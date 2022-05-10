« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 996 997 998 999 1000 [1001]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread  (Read 9563852 times)

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,239
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40000 on: May 10, 2022, 11:12:33 pm »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,239
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40001 on: May 11, 2022, 11:50:41 am »
.




Liverpool: Road To Wembley (FA Cup Final):-



a 10 minute video from the official FA Cup youtube channel:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/d5txkDeD_jU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/d5txkDeD_jU</a>



a 48 minute video from Liverpool FC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ll2UodkuQ-4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ll2UodkuQ-4</a>



More 'Liverpool's Road To Wembley' videos here...

Anfield Legend: www.youtube.com/watch?v=os66IFHZn0w

Trequartista TV 2: www.youtube.com/watch?v=2DNq4SK0L28

LFC Legend: www.youtube.com/watch?v=PpuV6uM9o6c

Liverpool Edits: www.youtube.com/watch?v=T5BKQBlzUfM

The Emirates FA Cup: www.youtube.com/watch?v=kgefpTm7C0A



Wikipedia Page for 'The Road To Wembley' (2022 FA Cup Final)https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022_FA_Cup_Final#Route_to_the_final

Shrewsbury Town : 4 - 1 : home : FA Cup; 3rd Round - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18115132#msg18115132

Cardiff : 3 - 1 : home : FA Cup; 4th Round - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18163043#msg18163043

Norwich City : 2 - 1 : home : FA Cup; 5th Round - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18207637#msg18207637

Nottingham Forest : 1 - 0 : away : FA Cup; 6th Round - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18242496#msg18242496

Manchester City : 3 - 2 : Wembley : FA Cup Semi-Final - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18278304#msg18278304




'Chelsea: Road To Wembley (FA Cup Final)':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/c56I4NIlL2Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/c56I4NIlL2Y</a>




The 2022 League Cup Final audio/video content - with Liverpool beating Chelsea 11-10 on penalties - can be found here:-

www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18200965#msg18200965

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:29:31 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,239
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40002 on: May 11, 2022, 12:40:41 pm »
.
duvva has gone above and beyond - and compiled a superb pre-match thread (with the help of others) here - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352288.0

Some 'Liverpool audio/video thread' content for previous FA Cup Final wins: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17177332#msg17177332


'Enjoy every goal from our FA Cup Final victories' (4 minute video) - https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1525389200048066561

The official 'Emirates FA Cup' youtube channel will also have some preview / BTS content for the Final (for both Chelsea and Liverpool) - www.youtube.com/c/thefacup/videos




'Chelsea v Liverpool | FA Cup Final | Uncensored Match Build Up' - from The RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ku-OY_VUEv4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ku-OY_VUEv4</a>



'Liverpool On Our Way To Wembley | TAW Live' - from The Anfield Wrap:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WzoWZgMTzDE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WzoWZgMTzDE</a>




'Matchday Live FA Cup Final | Chelsea v Liverpool | Emirates FA Cup 2021-22' - from the official FA Cup youtube channel (starts at 12.45pm):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NIVBIr-d8cI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NIVBIr-d8cI</a>



'MATCHDAY LIVE: Liverpool vs Chelsea | FA CUP FINAL COUNTDOWN' - from the official LFC youtube channel (starts at 2.30pm):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/R853Pn6q_x4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/R853Pn6q_x4</a>

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:30:44 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,239
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40003 on: May 12, 2022, 10:16:31 pm »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,239
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40004 on: May 13, 2022, 11:01:54 am »

'Klopp's FA Cup Final press conference | vs Chelsea':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FadfcfpOxBU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FadfcfpOxBU</a>



'An interview with Jürgen Klopp' - a 10 minute video from LFC TV re the FA Cup Final:-

https://v.redd.it/1b46yclv2az81 & https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/uowv56/an_interview_with_j%C3%BCrgen_klopp

« Last Edit: May 13, 2022, 07:14:52 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,239
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40005 on: May 13, 2022, 06:11:06 pm »

'FINALLY | A tribute to Liverpool FC's history in the FA Cup' - a 3 minute video from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/eg8S7spB3xk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/eg8S7spB3xk</a>


^ or 'Tomorrow a new chapter is written ✊' - https://twitter.com/lfc/status/1525158936516562945

« Last Edit: May 13, 2022, 06:14:14 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,239
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40006 on: Yesterday at 12:47:21 pm »
.




Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool; Liverpool win 6-5 on penalties : The 2022 FA Cup Final : Saturday 14th May, 2022 - a 4.45pm kick off.






Chelsea XI: Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Mount, Lukaku, Pulisic.
Subs: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Kante, Werner, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Barkley, Ziyech, Sarr.

LFC XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Keita, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Diaz.
Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Milner, Jones, Jota, Firmino, Origi.

Referee: Craig Pawson. Assistants: Dan Cook & Edward Smart. 4th official: David Coote. Video Assistant Referee: Paul Tierney.


'Matchday Live: Chelsea vs Liverpool ' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=R853Pn6q_x4
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-win-fa-cup-eighth-time & www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-beat-chelsea-pens-win-eighth-fa-cup

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: tba

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352288.0
RAWK Half-Time thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352504.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352503.0


www.thefa.com/competitions/thefacup : https://twitter.com/EmiratesFACup : www.youtube.com/c/thefacup/videos : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022_FA_Cup_Final

The game is being shown live on UK TV on : BBC1, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website, ITV, ITV Hub, STV, & STV Player - www.live-footballontv.com

TV channels around the world showing the match live (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/match/4317656/chelsea-vs-liverpool


Jurgen Klopp pre-match interview: www.youtube.com/watch?v=K98A0Pa3lqg

Thomas Tuchel pre-match interview: www.youtube.com/watch?v=lHH4pBDdN8E


'Chelsea v Liverpool | FA Cup Final walk out 2022' video - www.youtube.com/watch?v=PTQYmfHWIkQ

"The players are coming together for a show of solidarity for Ukraine" - https://twitter.com/BBCMOTD/status/1525503145736122369



Match Action...

Diaz cross / pass to Thiago who can't quite reach it - on 5' - https://v.redd.it/e5r836ew0hz81

Diaz chance saved by Mendy on 8' - https://twitter.com/EmiratesFACup/status/1525511964130062336

Pulisic chance for Chelsea on 23' - https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1525510132221763586

Alisson save from Alonso on 27' - https://twitter.com/BBCMOTD/status/1525510645411729413 & https://v.redd.it/oct2tq76qhz81

Salah injured - subbed off for Jota on 32' - https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1525511641000984578

Jota chance on 45' - ?

Alonso hits the crossbar for Chelsea on 47' - https://twitter.com/BBCMOTD/status/1525520356429254657

Pulisic chance wide on 67' - https://twitter.com/BBCMOTD/status/1525525395650625536

Diaz hit the post on 83' - https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1525530086849519619

Robertson hits the post on 84' - https://twitter.com/EmiratesFACup/status/1525530130851823616

0-0 after 90 minutes...

Matip on for Van Dijk for the start of extra-time.

0-0 after 120 minutes. Penalties it is...



The Penalties...

Alonso: scores.
Milner: scores.

Azpilicueta: misses (hit the post).
Thiago: scores.

R. James: scores.
Firmino: scores.

Barkley: scores.
Alexander-Arnold: scores.

Jorginho: scores.
Mane: misses (saved).

Ziyech: scores.
Jota: scores.

Mount: misses (saved).
Tsimikas: scores.   Video: https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1525546997700251648 & https://twitter.com/BBCSport/status/1525556496574078977


Liverpool win 6-5 on penalties!  :champ


The penalty shootout videos: https://vidsli.com/watch/KEvnrtbep5 & https://v.fodder.gg/v/43d1bb & https://streamin.me/v/6772afc1



Jordan Henderson lifting the FA Cup (on the balcony) : www.youtube.com/watch?v=OkHFpLsmlyc & https://v.redd.it/d2izxngpphz81

Jordan Henderson lifting the FA Cup (on the pitch) : https://twitter.com/EmiratesFACup/status/1525556951282724864

'Liverpool FA Cup trophy lift 2022 | on the pitch' : www.youtube.com/watch?v=IzyjiY4YLfM

'Henderson Lift's The Trophy | Trophy Lift & Full-Time Celebrations 🏆 | Emirates FA Cup 2021-22' : www.youtube.com/watch?v=OkHFpLsmlyc

BBC iPlayer post-match reaction content (20 minutes) : www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m0017vv2/the-fa-cup-202122-final-chelsea-v-liverpool-reaction



Klopp lifts the FA Cup: www.youtube.com/shorts/9dvUCpdK9u8

Jurgen Klopp Celebrating FA Cup Final Win with fans: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pq5LPxiVU4U

Jordan Henderson and Jurgen Klopp share a moment post game: www.youtube.com/shorts/ypljwzNIFRw



Post Match Interviews...

