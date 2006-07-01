« previous next »
Liverpool Audio/Video Thread

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
June 24, 2021, 11:36:13 pm

'Liverpool - The Golden Goals (p-3)':-

https://www.youtube.com/v/phFfb4s5JLo



'Liverpool - The Golden Goals (p-4)':-

www.youtube.com/v/edixHbQMRRU

a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
June 25, 2021, 07:31:50 am
Ran into a podcast made by American author (among other things) and Liverpool fan John Green today and an episode about YNWA and the 2005 CL final.

https://www.wnycstudios.org/podcasts/anthropocene-reviewed/episodes/anthropocene-reviewed-youll-never-walk-alone-and-jerzy-dudek

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
June 25, 2021, 12:40:41 pm
.
'A year ago today, we were crowned @premierleague champions for '19/20... Rewind to ten special moments from a season like no other':-

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1408354780293091328 (with 10 minute video from LFC)


2019/20 Season video content can also be found here - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17280340#msg17280340 (on Page 976 of this thread)

^ and scroll down for 'Documentaries and Specials' covering the 2019/20 season, plus 'All The Goals' type videos, 'Player & Staff' videos, 'Tributes', and 'Season Reviews' etc...









'The goals that won the title | Every Premier League Goal 2019/20' - 15 minute video of every league goal from the title winning season; by LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UaPhOMlXlo4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UaPhOMlXlo4</a>



'Liverpool FC in 2020 | A year like no other' - a 5 minute video from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/StDYUPHad3M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/StDYUPHad3M</a>



'Liverpool Premier League Champions | Jamie Webster - This Place':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aWTKtWN6m1s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aWTKtWN6m1s</a>



'Liverpool's Long Walk To The Premier League Title' - 90 second video from B/R Football:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LWJ5D16hX3U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LWJ5D16hX3U</a>



'We were crowned Champions of England exactly one year ago! What an absolutely incredible season it was...' - a 2 and bit minute video from r/liverpoolfc:-

https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/o7i5qx/we_were_crowned_champions_of_england_exactly_one/



'Be Proud That You're A RED | Liverpool FC Champions at last! | Number 19' Film' - a 5 minute video from BootRoom Productions:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_RNMfL5KI2k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_RNMfL5KI2k</a>

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
June 25, 2021, 12:54:24 pm
.
'Andrew Schofield on 'Scully' - 'Number 19' Extra' - a 5 minute video from BootRoom Productions:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/F4WC6RgxAGo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/F4WC6RgxAGo</a>


IMDB: www.imdb.com/title/tt0085089

Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scully_(TV_series)

Scully DVD (and VHS): www.amazon.co.uk/Scully-DVD-Andrew-Schofield/dp/B000GI369S (it is also up on youtube - apparently...)


Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
June 26, 2021, 02:55:22 pm
.
'Top 10: Rafa Benitez games in charge | European nights, cup finals, Istanbul' - by the LFC youtube channel (the only video currently from them about Rafa):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GegOlkBFXyw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GegOlkBFXyw</a>



'Anfield, the great equalizer. Even to this day.' - Rafa on Liverpool's chances of competing with world's most expensive side - Chelsea, in the 2005 CL Semi-Finals:-

https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/oe3p87/anfield_the_great_equalizer_even_to_this_day



'Greatest YNWA Ever' - 5 minute video at of YNWA at full-time vs Chelsea in 2005 CL semi-Final:-

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x8k35r



'Liverpool VS AC Milan Champions League Final 2005' (Impossible Is Nothing):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/T3bWoGcWEc0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/T3bWoGcWEc0</a>




'Liverpool FC 2005 'In My Life' Istanbul':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3IzvI3LPUzU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3IzvI3LPUzU</a>



'Liverpool FC - The Best 10 Rafa Benitez era moments':-

www.dailymotion.com/video/x61lzcx



'We've got the best midfield in the world...' (post-match Athens 2007):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ayivhplxuwM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ayivhplxuwM</a>




'Rafa Benitez La Bamba Liverpool Kop Song' - from 2007:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FCUeBICTgL0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FCUeBICTgL0</a>




'Barcelona v Liverpool - Rafa La bamba' - from 2007 away vs Barcelona:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SHF5OvjAxgU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SHF5OvjAxgU</a>




'Thank You Rafa Benitez by ElAlonso [TTMCC - June Winner]':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9OHC7lIfvk4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9OHC7lIfvk4</a>




'Rafa Benitez Tribute' - by 'LFC LEGEND':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RHAUmqTnHF8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RHAUmqTnHF8</a>




