2022, 12:18:17 pm »
8 Times Salah, Mané & Firmino Impressed The World

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Y3h2UPCtOX4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Y3h2UPCtOX4</a>
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40256 on: June 22, 2022, 01:54:07 pm »

^ Quality, mate ;D



'Mane's 10 greatest moments | Wondergoals, late winners and a special celebration' - a 10 minute video from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hbcqMSUEMxM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hbcqMSUEMxM</a>



'Thank you for the memories, Sadio ❤️' - a 2 minute video from LFC:-

https://v.redd.it/bfgqjf1hu5791 or https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1539573355619274752



'Sadio's farewell message' - a 1 minute video from LFC:-

https://v.redd.it/0x849j9ar5791 or https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1539568665066078209



'Sadio Mane farewell interview in full' - the full 15 minute interview:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lfA1PfhsOt0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lfA1PfhsOt0</a>

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40257 on: June 22, 2022, 06:37:46 pm »

'Five years of Mo Salah | "A unique player, there's not many like him!"' - a 5 minute video from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-7geL5nSfio" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-7geL5nSfio</a>
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40258 on: June 25, 2022, 03:48:50 pm »

'Jordan Henderson is Never Done. | The story of Liverpool's captain, presented by Nike Football' - a 39 minute video from LFC (though also from Nike Football):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_9xqztjpBCM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_9xqztjpBCM</a>

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40259 on: June 27, 2022, 10:52:53 pm »
Quote from: oojason on June 25, 2022, 03:48:50 pm
'Jordan Henderson is Never Done. | The story of Liverpool's captain, presented by Nike Football' - a 39 minute video from LFC (though also from Nike Football):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_9xqztjpBCM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_9xqztjpBCM</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/watch?v=_9xqztjpBCM

Thanks for posting Jason. I was looking forward to watching this but the whole thing is unfortunately pathetically produced. The director needs shooting. The edit is ridiculous. Cut to within an inch of its life, with absolutely no pauses in the sync sound. The director shows absolutely no feel for the way people speak in real life - no appreciation of the importance (and beauty) of the pause. I was exhausted from listening after 3 minutes. Pitiful.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40260 on: June 29, 2022, 04:20:41 pm »

Yeah, I watch it yesterday and agree, it certainly needed a pause for breath in many many places - let alone to absorb what is being said. A re-edit would do the trick and improve it immensely - though I doubt we'll see one. A shame, that.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40261 on: July 1, 2022, 02:11:25 pm »
1 in a Million Liverpool Moments

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/F4VobllH-Ug" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/F4VobllH-Ug</a>
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40262 on: July 1, 2022, 05:17:07 pm »

'Mo Salah signs a new contract with Liverpool Football Club' - a 3 minute video, on the 1st July, from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/J6aZFxTMgSM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/J6aZFxTMgSM</a>


www.liverpoolfc.com/news/mohamed-salah-signs-new-long-term-lfc-contract

« Reply #40263 on: July 2, 2022, 08:07:10 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on June 27, 2022, 10:52:53 pm
Thanks for posting Jason. I was looking forward to watching this but the whole thing is unfortunately pathetically produced. The director needs shooting. The edit is ridiculous. Cut to within an inch of its life, with absolutely no pauses in the sync sound. The director shows absolutely no feel for the way people speak in real life - no appreciation of the importance (and beauty) of the pause. I was exhausted from listening after 3 minutes. Pitiful.

Came to post pretty much the same. I have no idea what they set out to make, a documentary it most definitely is not. No structure and the pacing is absolutely horrid.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40264 on: July 3, 2022, 04:32:19 pm »

'FABIO CARVALHO COMPLETES REDS MOVE | First look at official unveiling as Liverpool player' - a 1 minute video from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/l9WiDam1Se0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/l9WiDam1Se0</a>



Fabio Carvalho: The First Interview - https://streamable.com/0yfr1v (a 10 minute video)

^ from https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/vqeebx/fabio_carvalho_the_first_interview



'FABIO CARVALHO MEDIA DAY | Behind the scenes with Liverpool's latest signing' - a 5 minute video from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ug5xilb0hKU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ug5xilb0hKU</a>

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40265 on: July 4, 2022, 03:46:05 pm »
.




Liverpool's 1st day of the 2022/23 pre season began today...







The complete guide to LFC's 2022 pre-season - www.liverpoolfc.com/news/complete-guide-lfcs-2022-pre-season

Liverpool players return for tests on day one of pre-season - www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-players-return-tests-day-one-pre-season

RAWK 'Pre Season' thread (for 2022/23) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=348879.msg18405364#msg18405364



'Inside Pre-Season - 04.07.22' - an 8 minute video from LFC:-

https://streamable.com/iy8e2d

^ from https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/vrf25x/inside_preseason



'Luis Diaz getting to work on day 1 of training 22/23' - a 1 minute video from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hM_fQ6xw05A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hM_fQ6xw05A</a>



'Back in business! Pep Lijnders hyped for pre-season!':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WTzJ4GArkXA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WTzJ4GArkXA</a>









^ https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1544707744904757250 : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/men/2022

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40266 on: July 5, 2022, 07:54:35 pm »

'The tenth annual Anne Williams Golf Day took place last week, with another incredible turnout ❤️

Watch the difference your donations make and see how you can help':-

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1544366107670323200 - a 6 minute video from LFC


www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/annewilliamsgolfday & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352166.0

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40267 on: July 5, 2022, 10:27:24 pm »
« Reply #40268 on: July 5, 2022, 11:21:32 pm »
Quote from: oojason on July  5, 2022, 10:27:24 pm
'Inside Pre-Season - 05.07.22' - a 9 minute video:-

https://streamable.com/exaa7w


^ from https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/vs8fsq/inside_preseason

Jordan looks like he might be packing a little extra timber... :D
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40269 on: July 7, 2022, 06:16:52 pm »
« Reply #40270 on: July 7, 2022, 06:27:34 pm »
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40271 on: Today at 01:05:40 pm »
Liverpool Hat-Tricks That Almost Happened

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/12-4VjoiHeo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/12-4VjoiHeo</a>