Virgil Van Dijk & Jordan Henderson post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=rHzMiO7PDbY & www.youtube.com/watch?v=C7ZDr6s3Bwo

Virgil Van Dijk post match interview : https://v.redd.it/9sds2xnv7iz81

Henderson post match interview : https://twitter.com/BBCMOTD/status/1525556008428486658 & https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1525559281906593792

Kostas post match interview : https://twitter.com/BBCMOTD/status/1525554230244909056 & https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1525563859951665152

Alexander-Arnold post match interview : https://v.redd.it/cna0p79i7iz81

Mane post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=JR8iJb8N6Kg

Alisson post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=55f-Lf7nYtc & www.youtube.com/watch?v=wegpBdsipH4 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=yRp2UgBCr2M


Klopp post match interviews : www.youtube.com/watch?v=NuyWa-LQo-M & www.youtube.com/watch?v=BHEeueLEKjQ & www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nw8BZxIcQU8 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=usfbbjq59R8 & https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1525552649608773633 & https://twitter.com/BBCMOTD/status/1525553203269582849

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=YOqqMwLlsfs & www.youtube.com/watch?v=3JMnus1xoPw



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/upjs85/chelsea_vs_liverpool_fa_cup_14may2022

& https://ourmatch.me/14-05-2022-chelsea-vs-liverpool & https://hdmatches.net/2022/05/14/video-chelsea-vs-liverpool-highlights-full-match-14-may-2022

& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18518815/chelsea-vs-liverpool#media & www.soccerhighlights.net/2022/05/chelsea-vs-liverpool-fa-cup-highlights.html

& http://forum.rojadirecta.es/showthread.php?385492-FUTBOL-FA-Cup-21-22-Final-Chelsea-FC-vs-Liverpool-FC-14-05-2022



BBC iPlayer - Full Match Replay: www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m0017g6f

ITV Hub Link - Full Match Replay: www.itv.com/hub/fa-cup-2021-22/10a1856a0027




'Chelsea vs Liverpool' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

tba - www.youtube.com/c/LiverpoolFC/videos



'Chelsea vs Liverpool' : 5 minute official highlights from BBC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/J2x-dwASHns" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/J2x-dwASHns</a>



'Chelsea vs Liverpool' : 6 minute official highlights from ITV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QHSO5pJaPKU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QHSO5pJaPKU</a>



'Chelsea vs Liverpool' : 2 minute official highlights from the official FA Cup youtube channel:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/22wFgTDblo8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/22wFgTDblo8</a>




Match Of The Day - BBC1 12.30am on Sunday morning : MOTD Twitter : MOTD Website : Download / Watch : RAWK's MOTD Thread.

Saturday 14th May MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights

BBC MOTD: 29 minute highlights link - www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m0017g6y

LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Wembley:-

tba (likely Sunday or Monday...)




Liverpool 2021/22 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2021-22/men/fixtures-and-results

Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)


Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 academy, EFL Trophy, & LFC Women etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576



« Last Edit: Today at 12:26:20 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,239
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40007 on: Yesterday at 12:50:46 pm »
.



Some pre-match and post-match FA Cup Final content...








Some pre-match fan content...


