Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
October 28, 2020, 02:36:58 PM

Something a little different, fun, and insightful - and well worth a watch...

'Kelly Cates On The Pressure Of Being Kenny Dalglish's Daughter & Liverpool Lifting The League!' - 35 minute video from the '90mins Football' youtube channel:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/94fQJBZ_C9g" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/94fQJBZ_C9g</a>
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
October 29, 2020, 06:15:40 PM
Quote from: oojason on October 27, 2020, 02:27:25 AM
Is this it mate?:-



https://www.fullmatchesandshows.com/2020/10/26/rio-ferdinand-s-between-the-lines


In the future, if there any more videos like that (geo-locked etc) have a look at https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/new - someone usually puts them up there for all to see :)

Or you can request a video and someone will usually put it up within a day or two...



Thats the one. Thanks mate.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
October 29, 2020, 10:05:36 PM
Quote from: oojason on October 28, 2020, 02:36:58 PM
Something a little different, fun, and insightful - and well worth a watch...

'Kelly Cates On The Pressure Of Being Kenny Dalglish's Daughter & Liverpool Lifting The League!' - 35 minute video from the '90mins Football' youtube channel:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/94fQJBZ_C9g" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/94fQJBZ_C9g</a>

She's fantastic isn't she.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
October 31, 2020, 10:55:35 AM

https://twitter.com/luchogarcia14/status/1322442152832618499

'Happy Halloween 2020 Ghost !!'

^ another classic from Luis ;D




'Boring James Milner' Song by OLSC Las Vegas!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9u0nOfaxkww" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9u0nOfaxkww</a>

;D
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
October 31, 2020, 11:56:26 AM
That is wonderful.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
October 31, 2020, 09:37:14 PM
anyone has links to highlights of today's match against West Ham?
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
October 31, 2020, 09:41:07 PM
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
October 31, 2020, 09:50:01 PM
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
November 4, 2020, 04:10:19 PM



^ "They gave us our own tv show... tomorrow on IGTV #Wingmen" - https://twitter.com/andrewrobertso5/status/1324020506425700354


https://www.instagram.com/p/CHLKcvCJz-o/?igshid=zqssmyymc25r - with video promo (with some fantastic reviews already!) ;D

^ "Me and Robbo. Our own IGTV series. Episode 1 drops tomorrow." - https://www.instagram.com/trentarnold66

a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
November 4, 2020, 04:14:16 PM
Quote from: oojason on November  4, 2020, 04:10:19 PM


^ "They gave us our own tv show... tomorrow on IGTV #Wingmen" - https://twitter.com/andrewrobertso5/status/1324020506425700354


https://www.instagram.com/p/CHLKcvCJz-o/?igshid=zqssmyymc25r - with video promo ;D

^ "Me and Robbo. Our own IGTV series. Episode 1 drops tomorrow." - https://www.instagram.com/trentarnold66



This looks brilliant! The carpool videos are always a laugh.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
November 4, 2020, 06:15:00 PM
Come in here after not looking for ages and over less than a weeks A/V thread history I get Kelly being her adorable natural self, a former player doing a wonderful Ghost goal skit, and someone making an excellent comedy song video about Millie. There's about 50 little big moments over the 3 videos. Honestly, does any other team's fanbase have that level of smugness about content related to them.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
November 5, 2020, 03:40:59 AM
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
November 5, 2020, 10:43:42 AM
'The End of the Storm' documentary to be released on blu ray, dvd and digital on Monday 30th November...

'A brand-new, feature-length documentary telling the gripping inside story of our 19/20 @premierleague triumph will be released later this month:

https://www.altitude.film/movie-site/the-end-of-the-storm?country=united-kingdom#athome (pre-order now available)'

^ from https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1324291113906249729


More info: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/announcements/414716-the-end-of-the-storm-documentary-to-be-released-on-november-30


Trailer:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lg7cdyA3iLY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lg7cdyA3iLY</a>







Amazon 'tax-evaders & can't afford to treat employees with dignity or respect - though can afford endless PR' link - https://www.amazon.co.uk/End-Storm-Blu-Ray/dp/B08KGT79KS

HMV link - https://store.hmv.com/store/film-tv/dvd/the-end-of-the-storm

From the above... it seems to a 99 minute documentary, available on blu ray or DVD, either is on 1 disc.

a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
November 5, 2020, 02:30:00 PM
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
November 5, 2020, 07:14:54 PM
Hour long Irish interview with Mel about her new book

