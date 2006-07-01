.Liverpool: 2007 Champions League - The Road to Athens...
Some videos from the 2006/07 Champions League
campaign... (where I haven't found any highlights of the CL matches - UEFA are shits for takedowns on them - I've included some fan footage instead... as a temporary stand-in.)
LiverpoolFC.tv Season 2006/07 'Fixtures & Results
' Info Page - https://web.archive.org/web/20070609132001/http://www.liverpoolfc.tv/match/season/
2006/07 Season : All Matches Info
- www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/116Wikipedia Page
for Liverpool's 2006/07 Season - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2006%E2%80%9307_Liverpool_F.C._season
RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio/Video thread
' info for the 2006/07 CL starts on Page 22
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.840
RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio/Video thread
' info for the Final starts on 2nd May Page 52
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.2040
RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio/Video thread
' info for the Final itself starts on Page 60
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.2360
RAWK 'General Liverpool' threads for the 2006/07 season
start on Page 580
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?board=2.23160
RAWK 'General Liverpool' threads for the week of the 2007 CL Final
starts on Page 508
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?board=2.20280
RAWK 'General Liverpool' threads for the day of the CL Final
starts on Page 502
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?board=2.20040also worth a read...
RAWK's 'European Away
' forum; Page 20
and onwards - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?board=13.760
RAWK's 'Ticket and Travel Info
' forum ; Page 73
and onwards - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?board=4.2880
a list of some RAWK threads on Rafa's time at Liverpool - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343552.msg17823686#msg178236863rd Qualifying Round, 1st Leg
: Maccabi Haifa
: 2 - 1 W : home<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tp92sGBjzuo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tp92sGBjzuo</a>www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4991
RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=135582
RAWK Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=137794
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=1378493rd Qualifying Round, 2nd Leg
: Maccabi Haifa
: 1 - 1 D : away<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8h_dA_-jId4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8h_dA_-jId4</a>www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4994
RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=139756
RAWK Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=140204
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=140224
'Liverpool Drawn In Group C - along With PSV, Bordeaux and Galatasaray' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=140232Group Stage
: Match Day 1 : PSV Eindhoven
: 0 - 0 D : away<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Uew7p9TE5hc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Uew7p9TE5hc</a>www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5032
RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=142847
RAWK Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=143394
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=143402Group Stage
: Match Day 2 : Galatasaray
: 3 - 2 W : home<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3POlxBCIphQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3POlxBCIphQ</a>https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5033
RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=144957
RAWK Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=145440
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=145460.0Group Stage
: Match Day 3 : Bordeaux
: 1 - 0 W : away<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kzoQ-oh3Qtk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kzoQ-oh3Qtk</a>www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5034
RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=148015
RAWK Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=148470
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=148484Group Stage
: Match Day 4 : Bordeaux
: 3 - 0 W : home<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PtCtawQX4dw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PtCtawQX4dw</a>www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5037
RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=150365
RAWK Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=150592
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=150602Group Stage
: Match Day 5 : PSV Eindhoven
: 2 - 0 W : home<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lkQS-Ouss8E/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lkQS-Ouss8E/</a>www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5039
RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=153336
RAWK Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=153732
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=153757Group Stage
: Match Day 6 : Galatasaray
: 2 - 3 L : away<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hmcRnVoE2BE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hmcRnVoE2BE</a>www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5040
RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=155048.0
RAWK Match thread: ?
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=155516Last 16, 1st leg
: Barcelona
: 2 - 1 W : away<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/H_VqcvWwRE8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/H_VqcvWwRE8</a>www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5042
RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=165210
RAWK Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=166480
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=166491Last 16, 2nd leg
: Barcelona
: 0 - 1 L : home<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tEN_rv0E6mo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tEN_rv0E6mo</a>www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5043
RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=167839
RAWK Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=168240
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=168245Highlights from both legs of the Barcelona matches:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TX9rB5bOmsc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TX9rB5bOmsc</a>Quarter-Final, 1st leg
: PSV Eindhoven
: 3 - 0 W : away<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/osixUasyPfg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/osixUasyPfg</a>www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5044
RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=171042
RAWK Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=171231
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=171237Quarter-Final, 2nd leg
: PSV Eindhoven
: 1 - 0 W : home<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/osixUasyPfg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/osixUasyPfg</a>www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5045
RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=171787
RAWK Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=172163
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=172191Semi-Final, 1st leg
: Chelsea
: 0 - 1 L : away<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0nwVTk4COYk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0nwVTk4COYk</a>www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5046
RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=173394.0
RAWK Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=173847
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=173881Semi-Final, 2nd leg
: Chelsea
: 1 - 0 W : home : 1-1 AET (Liverpool win 4-1 on penalties)<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PhwvrIMFguc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PhwvrIMFguc</a>www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5047
RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=174293.0
RAWK Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=174794.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=174807LFC's 2 minute highlights...<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/exsOSXyIpbs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/exsOSXyIpbs</a>Just the penalties (fan footage)
...<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7D3Kmxw8CZE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7D3Kmxw8CZE</a>
'The best and LOUDEST atmosphere on The Kop: Liverpool v Chelsea CL Semi just before kick off
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kDqtrYxHKJQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kDqtrYxHKJQ</a>
'Liverpool vs Chelsea 2007 : You'll never walk alone
' (pre-match):-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ftbIzKrCMZI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ftbIzKrCMZI</a>
'40,000 sing F*ck off chelsea fc Liverpool semi 1/5/07 8.09pm
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WRzjc2N-rIU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WRzjc2N-rIU</a>
'Liverpool V Chelsea 2007 Fans
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zPEsjR3RRWQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zPEsjR3RRWQ</a>
'BEST Fields of Anfield rd ever Liverpool chelsea semi 1/5/07
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/R_BGkFYHG5Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/R_BGkFYHG5Y</a>
'Liverpool V Chelsea 2nd leg 2007 fans
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jmjBgnH-eAU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jmjBgnH-eAU</a>
'The Road to Athens 2007 - All 22 Liverpool Goals
' - 5 minute video by Anfield Legend
:-https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7ttia3
'Road to The Champions League Final 2006 2007
' - 17 minute video
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0YtjZv9IfpU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0YtjZv9IfpU</a>
'Road to Athens' Liverpool fc, Al Pacino speech from radio city
' (audio only)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4-0kWG-G2Bc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4-0kWG-G2Bc</a>
'Liverpool - Road to Athens
' - 10 minute video (with Pacino / Dave Kirby monolgues; pre-Athens Final - video)
:-https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x8nz5m (cracking video)The 2007 Champions League Final - Liverpool vs AC Milan
:-11 minute highlights from UEFA...<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kUrwGLrDWds" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kUrwGLrDWds</a>
or click here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kUrwGLrDWds2 minute highlights from UEFA...<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HB3JnHb_IG4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HB3JnHb_IG4</a>
or click here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HB3JnHb_IG47 minute highlights...<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6wZPqiIV44A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6wZPqiIV44A</a>
4 minute highlights...<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9se_bPOqAWo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9se_bPOqAWo</a>www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5048
'2007 Champions League Final: AC Milan Vs Liverpool FC : Pre-Game' thread (2007) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=175047
'2007 Champions League Final: AC Milan Vs Liverpool FC : In-Game' thread (2007) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=178843
'2007 Champions League Final: AC Milan Vs Liverpool FC : After-game' thread (2007) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=178846
BBC Match Report: http://news.bbc.co.uk/sport1/hi/football/europe/6669039.stm
&
The Grauniad Match Report: www.theguardian.com/football/2007/may/24/match.sport
& www.theguardian.com/football/2007/may/23/minutebyminute.sport
LFC.tv Match Report: https://web.archive.org/web/20070528160702/http://www.liverpoolfc.tv/match/season/2006-2007/may/603/finalwhistle.htm
Wikipedia Page for the 2007 CL Final: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2007_UEFA_Champions_League_Final
'AC Milan v Liverpool - Champions League Final 2007 - ITV Intro
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Gb-LTWo4WvA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Gb-LTWo4WvA</a>
'Liverpool and Olympiacos fans - ''You'll never walk alone''
' (night before the match)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/o1MLMh43-jQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/o1MLMh43-jQ</a>
'You'll Never Walk Alone - Liverpool fans Athens
' (night before the Final)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/umkOEyebXhk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/umkOEyebXhk</a>
'Liverpool-Milan, UCL Final Athens 2007 - YNWA (full)
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sSIeURouMjU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sSIeURouMjU</a>
'Champions League Final 2007 Liverpool v AC Milan FOAR
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wv2s8OvCvdQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wv2s8OvCvdQ</a>
'Liverpool fans at Athens Final 2007
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/V_O1WWmTZY4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/V_O1WWmTZY4</a>
'Liverpool fans are the best!!!
' (AC Milan fans and Liverpool fans sing together after the CL Final)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/v3WYeQSl0wc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/v3WYeQSl0wc</a>
'The Reds in Ancient Athens - CL Final 2007 (the one that got away!)
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VGgdAN4oKF0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VGgdAN4oKF0</a>
'FOAR in the metro of Athens
':-www.dailymotion.com/video/xbcvsj
'Liverpool fans at Syntagma Metro station
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qEBO-tTnKAc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qEBO-tTnKAc</a>
'liverpool (fans in athens) songs in metro
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vNam6wxy5uA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vNam6wxy5uA</a>
'RAFA BENITEZ!
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/txmKnGJH8NA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/txmKnGJH8NA</a>
'Liverpool fans in Athens - Champions League Final 2007
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JYrOLx0MGuA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JYrOLx0MGuA</a>
'Liverpool fans at Syntagma Square, Athens (3)
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vR0l9OOLArg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vR0l9OOLArg</a>
'Syntagma Square: When Liverpool Invaded Athens
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hsVkCtGmVLs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hsVkCtGmVLs</a>
or click here (a cracking video)
- www.youtube.com/watch?v=hsVkCtGmVLs
'Champions League Final 2007 - Liverpool vs AC Milan
' (photos of the Final)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lZnN1OPi7t8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lZnN1OPi7t8</a>
'Liverpool Fans Best Defence In the world
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cPNxXLnsPVA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cPNxXLnsPVA</a>
'We've got the best midfield in the world...
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ayivhplxuwM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ayivhplxuwM</a>
'Liverpool Season Review 2006/07
' - a 3 part download (I haven't tested or downloaded these - do so at your own risk - if they even work...)
:-http://www.mediafire.com/file/0oecsmj7vo3773q/Liverpool_FC_-_Season_Review_2006-07_-_CD1.avi/file
: Part 1http://www.mediafire.com/file/q167kya3dloi1d1/Liverpool_FC_-_Season_Review_2006-07_-_CD2.avi/file
: Part 2http://www.mediafire.com/file/r3su0l9i1e8pskr/Liverpool_FC_-_Season_Review_2006-07_-_CD3.mp4/file
: Part 3
^ or www.bilibili.com/video/BV1s5411A77Z (2 hours & 25 mins)
'Every Premier League Goal 2006-07
' - 13 minute video from LFC:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pMP7arJLKLU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pMP7arJLKLU</a>
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