'Rafa back at Anfield and gets a standing ovation' - from the 2011 Hillsborough Memorial Service at Anfield:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aYqVc8LhuJk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aYqVc8LhuJk</a>



'Rafa Benitez's name being chanted by all four sides of Anfield' - https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1077968817551298566

https://streamable.com/ox370 - (LFC 4-0 NUFC; 26th December, 2018)








a post with a list of some Rafa Benitez threads on RAWK over the years - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343552.msg17823686#msg17823686

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
July 1, 2021, 01:17:11 am

'Every last-minute winner in the Premier League | Origi, Gerrard & Alisson' - 11 minute video from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KQUg082GKis" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KQUg082GKis</a>
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
July 3, 2021, 12:47:47 pm
Quote from: oojason on June 26, 2021, 02:55:22 pm
.
'Top 10: Rafa Benitez games in charge | European nights, cup finals, Istanbul' - by LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GegOlkBFXyw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GegOlkBFXyw</a>




'Liverpool VS AC Milan Champions League Final 2005' (Impossible Is Nothing):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/T3bWoGcWEc0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/T3bWoGcWEc0</a>




'Liverpool FC 2005 'In My Life' Istanbul':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3IzvI3LPUzU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3IzvI3LPUzU</a>




'We've got the best midfield in the world...' (post-match Athens 2007):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ayivhplxuwM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ayivhplxuwM</a>




'Rafa Benitez La Bamba Liverpool Kop Song' - from 2007:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FCUeBICTgL0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FCUeBICTgL0</a>




'Barcelona v Liverpool - Rafa La bamba' - from 2007 away vs Barcelona:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SHF5OvjAxgU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SHF5OvjAxgU</a>




'Thank You Rafa Benitez by ElAlonso [TTMCC - June Winner]':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9OHC7lIfvk4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9OHC7lIfvk4</a>




'Rafa Benitez Tribute' - by 'LFC LEGEND':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RHAUmqTnHF8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RHAUmqTnHF8</a>




'Rafa back at Anfield and gets a standing ovation' - from the 2011 Hillsborough Memorial Service at Anfield:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aYqVc8LhuJk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aYqVc8LhuJk</a>




a post with a list of some Rafa threads on RAWK over the years - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343552.msg17823686#msg17823686

Thank you for posting a higher quality of the "In My Life" video. I have always adored it and the only version I have ever seen online is a really poor 144p version that isn't pleasant to watch.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
July 3, 2021, 01:40:23 pm

^ No worries mate.

This post also has a few more videos from the 2005 European Cup Final - and 'Road to Istanbul' matches, post-match content, celebrations after, homecoming parade, etc:-

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=293988.msg10388550#msg10388550 (the 'The 25th of May, Happy Istanbul Day and Rome day' thread)  :wave
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
July 3, 2021, 04:59:08 pm
.
Liverpool: 2007 Champions League - The Road to Athens...







Some videos from the 2006/07 Champions League campaign...

(where I haven't found any highlights of the CL matches - UEFA are shits for takedowns on them - I've included some fan footage instead... as a temporary stand-in.)



LiverpoolFC.tv Season 2006/07 'Fixtures & Results' Info Page - https://web.archive.org/web/20070609132001/http://www.liverpoolfc.tv/match/season/

2006/07 Season : All Matches Info - www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/116

Wikipedia Page for Liverpool's 2006/07 Season - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2006%E2%80%9307_Liverpool_F.C._season



RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio/Video thread' info for the 2006/07 CL starts on Page 22 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.840

RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio/Video thread' info for the Final starts on 2nd May Page 52 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.2040

RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio/Video thread' info for the Final itself starts on Page 60 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.2360



RAWK 'General Liverpool' threads for the 2006/07 season start on Page 580 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?board=2.23160

RAWK 'General Liverpool' threads for the week of the 2007 CL Final starts on Page 508 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?board=2.20280

RAWK 'General Liverpool' threads for the day of the CL Final starts on Page 502 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?board=2.20040



also worth a read...