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DFrtTTRftNE
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
November 5, 2020, 10:45:54 PM
Quote from: jc2002 on November  5, 2020, 07:14:54 PM
Hour long Irish interview with Mel about her new book

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DFrtTTRftNE

Thanks. Only 14/15 mins in but brilliant insights, really interesting. A must listen for us lot.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
November 8, 2020, 02:25:44 PM

'Matchday Live: Man City v Liverpool | Build up from the Etihad' - from the official LFC youtube channel (coverage starts at 2.30pm):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/i36VFdD0JLY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/i36VFdD0JLY</a>
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

    • Flat Back Four
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
November 8, 2020, 02:43:55 PM
Quote from: oojason on November  8, 2020, 02:25:44 PM
'Matchday Live: Man City v Liverpool | Build up from the Etihad' - from the official LFC youtube channel (coverage starts at 2.30pm):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/i36VFdD0JLY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/i36VFdD0JLY</a>

At least the Coronavirus hasn't negatively affected Etihad matchday crowd sizes...
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
November 8, 2020, 03:01:29 PM
Quote from: fish, barrel, etc. on November  8, 2020, 02:43:55 PM
At least the Coronavirus hasn't negatively affected Etihad matchday crowd sizes...

It's a sell out again!

If Trump is after a new job then 'Head of PR & Communications' for this lot will be a perfect fit ;)
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
November 8, 2020, 04:00:52 PM
'Trent & Robertson Documentary | WINGMEN Episode 1':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ISlnERDp7Is" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ISlnERDp7Is</a>


^ or on Andy Robertson's official instagram page - https://www.instagram.com/tv/CHNmr9CB2U6/?igshid=1xoavqwmyjh7t

or on Trent's official instagram page - https://www.instagram.com/tv/CHNmwq9JvUy/?igshid=1tf8emsvix275
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
November 8, 2020, 04:45:46 PM
Manchester City 1 - 1 Liverpool - Sunday 8th November - 4.30pm kick off. League Game 8...


LFC Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/415339-manchester-city-premier-league-match-report & www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5774

RAWK Match Thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346420.0


MC XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodri, Gundogan; Ferran, De Bruyne, Sterling, Jesus.
Subs: Steffen, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko, Bernardo, Foden, E. Garcia.

LFC XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Matip, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane, Jota.
Subs: Adrian, Phillips, Milner, Keita, Jones, Shaqiri, Origi.

Referee: Craig Pawson. Assistants: Lee Betts, Richard West. Fourth official: Andre Marriner. VAR: Paul Tierney. Assistant VAR: Stephen Child.



Salah goal (penalty) on 13 mins - https://streamja.com/0PXvW & https://streamable.com/7nwpls & https://twitter.com/Reds_ENG/status/1325480246079053826

Alisson save vs Sterling on 25 mins - https://twitter.com/onboard_sporty/status/1325483449088692224 & http://sportalix.com/alisson-save-vs-raheem-sterling

Jesus goal on 31 mins - https://streamable.com/k2550j & https://streamja.com/5rXvl & https://streamable.com/vh5vxa

De Bruyne penalty miss on 42 mins + call - https://streamable.com/6yc0mi & https://streamable.com/as06os & https://streamja.com/qVyoG



Joe Gomez post match interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cdrJHPzXrGs & https://streamable.com/facn5p

^ Joe Gomez: "Everyone knows the power that De Bruyne can hit the ball with, I'm just running towards the goal, I haven't made an attempt to handball it. Then it's frustrating when the ref looks at it in slow motion when something's happened in real time and De Bruyne hits the ball as hard as he has."


Klopp post match interview: www.skysports.com/watch/video/sports/football/12127978/klopp-a-super-game-of-football & www.youtube.com/watch?v=gpMcAEzw_C4

Klopp post match conference: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2R-Fydff4I0



Full Match Reply & Highlights: https://www.fullmatchesandshows.com/2020/11/08/manchester-city-vs-liverpool-highlights-full-match

& also https://www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/jqedk4/manchester_city_vs_liverpool_premier_league

& also https://lfcglobe.co.uk/video-man-city-1-1-liverpool-watch-the-goals-highlights -12 minute highlights



Match Of The Day - BBC1 10.30pm on Sunday night : MOTD Twitter : MOTD Website : Download / Watch : RAWK's MOTD Thread.