'FA Cup final: Live updates & fan reaction as Liverpool take on Chelsea' - www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/fa-cup-final-2022-live-23951771

'The Liverpool fans are in fine voice here at Wembley ahead of this afternoons FA Cup final' - https://twitter.com/RadioCityNews/status/1525449665818263552

'Liverpool fans in full voice outside Wembley' - https://twitter.com/CapitalLivNews/status/1525450633435926528

'Wembley. Just under four hours until kick off.' - https://twitter.com/neiljonesgoal/status/1525448792455143424

'Cheers from the Liverpool fans as Jurgen Klopp is introduced onto the big screen at Wembley' - https://twitter.com/neiljonesgoal/status/1515324682379141127

'Boxpark! Up the F⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Reds!' - https://twitter.com/stonecold_jpm/status/1525452248247148544

'Allez Allez Allez' - https://twitter.com/LivEchoLFC/status/1525468473530281984

'🎶 JÜRGEN SAID TO ME YENO 🎶' - https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1525473476311752709

'Atmosphere building around Wembley 🔊' - https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1525474843310837760

'Taking in our surroundings ahead of the #EmiratesFACup final!' - https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1525427724487118848

'Time for warm-ups at Wembley 🙌' - https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1525494804427202561

'Liverpool fans booing Abide With Me' - https://twitter.com/psmithXI/status/1525500670857601030

'National Anthem booed' - https://twitter.com/PhantomPower14/status/1525513668695293952 & https://twitter.com/dothelefthing/status/1525536495817433089

'Not my national anthem' - https://twitter.com/dclfc77/status/1525569568831418368

'Why Liverpool fans booed national anthem at FA Cup final is in keeping with tradition' - www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/liverpool-fans-booed-fa-cup-26965839











Some post-match fan content - at the ground...


'Pre-penalties YNWA sung at Wembley' - https://twitter.com/RadioCityNews/status/1525541714311749635

'The moment the Greek Scouser won the cup.' - https://twitter.com/neiljonesgoal/status/1525555270113538056

'Jürgen Klopp is not just the Liverpool coach, HE'S A FAN!!!' (post match fist-bumps) - https://twitter.com/panda1mavi/status/1525612277768105984

'Bobby with the trophy' - https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1525561319381942274

'The Origi Shuffle' - https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1525568631915982848

'A Champions walk by @JHenderson' - https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1525562901616070657

'Absolute scenes at Wembley!' - https://twitter.com/MaddockMirror/status/1525546701355991040

'Scenes' - https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1525546129848422401

'Looks like some Liverpool fans *might* have managed to get some pyro into Wembley' - https://twitter.com/FourFourTwo/status/1525557358004420611

'Liverpool fans celebrating the winning of FA Cup against Chelsea today at Wembley' - https://twitter.com/culturedealer1/status/1525564921471287301

'One Kiss Is All It Takes' - https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1525554949320589312

'The red end of Wembley was 𝙥𝙪𝙢𝙥𝙞𝙣𝙜 after their #EmiratesFACup penalty triumph!' - https://twitter.com/EmiratesFACup/status/1525574085756870656

'Liverpool players celebrate the F.A Cup with former Al Ahly player, Moemen Zakaria, who was diagnosed with ALS' - https://streamable.com/3mxg0y

'Liverpool Greek Scouser did it for them #Liverpool fans are sure celebrating at #Wembley' - https://twitter.com/MoeChanda/status/1525546688294928385

'Celebrations after we won!' (in Liverpool's changing room) - https://v.redd.it/on7cmzh8uhz81

'The Dressing Room Right Now' - https://v.redd.it/c4aogclwthz81 & https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1525558719945363456

'He's @VirgilvDijk🎶' - https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1525566124384997378

'Allez Allez Allez' (in Liverpool changing room) - https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1525607011508953089

'LIVERPOOL'S DRESSING ROOM CELEBRATIONS | FA Cup winners!' (from LFC) - www.youtube.com/watch?v=SZNum4A__Lk


'Henderson Lift's The FA Cup | Trophy Lift & Full-Time Celebrations 🏆 | Emirates FA Cup 2021-22':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OkHFpLsmlyc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OkHFpLsmlyc</a>




Some post-match fan content - outside Wembley, in Liverpool, and around the world...