RAWK's 'European Away' forum; Page 20 and onwards - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?board=13.760

RAWK's 'Ticket and Travel Info' forum ; Page 73 and onwards - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?board=4.2880

a list of some RAWK threads on Rafa's time at Liverpool - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343552.msg17823686#msg17823686






3rd Qualifying Round, 1st Leg : Maccabi Haifa : 2 - 1 W : home

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tp92sGBjzuo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tp92sGBjzuo</a>

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4991

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=135582
RAWK Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=137794
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=137849



3rd Qualifying Round, 2nd Leg : Maccabi Haifa : 1 - 1 D : away

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8h_dA_-jId4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8h_dA_-jId4</a>

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4994

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=139756
RAWK Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=140204
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=140224



'Liverpool Drawn In Group C - along With PSV, Bordeaux and Galatasaray' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=140232



Group Stage : Match Day 1 : PSV Eindhoven : 0 - 0 D : away

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Uew7p9TE5hc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Uew7p9TE5hc</a>

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5032

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=142847
RAWK Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=143394
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=143402



Group Stage : Match Day 2 : Galatasaray : 3 - 2 W : home

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3POlxBCIphQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3POlxBCIphQ</a>

https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5033

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=144957
RAWK Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=145440
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=145460.0



Group Stage : Match Day 3 : Bordeaux : 1 - 0 W : away

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kzoQ-oh3Qtk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kzoQ-oh3Qtk</a>

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5034

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=148015
RAWK Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=148470
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=148484



Group Stage : Match Day 4 : Bordeaux : 3 - 0 W : home

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PtCtawQX4dw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PtCtawQX4dw</a>

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5037

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=150365
RAWK Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=150592
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=150602



Group Stage : Match Day 5 : PSV Eindhoven : 2 - 0 W : home

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lkQS-Ouss8E/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lkQS-Ouss8E/</a>

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5039

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=153336
RAWK Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=153732
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=153757



Group Stage : Match Day 6 : Galatasaray : 2 - 3 L : away

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hmcRnVoE2BE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hmcRnVoE2BE</a>

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5040

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=155048.0
RAWK Match thread: ?
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=155516





Last 16, 1st leg : Barcelona : 2 - 1 W : away

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/H_VqcvWwRE8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/H_VqcvWwRE8</a>

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5042

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=165210
RAWK Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=166480
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=166491



Last 16, 2nd leg : Barcelona : 0 - 1 L : home

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tEN_rv0E6mo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tEN_rv0E6mo</a>

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5043

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=167839
RAWK Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=168240
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=168245



Highlights from both legs of the Barcelona matches:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TX9rB5bOmsc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TX9rB5bOmsc</a>





Quarter-Final, 1st leg : PSV Eindhoven : 3 - 0 W : away

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/osixUasyPfg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/osixUasyPfg</a>

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5044

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=171042
RAWK Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=171231
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=171237



Quarter-Final, 2nd leg : PSV Eindhoven : 1 - 0 W : home

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/osixUasyPfg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/osixUasyPfg</a>

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5045

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=171787
RAWK Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=172163
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=172191





Semi-Final, 1st leg : Chelsea : 0 - 1 L : away

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0nwVTk4COYk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0nwVTk4COYk</a>

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5046

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=173394.0
RAWK Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=173847
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=173881



Semi-Final, 2nd leg : Chelsea : 1 - 0 W : home : 1-1 AET (Liverpool win 4-1 on penalties)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PhwvrIMFguc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PhwvrIMFguc</a>

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5047

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=174293.0
RAWK Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=174794.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=174807


LFC's 2 minute highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/exsOSXyIpbs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/exsOSXyIpbs</a>



Just the penalties (fan footage)...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7D3Kmxw8CZE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7D3Kmxw8CZE</a>





'The best and LOUDEST atmosphere on The Kop: Liverpool v Chelsea CL Semi just before kick off':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kDqtrYxHKJQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kDqtrYxHKJQ</a>



'Liverpool vs Chelsea 2007 : You'll never walk alone' (pre-match):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ftbIzKrCMZI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ftbIzKrCMZI</a>



'40,000 sing F*ck off chelsea fc Liverpool semi 1/5/07 8.09pm':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WRzjc2N-rIU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WRzjc2N-rIU</a>



'Liverpool V Chelsea 2007 Fans':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zPEsjR3RRWQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zPEsjR3RRWQ</a>



'BEST Fields of Anfield rd ever Liverpool chelsea semi 1/5/07':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/R_BGkFYHG5Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/R_BGkFYHG5Y</a>



'Liverpool V Chelsea 2nd leg 2007 fans':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jmjBgnH-eAU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jmjBgnH-eAU</a>








'The Road to Athens 2007 - All 22 Liverpool Goals' - 5 minute video by Anfield Legend:-

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7ttia3



'Road to The Champions League Final 2006 2007' - 17 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0YtjZv9IfpU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0YtjZv9IfpU</a>



'Road to Athens' Liverpool fc, Al Pacino speech from radio city' (audio only):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4-0kWG-G2Bc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4-0kWG-G2Bc</a>



