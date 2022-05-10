.

Some pre-match and post-match FA Cup Final content...

Some pre-match fan content...

Some post-match fan content - at the ground...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OkHFpLsmlyc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OkHFpLsmlyc</a>

Some post-match fan content - outside Wembley, in Liverpool, and around the world...

Fan-Made Video Content...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wS6-vkdeDeo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wS6-vkdeDeo</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rKaixMJEhXw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rKaixMJEhXw</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ROJcAUHt-L0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ROJcAUHt-L0</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/v0A3gx4G4_w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/v0A3gx4G4_w</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ID-clDVJcQo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ID-clDVJcQo</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RzIwOJtwQfA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RzIwOJtwQfA</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bk0rbx4AE6A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bk0rbx4AE6A</a>