'Match Of The Day 2' for Sunday 8th November: https://www.fullmatchesandshows.com/2020/11/09/bbc-match-of-the-day-2-08-november-week-8

LFC TV Channel Listings (all games are shown delayed live - and often later repeated again in full) - https://www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV


LFC 2020/21 Fixtures & Results Info (from LFC.com) : https://www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2020-21/first-team/fixtures-and-results


(am just doing this post for today's game vs Manchester City - and a few other matches vs our 'rivals' this season - it isn't going to be an 'every game' thing ;))

a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
November 10, 2020, 11:13:48 PM

'This Was Melwood: A tribute to Liverpool's historic training base | 1950-2020':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xoORGQ6Oyco" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xoORGQ6Oyco</a>
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
November 12, 2020, 10:41:14 PM
Part two of Wingmen.  ;D

https://youtu.be/D3qv24YHyW0
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
November 12, 2020, 10:53:04 PM
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
November 12, 2020, 10:53:59 PM
Quote from: Dim Glas on November 12, 2020, 10:53:04 PM
Robbo cracks me up  ;D

Love all their banter, like going up to sniff Big Virg, Joey the snacker and they like to take the mickey out of the captain as well.  ;D
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
November 12, 2020, 11:49:11 PM
What is it about questions in cars?

That fat lump James Corden is to blame for this shite.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
November 13, 2020, 07:45:50 PM
They are doing a soundtrack to go with the documentary, The End of the Storm.

The End of the Storm soundtrack to benefit LFC Foundation https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/announcements/415825-the-end-of-the-storm-soundtrack-to-benefit-lfc-foundation
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
November 15, 2020, 06:23:53 PM
Hey everyone.
My name is Nikolaj Kirk and I working for a production company in Copenhagen, Denmark. I am currently working on a radio/podcast project about the craziest, wildest and most inferior moments in football history. And of course we will talk about the legendary Champions League final in 2005 between AC Milan and Liverpool. The serie will be in English and I'm looking for Liverpool fans to participate. Im looking for different experiences regarding that match and memories. Maybe you were present at the stadium, you were at a baror you maybe sat alone in room while your mom cooked you dinner. It dosent matter..as long as you remember the feeling, emotions and maybe have a good story too.

If anyone could be interested in participatin, write me an email..and Ill tell you more: nikolaj.kirk@munckstudios.dk

Hope to hear from anyone and I apologize if this post isnt at the right place.
Administrator will have to move it. Best luck with your season :-)
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Yesterday at 05:09:04 PM
Great interview with Kenny

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4gp-k4lxhuA" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4gp-k4lxhuA</a>
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Yesterday at 08:56:11 PM
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 05:09:04 PM
Great interview with Kenny

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4gp-k4lxhuA" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4gp-k4lxhuA</a>

Given all that has happened through his life, his memory for games is outstanding.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Today at 02:42:08 AM

'Referee Björn Kuipers telling Lionel Messi to hurry things up and show some respect after celebrating scoring his free-kick in the 3-0 win over Liverpool at the Nou Camp in 2019.':-

https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/jvks9u/referee_bj%C3%B6rn_kuipers_telling_lionel_messi_to

a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV,

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39231 on: Today at 08:36:01 AM »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 02:42:08 AM
'Referee Björn Kuipers telling Lionel Messi to hurry things up and show some respect after celebrating scoring his free-kick in the 3-0 win over Liverpool at the Nou Camp in 2019.':-

https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/jvks9u/referee_bj%C3%B6rn_kuipers_telling_lionel_messi_to

All very nice, but he shouldn't have given the free kick in the first place. :P
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39232 on: Today at 01:27:01 PM »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 05:09:04 PM
Great interview with Kenny

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4gp-k4lxhuA" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4gp-k4lxhuA</a>

Thanks mate, loved that.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39233 on: Today at 01:58:57 PM »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 08:36:01 AM
All very nice, but he shouldn't have given the free kick in the first place. :P

Glad he did and glad he scored, let the tone for the return leg perfectly....
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39234 on: Today at 03:30:00 PM »

'AXA Training Centre: A new era begins for LFC' - from LFC (a 2 minute video):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/F5NO9VYwECg" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/F5NO9VYwECg</a>


or https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F5NO9VYwECg
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39235 on: Today at 03:36:17 PM »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 03:30:00 PM
'AXA Training Centre: A new era begins for LFC' - from LFC (a 2 minute video):-

1 Premier League Title, 18 League Titles  ::)
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39236 on: Today at 04:01:34 PM »
