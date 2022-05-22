.Liverpool 3 - 1 Wolves
: League Game 38
: Sunday 22nd May, 2022 - a 4pm kick off
. LFC XI:
Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Matip, Robertson; Henderson, Thiago, Keita; Mané, Jota, Díaz.Subs:
Kelleher, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Milner, Jones, Minamino, Elliott, Salah, Firmino.Wolves XI:
Sa, Boly, Coady, Gomes, Jonny, Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Ait-Nouri, Jimenez, Neto.Subs:
Trincão, Daniel Podence, Hwang, Chiquinho, Fábio Silva, Mosquera, Hoever, Ruddy, Marçal.Referee: Anthony Taylor. Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn. Fourth official: Tony Harrington. VAR: Stuart Attwell.'Matchday Live: Liverpool vs Wolves'
- free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=ONO1gc23s4s
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/reds-finish-second-despite-comeback-win-over-wolves
LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5856
RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352539.0
RAWK Half-Time thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352564.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352562.0
Pre-Match YNWA: https://v.redd.it/j1qlgyavk1191
Pre-Match Allez Allez Allea: https://v.redd.it/0lv6sjbyk3191
Neto goal for Wolves on 3' - https://v.fodder.gg/v/yx9q6k
& www.clippituser.tv/c/xqagqg
& https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1528391855381127170Mane goal
on 24' - https://v.fodder.gg/v/1755qm
& https://streamja.com/BOWG5
& https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1528397098130997248
'Thiago has hurt himself. Walks off and straight down the tunnel. Not good. #LFC' - https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1528402635921018880 (Milner comes on)
Mane disallowed goal on 50' (offside)
- https://streamable.com/h4gjcu
& https://twitter.com/kaas_dennis/status/1528409154855047169Salah goal
on 84' - https://v.fodder.gg/v/4bahda
& https://streamja.com/bwz0o
& https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1528417460558381058Robertson goal
on 89' - www.clippituser.tv/c/wnprmy
& https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1528418833119096833
Full-Time Scenes: https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1528421012802613251
Full-Time YNWA: www.youtube.com/watch?v=2cEHWr7YaeI
Henderson post match : www.youtube.com/watch?v=YYVl6SrLjzY
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=152hz79vErI
Robertson post match interview : https://v.redd.it/t98v6u48v2191
Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=QSrjNAx3XbE
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=tA1JbK6gCJs
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=A7sM_wcHHpI
Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=e2E_rn4VNKc
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=YsglB4e8T6w
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=FhqTWB1J16YMatch Highlights
& Full Match Replays
: https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/uvcj4a/liverpool_vs_wolverhampton_wanderers_premier
& https://ourmatch.me/22-05-2022-liverpool-vs-wolverhampton-wanderers
& https://hdmatches.net/2022/05/22/video-liverpool-vs-wolverhampton-wanderers-highlights-full-match-22-may-2022
& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18139056/liverpool-vs-wolverhampton-wanderers#media
& www.soccerhighlights.net/2022/05/liverpool-vs-wolves-premier-league-highlights.html
& http://forum.rojadirecta.es/showthread.php?385864-FUTBOL-EPL-21-22-Matchday-38-Liverpool-FC-VS-Wolverhampton-Wanderers-22-05-2022
'Liverpool vs Wolves
' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/n5hqFG6taoY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/n5hqFG6taoY</a>
'Liverpool vs Wolves
' : 3 minute official highlights from Sky Sports:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3zcpuGlkkYE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3zcpuGlkkYE</a>Match Of The Day
- BBC1 10.30pm on Sunday night : MOTD Twitter
: MOTD Website
: Download / Watch
: RAWK's MOTD Thread
.Sunday 22nd May
MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/uvmtnd/bbc_match_of_the_day_22may2022LFC TV Channel
: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc)
- www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv
& https://twitter.com/LFCTVInside Anfield
:-
tba (likely Monday or Tuesday...)
'Liverpool 3 v 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers - All The Goals - (5Live) Radio Broadcast 22/05/2022
' (10 minute video)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/piH7PAHM1x0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/piH7PAHM1x0</a>BBC 5 Live Sport Xtra: Full Match Commentary
: www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m0017wr0 (available for 6 days - unless you can acquire / download this...)
Liverpool 2021/22 Fixtures & Results
information (from LFC.com)
: www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2021-22/men/fixtures-and-results
Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV
- www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html
Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc)
- www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool60+ Stream Sites
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769
(in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc
' thread)
Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV
- www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 academy, EFL Trophy, & LFC Women etc)
A 'mini-index
' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread
' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576