'Liverpool - Road to Athens' - 10 minute video (with Pacino / Dave Kirby monolgues; pre-Athens Final - video):-

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x8nz5m (cracking video)







The 2007 Champions League Final - Liverpool vs AC Milan:-



11 minute highlights from UEFA...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kUrwGLrDWds" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kUrwGLrDWds</a>

or click here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kUrwGLrDWds



2 minute highlights from UEFA...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HB3JnHb_IG4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HB3JnHb_IG4</a>

or click here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HB3JnHb_IG4



7 minute highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6wZPqiIV44A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6wZPqiIV44A</a>



4 minute highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9se_bPOqAWo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9se_bPOqAWo</a>



www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5048

'2007 Champions League Final: AC Milan Vs Liverpool FC : Pre-Game' thread (2007) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=175047

'2007 Champions League Final: AC Milan Vs Liverpool FC : In-Game' thread (2007) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=178843

'2007 Champions League Final: AC Milan Vs Liverpool FC : After-game' thread (2007) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=178846


BBC Match Report: http://news.bbc.co.uk/sport1/hi/football/europe/6669039.stm &

The Grauniad Match Report: www.theguardian.com/football/2007/may/24/match.sport & www.theguardian.com/football/2007/may/23/minutebyminute.sport

LFC.tv Match Report: https://web.archive.org/web/20070528160702/http://www.liverpoolfc.tv/match/season/2006-2007/may/603/finalwhistle.htm

Wikipedia Page for the 2007 CL Final: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2007_UEFA_Champions_League_Final





'AC Milan v Liverpool - Champions League Final 2007 - ITV Intro':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Gb-LTWo4WvA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Gb-LTWo4WvA</a>



'Liverpool and Olympiacos fans - ''You'll never walk alone''' (night before the match):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/o1MLMh43-jQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/o1MLMh43-jQ</a>



'You'll Never Walk Alone - Liverpool fans Athens' (night before the Final):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/umkOEyebXhk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/umkOEyebXhk</a>



'Liverpool-Milan, UCL Final Athens 2007 - YNWA (full)':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sSIeURouMjU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sSIeURouMjU</a>



'Champions League Final 2007 Liverpool v AC Milan FOAR':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wv2s8OvCvdQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wv2s8OvCvdQ</a>



'Liverpool fans at Athens Final 2007':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/V_O1WWmTZY4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/V_O1WWmTZY4</a>



'Liverpool fans are the best!!!' (AC Milan fans and Liverpool fans sing together after the CL Final):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/v3WYeQSl0wc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/v3WYeQSl0wc</a>



'The Reds in Ancient Athens - CL Final 2007 (the one that got away!)':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VGgdAN4oKF0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VGgdAN4oKF0</a>



'FOAR in the metro of Athens':-

www.dailymotion.com/video/xbcvsj



'Liverpool fans at Syntagma Metro station':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qEBO-tTnKAc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qEBO-tTnKAc</a>



'liverpool (fans in athens) songs in metro':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vNam6wxy5uA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vNam6wxy5uA</a>



'RAFA BENITEZ!':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/txmKnGJH8NA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/txmKnGJH8NA</a>



'Liverpool fans in Athens - Champions League Final 2007':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JYrOLx0MGuA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JYrOLx0MGuA</a>



'Liverpool fans at Syntagma Square, Athens (3)':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vR0l9OOLArg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vR0l9OOLArg</a>



'Syntagma Square: When Liverpool Invaded Athens':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hsVkCtGmVLs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hsVkCtGmVLs</a>

or click here (a cracking video) - www.youtube.com/watch?v=hsVkCtGmVLs



'Champions League Final 2007 - Liverpool vs AC Milan' (photos of the Final):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lZnN1OPi7t8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lZnN1OPi7t8</a>



'Liverpool Fans Best Defence In the world':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cPNxXLnsPVA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cPNxXLnsPVA</a>



'We've got the best midfield in the world...':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ayivhplxuwM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ayivhplxuwM</a>







'Liverpool Season Review 2006/07' - a 3 part download (I haven't tested or downloaded these - do so at your own risk - if they even work...):-

http://www.mediafire.com/file/0oecsmj7vo3773q/Liverpool_FC_-_Season_Review_2006-07_-_CD1.avi/file : Part 1

http://www.mediafire.com/file/q167kya3dloi1d1/Liverpool_FC_-_Season_Review_2006-07_-_CD2.avi/file : Part 2

http://www.mediafire.com/file/r3su0l9i1e8pskr/Liverpool_FC_-_Season_Review_2006-07_-_CD3.mp4/file : Part 3


