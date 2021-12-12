« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 989 990 991 992 993 [994]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread  (Read 9394745 times)

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,653
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39720 on: December 12, 2021, 04:42:10 pm »

'Liverpool Top 50 Goals Under Klopp' - 15 minute video by Art Of Football:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LABBhf5xtPs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LABBhf5xtPs</a>
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,653
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39721 on: December 13, 2021, 03:23:55 pm »
« Last Edit: December 13, 2021, 03:27:16 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 684
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39722 on: December 13, 2021, 03:47:48 pm »
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,653
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39723 on: December 16, 2021, 07:06:41 pm »
.



Liverpool 3 - 1 Newcastle : League Match 17 : Thursday 16th December, 2021 - an 8pm kick off.


LFC XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Matip, Robertson, Henderson, Thiago, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Jota, Mane.
Subs: Kelleher, Williams, Gomez, Tsimikas, Milner, Keïta, Marcelo Pitaluga, Minamino, Firmino.

NUFC XI: Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Lewis, Shelvey, Hayden, Murphy, Joelinton, Fraser, Saint-Maximin.
Subs: Darlow, Clark, Wilson, Ritchie, Hendrick, Almiron, Willock, Gayle, Longstaff.


'Matchday Live: Liverpool vs Newcastle' - free preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=oITr8RgDeyI
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/jota-salah-and-alexander-arnold-help-reds-see-newcastle-anfield

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5835

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351046.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351077.0



Shelvey goal on 7 mins - https://mixture.gg/v/61bb97c94ff40 & https://juststream.live/CommittalColonisingScenario

Jota goal on 22 mins - https://mixture.gg/v/61bb9cd453b9d & https://juststream.live/DearlyDiscontinuouslyFlamed & https://goalbackup.xyz/WeqTiHxd

Salah goal on 25 mins - https://mixture.gg/v/61bba0231d856 & https://juststream.live/UnderachievementSlimmersImplication & https://goalbackup.xyz/zeUpUnFH

Newcastle penalty 'appeal' vs Konate on 45+1 mins - https://mixture.gg/v/61bba5d9f27ac

Trent tackle in penalty area on 63 mins - https://v.redd.it/f7qxd1iyhz581

Trent goal on 87 mins - https://streamja.com/LVRmO & https://mixture.gg/v/61bbb3467c03b & https://juststream.live/OverlaidHispanicEnergetically



All credit and kudos to Caramac on TLW for this goal gif:-





'Every angle of Trent Alexander-Arnold's stunner against Newcastle United':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cmoJcNfz7eY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cmoJcNfz7eY</a>



'2000 - Liverpool have now won 2,000 top-flight games, the 1st club to reach the milestone in English league history' - https://twitter.com/OptaJoe/status/1471599230431158272



Trent post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=hn_0_-oY4vA & www.youtube.com/watch?v=A51nBWFiaww

Jota post match interview : https://v.redd.it/c32fjw0jgz581


Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=aZU-DYMq5pM & www.youtube.com/watch?v=zitdjdy1SF8

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=KiG9ha43hJE & www.youtube.com/watch?v=qZUt09MB68w



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/rhymb1/liverpool_vs_newcastle_united_premier_league

& https://ourmatch.me/16-12-2021-liverpool-vs-newcastle-united & https://hdmatches.net/2021/12/16/video-liverpool-vs-newcastle-united-highlights-full-match-16-december-2021

& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18138967/liverpool-vs-newcastle-united & https://soccer-highlightshd.blogspot.com/2021/12/highlights-16122021.html



'Liverpool vs Newcastle' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GhZaM4tQ_F8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GhZaM4tQ_F8</a>



Match Of The Day - BBC1 11.35pm on Thursday night : MOTD Twitter : MOTD Website : Download / Watch : RAWK's MOTD Thread.

Thursday 16th December MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights

LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Anfield:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oOs8x2B9F0g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oOs8x2B9F0g</a>



Liverpool 2021/22 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2021-22/men/fixtures-and-results

Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)

Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (usually U23s PL2 matches, U18s academy, EFL Trophy, & Liverpool Women etc)

A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

« Last Edit: December 18, 2021, 01:04:00 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,653
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39724 on: December 19, 2021, 03:53:12 pm »
.



Spurs, Ref & VAR 2 - 2 Liverpool : League Match 18 : Sunday 19th December, 2021 - a 4.30pm kick off.


Spurs XI: Lloris, Royal, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Sessegnon, Winks, Dele, Ndombele, Son, Kane.
Subs: Austin, Rodon, Tanganga, Doherty, Reguilón, Skipp, Lo Celso, Bergwijn, Lucas.

