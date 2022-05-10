.Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool; Liverpool win 6-5 on penalties
: The 2022 FA Cup Final
: Saturday 14th May, 2022 - a 4.45pm kick off
. Chelsea XI:
Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Mount, Lukaku, Pulisic.Subs:
Kepa, Azpilicueta, Kante, Werner, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Barkley, Ziyech, Sarr.LFC XI:
Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Keita, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Diaz.Subs:
Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Milner, Jones, Jota, Firmino, Origi. Referee: Craig Pawson. Assistants: Dan Cook & Edward Smart. 4th official: David Coote. Video Assistant Referee: Paul Tierney.'Matchday Live: Chelsea vs Liverpool '
- free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=R853Pn6q_x4
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-win-fa-cup-eighth-time
& www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-beat-chelsea-pens-win-eighth-fa-cup
LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: tba
RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352288.0
RAWK Half-Time thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352504.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352503.0www.thefa.com/competitions/thefacup : https://twitter.com/EmiratesFACup : www.youtube.com/c/thefacup/videos : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022_FA_Cup_Final
The game is being shown live on UK TV
on : BBC1, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website, ITV, ITV Hub, STV, & STV Player - www.live-footballontv.com
TV channels around the world
showing the match live (+ great for IPTV etc)
: www.livesoccertv.com/match/4317656/chelsea-vs-liverpool
Jurgen Klopp pre-match interview: www.youtube.com/watch?v=K98A0Pa3lqg
Thomas Tuchel pre-match interview: www.youtube.com/watch?v=lHH4pBDdN8E
'Chelsea v Liverpool | FA Cup Final walk out 2022' video - www.youtube.com/watch?v=PTQYmfHWIkQ
"The players are coming together for a show of solidarity for Ukraine" - https://twitter.com/BBCMOTD/status/1525503145736122369Match Action...
Diaz cross / pass to Thiago who can't quite reach it - on 5' - https://v.redd.it/e5r836ew0hz81
Diaz chance saved by Mendy on 8' - https://twitter.com/EmiratesFACup/status/1525511964130062336
Pulisic chance for Chelsea on 23' - https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1525510132221763586
Alisson save from Alonso on 27' - https://twitter.com/BBCMOTD/status/1525510645411729413
& https://v.redd.it/oct2tq76qhz81
Salah injured - subbed off for Jota on 32' - https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1525511641000984578
Jota chance on 45' - ?
Alonso hits the crossbar for Chelsea on 47' - https://twitter.com/BBCMOTD/status/1525520356429254657
Pulisic chance wide on 67' - https://twitter.com/BBCMOTD/status/1525525395650625536
Diaz hit the post on 83' - https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1525530086849519619
Robertson hits the post on 84' - https://twitter.com/EmiratesFACup/status/15255301308518236160-0 after 90 minutes...
Matip on for Van Dijk for the start of extra-time.0-0 after 120 minutes. Penalties it is...The Penalties...
Alonso: scores.
Milner: scores.
Azpilicueta: misses (hit the post)
.
Thiago: scores.
R. James: scores.
Firmino: scores.
Barkley: scores.
Alexander-Arnold: scores.
Jorginho: scores.
Mane: misses (saved)
.
Ziyech: scores.
Jota: scores.
Mount: misses (saved)
.
Tsimikas: scores. Video: https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1525546997700251648 & https://twitter.com/BBCSport/status/1525556496574078977Liverpool win 6-5 on penalties! The penalty shootout videos: https://vidsli.com/watch/KEvnrtbep5 & https://v.fodder.gg/v/43d1bb & https://streamin.me/v/6772afc1
Jordan Henderson lifting the FA Cup (on the balcony)
: www.youtube.com/watch?v=OkHFpLsmlyc
& https://v.redd.it/d2izxngpphz81
Jordan Henderson lifting the FA Cup (on the pitch)
: https://twitter.com/EmiratesFACup/status/1525556951282724864
'Liverpool FA Cup trophy lift 2022 | on the pitch' : www.youtube.com/watch?v=IzyjiY4YLfM
'Henderson Lift's The Trophy | Trophy Lift & Full-Time Celebrations 🏆 | Emirates FA Cup 2021-22' : www.youtube.com/watch?v=OkHFpLsmlyc
BBC iPlayer post-match reaction content (20 minutes)
: www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m0017vv2/the-fa-cup-202122-final-chelsea-v-liverpool-reaction
Klopp lifts the FA Cup: www.youtube.com/shorts/9dvUCpdK9u8
Jurgen Klopp Celebrating FA Cup Final Win with fans: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pq5LPxiVU4U
Jordan Henderson and Jurgen Klopp share a moment post game: www.youtube.com/shorts/ypljwzNIFRwPost Match Interviews...
Virgil Van Dijk & Jordan Henderson post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=rHzMiO7PDbY
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=C7ZDr6s3Bwo
Virgil Van Dijk post match interview : https://v.redd.it/9sds2xnv7iz81
Henderson post match interview : https://twitter.com/BBCMOTD/status/1525556008428486658
& https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1525559281906593792
Kostas post match interview : https://twitter.com/BBCMOTD/status/1525554230244909056
& https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1525563859951665152
Alexander-Arnold post match interview : https://v.redd.it/cna0p79i7iz81
Mane post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=JR8iJb8N6Kg
Alisson post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=55f-Lf7nYtc
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=wegpBdsipH4
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=yRp2UgBCr2M
Klopp post match interviews : www.youtube.com/watch?v=NuyWa-LQo-M
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=BHEeueLEKjQ
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nw8BZxIcQU8
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=usfbbjq59R8
& https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1525552649608773633
& https://twitter.com/BBCMOTD/status/1525553203269582849
Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=YOqqMwLlsfs
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=3JMnus1xoPwMatch Highlights
& Full Match Replays
: https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/upjs85/chelsea_vs_liverpool_fa_cup_14may2022
& https://ourmatch.me/14-05-2022-chelsea-vs-liverpool
& https://hdmatches.net/2022/05/14/video-chelsea-vs-liverpool-highlights-full-match-14-may-2022
& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18518815/chelsea-vs-liverpool#media
& www.soccerhighlights.net/2022/05/chelsea-vs-liverpool-fa-cup-highlights.html
& http://forum.rojadirecta.es/showthread.php?385492-FUTBOL-FA-Cup-21-22-Final-Chelsea-FC-vs-Liverpool-FC-14-05-2022BBC iPlayer - Full Match Replay: www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m0017g6fITV Hub Link - Full Match Replay: www.itv.com/hub/fa-cup-2021-22/10a1856a0027
'Chelsea vs Liverpool
' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC
:-
tba - www.youtube.com/c/LiverpoolFC/videos
'Chelsea vs Liverpool
' : 5 minute official highlights from BBC
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/J2x-dwASHns" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/J2x-dwASHns</a>
'Chelsea vs Liverpool
' : 6 minute official highlights from ITV
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QHSO5pJaPKU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QHSO5pJaPKU</a>
'Chelsea vs Liverpool
' : 2 minute official highlights from the official FA Cup youtube channel
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/22wFgTDblo8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/22wFgTDblo8</a> Match Of The Day
- BBC1 12.30am on Sunday morning : MOTD Twitter
: MOTD Website
: Download / Watch
: RAWK's MOTD Thread
.Saturday 14th May
MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlightsBBC MOTD
: 29 minute highlights link - www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m0017g6yLFC TV Channel
: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc)
- www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv
& https://twitter.com/LFCTVInside Wembley
:-
tba (likely Sunday or Monday...)
