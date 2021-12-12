.Spurs, Ref & VAR 2 - 2 Liverpool
: League Match 18
: Sunday 19th December, 2021 - a 4.30pm kick off
. Spurs XI:
Lloris, Royal, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Sessegnon, Winks, Dele, Ndombele, Son, Kane.Subs:
Austin, Rodon, Tanganga, Doherty, Reguilón, Skipp, Lo Celso, Bergwijn, Lucas.LFC XI:
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Matip, Robertson, Keita, Milner, Morton, Mane, Salah, Jota.Subs:
Kelleher, Williams, Gomez, Tsimikas, Quansah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Gordon, Minamino, Firmino. Referee: Paul Tierney. Assistants: Constantine Hatzidakis, Dan Cook. Fourth official: Andre Marriner. VAR: Chris Kavanagh.
'Matchday Live: Spurs vs Liverpool' - free preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Vct7a2yWo8
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-claim-point-after-action-packed-tottenham-clash
LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5836
RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351088.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351094.0
Kane goal on 13 mins - https://mixture.gg/v/61bf3eb38af2c
& https://juststream.live/TrackersAngularityCusp
Kane studs-up & off-the-floor tackle on Robertson on 20 mins (no VAR)
- https://mixture.gg/v/61bf62bf8ef77
& https://juststream.live/TownscapePalpitatedFormats
Alisson save against Deli Alli on 30 mins - https://streamff.com/v/145841
& https://streamable.com/sgt1l2 (great angle of the save)Jota goal
on 35 mins - https://mixture.gg/v/61bf616688ac5
& https://juststream.live/ArrivalTaylorReweighed
Spurs foul on Jota in the area on 37 mins - https://streamable.com/ngpjqa
& https://juststream.live/MixDeepenedAdministrating
Alisson save against Kane on 53 mins - https://streamff.com/v/11dec8
& https://juststream.live/ActivistsJivesUnctuousRobertson goal
on 69 mins - https://mixture.gg/v/61bf6668d172c
& https://juststream.live/BeckonPunchesMaximum
& https://streamja.com/AKVMR
Son goal on 74 mins - https://mixture.gg/v/61bf734b18620
& https://juststream.live/MisconfigurationDialUnasked
Robertson straight red card on 77 mins (originally a yellow, VAR intervene) - https://mixture.gg/v/61bf747179437
& https://juststream.live/StreamlinesGeographersDolmen
Keita booking for being caught in the face by opponent - and then letting the ref know, on 84 mins - tba
Klopp to the referee post-match: https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1472645176548069377
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=2QRcj2WovkE
& https://twitter.com/footballdaily/status/1472645031525769218
^ the referee doesn't like it and stats to walk away from Klopp in mid-conversation.
^ 'We'll just leave this here
' - https://twitter.com/ESPNFC/status/1472631256638795799
^ Launching in from a body length+ away from the point of contact + not in control of the challenge + studs off the floor at impact + catches the player (no red, no VAR)
Jota post match interview : https://v.redd.it/3sw6dktwvj681
Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=i1PxSSOXGzo
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=LFbXQWNAOoc
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=LhHpqrXlgDg
Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=wDAdcCdJsz4
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=3L4tdKQq1Bk
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=DZkXbtS9nqkMatch Highlights
& Full Match Replays
: https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/rjzzns/tottenham_hotspur_vs_liverpool_premier_league
& https://ourmatch.me/19-12-2021-tottenham-hotspur-vs-liverpool
& https://hdmatches.net/2021/12/19/video-tottenham-hotspur-vs-liverpool-highlights-full-match-19-december-2021
& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18138975/tottenham-hotspur-vs-liverpool
& www.soccerhighlights.net/2021/12/tottenham-hotspur-vs-liverpool-premier-league-highlights.html
'Spurs vs Liverpool
' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5XUvXpg8yOE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5XUvXpg8yOE</a>Match Of The Day
- BBC1 10.30pm on Sunday night : MOTD Twitter
: MOTD Website
: Download / Watch
: RAWK's MOTD Thread
.Sunday 19th December
MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/rk8uha/bbc_match_of_the_day_2_19dec2021LFC TV Channel
: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc)
- www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv
& https://twitter.com/LFCTVInside Spurs
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rvfotLYh1ZU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rvfotLYh1ZU</a>