^ or www.bilibili.com/video/BV1s5411A77Z (2 hours & 25 mins)





'Every Premier League Goal 2006-07' - 13 minute video from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pMP7arJLKLU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pMP7arJLKLU</a>




--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------






 A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content info for years gone by, recent times, Season Reviews, Cup Final victories - Domestic, European, and World, etc:-


RAWK's 'Audio / Video thread'; 2020/21 Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17771235#msg17771235

RAWK's 'Audio / Video thread'; 2019/20 League Title Win Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17280340#msg17280340

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread' 2018/19 Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16668435#msg16668435

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread' 2017/18 Season Review (+ CL Final) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16070203#msg16070203

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread' 2016/17 Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg15352060#msg15352060

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread' 2015/16 Season Review (+ EL Final) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg14817798#msg14817798

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread' 2013/14 Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg15172355#msg15172355

Some 'Season 2008/09 Liverpool Audio/Video' content (and more) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=224351.msg17840666#msg17840666


For the 2019 Champions League Final vs Spurs : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16658201#msg16658201 (+ index of CL '19 Final threads)

For 2nd leg vs Barcelona in 2019 CL : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16617450#msg16617450 (+ scroll down for pre & post-match content)

For the 2018 Champions League Final vs Real Madrid in Kiev content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16066001#msg16066001

For the 'Road to Athens 2007' content re the 2007 CL Final vs AC Milan : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17837933#msg17837933

For the 2005 Champions League Final vs AC Milan in Istanbul content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=293988.msg10388550#msg10388550


20 years since 2001 - 5 trophies in a year : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17818523#msg17818523

15 years since the 2005 CL Semi vs Chelsea links : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17156070#msg17156070

15 years since the 2005 CL Final in Istanbul links : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17181977#msg17181977

RAWK's 'The 25th of May, Happy Istanbul Day' thread (many, many videos) : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=293988.msg10388550#msg10388550

All European Cup Final victories content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17178860#msg17178860

2001 UEFA Cup Final content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17171664#msg17171664

All UEFA Cup Final victories content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17175721#msg17175721

All UEFA Super Cup Final victories content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17175752#msg17175752

All FIFA Club World Cup Finals content ('81, '84, '05, '19) : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16953402#msg16953402


All League Cup Final victories links : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17174826#msg17174826

2006 FA Cup Final links : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17168077#msg17168077

All FA Cup Final victories links : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17177332#msg17177332


'Every LFC PL goal from every PL season' type video links : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17169045#msg17169045

'Season Review' type videos; not all seasons are available : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16108641#msg16108641


Every Liverpool game in full 2015/16 to 2019/20 - https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/i197ov/201920_liverpool_matches_in_720p1080p_hd_in

For a large selection of Liverpool games (and many other teams too; it is free - but have to sign up to view matches) - https://footballia.net/teams/liverpool-fc

Dave Waller youtube video channel (superb for older Liverpool match content) - www.youtube.com/user/davewallerfsmail/videos


A batch of 'older' Liverpool videos can be found on Pages 966 to 969 of this thread; Season 1989/90, Barnes, Hansen, Kenny, Cup Final wins, games vs Everton & other rivals etc


A 'mini-index' post for many of the Rafa threads on RAWK over the years: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343552.msg17823686#msg17823686







The 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, and Highlights etc' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0



Massive credit, kudos and thanks to MikaelLFC - for all his hard work in providing countless links to quality streams for on various platforms for Liverpool matches every week over many years on RAWK... in his superb & invaluable 'Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?' (www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=323139) threads.

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
July 6, 2021, 02:05:49 am
Found this channel on Youtube with some old clips on it. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgeq_VOzf9l3XbRdlBqMCHQ/videos

Some of my favourites include:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=20RfZIcFx0E Steve McManaman being a smartarse while discussing taking over the #7 shirt

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oKypS5U_Cp8& Jason McAteer signing for LFC

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5pmZyh7KmLA Patrik Berger being hot
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
July 6, 2021, 03:10:58 pm

^ Kathy Lloyd being hot there too mate :)
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
July 6, 2021, 10:10:13 pm
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Today at 01:04:53 am

'Mohamed Salah All 125 Goals for Liverpool so far' - 8 minute video by Anfield Legend:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kPcjQWw57gY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kPcjQWw57gY</a>
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Today at 01:23:55 am

'Inside Training' (Salzburg - 12.07.21) : a 7 minute video - https://streamable.com/ug4w3m