'Fans in a bar near Wembley erupt as Kostas Tsimikas' penalty seals Liverpool's first FA Cup since 2006' - https://twitter.com/RyanPaton1994/status/1525546585844862979

'A thrilled Liverpool FC fan struggles to contain his excitement after the FA Cup win' - https://twitter.com/RyanPaton1994/status/1525565321557442560

'The moment after weve won it' - https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1525578439859789824

'More thrilled fans as Tom and Rob declare this Liverpool side as the greatest they've seen' - https://twitter.com/RyanPaton1994/status/1525566170467905545

'Liverpool fans on Mathew Street are keeping the party going.' - https://twitter.com/PJ_Kirkham/status/1525565479846395906

'Liverpool Win The FA Cup | On The Whistle' (fans celebrating) - www.youtube.com/watch?v=7oj1HM9YocQ

'Hundreds of Liverpool fans erupt as Jordan Henderson lifts FA Cup trophy' - www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/hundreds-liverpool-erupt-jordan-henderson-23961340

more to come tomorrow and Monday...




Post match analysis / content videos...

www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m0017vv2 (BBC iPlayer; 20 minute program)
www.youtube.com/watch?v=1S8INdY6rXE (LFC)
www.youtube.com/watch?v=553VRCI9KwQ (LFC)
www.youtube.com/watch?v=7oj1HM9YocQ (TAW)
www.youtube.com/watch?v=taHF75ipwf0 (BBC)
www.youtube.com/watch?v=EuipfcUkzLM (BBC)
www.youtube.com/watch?v=1xxFfqVEYjA (ITV)
www.youtube.com/watch?v=dpiR9yhvLNE (ITV)




Match Reports...

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61429640 & www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/60919435
www.theguardian.com/football/2022/may/14/chelsea-liverpool-fa-cup-final-match-report
www.theguardian.com/football/live/2022/may/14/chelsea-v-liverpool-fa-cup-final-live
www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-chelsea-result-fa-cup-final-2022-b2079112.html
www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/05/14/fa-cup-final-2022-chelsea-vs-liverpool-won-lost
www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/breaking-liverpool-chelsea-match-report-26965574
www.rte.ie/sport/soccer/2022/0514/1297951-liverpool-secure-fa-cup-after-penalty-shoot-out-victory
www.skysports.com/football/chelsea-vs-liverpool/report/463481
www.espn.co.uk/football/report?gameId=634288
www.thefa.com/news/2022/may/14/fa-cup-final-report---20220514
www.thisisanfield.com/2022/05/liverpool-0-0-chelsea-6-5-pens-2022-fa-cup-winners
www.anfield-online.co.uk/lfc-news/2022/live-fa-cup-final-liverpool-v-chelsea
www.theanfieldwrap.com/2022/05/writing-chelsea-5-liverpool-6-review











Fan-Made Video Content...


'LIVERPOOL WIN FA CUP | Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool (5-6 pens) | The Debrief LIVE' - from Blood Red LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wS6-vkdeDeo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wS6-vkdeDeo</a>



'Liverpool Win The FA Cup! | Immediate TAW Post Match Reaction' - from The Anfield Wrap:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rKaixMJEhXw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rKaixMJEhXw</a>



'CHELSEA 0-0 (5-6p) LIVERPOOL | FA CUP TROPHY LIFT | THE FINAL WHISTLE LIVE SPECIAL' - from The RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ROJcAUHt-L0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ROJcAUHt-L0</a>



'LIVERPOOL WIN THE FA CUP! | Chelsea 0-0 (5-6p) Liverpool | FA Cup Final | LFC FAN REACTIONS' - from The RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/v0A3gx4G4_w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/v0A3gx4G4_w</a>



'I LOVE KOSTAS TSIMIKAS!!! | CHELSEA 0-0 (5-6P) LIVERPOOL | FA CUP FINAL | WEMBLEY REACTION' - from The RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ID-clDVJcQo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ID-clDVJcQo</a>



'LFC Win the FA Cup Final! | Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool (5-6 on pens) | Wembley Instant Match Reaction' - from The RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RzIwOJtwQfA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RzIwOJtwQfA</a>



'Chelsea 0 Liverpool 0 (5-6 Pens) | Post-Match Pint First Five' - from TAW:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bk0rbx4AE6A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bk0rbx4AE6A</a>

« Last Edit: Today at 12:41:39 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online M4tt

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40008 on: Today at 12:39:42 am »
Missed it today because of a wedding. Please give me all the fa cup content 😄
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 996 997 998 999 1000 [1001]   Go Up
« previous next »
 