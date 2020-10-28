Hey everyone.

My name is Nikolaj Kirk and I working for a production company in Copenhagen, Denmark. I am currently working on a radio/podcast project about the craziest, wildest and most inferior moments in football history. And of course we will talk about the legendary Champions League final in 2005 between AC Milan and Liverpool. The serie will be in English and I'm looking for Liverpool fans to participate. Im looking for different experiences regarding that match and memories. Maybe you were present at the stadium, you were at a bar or you maybe sat alone in room while your mom cooked you dinner. It dosent matter..as long as you remember the feeling, emotions and maybe have a good story too.



If anyone could be interested in participatin, write me an email..and Ill tell you more: nikolaj.kirk@munckstudios.dk



Hope to hear from anyone and I apologize if this post isnt at the right place.

Administrator will have to move it. Best luck with your season :-)