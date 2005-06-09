.Newcastle Utd 0 - 1 Liverpool
: League Game 34
: Saturday 30th April, 2022 - a 12.30pm kick off
. NUFC XI:
Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Bruno Guimaraes, Shelvey, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin.Subs:
Darlow, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Wood, Murphy, Gayle, Longstaff.LFC XI:
Alisson, Gomez, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Milner, Henderson, Keita, Jota, Mane, Diaz.Subs:
Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Thiago, Jones, Elliott, Salah.'Matchday Live: Newcastle vs Liverpool'
- free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=0UJ686Kb1gQ
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/reds-battle-newcastle-victory-thanks-naby-keita-strike
LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5853
RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352223.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352231.0Keita goal
on 19' - https://v.fodder.gg/v/q55d7a
& https://streamin.me/v/d18c7ede
& https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1520370931365040128
Luis Diaz run and pass for Mane chance on 35' - https://twitter.com/petergutsw/status/1520374001515827205
Henderson usual reception at St James Park (subbed off at 70')
- https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1520387917188939777
Robertson tackle in the box, then going on a great long run, and a perfectly weighted pass to Jota - https://v.redd.it/kfwwitiehuw81
Full-time scenes - https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1520394626032668675
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=JRC1qRNqTws
'EVERY ANGLE as Naby Keita goal wins it vs Newcastle!
' (from LFC)
- www.youtube.com/watch?v=LDJogVTKbVM
'SHOWREEL: MILNER'S ALL-ACTION DISPLAY AT NEWCASTLE' (from LFC)
- www.youtube.com/watch?v=yWDnRd6DhIU
'The co-commentator on BT more than once referenced Liverpool "being helped out" by the offside flag. A team being helped by the laws of the game they're playing is a hell of a take.':-https://twitter.com/Tactical_Times/status/1520397712486772736
'Liverpool's incredibly disciplined backline that caught Newcastle offside 9 times' - https://v.redd.it/9tcnshu8axw81
Robertson & Milner post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=72CYZizU-VM
& https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1520398810614321153
Gomez post match interview : https://v.redd.it/6fvojj33qow81
James Milner post match interview : https://v.redd.it/d4kni8e4row81
Klopp post match : www.youtube.com/watch?v=50Gf1aInGF8
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=C7zbfypbxMw
& https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1520399444705005569
Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=uUutAvZ3Xwo
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=1tXmuofZk8AMatch Highlights
& Full Match Replays
: https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/uf93ao/newcastle_united_vs_liverpool_premier_league
&https://ourmatch.me/30-04-2022-newcastle-united-vs-liverpool
& https://hdmatches.net/2022/04/30/video-newcastle-united-vs-liverpool-highlights-full-match-30-april-2022
& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18139033/newcastle-united-vs-liverpool#media
& www.yoursoccerdose.com/18139033-newcastle-united-vs-liverpool-premier-league/#3
& http://forum.rojadirecta.es/showthread.php?384796-FUTBOL-EPL-21-22-Matchday-35-Newcastle-United-vs-Liverpool-30-04-2022
'Newcastle vs Liverpool
' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/l83fziKTxUw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/l83fziKTxUw</a>
^ the club again being dicks with who can easily watch 2 minute highlights of Liverpool matches online (or cannot watch them)
; www.youtube.com/watch?v=l83fziKTxUw
'Newcastle v Liverpool (0-1)
' : 3 minute highlights from BT Sport:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FQiXjwat8xA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FQiXjwat8xA</a>Match Of The Day
- BBC1 10.20pm on Saturday night : MOTD Twitter
: MOTD Website
: Download / Watch
: RAWK's MOTD Thread
.Saturday 30th April
MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/ufly1j/bbc_match_of_the_day_30apr2022LFC TV Channel
: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc)
- www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv
& https://twitter.com/LFCTVInside St James Park
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LkIOZGZTv8M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LkIOZGZTv8M</a>Fan Content...
'KEITA GOAL KEEPS TITLE HOPES ALIVE! | NEWCASTLE 0-1 LIVERPOOL | LFC FAN REACTIONS
' - from The RedMen TV:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2UJtWx-zOtA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2UJtWx-zOtA</a>
'Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool | The Final Whistle
' - from The RedMen TV:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LevN8Mms0rc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LevN8Mms0rc</a>
'Naby Keita goal sends Reds above Man City | Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool | The Debrief LIVE
' - from Blood Red LFC:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/eAGKGt9V6Bg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/eAGKGt9V6Bg</a>
'Newcastle United 0 Liverpool 1 | The Anfield Wrap
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/m2Ig9ICW2G4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/m2Ig9ICW2G4</a>