LFC XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Matip, Robertson, Keita, Milner, Morton, Mane, Salah, Jota.
Subs: Kelleher, Williams, Gomez, Tsimikas, Quansah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Gordon, Minamino, Firmino.

Referee: Paul Tierney. Assistants: Constantine Hatzidakis, Dan Cook. Fourth official: Andre Marriner. VAR: Chris Kavanagh.


'Matchday Live: Spurs vs Liverpool' - free preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Vct7a2yWo8
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-claim-point-after-action-packed-tottenham-clash

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5836

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351088.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351094.0



Kane goal on 13 mins - https://mixture.gg/v/61bf3eb38af2c & https://juststream.live/TrackersAngularityCusp

Kane studs-up & off-the-floor tackle on Robertson on 20 mins (no VAR) - https://mixture.gg/v/61bf62bf8ef77 & https://juststream.live/TownscapePalpitatedFormats

Alisson save against Deli Alli on 30 mins - https://streamff.com/v/145841 & https://streamable.com/sgt1l2 (great angle of the save)

Jota goal on 35 mins - https://mixture.gg/v/61bf616688ac5 & https://juststream.live/ArrivalTaylorReweighed

Spurs foul on Jota in the area on 37 mins - https://streamable.com/ngpjqa & https://juststream.live/MixDeepenedAdministrating

Alisson save against Kane on 53 mins - https://streamff.com/v/11dec8 & https://juststream.live/ActivistsJivesUnctuous

Robertson goal on 69 mins - https://mixture.gg/v/61bf6668d172c & https://juststream.live/BeckonPunchesMaximum & https://streamja.com/AKVMR

Son goal on 74 mins - https://mixture.gg/v/61bf734b18620 & https://juststream.live/MisconfigurationDialUnasked

Robertson straight red card on 77 mins (originally a yellow, VAR intervene) - https://mixture.gg/v/61bf747179437 & https://juststream.live/StreamlinesGeographersDolmen

Keita booking for being caught in the face by opponent - and then letting the ref know, on 84 mins - tba



Klopp to the referee post-match: https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1472645176548069377 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=2QRcj2WovkE & https://twitter.com/footballdaily/status/1472645031525769218

^ the referee doesn't like it and stats to walk away from Klopp in mid-conversation.





^ 'We'll just leave this here' - https://twitter.com/ESPNFC/status/1472631256638795799





^ Launching in from a body length+ away from the point of contact + not in control of the challenge + studs off the floor at impact + catches the player (no red, no VAR)



Jota post match interview : https://v.redd.it/3sw6dktwvj681


Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=i1PxSSOXGzo & www.youtube.com/watch?v=LFbXQWNAOoc & www.youtube.com/watch?v=LhHpqrXlgDg

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=wDAdcCdJsz4 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=3L4tdKQq1Bk & www.youtube.com/watch?v=DZkXbtS9nqk



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/rjzzns/tottenham_hotspur_vs_liverpool_premier_league

& https://ourmatch.me/19-12-2021-tottenham-hotspur-vs-liverpool & https://hdmatches.net/2021/12/19/video-tottenham-hotspur-vs-liverpool-highlights-full-match-19-december-2021

& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18138975/tottenham-hotspur-vs-liverpool & www.soccerhighlights.net/2021/12/tottenham-hotspur-vs-liverpool-premier-league-highlights.html



'Spurs vs Liverpool' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5XUvXpg8yOE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5XUvXpg8yOE</a>



Match Of The Day - BBC1 10.30pm on Sunday night : MOTD Twitter : MOTD Website : Download / Watch : RAWK's MOTD Thread.

Sunday 19th December MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/rk8uha/bbc_match_of_the_day_2_19dec2021

LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Spurs:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rvfotLYh1ZU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rvfotLYh1ZU</a>



Liverpool 2021/22 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2021-22/men/fixtures-and-results

Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)

Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (usually U23s PL2 matches, U18s academy, EFL Trophy, & Liverpool Women etc)

A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:47:27 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,997
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39725 on: December 20, 2021, 12:25:36 pm »
The annual tears.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/B7HTr_F3Z5s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/B7HTr_F3Z5s</a>

I fucking love this club. You can tell the players who have kids.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,653
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39726 on: Today at 02:05:27 am »

https://twitter.com/NoContextJMatip/status/1473301548830801927 - a 2 minute video of Joel Matip striding forward into midfield and beyond; no context required...


https://twitter.com/NoContextJMatip - a beautiful account to keep an eye out for ;D
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
Pages: 1 ... 989 990 991 992 993 [994]   Go Up
« previous next »
 